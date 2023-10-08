Hightide Burrito & Bar 4591 Lakeside Dr, 107
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hightide Burrito Co. is a relaxed restaurant serving up fresh Beach Mex. Authentic Mexican recipes combine with the vibe and flavors of Florida to create an original menu that offers delicious food. Alejandro Juarez, owner and creator of Hightide, brings his family recipes to a comfortable setting. Here, fresh food, surf culture and a respect for community come together, creating a welcoming and environmentally-responsible establishment. Come share a meal with us!
Location
4591 Lakeside Dr, 107, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Gallery
