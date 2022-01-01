Restaurant header imageView gallery

HIGHTOP Burger

16 Reviews

$$

2330 Bale Street #112

Raleigh, NC 27608

Order Again

Popular Items

HIGHburger
HIGHfries
HIGHtots

Build Your Own Burgers

HIGHburger

HIGHburger

$6.95+

Build-Your-Own smashburger with quarter pound angus beef patties!

Turkey HIGHburger

Turkey HIGHburger

$6.95+

Build-Your-Own smashburger with quarter pound ground turkey patties!

IMPOSSIBLE HIGHburger

IMPOSSIBLE HIGHburger

$10.95+

Build-Your-Own smashburger with quarter pound IMPOSSIBLE patties!

Build Your Own Dawgs & Chicken

HIGHdog

HIGHdog

$3.95

100% all beef hot dog butterflied and served on a Martin’s Potato Roll

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Sides

HIGHfries

HIGHfries

$2.95

natural skin on cut. seasoned. herby greatness

HIGHtots

HIGHtots

$4.95+

JUMBO potato pillows filled with cheesy, bacony goodness!

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$3.95
Slaw

Slaw

$2.45

Sweets

Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$4.95Out of stock

Sitting on a delicious chocolate graham crust, our rich, cool cream cheese based cheesecake is topped with chocolate chips and pecan pieces.

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

$3.95

caramelized, dense and chewy butterscotch brownie stuffed with milk and semisweet chocolate chunks and scattered with crunchy, buttery toffee.

Kids

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$6.95

single patty w/ cheese + fries or mott's apple sauce + apple juice

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.95

melty, American cheese goodness

Mott's Apple Sauce

Mott's Apple Sauce

$1.95

Sauces

HIGHsauce

HIGHsauce

$0.45
Buttermilk Ranch

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.45
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.45
Frank's RedHot

Frank's RedHot

$0.45
Ken's Honey Mustard

Ken's Honey Mustard

$0.45

Offline Member

Under “Special Instructions” enter your first + last name, along with your Offline ID
Offline Member

Offline Member

Under “Special Instructions” enter your first + last name, along with your Offline ID

Canned

Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.45
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.45
Dr. Pepper Can

Dr. Pepper Can

$2.45
Barqs Root Beer

Barqs Root Beer

$2.45
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.45
Apple Juice Box

Apple Juice Box

$1.95

Fountain

Coca Cola Fountain

Coca Cola Fountain

$2.45Out of stock
Diet Coke Fountain

Diet Coke Fountain

$2.45
Coca Cola Zero Fountain

Coca Cola Zero Fountain

$2.45
Dr. Pepper Fountain

Dr. Pepper Fountain

$2.45
Fanta Orange Fountain

Fanta Orange Fountain

$2.45
Minute Maid Lemonade Fountain

Minute Maid Lemonade Fountain

$2.45
Hi-C Punch Fountain

Hi-C Punch Fountain

$2.45
Sprite Fountain

Sprite Fountain

$2.45
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.45
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.45
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Premium Beef & Plant-Based Burgers. Smashed to Order!

Website

Location

2330 Bale Street #112, Raleigh, NC 27608

Directions

Gallery
HIGHTOP Burger image
HIGHTOP Burger image

