Hightopps Backstage Grille 2306 York Rd

Popular Items

Santa Fe Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Blackened Fish Tacos

Appertizers

Blackened Fish Tacos

$19.00

3 flour tortillas stuffed with lightly blackened mahi, homemade sriracha slaw, zesty aioli topped with fresh chopped cilantro

Plain Pretzel

$8.00

Plane Jumbo Barbarian Pretzel

Buffalo Calamari

$16.00

Fried Calamari, banana pepper, bleu cheese aioli

Crab Dip

$19.00

Homemade crab dip served in a fresh baked bread boule, topped with melted Monterey jack cheese served with toasted naan dippers,celery, carrots and tri-color chips

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

bacon, honey, siracha vinaigrette, blue cheese crumbel

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Fried pickles drizzled with old bay and hot aioli

Homemade Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Homemade buttermilk battered chicken tenders served with our very own honey mustard dressing

Jumbo Hightopps Crab Pretzel

$19.00

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel topped with our homemade crab dip finished off with mantled Monterey jack cheese

Mini Crab Quesadilla

$14.00

Warm flour tortilla stuffed with our homemade crab dip, Monterey Jack Cheese topped with an OLD BAY aioli, served with a side of pico de gallo

Nachos

$14.00+

Tri-colored tortilla chips topped with slices of grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, shredded greens, homemade salsa, sliced jalape√±os, chopped green onions, melted Monterey Jack cheese, fresh guacamole, and pico de gallo all drizzled with sour cream drizzled with sour cream.

Reuben Egg Roll

$11.00

Slow cooked corned beef brisket, Bavarian Sauerkraut, swiss cheese wrapped in a fried tortilla served with 1000 island sauce

Steamed Shrimp

$18.00+

Jumbo sized shrimp steamed to perfection and seasoned with OLD BAY

Bowl-O-Tots

$5.00+

House seasoned

Bowl-O-Fries

$5.00+

House seasoned

Hightopps Bay Fries

$12.00+

Topped with crab dip, melted Monterey Jack cheese

Hightopps Bay Tots

$12.00+

Topped with crab dip, melted Monterey Jack cheese

Santa Fe Fries

$11.00+

Topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeno bacon bits, BBQ sauce and ranch dressing

Sante Fe Tots

$11.00+

Topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeno bacon bits, BBQ sauce and ranch dressing

Rockin Wings

$13.00

Server by the pound: Flavor to choose from- House, Garlic, Parmaesean, Thai Chilli, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, Teryiaki

Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00

A warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, green onions, diced tomatoes, jalapeño bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese served with our homemade honey mustard dressing

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$13.00

3-Lightly blackened chicken tacos topped with our house made sriracha slaw and old bay aoili paired with tortilla chips

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$17.00

Jalalpeno bacon wrapped scallops pan seared, drizzled with mango bbq sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.00

Soups/Salads

Maryland Crab Cup

$6.00

House made Maryland crab soup

Maryland Crab Bowl

$9.00

House made Maryland crab soup

Cream Of Crab Cup

$6.00

House made cream of crab soup made with fresh Maryland lump crab meat

Cream Of Crab Bowl

$9.00

House made cream of crab soup made with fresh Maryland lump crab meat

Hightopps Rockin Chili

$11.00

Turkey Chili with a sweet yet spicy flavor, topped with green onion, shredded Monterey Jack cheese and a dollop of sour cream

Greek Salad

$13.00+

Chopped salad greens, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, red onions, crumbled feta cheese tossed in our homemade Greek dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Crispy Romaine Hearts, shaved parmesan cheese, fresh homemade croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing

Salmon House Salad

$15.00+

Grilled Salmon served over our house blend of salad greens, roasted vegetables, crumbled bleu cheese tossed in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Shoemaker Salad

$15.00+

Grilled Chicken and Shrimp served over our house blend of salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, diced eggs, red onions, dried cranberries, spicy almonds, jalapeo bacon tossed in our homemade ranch dressing

SteakHouse Salad

SteakHouse Salad

$19.00

Grilled Tenderloin, Sautéed Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, tossed in a bleu cheese vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Hightopps Cheese Steak

$13.00

Heaping portion of chopped sirloin steak or chicken, fried onions, melted provolone cheese on a toasted sub roll with lettuce, tomato and a side of mayo

Beef Tenderloin Melt

$17.00

Seasoned sliced beef tenderloin, caramelized onions, melted muenster cheese served on country white bread with a horseradish spread

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00

Baltimore classic sandwich. Our famous jumbo crab cake topped with lettuce and tomato served on a brioche bun

Big Kahuna Sandwich

$13.00

Slow roasted pulled pork smothered in bbq sauce, grilled pineapple, crispy onions on top of a toasted brioche bun. Served with our house made old bay chips

Shrimp Salad Melt

$18.00

Shrimp salad melt with tomato, jalapeno bacon, cheddar

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, with jalape√±o bacon, lettuce, tomato and a zesty sauce served on grilled sourdough bread

Salmon Club

$16.00

Grilled salmon, lettuce, tomato, raw onion and jalapeño bacon with cilantro lime mayo on grilled sourdough bread

Backstage Triple Stack

$12.00

Oven roasted turkey, Pit ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato, piled high between three slices of toasted white bread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken tossed with our house made blue cheese dressing, bleu crumbles and Hightopps House sauce, crisp lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Santa Fe Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, crumbled jalapeno bacon, melted Monterey jack cheese, mixed w/ bbq sauce, ranch dressing, chopped red onions, crisp lettuce wrapped in warn flour tortilla

Greek Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, red onion, crumbled feta cheese, chopped greens, tossed with our homemade Greek dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Freshly Grilled Chicken, Crispy romaine hearts, shaved parmesan cheese, tossed in a creamy Cesar dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla

California Wrap

$14.00

Slow roasted turkey, red onion, provolone cheese, homemade guacamole salsa, and bacon with homemade ranch dressing

Hightopps Grilled Cheese

$15.00

House made crab dip, jalapeños bacon, American cheese

Burger & Pizza

Crew Burger

$13.00

1/2 lb. Angus beef burger served on a toasted brioche bun

Terrapin Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb. Angus beef burger topped with crab dip and melted Monterey Jack cheese served on a toasted brioche bun

Jalapeno Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb. Angus beef burger topped with jalapeno bacon, fresh sliced jalape√±os and melted pepper jack cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun

Classic Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Hightopps Classic Cheese Pizza add your favorite toppings Pizza Toppings: $1.00 each; broccoli, onions, peppers, mushrooms, pineapple $2.00 each; bacon, jalape√±o bacon, ground beef, pit ham, pepperoni, jalape√±o sausage Add Ons: Chicken $8 | Shrimp $10 |Beef Tenderloin $12 |Crab Meat $14 |Scallops $16

Hightopps Crab Pizza

$19.00

Sauted lump crab meat, our homemade white sauce and mozzarella cheese sprinkled with OLD BAY seasoning

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Grilled chicken marinated in our house BBQ sauce, topped with red onion, cilantro and mozzarella cheese

White Pizza

$11.00

Classic Cheese pizza made with housemade white sauce

Entrees

6oz Salmon

$20.00

Fresh cut salmon with your choice of grilled, blackened, or teriyaki, served with seasonal vegetables, rice and a side of our homemade lemon cr√©me sauce

Crab Cakes

$35.00

Try of double dose of our award-winning crab cakes. Two jumbo lump crab cakes served with fries and vegetable of the day with your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce

Hightopps Jambalaya

$22.00

Our take on the southern classic, blackened chicken, grilled shrimp jalapeno sausage, sautted peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and rice pilaf topped with our homemade spicy sauce and green onions

Smoked Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese, slow roasted pulled pork, sautéed onions, drizzled with bbq sauce

Crab, Shrimp Mac n Cheese

$20.00

Topped with chopped bacon and OLD BAY

Chipotle Scallops

$20.00

Pan seared jumbo scallops finished with a spicy chipotle cream sauce served over a mountain of rice pilaf

Cheapeake Fish N Chips

$20.00

old bay Parmesan potato wedges, old bay remoulade, charred lemon

Blackened Mahi

$28.00

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast with your choice of two side. Fries, Tots, Wild Rice, Sautéed Mixed Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Broccoli

Kids Menu

Mini Chicken & Chesse Quesodilla

$8.00

served with tots or celery and carrots

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

served with tots or celery and carrots

Mini Ham & Cheese Slider

$8.00

served with tots or celery and carrots

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

served with tots or celery and carrots

Mini Burgers

$8.00

served with tots or celery and carrots

Kids Chicken fingers

$8.00

served with tots or celery and carrots

Kids Homemade Cheesy Mac N Cheese

$8.00

served with tots or celery and carrots

Kids Desert

Deserts

Lemon Cake

$10.00

Molten Lava Cake

$10.00

Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake

$10.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$3.00

Brownie

$3.00

Retail

Hoodie

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Rockin food with star service!

Location

2306 York Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093

Directions

