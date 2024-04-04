High Tower Cafe - Cherry St
55 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.
Location
801 Cherry St, #CC25, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Fort Worth