Salad
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

High Tower Cafe - San Felipe

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

5599 San Felipe

Suite 120

Houston, TX 77056

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
The Texican
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Tacos - 1st-CLICK on MAKE it MEAL For COMBO

6:00 am -9:50 am

Make It A Meal!b

$2.99
Low Rise Taco

Low Rise Taco

$2.25

Egg & Cheese

Mid Rise Taco

Mid Rise Taco

$2.95

Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe

High Rise Taco

High Rise Taco

$3.25

Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.

Breakfast Sandwiches - 1st-CLICK on MAKE it MEAL For COMBO

6:00 am -9:50 am

Make It A Meal!b

$2.99
Breakfast BLT

Breakfast BLT

$6.49

Egg, Bacon, Lettuce, Toast

Smothered Biscuit

Smothered Biscuit

$5.49

Eggs, Sausage or Bacon, Cheese, Gravy, Biscuit

Genoa Salami Ciabatta

Genoa Salami Ciabatta

$5.49

Egg, Salami, Provolone, Ciabatta

Ham & Swiss Croissant

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$5.49

Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant

All American

All American

$5.49

Eggs, Sausage or Bacon, Cheese, Toast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Biscuit/Bun/Croissant/Bagel/ - Egg, Cheese, Bacon/Sausage/Ham/Potatoes

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

$2.99

Sausage & Biscuit

Breakfast Burritos - 1st-CLICK on MAKE it MEAL For COMBO

6:00 am - 9:50 am

Make It A Meal!b

$2.99
Hightower Original

Hightower Original

$4.99

Eggs, Refried Beans, Cheese, Potatoes

Southwest Breakfast

Southwest Breakfast

$4.99

Eggs, Black Bean Corn Relish, Cheese, Avocado

Creamy Pesto & Mozzarella

Creamy Pesto & Mozzarella

$4.49

Eggs, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Pesto

Big Country

$5.49

Egg, Sausage, Cheese, Potatoes

The Texican

The Texican

$5.99

Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado

The Western

The Western

$5.49

Eggs, Ham, Onions & Peppers, Cheese

Veggie Greek

Veggie Greek

$4.49

Eggs, Spinach, Feta, Tomatoes

Omelette - 1st-CLICK on MAKE it MEAL For COMBO

6:00 am - 9:50 am

Make It A Meal!b

$2.99

Build Your Own Omelette

$6.99

Breakfast A La Carte

6:00 am - 9:50 am

Tater Tots

$2.25+
Potatoes

Potatoes

$2.25
Bagels

Bagels

$2.25+
Oatmeal w/ Topping

Oatmeal w/ Topping

$3.99
One Egg

One Egg

$1.69
Bacon (2 Strips)

Bacon (2 Strips)

$1.69
Sausage (1 Patty)

Sausage (1 Patty)

$1.69
Biscuit (1)

Biscuit (1)

$1.69
Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$2.25
Toast (2 Pieces)

Toast (2 Pieces)

$1.69
Croissant

Croissant

$2.25

Avocado

$0.99

Fruit Cup & Yogurt Parfaits

Until 2:45 pm
Seasonal Fruit Cup

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$3.99
Yogurt Parfait & Granola

Yogurt Parfait & Granola

$4.99

Muffins & Cookies

Until 2:45 pm
Muffins

Muffins

$2.99+
Cookies

Cookies

$1.25+

Sandwiches-Signature - 1st-CLICK on MAKE it MEAL For COMBO

Until 2:30 pm

Make Meal!l

$2.99
Classic Italian

Classic Italian

$8.79

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperocini, Italian Oil & Vinegar, Ciabatta Roll

Asian Spicy Tuna Salad

Asian Spicy Tuna Salad

$8.99

Sriracha Albacore White Tuna Salad, Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Avocado, Wasabi Drizzle, Sourdough Bread. (spicy)

French Dip

French Dip

$9.29

Roast Beef, Swiss, Fried Onions, Horseradish Dijon, Hoagie Roll, AuJus Sauce

Greek Chicken

Greek Chicken

$8.79

Chicken, Greek Vinaigrette, Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Olive Spread, Ciabatta Roll.

The Empire State

The Empire State

$8.99

Roast beef, Turkey, Russian Dressing, Muenster, Lettuce, Roasted Red pepper, Marble Rye Bread.

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$8.79

Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Parmesan, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Focaccia Bread

Southwest Turkey

Southwest Turkey

$8.99

Turkey, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Black bean corn Relish, Cheddar, Avocado, Tomato, Sourdough Bread.

New Yorker

New Yorker

$8.79

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss, Spicy Mustard, Coleslaw, Marble Rye Bread.

Portobello Mushroom

Portobello Mushroom

$9.29

Marinated Portobello Mushroom, Swiss, Avocado, Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Pepper, Hummus, Pesto, Focaccia bread.

BLT-A

BLT-A

$9.29

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Ailoi, Sourdough Bread

Wraps - 1st-CLICK on MAKE it MEAL For COMBO

Until 2:30 pm

Make Meal!l

$2.99
Chicken Salad Club

Chicken Salad Club

$9.29

All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli

Chicken Fajita Wrap

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$9.29

Fajita Chicken, Rice, Black Bean Corn Relish, Grilled Onions Bell Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa

Chicken Greek Wrap

Chicken Greek Wrap

$8.79

Chicken, Rice, Lettuce, Feta, Cucumber, Tomato, Greek Vinaigrette, Olive Spread

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Marinated Mushroom, Spinach, Hummus, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper, Avocado, Rice, Grilled Onions, Pesto

Bacon, Egg, Salad Wrap

Bacon, Egg, Salad Wrap

$8.79

Egg Salad, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato

Baked Salmon Wrap

Baked Salmon Wrap

$9.69

Baked Salmon, Raspberry Chipotle, Rice, Spinach, Black Bean Corn Relish.

Paninis - 1st-CLICK on MAKE it MEAL For COMBO

Until 2:30 pm

Make Meal!l

$2.99
Cubano

Cubano

$8.79

Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Sweet Pickle Relish, Chipotle Mayo, Hoagie Roll

Reuben

Reuben

$8.79

Corn Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Russian Dressing, Marble Rye Bread

Rachel

Rachel

$8.79

Turkey, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Russian Dressing, Marble Rye Bread

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$8.49

Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Spinach, Pesto, Focaccia Bread

Three Cheese Panini

Three Cheese Panini

$7.99

Melted Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Provolone, Tomato, Avocado, Horseradish Dijon, Sourdough Bread.

Grill Chicken Parmesan

Grill Chicken Parmesan

$8.49

Chicken, Tomato-Basil Marinara, Provolone, Mozzarella, Ciabatta Roll

Muffuletta

Muffuletta

$9.89+

Salami, Turkey, Ham, Olive Spread, Provolone, Mozzarella, Muffaletta Bread

The Big Tuna Melt

The Big Tuna Melt

$8.49

Albacore White Tuna Salad, Swiss, Roasted Red Pepper, Sourdough Bread

Build Your Sandwich- 1st-CLICK on MAKE it MEAL For COMBO

Until 2:30 pm

Make Meal!l

$2.99

BYO Sandwich Low Rise

$5.49

Half Sandwich

BYO Sandwich High Rise

$8.29

Full Sandwich

Salads

Until 2:30 pm
South by Southwest Caesar

South by Southwest Caesar

$9.49

Romaine, Black Bean Corn Relish, Parmesan, Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Caesar Dressing

Club Salad

Club Salad

$11.99

Romaine, Iceberg, Tomato, Avocado, Bacon, Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Swiss.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.49

Iceberg, Romaine, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Cheddar, Blue Cheese Crumbles.

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$11.49

Romaine, Iceberg, Tomato, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Ham, turkey, Egg, Croutons.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.99

Romaine, Red Onions, Feta, Pepperoncinis, Cucumbers, Capers, Kalamata Olives, Tomato, Greek Dressing.

Fuji Licious

Fuji Licious

$9.99

Mixed Greens, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Apples, Craisins, Candied Walnuts, Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$9.99

Mixed Greens, Mozzarella, Tomato, Croutons, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

The Hightower House

The Hightower House

$8.99

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onions, Cucumber, Croutons, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

BUILD YOUR SALAD

$8.99

Soups & Baked Potato

Until 2:30 pm
Soup

Soup

$5.99+

Soup of The day

Chili

Chili

$6.29+
BYOP (Build your own Potato)

BYOP (Build your own Potato)

$5.25

Baked Potato w/ Butter-- ADD toppings

Full Loaded Potato

Full Loaded Potato

$7.25

Baked Potato With 1 of each item Sour Cream, Cheese, Jalapeno, Bacon, Butter, Green Onions,

Bowls-Lunch

Until 2:30 pm

Make Meal!l

$2.99
Korean Bowl

Korean Bowl

$10.49

Beef Sirloin, Rice, Sunny Side up Egg, Carrots, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds

Teriyaki Bowl

Teriyaki Bowl

$10.49

Sirloin Beef, Rice, Baby Corn, Carrots, Green Onion, Teriyaki Sauce

Yellow Curry Chicken Bowl

Yellow Curry Chicken Bowl

$10.49

Grilled Chicken, Rice, Curry Sauce, Peas, Carrots, Flat Bread

Greek Bowl

Greek Bowl

$10.49

Lamb or Chicken, Rice, Romaine, Iceberg, Kalamata, Cucumber, Red Onions, Tzatziki, Pita Bread

Mediterranean Shrimp Bowl

Mediterranean Shrimp Bowl

$11.99

Grilled Shrimp, Quinoa, Spring Mix, Kalamata Olive, Tomato, Cucumber, Greek Dressing, Olive Oil.

Falafel Bowl

Falafel Bowl

$10.49

Falafel, Rice, Spring Mix, Tomato, Red Onion, Hummus, Kalamata, Feta, Cucumber, Red wine Vinaigrette, Pita Bread

Red Thai Chicken Bowl

$10.49

Grill Chicken, Red Thai Coconut Curry, RIce

Thai Chili Salmon Bowl

Thai Chili Salmon Bowl

$11.99

Grilled Salmon, Quinoa, Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper Spring Mix, Green Onion, Thai Chili Glaze

Tex -Mex Bowl

Tex -Mex Bowl

$10.99

Fajita Chicken, Rice, Black Bean Corn Relish, Grilled Onions & Pepper, Avocado, Iceberg, Shred Cheddar, Sour Cream, Smokey Salsa

Southwest Chicken Bowl

Southwest Chicken Bowl

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Quinoa, Spring Mix, Parmesan, Black Bean Corn Relish, Tortilla strip, Chipotle Caesar Dressing.

6 pc Buffalo Wings -

6 pc Buffalo Wings -

$12.99

With celery or carrot sticks and choice of Buffalo sauce, teryaki, Thai chili, BBQ, or Korean BBQ served with homestyle ranch

12 pc Buffalo Wings -

12 pc Buffalo Wings -

$18.99

12 pc Wings, With celery or carrot sticks and choice of Buffalo sauce, teryaki, Thai chili, BBQ, or Korean BBQ served with homestyle ranch

Grill - 1st-CLICK on MAKE it MEAL For COMBO

Until 2:30 pm

Make Meal!l

$2.99
Burgers

Burgers

$8.99+

Angus Beef, American Cheese, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun

Philly Cheese

Philly Cheese

$9.59

Seared Steak, Provolone, Onions & Bell Peppers, Hoagie Roll

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.49+

All White Chicken Tenders, Dressing of Choice, Texas Toast

Chicken Mushroom Swiss

Chicken Mushroom Swiss

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Sauteed Mushroom, Swiss, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun

GYRO

GYRO

$8.69

Beef and Lamb Strips, Tzatziki, Tomato, Onions, Pita

Buffalo Chicken Po'Boy

Buffalo Chicken Po'Boy

$8.79

All White Chicken Tenders, Spicy Wing Sauce, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Hoagie Roll

Chicken Mushroom Pita

Chicken Mushroom Pita

$8.79

Chicken, Sauteed Mushroom & Onions, Provolone, Pita

Homemade Fries

$2.25+

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99+

Tater Tots

$2.25+

Beverages & Snacks

Chips

$1.69

Bottle Soda 20 oz.

$2.25

Iced Tea

$1.99

HighTower Water

$1.89

Coffee

$2.25

Milk

$1.99

Apple Juice

$2.59

Orange Juice

$2.59

Grapefruit Juice

$2.59

Cranberry Juice

$2.59
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

Website

Location

5599 San Felipe, Suite 120, Houston, TX 77056

Directions

