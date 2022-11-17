Highwater SLO

Krobar Mixtape Ticket

$160.00

Krobar Mixtape Dinner. Friday October 28th, 2022 on our new Private Patio! Six courses of seasonally inspired dishes straight from the Highwater kitchen, paired with pours from Krobar Distillery and custom cocktails from our award winning bar! $160 per guest includes six course dinner served family style, spirits pours, cocktails, and gratuity. Once tickets are purchased, please email robin@highwaterslo.com with names of all guests in your party for seating placement. *all sales subject to state sales tax *This event is 21 and over *Ticket purchase is non-refundable, but tickets may be transferred with Highwater approval