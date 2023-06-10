Restaurant header imageView gallery

HWY 55 Mcgee's Crossroads, NC

No reviews yet

12490 NC Hwy 210

Benson, NC 27504

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions


Burgers

#1 Americana Burger

#1 Americana Burger

$6.99

5.5 ounces of beef, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and American cheese.

#2 Carolina Classic Cheeseburger

#2 Carolina Classic Cheeseburger

$6.99

5.5 ounces of beef, mustard, onions, chili, slaw, & American cheese

#3 Pimento Cheeseburger

#3 Pimento Cheeseburger

$8.59

5.5 ounces of beef, bacon & made-from-scratch pimento cheese

#4 JB&B BBQ Bacon Burger

#4 JB&B BBQ Bacon Burger

$8.59

5.5 ounces of beef, mustard, chili, bacon, a crispy onion ring, American cheese and tangy John Boy & Billy's Grillin' Sauce

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$9.99

11 ounces of beef, Choose and 4 toppings

#1 Lil' Americana Burger

#1 Lil' Americana Burger

$4.29

2.75 ounces of beef, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and American cheese.

#2 Lil' Carolina Classic Cheeseburger

#2 Lil' Carolina Classic Cheeseburger

$4.29

2.75 ounces of beef, mustard, onions, chili, slaw, & American cheese

#3 Lil' Pimento Cheeseburger

#3 Lil' Pimento Cheeseburger

$4.89

2.75 ounces of beef, bacon & made-from-scratch pimento cheese

#4 Lil' JB&B BBQ Bacon Burger

#4 Lil' JB&B BBQ Bacon Burger

$4.89

2.75 ounces of beef, mustard, chili, bacon, a crispy onion ring, American cheese and tangy John Boy & Billy's Sauce

Triple Cheeseburger

Triple Cheeseburger

$11.99

16.5 ounces of beef, Choose and 4 toppings

Lil' Triple Cheeseburger

Lil' Triple Cheeseburger

$8.29

8.25 ounces of beef, Choose and 4 toppings

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.99

5.5 ounces of beef

Lil' Cheeseburger

Lil' Cheeseburger

$4.29

2.75 ounces of beef

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.59
Lil Hamburger

Lil Hamburger

$3.89

Cheesesteak and Famous Sandwiches

#11 Cheesesteak All the Way

#11 Cheesesteak All the Way

$8.69

Sliced Steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and melted American cheese

#12 Cheesesteak Plain

#12 Cheesesteak Plain

$8.69

Sliced steak, with melted American cheese

Lil' Cheesesteak

Lil' Cheesesteak

$5.99

Cheesesteak with melted American cheese, sautéed bell peppers, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms

#15 The Moose Chicken Cheesesteak

#15 The Moose Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.69

Sliced chicken with crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, melted provolone cheese and melted American cheese

Lil' Moose Chicken Cheesesteak

Lil' Moose Chicken Cheesesteak

$5.99

Sliced chicken with crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, provolone cheese and American cheese

#13 Chicken Cheesesteak All the Way

#13 Chicken Cheesesteak All the Way

$8.69

Sliced Chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and melted American cheese

#14 Chicken Cheesesteak Plain

#14 Chicken Cheesesteak Plain

$8.69

Sliced Chicken, with melted American cheese

Lil' Chicken Cheesesteak

Lil' Chicken Cheesesteak

$5.99

Sliced Chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and American cheese

#16 Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak

#16 Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak

$8.69

Sliced steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos and melted pepper jack cheese

Lil' Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak

Lil' Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak

$5.99

Sliced steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos and pepper jack cheese

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$8.69

Hand-breaded shrimp, served in a hoagie roll with lettuce, and tomato, topped with our Po' Boy sauce

Shrimp Burger

Shrimp Burger

$5.29

Hand-breaded shrimp, slaw, and ketchup

Lil' Shrimp Burger

Lil' Shrimp Burger

$3.99

Hand-breaded shrimp, slaw, and ketchup

JB&B Chicken Sandwich

JB&B Chicken Sandwich

$6.99
Signature Chicken Sandwich

Signature Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Platters and Classic Eats

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$9.99

Hand-breaded shrimp piled high. Served with fries or tots, slaw, and grilled bread

Chopped Steak Platter

Chopped Steak Platter

$11.99

Fresh seasoned beef, chopped and loaded with sauteed onions & peppers topped with gravy. Served with fries or tots, slaw, and grilled bread

1 Hot Dog

1 Hot Dog

$2.69

Topped with your choice of mustard, ketchup, onions, slaw, and chili

2 Hot Dog

2 Hot Dog

$5.38

Topped with your choice of mustard, ketchup, onions, slaw, and chili

4 Grilled Chicken Basket Meal

4 Grilled Chicken Basket Meal

$8.99

4 Grilled Chicken tenders with fries or tots & a regular size drink

6 Grilled Chicken Basket Meal

6 Grilled Chicken Basket Meal

$10.99

6 Grilled Chicken tenders with fries or tots & a regular size drink

4 Fried Chicken Basket Meal

4 Fried Chicken Basket Meal

$8.99

4 Fried Chicken served with fries or tots & a regular size drink

6 Fried Chicken Basket Meal

6 Fried Chicken Basket Meal

$10.99

Fried Chicken served with fries or tots & a regular size drink

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$2.59

American and provolone cheese on grilled bunn

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.69

Mixed greens, tomatoes, fried onion straws, cucumbers, shredded cheese

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$8.69

Mixed Greens, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, sliced egg, fried onion straws, tomato's, bacon, Shredded Cheese, Topped with Grilled or Fried Chicken

Spicy Shrimp Salad

Spicy Shrimp Salad

$9.99

Mixed Greens, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, sliced egg, fried onion straws, tomato's, bacon, spicy shrimp

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.25

Hot and Fresh Crispy French Fries

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$3.69

Hot and Fresh Crispy Fries with a side of Cheese

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$3.69

Hot and Fresh Crispy Fries with a side of Chili & Cheese

Gravy Fries

Gravy Fries

$3.69

Hot and Fresh Crispy Fries with a side of Hot Brown Gravy

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.69

Hot and Fresh Crispy Onion Rings

Tots

Tots

$2.25

Hot and Fresh Crispy Tots

Cheese Tots

Cheese Tots

$3.69

Hot and Fresh Crispy Tots with a side of Cheese

Chili Cheese Tots

Chili Cheese Tots

$3.69

Hot and Fresh Crispy Tots with a side of Chili & Cheese

Gravy Tots

Gravy Tots

$3.69

Hot and Fresh Crispy Tots with a side of Hot Brown Gravy

Half Fries, Half Onion Rings

Half Fries, Half Onion Rings

$3.69

Half Portion of both Hot and Fresh Crispy French Fries and Onion Rings

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.69

Mixed greens, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, bacon, shredded cheese and fried onion straws

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$4.49

Crispy Fried Pickles hand tossed in our Highway 55 batter, served with Ranch

Pint of Chili

Pint of Chili

$5.99
Pint of Slaw

Pint of Slaw

$4.29
Bowl of Slaw

Bowl of Slaw

$3.69

Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.25

Fountain Soda

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Fountain Soda

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Fountain Soda

Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Fountain Soda

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Fountain Soda

Diet Mountain Dew

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.25
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Fountain Soda

Rootbeer

Rootbeer

$2.25

Fountain Soda

Tropical Punch

Tropical Punch

$2.25
Orangeade

Orangeade

$2.25

Fresh Orangeade

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Fresh Brewed Unsweet Tea

1/2 n' 1/2 Tea

1/2 n' 1/2 Tea

$2.25
1/2 tea 1/2 lemonade

1/2 tea 1/2 lemonade

$2.25
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.25

Fresh Lemonade

Milk

Milk

$1.39
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$1.39
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.69
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.25
Tap Water

Tap Water

Cup of Ice

Cup of Ice

$0.35
Bag of Ice

Bag of Ice

$2.49
Coffee

Coffee

$1.39

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Tractor Beverage

Tractor Beverage

$2.25

Kids Meal

Kids' Hot Dog Meal

Kids' Hot Dog Meal

$5.99

includes your choice of fries, tots, or applesauce and a kids' size drink.

Kids' Burger Meal

Kids' Burger Meal

$5.99

includes your choice of fries, tots, or applesauce and a kids' size drink

Kids' Grilled Cheese Meal

Kids' Grilled Cheese Meal

$5.99

includes your choice of fries, tots, or applesauce and a kids' size drink

Kids' Tenders Meal

Kids' Tenders Meal

$5.99

includes your choice of fries, tots, or applesauce and a kids' size drink

Kids' Lil' Shrimp Burger

Kids' Lil' Shrimp Burger

$5.99

includes your choice of fries, tots, or applesauce and a kids' size drink

Frozen Custard

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$4.19

Homemade Creamy Vanilla Custard

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$4.19

Homemade Creamy Chocolate Custard

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$4.19

Homemade Creamy Vanilla Custard mixed with Fresh Strawberries

FOD Shake

FOD Shake

$4.19
Oreo Shake

Oreo Shake

$4.19

Homemade Creamy Vanilla Custard mixed with Oreo Cookies

Reese's Shake

Reese's Shake

$4.19

Homemade Creamy Vanilla Custard mixed with Reese Cup Pieces

1 scoop in a bowl

1 scoop in a bowl

$1.99

Available in vanilla or Flavor of the Day

2 scoops in a bowl

2 scoops in a bowl

$3.19

Available in vanilla or Flavor of the Day

1 scoop in a cone

1 scoop in a cone

$1.99

Available in vanilla or Flavor of the Day

2 scoops in a cone

2 scoops in a cone

$3.19

Available in vanilla or Flavor of the Day

Cookie Dough Shake

Cookie Dough Shake

$4.19

Homemade Creamy Vanilla Custard mixed with Cookie Dough Pieces

Concrete

Concrete

$4.19

Frozen custard carfully mixed with your favorite toppings

lil' Concrete

lil' Concrete

$3.19

Frozen custard carfully mixed with your favorite toppings

Sundae

Sundae

$4.99

3 scoops Vanilla Custard, with a topping of your choice, chocolate syrup, mixed nuts, whip cream and cherry.

Lil Sundae

Lil Sundae

$2.99

One Scoop, one topping, whipped cream, cherry, chocolate syrup and nuts.

Custard-Chino

Custard-Chino

$3.19

Fresh Brewed Iced Coffee mixed with our Homemade Creamy Vanilla Custard

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$5.99
Banana Split

Banana Split

$5.99
Float

Float

$4.19

Smooth custard with your choice of soda.

Pints

Pints

$4.69
BOGO PINTS 8pm-9pm

BOGO PINTS 8pm-9pm

$4.69

Extras

Cup of cheese

Cup of cheese

$0.59
Cup of Chili

Cup of Chili

$0.59
Cup of Gravy

Cup of Gravy

$0.59
Cup of Pickles

Cup of Pickles

$0.59
Cup of Slaw

Cup of Slaw

$0.59
Extra Toast

Extra Toast

$0.59
Extra Tender

Extra Tender

$1.19
Extra Dressing

Extra Dressing

$0.59
Extra HWY 55 Sauce

Extra HWY 55 Sauce

$0.59
Cup of Ice

Cup of Ice

$0.35
Bag of Ice

Bag of Ice

$2.49
Kids Car

Kids Car

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burgers Cheesesteaks & Shakes

Location

12490 NC Hwy 210, Benson, NC 27504

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

