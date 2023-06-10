HWY 55 Mcgee's Crossroads, NC
12490 NC Hwy 210
Benson, NC 27504
Burgers
#1 Americana Burger
5.5 ounces of beef, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and American cheese.
#2 Carolina Classic Cheeseburger
5.5 ounces of beef, mustard, onions, chili, slaw, & American cheese
#3 Pimento Cheeseburger
5.5 ounces of beef, bacon & made-from-scratch pimento cheese
#4 JB&B BBQ Bacon Burger
5.5 ounces of beef, mustard, chili, bacon, a crispy onion ring, American cheese and tangy John Boy & Billy's Grillin' Sauce
Double Cheeseburger
11 ounces of beef, Choose and 4 toppings
#1 Lil' Americana Burger
2.75 ounces of beef, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and American cheese.
#2 Lil' Carolina Classic Cheeseburger
2.75 ounces of beef, mustard, onions, chili, slaw, & American cheese
#3 Lil' Pimento Cheeseburger
2.75 ounces of beef, bacon & made-from-scratch pimento cheese
#4 Lil' JB&B BBQ Bacon Burger
2.75 ounces of beef, mustard, chili, bacon, a crispy onion ring, American cheese and tangy John Boy & Billy's Sauce
Triple Cheeseburger
16.5 ounces of beef, Choose and 4 toppings
Lil' Triple Cheeseburger
8.25 ounces of beef, Choose and 4 toppings
Cheeseburger
5.5 ounces of beef
Lil' Cheeseburger
2.75 ounces of beef
Hamburger
Lil Hamburger
Cheesesteak and Famous Sandwiches
#11 Cheesesteak All the Way
Sliced Steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and melted American cheese
#12 Cheesesteak Plain
Sliced steak, with melted American cheese
Lil' Cheesesteak
Cheesesteak with melted American cheese, sautéed bell peppers, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms
#15 The Moose Chicken Cheesesteak
Sliced chicken with crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, melted provolone cheese and melted American cheese
Lil' Moose Chicken Cheesesteak
Sliced chicken with crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, provolone cheese and American cheese
#13 Chicken Cheesesteak All the Way
Sliced Chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and melted American cheese
#14 Chicken Cheesesteak Plain
Sliced Chicken, with melted American cheese
Lil' Chicken Cheesesteak
Sliced Chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and American cheese
#16 Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak
Sliced steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos and melted pepper jack cheese
Lil' Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak
Sliced steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos and pepper jack cheese
Shrimp Po' Boy
Hand-breaded shrimp, served in a hoagie roll with lettuce, and tomato, topped with our Po' Boy sauce
Shrimp Burger
Hand-breaded shrimp, slaw, and ketchup
Lil' Shrimp Burger
Hand-breaded shrimp, slaw, and ketchup
JB&B Chicken Sandwich
Signature Chicken Sandwich
Platters and Classic Eats
Shrimp Platter
Hand-breaded shrimp piled high. Served with fries or tots, slaw, and grilled bread
Chopped Steak Platter
Fresh seasoned beef, chopped and loaded with sauteed onions & peppers topped with gravy. Served with fries or tots, slaw, and grilled bread
1 Hot Dog
Topped with your choice of mustard, ketchup, onions, slaw, and chili
2 Hot Dog
Topped with your choice of mustard, ketchup, onions, slaw, and chili
4 Grilled Chicken Basket Meal
4 Grilled Chicken tenders with fries or tots & a regular size drink
6 Grilled Chicken Basket Meal
6 Grilled Chicken tenders with fries or tots & a regular size drink
4 Fried Chicken Basket Meal
4 Fried Chicken served with fries or tots & a regular size drink
6 Fried Chicken Basket Meal
Fried Chicken served with fries or tots & a regular size drink
Grilled Cheese
American and provolone cheese on grilled bunn
Salads
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, fried onion straws, cucumbers, shredded cheese
Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, sliced egg, fried onion straws, tomato's, bacon, Shredded Cheese, Topped with Grilled or Fried Chicken
Spicy Shrimp Salad
Mixed Greens, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, sliced egg, fried onion straws, tomato's, bacon, spicy shrimp
Sides
French Fries
Hot and Fresh Crispy French Fries
Cheese Fries
Hot and Fresh Crispy Fries with a side of Cheese
Chili Cheese Fries
Hot and Fresh Crispy Fries with a side of Chili & Cheese
Gravy Fries
Hot and Fresh Crispy Fries with a side of Hot Brown Gravy
Onion Rings
Hot and Fresh Crispy Onion Rings
Tots
Hot and Fresh Crispy Tots
Cheese Tots
Hot and Fresh Crispy Tots with a side of Cheese
Chili Cheese Tots
Hot and Fresh Crispy Tots with a side of Chili & Cheese
Gravy Tots
Hot and Fresh Crispy Tots with a side of Hot Brown Gravy
Half Fries, Half Onion Rings
Half Portion of both Hot and Fresh Crispy French Fries and Onion Rings
Side Salad
Mixed greens, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, bacon, shredded cheese and fried onion straws
Fried Pickles
Crispy Fried Pickles hand tossed in our Highway 55 batter, served with Ranch
Pint of Chili
Pint of Slaw
Bowl of Slaw
Drinks
Pepsi
Fountain Soda
Diet Pepsi
Fountain Soda
Dr. Pepper
Fountain Soda
Diet Dr. Pepper
Fountain Soda
Mountain Dew
Fountain Soda
Diet Mountain Dew
Sierra Mist
Fountain Soda
Rootbeer
Fountain Soda
Tropical Punch
Orangeade
Fresh Orangeade
Sweet Tea
Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Fresh Brewed Unsweet Tea
1/2 n' 1/2 Tea
1/2 tea 1/2 lemonade
Lemonade
Fresh Lemonade
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice
Bottle Water
Tap Water
Cup of Ice
Bag of Ice
Coffee
Fresh Brewed Coffee
Tractor Beverage
Kids Meal
Kids' Hot Dog Meal
includes your choice of fries, tots, or applesauce and a kids' size drink.
Kids' Burger Meal
includes your choice of fries, tots, or applesauce and a kids' size drink
Kids' Grilled Cheese Meal
includes your choice of fries, tots, or applesauce and a kids' size drink
Kids' Tenders Meal
includes your choice of fries, tots, or applesauce and a kids' size drink
Kids' Lil' Shrimp Burger
includes your choice of fries, tots, or applesauce and a kids' size drink
Frozen Custard
Vanilla Shake
Homemade Creamy Vanilla Custard
Chocolate Shake
Homemade Creamy Chocolate Custard
Strawberry Shake
Homemade Creamy Vanilla Custard mixed with Fresh Strawberries
FOD Shake
Oreo Shake
Homemade Creamy Vanilla Custard mixed with Oreo Cookies
Reese's Shake
Homemade Creamy Vanilla Custard mixed with Reese Cup Pieces
1 scoop in a bowl
Available in vanilla or Flavor of the Day
2 scoops in a bowl
Available in vanilla or Flavor of the Day
1 scoop in a cone
Available in vanilla or Flavor of the Day
2 scoops in a cone
Available in vanilla or Flavor of the Day
Cookie Dough Shake
Homemade Creamy Vanilla Custard mixed with Cookie Dough Pieces
Concrete
Frozen custard carfully mixed with your favorite toppings
lil' Concrete
Frozen custard carfully mixed with your favorite toppings
Sundae
3 scoops Vanilla Custard, with a topping of your choice, chocolate syrup, mixed nuts, whip cream and cherry.
Lil Sundae
One Scoop, one topping, whipped cream, cherry, chocolate syrup and nuts.
Custard-Chino
Fresh Brewed Iced Coffee mixed with our Homemade Creamy Vanilla Custard
Brownie Sundae
Banana Split
Float
Smooth custard with your choice of soda.
Pints
BOGO PINTS 8pm-9pm
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Burgers Cheesesteaks & Shakes
12490 NC Hwy 210, Benson, NC 27504