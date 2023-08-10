Highway 55 Shallotte
4421 Main Street
Shallotte, NC 28470
A La Carte Burgers
Americana Burger
Lil' Americana Burger
Carolina Classic
Lil' Carolina Classic
Hamburger
Lil Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Fresh 5.5oz beef patty with American cheese
Lil' Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger
Lil ' Double Cheeseburger
5.5 ounces of beef, Choose and 4 toppings
Triple Cheeseburger
Lil' Triple Cheeseburger
8.25 ounces of beef, Choose and 4 toppings
Pimento Cheeseburger
Lil' Pimento Cheese Burger
Made from Scratch pimento cheese, with bacon
JB&B BBQ Burger
Lil' JB&B Burger
Shrimp Burger
Lil' Shrimp burger
Hand-breaded shrimp, slaw, and ketchup
A La Carte Sandwiches
Cheesesteak
with American cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak
Sliced Chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and American cheese
Lil Chicken Cheesesteak
Sliced Chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and American cheese.
Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak
Sliced steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos and pepper jack cheese
Lil Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak
Sliced Steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese
Lil Cheesesteak
Moose Chicken Cheesesteak
Sliced chicken with crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, provolone cheese and American cheese
Lil Moose Chicken Cheesesteak
JB&B Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, American cheese and tang John Boy & Billy's grillin' Sauce
JB&B Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breded chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, American cheese and tang John Boy & Billy's grillin' Sauce
Shrimp Po' Boy
Hand-breaded shrimp, served in a hoagie roll with lettuce, and tomato, topped with our Po' Boy sauce
Signature Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breded chicken, hwy 55 sauce , & Pickles
1 Hot Dog
Topped with your choice of mustard, ketchup, onions, slaw, and chili
2 Hot Dog
Grilled Cheese
American and provolone cheese on grilled bunn
Burgers Meals
#1 Americana Burger Meal
5.5 ounces of beef, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and American cheese.
#2 Carolina Classic Cheeseburger Meal
5.5 ounces of beef, mustard, onions, chili, slaw, & American cheese
#3 Pimento Cheeseburger Meal
5.5 ounces of beef, bacon & made-from-scratch pimento cheese
#4 JB&B BBQ Bacon Burger Meal
5.5 ounces of beef, mustard, chili, bacon, a crispy onion ring, American cheese and tangy John Boy & Billy's Grillin' Sauce
Double Cheeseburger Meal
11 ounces of beef, Choose and 4 toppings
#1 Lil' Americana Burger Meal
2.75 ounces of beef, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and American cheese.
#2 Lil' Carolina Classic Cheeseburger Meal
2.75 ounces of beef, mustard, onions, chili, slaw, & American cheese
#3 Lil' Pimento Cheeseburger Meal
2.75 ounces of beef, bacon & made-from-scratch pimento cheese
#4 Lil' JB&B BBQ Bacon Burger Meal
2.75 ounces of beef, mustard, chili, bacon, a crispy onion ring, American cheese and tangy John Boy & Billy's Sauce
Build Your Own Burger Meal
5.5 ounces of beef
Lil' Build Your Own Burger Meal
2.75 ounces of beef
Triple Cheeseburger Meal
16.5 ounces of beef, Choose and 4 toppings
Lil' Triple Cheeseburger Meal
8.25 ounces of beef, Choose and 4 toppings
Cheesesteak and Famous Sandwiches Meals
#11 Cheesesteak All the Way Meal
Sliced Steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and melted American cheese
#12 Cheesesteak Plain Meal
Sliced steak, with melted American cheese
Lil' Cheesesteak All the Way Meal
Cheesesteak with melted American cheese, sautéed bell peppers, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms
#15 The Moose Chicken Cheesesteak Meal
Sliced chicken with crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, melted provolone cheese and melted American cheese
Lil' Moose Chicken Cheesesteak Meal
Sliced chicken with crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, provolone cheese and American cheese
#13 Chicken Cheesesteak All the Way Meal
Sliced Chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and melted American cheese
#14 Chicken Cheesesteak Plain Meal
Sliced Chicken, with melted American cheese
Lil' Chicken Cheesesteak All the Way Meal
Sliced Chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and American cheese
#16 Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak Meal
Sliced steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos and melted pepper jack cheese
Lil' Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak Meal
Sliced steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos and pepper jack cheese
Shrimp Po' Boy Meal
Hand-breaded shrimp, served in a hoagie roll with lettuce, and tomato, topped with our Po' Boy sauce
Shrimp Burger Meal
Hand-breaded shrimp, slaw, and ketchup
Lil' Shrimp Burger Meal
Hand-breaded shrimp, slaw, and ketchup