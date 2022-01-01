- Home
- /
- West Branch
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- The Highway Brewing Company
The Highway Brewing Company
No reviews yet
209 W Houghton Ave.
West Branch, MI 48661
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Shareables
Brewhouse Pretzel
Soft baked giant 10 inch pub pretzel accompanied with our signature beer cheese and honey mustard.
Hushpuppies
Filled with cheddar cheese and jalapeños, then topped with fresh scallions and served with our homemade raspberry habanero sauce and Green Goddess* dressing. *Due to Covid-19, we cannot get our green goddess dressing from our supplier, so for the time being it will be substituted with ranch.
Sweet Heat Rounders
Savory bacon-wrapped apple sage sausage tossed in Kentucky bourbon sauce and served with our own mustard sauce.
Spiral Fries
Our signature spiral fries. (16 oz)
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Burgers
Bacon Burger
Angus Burger with bacon, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, and our house coleslaw. Served on a grilled bakery fresh roll. Comes with fries and a pickle spear.
Pub Burger
Angus burger with fire roasted tomatoes, smoked Gouda cheese, avocado, onion, lettuce, and a house Gochujang aioli. Served on a grilled bakery fresh roll. Comes with fries and a pickle spear.
1907 Fire Burger
Angus burger topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sautéed jalapeños. Served on a grilled bakery fresh roll. Comes with fries and a pickle spear.
Quinoa Burger
Grilled quinoa patty packed with roasted garlic, lentil, carrots, brown rice, and bell peppers. Topped with lettuce and tomato. Served on our grilled bakery fresh roll. Comes with fries and a pickle spear.
Spiced Lamb Burger
Local Great Lakes lamb mixed with ginger, curry, and fresh garlic. Topped with fresh crisp lettuce, sliced tomato, sweet onions, and cool Dijon sour cream sauce. Served on a grilled bakery fresh roll. Comes with fries and a pickle spear.
Build Your Own Burger
Angus burger with your choice of toppings. Comes with fries and a pickle spear.
Mains
Handhelds
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Three Mahi tacos on corn tortillas topped with honey lime coleslaw and a sriracha aioli.
Turkey Bistro Sandwich
Nashville Hot Sliders
Trio of Chuckers
Three juicy, hand stamped, mini Angus beef sliders topped with sautéed onions, dill pickles, mustard, ketchup, and white cheddar cheese. Comes with spiral fries.
Southern Chicken & Biscuit Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken with a hint of spice on a grilled cheddar biscuit and topped with mayo, sweet pickles, lettuce, tomato, and our pimento cheese spread. Comes with spiral fries.
Caesar Wrap
12" honey wheat tortilla bursting with fresh cut greens, creamy caesar dressing, and shredded parmesan cheese. Comes with spiral fries. Add chicken for $3.
Limited Time Only
Salads
Kids
Grilled Cheese
Grilled white bread with melted American cheese. Comes with spiral fries and applesauce.
Kids Burger
5oz Angus blend burger - perfect for little hands! Served well done. Comes with spiral fries and applesauce.
Chicken Tenders
Three lightly battered and fried, all white meat chicken strips. Comes with spiral fries and applesauce.
Mini Mac
White cheddar Mac & cheese topped with rainbow goldfish. Comes with spiral fries and applesauce.
Sides
Applesauce
6oz side of applesauce.
Coleslaw
Our house made tangy & sweet slaw.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Salmon
Pickle Spear
Side Ceasar Salad
Side Fries
Side Salad
Small side salad of fresh cut greens topped with cucumber, tomato, croutons, and shredded cheddar cheese.
Sauce Sides
Ketchup Side
Mustard Side
Asian Ginger
BBQ
Beer Cheese
Blue Cheese
Buffalo
Caesar
Creamy Italian
Dijon Sour Cream
French
Garlic Cream Cheese
Gochuchang
Honey Mustard
Kentucky Bourbon Sauce
Mayo
Sauce - Nashville Hot
Ranch
Raspberry Habanero
Sour Cream
Spicy Aioli
Garlic Aioli
Salsa
Raspberry Vin
Cilantro Sour Cream
Balsamic Vin
Dessert
Apparel
Drinkware
Pint Glass
Growler
Howler
Angry Bride Mug
Highway Mug
Prowler
Brewnited Glass
"Brewnited" for a year when all small, independent brewers banded together with each other and their communities. This glass is in commemoration of the 2020 Great American Beer Festival.
HydroFlask
Guild 25th Anniversary
Hats
HBC Trucker Hat
Represent The Highway Brewing Company with this low-profile, mesh-backed trucker hat. Adjustable snap back closure to fit a range of sizes. 100% cotton twill with distressed look. Our original hat, now with added Independent Craft Brewers seal.
HBC Roadie Hat
Our Roadie Highway hat features a deep structured crown, slightly curved visor and an open back snap closure. Available in burnt orange, heather grey, seafoam, and black.
Gold 7 Panel
Pink Scroll
Green Scroll
Half Pint
HBC Viking Beanie
Heather Pom Beanie
Hop Passport
Tag A Brew
Beer, 32oz
Angry Bride Amber Ale
A malt forward amber ale with a honey like sweetness and a balanced hop bitterness. The name really needs no explanation, but the brewer insists - he must explain himself. With his future wife's permission, this beer was brewed the day before the wedding - with his future wife's permission - end of explanation. ABV: 5.4% IBU: 25
Bituminous Black Ale
Don't let its name, or color, fool you! This light bodied black ale has a smooth roasted malt flavor and a mild, balanced bitterness. Named more after its appearance than its taste. Bitumen is a black, viscous, tar like substance used in asphalt road construction. ABV: 5.8% IBU: 24
Chief Ogemaw IPA
A session IPA with earth, pine, and citrus characteristics. Dry hopped with Columbus, and Cascade hops. Ogemaw County takes its name from Ogemaw Ke-Ke-To, now known as Chief Ogemaw. Born in 1794, he was elected Chief in 1815, spoke before congress in 1837, and ruled the Chippewas until his death in 1840. ABV: 5.0% IBU: 60
Highway 55 Wheat Ale
A refreshing ale brewed with wheat, sweet orange peel, and coriander seeds. West Branch sits at the intersection of three Chippewa footpaths, one of which is M-55. M-55 is also one of only three state highways that extends across the Lower Peninsula from Lake Huron to Lake Michigan. ABV: 5.4% IBU: 20
Knee High Golden Ale
An easy drinking and refreshing ale brewed with barley and flaked maize. It has a light body with a crisp finish and a subtle corn flavor and aroma. ABV: 4.7%
Hobo City Milk Stout
Beer, 64oz
Angry Bride Amber Ale
A malt forward amber ale with a honey like sweetness and a balanced hop bitterness. The name really needs no explanation, but the brewer insists - he must explain himself. With his future wife's permission, this beer was brewed the day before the wedding - with his future wife's permission - end of explanation. ABV: 5.4% IBU: 25
Bituminous Black Ale
Don't let its name, or color, fool you! This light bodied black ale has a smooth roasted malt flavor and a mild, balanced bitterness. Named more after its appearance than its taste. Bitumen is a black, viscous, tar like substance used in asphalt road construction. ABV: 5.8% IBU: 24
Chief Ogemaw IPA
A session IPA with earth, pine, and citrus characteristics. Dry hopped with Columbus, and Cascade hops. Ogemaw County takes its name from Ogemaw Ke-Ke-To, now known as Chief Ogemaw. Born in 1794, he was elected Chief in 1815, spoke before congress in 1837, and ruled the Chippewas until his death in 1840. ABV: 5.0% IBU: 60
Highway 55 Wheat Ale
A refreshing ale brewed with wheat, sweet orange peel, and coriander seeds. West Branch sits at the intersection of three Chippewa footpaths, one of which is M-55. M-55 is also one of only three state highways that extends across the Lower Peninsula from Lake Huron to Lake Michigan. ABV: 5.4% IBU: 20
Hobo City Milk Stout
This stout is brewed with lactose and flaked oats to produce a smooth and creamy beer. It has a rich roasted aroma with subtle hints of chocolate from the malt. Hobo City was where hobo's would gather in the early 1900's while passing through West Branch. It was located on the banks of the Mill Pond near the West Branch Flour Mill. ABV: 4.0% IBU: 20
Knee High Golden Ale
An easy drinking and refreshing ale brewed with barley and flaked maize. It has a light body with a crisp finish and a subtle corn flavor and aroma. ABV: 4.7%
Cocktails
Margarita
Hand crafted margarita, perfectly blended Lunazul, lime juice, triple sec, and simple syrup. On draft. Serves 2 cocktails.
Bloody Mary
Our house Bloody Mary. Serves 2 cocktails.
Aviation
Made with Mammoth Distilling's Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, Creme de Violette, and maraschino liqueur. Contains 3.5 portions of our house recipe. Will conservatively serve 4, or serve 3 generously.
Cherry Whiskey Sour
A fan favorite! Made with Traverse City Whiskey Co.'s Cherry Whiskey, simple syrup, and lemon juice. Contains 3.75 of our house recipe. Will conservatively serve 4, or serve 3 generously.
Wine
Grand Traverse Reisling Bottle
This exceptional Late Harvest Riesling abounds with dazzling fruit and crisp citrus flavors balanced with a naturally sweet finish. Aromas of honey and vanilla lead to a soft and creamy palate combined with plenty of tropical and stone fruit. ABV: 10.4%
Woodford Pinot Noir Bottle
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir Red Wine offers a bright, fruit-forward glass of wine with strawberry and cherry aromas set off by a hint of spice and toast. Ripe cherry flavor and rich cocoa stand out in this full-bodied California red wine that culminates in a velvety, smooth finish. ABV: 13.2%
Highway Hosts: Llyod Honey Farm | Introduction to Commercial Beekeeping
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Located in downtown West Branch, The Highway offers elevated pub fare, 16 taps, and an extensive cocktail menu. The Highway Brewing Company opened in January 2018 and is located in downtown West Branch, Michigan. Serving delicious flavors in a historical building, The Highway offers a unique atmosphere. With 6 flagship brews and rotating seasonal offerings all brewed on site, The Highway also features a carefully curated cocktail menu that highlights Michigan spirits. The Highway’s interior, designed by owners Ethan and Erin Resteiner, pays tribute to the history of the building as the original West Branch Fire Hall. The multi-level brewpub offers the choice to observe Houghton Avenue through the original style windows in the 2nd floor lounge, catch some fresh air on the 2nd floor rooftop patio, or enjoy the main dining room complete with a repurposed brick bar and operating glass garage door.
209 W Houghton Ave., West Branch, MI 48661