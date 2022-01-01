Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

The Highway Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

209 W Houghton Ave.

West Branch, MI 48661

Order Again

Popular Items

Southern Chicken & Biscuit Sandwich
Hushpuppies
Angry Bride Amber Ale

Shareables

Brewhouse Pretzel

Brewhouse Pretzel

$13.00

Soft baked giant 10 inch pub pretzel accompanied with our signature beer cheese and honey mustard.

Hushpuppies

$9.00

Filled with cheddar cheese and jalapeños, then topped with fresh scallions and served with our homemade raspberry habanero sauce and Green Goddess* dressing. *Due to Covid-19, we cannot get our green goddess dressing from our supplier, so for the time being it will be substituted with ranch.

Sweet Heat Rounders

$14.00

Savory bacon-wrapped apple sage sausage tossed in Kentucky bourbon sauce and served with our own mustard sauce.

Spiral Fries

$6.00

Our signature spiral fries. (16 oz)

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Burgers

Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$16.00

Angus Burger with bacon, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, and our house coleslaw. Served on a grilled bakery fresh roll. Comes with fries and a pickle spear.

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$16.00

Angus burger with fire roasted tomatoes, smoked Gouda cheese, avocado, onion, lettuce, and a house Gochujang aioli. Served on a grilled bakery fresh roll. Comes with fries and a pickle spear.

1907 Fire Burger

1907 Fire Burger

$15.00

Angus burger topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sautéed jalapeños. Served on a grilled bakery fresh roll. Comes with fries and a pickle spear.

Quinoa Burger

$13.00

Grilled quinoa patty packed with roasted garlic, lentil, carrots, brown rice, and bell peppers. Topped with lettuce and tomato. Served on our grilled bakery fresh roll. Comes with fries and a pickle spear.

Spiced Lamb Burger

$19.00

Local Great Lakes lamb mixed with ginger, curry, and fresh garlic. Topped with fresh crisp lettuce, sliced tomato, sweet onions, and cool Dijon sour cream sauce. Served on a grilled bakery fresh roll. Comes with fries and a pickle spear.

Build Your Own Burger

$13.00

Angus burger with your choice of toppings. Comes with fries and a pickle spear.

Mains

Mighty Mac

$14.00

The Highway Mac & Cheese will satisfy every carb-lover's craving. Topped with our decadent, house made white cheddar and bacon cheese sauce and pinko bread crumbs. Add chicken for $5.

Handhelds

Mahi Mahi Tacos

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$17.00Out of stock

Three Mahi tacos on corn tortillas topped with honey lime coleslaw and a sriracha aioli.

Turkey Bistro Sandwich

$14.00

Nashville Hot Sliders

$13.00Out of stock

Trio of Chuckers

$13.00

Three juicy, hand stamped, mini Angus beef sliders topped with sautéed onions, dill pickles, mustard, ketchup, and white cheddar cheese. Comes with spiral fries.

Southern Chicken & Biscuit Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken with a hint of spice on a grilled cheddar biscuit and topped with mayo, sweet pickles, lettuce, tomato, and our pimento cheese spread. Comes with spiral fries.

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$9.00

12" honey wheat tortilla bursting with fresh cut greens, creamy caesar dressing, and shredded parmesan cheese. Comes with spiral fries. Add chicken for $3.

Wings

6 Wings

$11.00

9 Wings

$14.00

12 Wings

$17.00

Limited Time Only

Upcharge Truffle

$3.00

Side Truffle Fries

$6.00

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Duck Wonton

$13.00

Red White & Blue Burger

$16.00

Deep Fried Pickle Spears

$10.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce topped with fresh parmesan cheese, savory croutons, and creamy caesar dressing. Add chicken for $3.

House Salad

$9.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomato, cheddar cheese, and croutons. With your choice of dressing.

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Grilled white bread with melted American cheese. Comes with spiral fries and applesauce.

Kids Burger

$9.99

5oz Angus blend burger - perfect for little hands! Served well done. Comes with spiral fries and applesauce.

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Three lightly battered and fried, all white meat chicken strips. Comes with spiral fries and applesauce.

Mini Mac

$9.99

White cheddar Mac & cheese topped with rainbow goldfish. Comes with spiral fries and applesauce.

Sides

Applesauce

$2.00

6oz side of applesauce.

Coleslaw

$2.00

Our house made tangy & sweet slaw.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Grilled Salmon

$8.00

Pickle Spear

$0.50

Side Ceasar Salad

$4.50

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Small side salad of fresh cut greens topped with cucumber, tomato, croutons, and shredded cheddar cheese.

Sauce Sides

Ketchup Side

Mustard Side

Asian Ginger

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$1.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Creamy Italian

$0.50

Dijon Sour Cream

$0.50

French

$0.50

Garlic Cream Cheese

$0.50

Gochuchang

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Kentucky Bourbon Sauce

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Sauce - Nashville Hot

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Habanero

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Aioli

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Salsa

$1.00

Raspberry Vin

$0.50

Cilantro Sour Cream

$0.50

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Dessert

Chocolate Torte

Chocolate Torte

$7.00

(GLUTEN FREE ITEM!) A rich, flourless, dark chocolate torte served with your choice of topping.

Cheesecake

$8.00

Thick cut, Chicago style cheesecake served with your choice of topping.

Apparel

HBC Tee

HBC Tee

$25.00

Our Highway shirts are the softest around. It is our crew’s favorite shirt! Unisex sizing, with a slightly more trimmed fit through the body. True to size.

Waffle Knit

$60.00

Chief Ogemaw LS

$35.00

Sunburst Crop

$34.00

Crop Hoodie

$40.00

Brown Hoodie

$60.00

Drinkware

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$6.00
Growler

Growler

$6.00
Howler

Howler

$4.00
Angry Bride Mug

Angry Bride Mug

$10.00

Highway Mug

$10.00
Prowler

Prowler

$4.00
Brewnited Glass

Brewnited Glass

$5.00

"Brewnited" for a year when all small, independent brewers banded together with each other and their communities. This glass is in commemoration of the 2020 Great American Beer Festival.

HydroFlask

HydroFlask

$35.00

Guild 25th Anniversary

$8.00

Hats

HBC Trucker Hat

HBC Trucker Hat

$23.00

Represent The Highway Brewing Company with this low-profile, mesh-backed trucker hat. Adjustable snap back closure to fit a range of sizes. 100% cotton twill with distressed look. Our original hat, now with added Independent Craft Brewers seal.

HBC Roadie Hat

HBC Roadie Hat

$23.00

Our Roadie Highway hat features a deep structured crown, slightly curved visor and an open back snap closure. Available in burnt orange, heather grey, seafoam, and black.

Gold 7 Panel

$30.00

Pink Scroll

$23.00

Green Scroll

$23.00

Half Pint

$19.00

HBC Viking Beanie

$22.00

Heather Pom Beanie

$26.00

Hop Passport

2022 Hop Passport

$40.00

Tag A Brew

Tag A Brew $2

Tag A Brew $2

$2.00
Tag A Brew $5

Tag A Brew $5

$5.00

Coasters

Wooden Coaster Set

$40.00

Car Coaters

$18.00

Beer, 32oz

Angry Bride Amber Ale

Angry Bride Amber Ale

$10.00

A malt forward amber ale with a honey like sweetness and a balanced hop bitterness. The name really needs no explanation, but the brewer insists - he must explain himself. With his future wife's permission, this beer was brewed the day before the wedding - with his future wife's permission - end of explanation. ABV: 5.4% IBU: 25

Bituminous Black Ale

Bituminous Black Ale

$10.00

Don't let its name, or color, fool you! This light bodied black ale has a smooth roasted malt flavor and a mild, balanced bitterness. Named more after its appearance than its taste. Bitumen is a black, viscous, tar like substance used in asphalt road construction. ABV: 5.8% IBU: 24

Chief Ogemaw IPA

Chief Ogemaw IPA

$10.00

A session IPA with earth, pine, and citrus characteristics. Dry hopped with Columbus, and Cascade hops. Ogemaw County takes its name from Ogemaw Ke-Ke-To, now known as Chief Ogemaw. Born in 1794, he was elected Chief in 1815, spoke before congress in 1837, and ruled the Chippewas until his death in 1840. ABV: 5.0% IBU: 60

Highway 55 Wheat Ale

$10.00

A refreshing ale brewed with wheat, sweet orange peel, and coriander seeds. West Branch sits at the intersection of three Chippewa footpaths, one of which is M-55. M-55 is also one of only three state highways that extends across the Lower Peninsula from Lake Huron to Lake Michigan. ABV: 5.4% IBU: 20

Knee High Golden Ale

Knee High Golden Ale

$10.00

An easy drinking and refreshing ale brewed with barley and flaked maize. It has a light body with a crisp finish and a subtle corn flavor and aroma. ABV: 4.7%

Hobo City Milk Stout

$10.00

Beer, 64oz

Angry Bride Amber Ale

Angry Bride Amber Ale

$20.00

A malt forward amber ale with a honey like sweetness and a balanced hop bitterness. The name really needs no explanation, but the brewer insists - he must explain himself. With his future wife's permission, this beer was brewed the day before the wedding - with his future wife's permission - end of explanation. ABV: 5.4% IBU: 25

Bituminous Black Ale

Bituminous Black Ale

$20.00

Don't let its name, or color, fool you! This light bodied black ale has a smooth roasted malt flavor and a mild, balanced bitterness. Named more after its appearance than its taste. Bitumen is a black, viscous, tar like substance used in asphalt road construction. ABV: 5.8% IBU: 24

Chief Ogemaw IPA

Chief Ogemaw IPA

$20.00

A session IPA with earth, pine, and citrus characteristics. Dry hopped with Columbus, and Cascade hops. Ogemaw County takes its name from Ogemaw Ke-Ke-To, now known as Chief Ogemaw. Born in 1794, he was elected Chief in 1815, spoke before congress in 1837, and ruled the Chippewas until his death in 1840. ABV: 5.0% IBU: 60

Highway 55 Wheat Ale

Highway 55 Wheat Ale

$20.00

A refreshing ale brewed with wheat, sweet orange peel, and coriander seeds. West Branch sits at the intersection of three Chippewa footpaths, one of which is M-55. M-55 is also one of only three state highways that extends across the Lower Peninsula from Lake Huron to Lake Michigan. ABV: 5.4% IBU: 20

Hobo City Milk Stout

Hobo City Milk Stout

$20.00

This stout is brewed with lactose and flaked oats to produce a smooth and creamy beer. It has a rich roasted aroma with subtle hints of chocolate from the malt. Hobo City was where hobo's would gather in the early 1900's while passing through West Branch. It was located on the banks of the Mill Pond near the West Branch Flour Mill. ABV: 4.0% IBU: 20

Knee High Golden Ale

Knee High Golden Ale

$20.00

An easy drinking and refreshing ale brewed with barley and flaked maize. It has a light body with a crisp finish and a subtle corn flavor and aroma. ABV: 4.7%

Cocktails

Margarita

Margarita

$16.00

Hand crafted margarita, perfectly blended Lunazul, lime juice, triple sec, and simple syrup. On draft. Serves 2 cocktails.

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$18.00

Our house Bloody Mary. Serves 2 cocktails.

Aviation

Aviation

$31.50

Made with Mammoth Distilling's Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, Creme de Violette, and maraschino liqueur. Contains 3.5 portions of our house recipe. Will conservatively serve 4, or serve 3 generously.

Cherry Whiskey Sour

Cherry Whiskey Sour

$33.75

A fan favorite! Made with Traverse City Whiskey Co.'s Cherry Whiskey, simple syrup, and lemon juice. Contains 3.75 of our house recipe. Will conservatively serve 4, or serve 3 generously.

Wine

Grand Traverse Reisling Bottle

Grand Traverse Reisling Bottle

$18.00

This exceptional Late Harvest Riesling abounds with dazzling fruit and crisp citrus flavors balanced with a naturally sweet finish. Aromas of honey and vanilla lead to a soft and creamy palate combined with plenty of tropical and stone fruit. ABV: 10.4%

Woodford Pinot Noir Bottle

Woodford Pinot Noir Bottle

$20.00

Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir Red Wine offers a bright, fruit-forward glass of wine with strawberry and cherry aromas set off by a hint of spice and toast. Ripe cherry flavor and rich cocoa stand out in this full-bodied California red wine that culminates in a velvety, smooth finish. ABV: 13.2%

Highway Hosts: Llyod Honey Farm | Introduction to Commercial Beekeeping

Highway Hosts is our quarterly community event where we bring in experts to share their knowledge, have some fun, and drink some beer.
Highway Hosts: Lloyd Honey Farm

Highway Hosts: Lloyd Honey Farm

$5.00

Highway Hosts is our quarterly community event where we bring in experts to share their knowledge, have some fun, and drink some beer.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in downtown West Branch, The Highway offers elevated pub fare, 16 taps, and an extensive cocktail menu. The Highway Brewing Company opened in January 2018 and is located in downtown West Branch, Michigan. Serving delicious flavors in a historical building, The Highway offers a unique atmosphere. With 6 flagship brews and rotating seasonal offerings all brewed on site, The Highway also features a carefully curated cocktail menu that highlights Michigan spirits. The Highway’s interior, designed by owners Ethan and Erin Resteiner, pays tribute to the history of the building as the original West Branch Fire Hall. The multi-level brewpub offers the choice to observe Houghton Avenue through the original style windows in the 2nd floor lounge, catch some fresh air on the 2nd floor rooftop patio, or enjoy the main dining room complete with a repurposed brick bar and operating glass garage door.

Website

Location

209 W Houghton Ave., West Branch, MI 48661

Directions

Gallery
The Highway Brewing Company image
The Highway Brewing Company image
The Highway Brewing Company image
The Highway Brewing Company image

