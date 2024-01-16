- Home
Highwind Brewing Co. 726 North Washington Street
726 North Washington Street
Junction City, KS 66441
726 Bistro
Handhelds
- Justa Burger
american cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion, on a potato bun and served with side of fries$14.00
- Bacon Brew Burger
cheddar, bacon-onion jam, crispy onion and ale mustard on a potato bun and served with side of fries$15.00
- Chicken Sandwich
crispy or grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and served with side of fries$14.00
- Sweet Potato Burger
sweet potato, black bean, quinoa-brown rice pattie, served with sauteed power greens, tomato, balsamic reduction and served with side of fries$15.00
Shareables
- Warm Pretzel Bites
served with ale mustard$9.00
- Chicken Things
boneless chicken thigh fried crisp and served with hot honey drizzle$12.00
- Naked Nachos
crisp waffle fries or tortilla chips with queso, black bean and corn pico, salsa, guacamole, sour cream$15.00
- Dip Trio
crisp waffle fries or tortilla chips with queso, salsa, and guacamole$14.00
- Lettuce Wrap
orange ginger chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, sesame seeds, sriracha ginger dipping sauce$13.00
- Side of Fries$2.99
- Side of Chips$1.49
- Side of Guac$4.00
- Side of Queso$2.50
- Side of Salsa$2.50
- Fried Pickles
served with hoppy hatch ranch$9.00
Bowls
- Ginger Citrus
power greens, onion, green peppers, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, orange ginger glaze, sriracha ginger drizzle$12.00
- Midwest
power greens, bacon-onion jam, roasted sweet potatoes, grilled corn, tomato, bbq drizzle, topped with fried onion strings$12.00
- Fancy Farmer
power greens, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, cucumbers, carrots, feta, spinach topped with vinaigrette and balsamic$12.00
- Santa Fe
power greens, black bean and corn pico, bell pepper, tomato, salsa, queso, guacamole, topped with tortilla threads$12.00
Kid's
Desserts
Fountain Drink
Mill Pizza
Fresh Salads
- Italian Chopped
Mixed greens chopped with tomatoes, pepperoncini, olive, onion, pepperoni, ham, shaved italian cheeses, house vinaigrette$12.00
- Caesar
Mixed greens, garlic croutons, shaved italian cheeses, creamy caesar dressing$11.00
- Chopped Caprese
Mixed greens chopped with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil, herbed olive oil, sea salt, balsamic glaze$12.00
- Tumbleweed
Mixed greens chopped with bacon, eggs, scallions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese blend, crispy onion strings, and hoppy hatch ranch dressing$12.00
- $10 Lunch Special (Southwestern Salad)$10.00
Small Pizza
- SM BYO
Small choose your own toppings$10.00
- SM The Meats
House red sauce, pepperoni, beef, italian sausage, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese blend$14.00
- SM Super
House red sauce, pepperoni, beef, italian sausage, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, olive, roasted garlic, mozzarella cheese blend$14.00
- SM Garden
Bold red sauce, bell pepper, fresh spinach, onion, mushroom, olive, banana pepper, feta, mozzarella cheese blend$13.00
- SM Margherita
Herbed olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, balsamic glaze$13.00
- SM Flint Hills Burn
Bold red sauce, smoked habanero sausage, grilled chicken, jalapeno, scallions, hot honey, mozzarella cheese blend$13.00
- SM Pesto Chicken
Herbed olive oil, grilled chicken, pesto, tomatoes, shaved italian cheeses$13.00
- SM Tropicana
Bold red sauce, ham, smoked habanero sausage, bacon, jalapeno, pineapple, mozzarella cheese blend$13.00
- SM BBQ Southwest$15.00
- SM Cheese
House red sauce, mozzarella cheese blend$10.00
- SM Pepperoni
House red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese blend$11.00
Large Pizza
- LG BYO
Large choose your own toppings$15.00
- LG The Meats
House red sauce, pepperoni, beef, italian sausage, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese blend$19.00
- LG Super
House red sauce, pepperoni, beef, italian sausage, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, olive, roasted garlic, mozzarella cheese blend$19.00
- LG Garden
Bold red sauce, bell pepper, fresh spinach, onion, mushroom, olive, pepperoncini, feta, mozzarella cheese blend$18.00
- LG Margherita
Herbed olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, balsamic glaze$18.00
- LG Flint Hills Burn
Bold red sauce, smoked habanero sausage, grilled chicken, jalapeno, scallions, hot honey, mozzarella cheese blend$18.00
- LG Pesto Chicken
Herbed olive oil, grilled chicken, pesto, tomatoes, shaved italian cheeses$18.00
- LG Tropicana
Bold red sauce, ham, smoked habanero sausage, bacon, jalapeno, pineapple, mozzarella cheese blend$18.00
- LG BBQ Southwest$20.00
- LG Cheese
House red sauce, mozzarella cheese blend$15.00
- LG Pepperoni
House red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese blend$16.00
GF Cauliflower
- GF Cauli BYO
Gluten free crust choose your own toppings$14.00
- GF Cauli The Meats
House red sauce, pepperoni, beef, italian sausage, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese blend$18.00
- GF Cauli Garden
Bold red sauce, bell pepper, fresh spinach, onion, mushroom, olive, pepperoncini, feta, mozzarella cheese blend$18.00
- GF Cauli Margherita
Herbed olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, balsamic glaze$16.00
- GF Cauli Flint Hills Burn
Bold red sauce, smoked habanero sausage, grilled chicken, jalapeno, scallions, hot honey, mozzarella cheese blend$16.00
- GF Cauli Pesto Chicken
Herbed olive oil, grilled chicken, pesto, tomatoes, shaved italian cheeses$16.00
- GF Cauli Tropicana
Bold red sauce, ham, smoked habanero sausage, bacon, jalapeno, pineapple, mozzarella cheese blend$16.00
- GF Southwestern BBQ$17.00
GF Thick
- GF Thick BYO
Gluten free deep dish Detroit style crust choose own toppings.$14.00
- GF Thick The Meats
House red sauce, pepperoni, beef, italian sausage, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese blend$17.00
- GF Thick Super
House red sauce, pepperoni, beef, italian sausage, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, olive, roasted garlic, mozzarella cheese blend$17.00
- GF Thick Garden
Bold red sauce, bell pepper, fresh spinach, onion, mushroom, olive, pepperoncini, feta, mozzarella cheese blend$17.00
- GF Thick Margherita
Herbed olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, balsamic glaze$16.00
- GF Thick Flint Hills Burn
Bold red sauce, smoked habanero sausage, grilled chicken, jalapeno, scallions, hot honey, mozzarella cheese blend$16.00
- GF Thick Pesto Chicken
Herbed olive oil, grilled chicken, pesto, tomatoes, shaved italian cheeses$16.00
- GF Thick Tropicana
Bold red sauce, ham, smoked habanero sausage, bacon, jalapeno, pineapple, mozzarella cheese blend$16.00
- GF Thick Southwestern BBQ$17.00
Dessert
- SM Dessert Pizza
crust, fruit compote (pineapple, apple or strawberry), chai spice streusel drizzled with vanilla bean creme anglaise or caramel sauce$12.00
- GF Thick Crust Dessert Pizza
crust, fruit compote (pineapple, apple or strawberry), chai spice streusel drizzled with vanilla bean creme anglaise or caramel sauce$13.00
Fountain Drink
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
726 North Washington Street, Junction City, KS 66441