Hijinx Brewing Company

905 Harrison St, Ste 111

Allentown, PA 18103

ONSITE EVENTS

BLOODY SUNDAY

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
HiJinx Brewing Company was born out of a fierce passion for great beer. The HiJinx crew’s dedication to quality and their willingness to experiment make for some tasty and unique beers. From the traditional to the exotic, their passion for beer knows no limits.

905 Harrison St, Ste 111, Allentown, PA 18103

