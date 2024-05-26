- Home
Hiko Japanese Steak, Sushi & Ramen - Perryville
1418 West Saint Joseph Street
50
Perryville, MO 63775
All Day Menu
APPETIZER
- Vegetable Spring Roll$3.95
Seasoned mix vegetables wrap in thin wonton skin
- Chicken Egg Roll$3.95
Seasoned ground chicken and vegetables in thin wonton skin
- Crab Rangoon$4.50
Deep-fried wontons filled with crab meat and cream cheese
- Chicken Gyoza$5.75
Seasoned ground chicken and vegetables wrap in thin dough
- Edamame$5.00
Steam soybeans add salt
- Shrimp Tempura (Appetizers)$7.25
Fried shrimp in light tempura batter
- Fried Calamari$7.25
Tempura squid batter with scallion
- Takoyaki$7.25
Fried octopus meatball w/ scallion, bonito flakes and chef sauce
- Fried Oysters$7.25
Fried oysters with scallion
RAMEN
- Beef shoyu ramen$13.00
Marinated beef, corn, bamboo shoot, bokchoy, nori, scallion,garlic, shoyu base(clear)
- Chicken miso ramen$13.00
Tender chicken katsu, corn, bamboo shoot, bokchoy, nori,scallion, garlic, miso broth(creamy)
- Ichiraku ramen$15.00
Marinated beef or chicken katsu, egg, bokchoy, fishcake,bamboo, corn with creamy miso broth
- Vegetable ramen$11.00
Vegetable dumpling, corn, bamboo shot, bokchoy, scallion garlic, creamy miso base(creamy)
- Seafood ramen$16.00
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, fish cake, corn, bamboo shot, bokchoy, scallion, nori, garlic, shio sauce(clear)
- Tan tan ramen$16.00
Spicy miso with marinated ground beef, egg, fish cake, corn, bamboo, bokchoy, scallion (Spicy creamy)
BENTO
- Bento Chicken Teriyaki$14.00
Serve with fried rice, 2 pcs spring roll, and california roll
- Bento Steak Teriyaki$15.00
Serve with fried rice, 2 pcs spring roll, and california roll
- Bento Shrimp$15.00
Serve with fried rice, 2 pcs spring roll, and california roll
- Bento Salmon Teriyaki$15.00
Serve with fried rice, 2 pcs spring roll, and california roll
KIDS MENU
HIBACHI
DINNER
- Chicken (Dinner)$12.00
Diced cut grilled chicken and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
- Vegetables (Dinner)$10.25
Grilled mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
- Steak (Dinner)$14.00
Grilled steak and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
- Shrimp (Dinner)$14.00
Grilled jumbo shrimp and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
- Salmon (Dinner)$16.00
Grilled salmon and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
- Tuna (Dinner)$16.00
Grilled tuna and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
- Scallop (Dinner)$16.00
Grilled scallop and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
- Fillet Mignon (Dinner)$18.00
Grilled tenderloin and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
- Lobster (Dinner)$32.00
Grilled lobster and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce