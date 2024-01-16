- Home
Hiko Japanese Steak, Sushi & Ramen - Perryville
No reviews yet
All Day Menu
APPETIZER
- Vegetable Spring Roll$3.95
Seasoned mix vegetables wrap in thin wonton skin
- Chicken Egg Roll$3.95
Seasoned ground chicken and vegetables in thin wonton skin
- Crab Rangoon$4.50
Deep-fried wontons filled with crab meat and cream cheese
- Chicken Gyoza$5.75
Seasoned ground chicken and vegetables wrap in thin dough
- Edamame$5.00
Steam soybeans add salt
- Shrimp Tempura (Appetizers)$7.25
Fried shrimp in light tempura batter
- Fried Calamari$7.25
Tempura squid batter with scallion
- Takoyaki$7.25
Fried octopus meatball w/ scallion, bonito flakes and chef sauce
- Fried Oysters$7.25
Fried oysters with scallion
RAMEN
- Beef shoyu ramen$13.00
Marinated beef, corn, bamboo shoot, bokchoy, nori, scallion,garlic, shoyu base(clear)
- Chicken miso ramen$13.00
Tender chicken katsu, corn, bamboo shoot, bokchoy, nori,scallion, garlic, miso broth(creamy)
- Ichiraku ramen$15.00
Marinated beef or chicken katsu, egg, bokchoy, fishcake,bamboo, corn with creamy miso broth
- Vegetable ramen$11.00
Vegetable dumpling, corn, bamboo shot, bokchoy, scallion garlic, creamy miso base(creamy)
- Seafood ramen$16.00
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, fish cake, corn, bamboo shot, bokchoy, scallion, nori, garlic, shio sauce(clear)
- Tan tan ramen$16.00
Spicy miso with marinated ground beef, egg, fish cake, corn, bamboo, bokchoy, scallion (Spicy creamy)
BENTO
- Bento Chicken Teriyaki$14.00
Serve with fried rice, 2 pcs spring roll, and california roll
- Bento Steak Teriyaki$15.00
Serve with fried rice, 2 pcs spring roll, and california roll
- Bento Shrimp$15.00
Serve with fried rice, 2 pcs spring roll, and california roll
- Bento Salmon Teriyaki$15.00
Serve with fried rice, 2 pcs spring roll, and california roll
KIDS MENU
HIBACHI
DINNER
- Chicken (Dinner)$12.00
Diced cut grilled chicken and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
- Vegetables (Dinner)$10.25
Grilled mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
- Steak (Dinner)$14.00
Grilled steak and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
- Shrimp (Dinner)$14.00
Grilled jumbo shrimp and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
- Salmon (Dinner)$16.00
Grilled salmon and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
- Tuna (Dinner)$16.00
Grilled tuna and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
- Scallop (Dinner)$16.00
Grilled scallop and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
- Fillet Mignon (Dinner)$18.00
Grilled tenderloin and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
- Lobster (Dinner)$32.00
Grilled lobster and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
COMBO
DELUXE
SUSHI BAR
Appetizer from sushi bar
- Tuna Tataki$8.50
Grilled sear tuna with black pepper and ponzu sauce
- Seaweed Salad$5.50
Seasoned seaweed with Homemade ponzu sauce
- Baked Salmon$7.50
Baked crab mix and sliced of salmon with chef sauce
- Poke Bowl$9.50
Salmon/tuna with sushi rice, avocado, cucumber, crab meat,scallion, sriracha, chef sauce
- Squid Salad$7.00
Seasoned squid, bamboo, japanese mushrooms with homemade ponzu sauce
- Monkey's Brain$10.00
Half avocado filled with crab meat & spicy tuna. Deep fried and topped with chef sauce and cruch
House Roll
- California Roll$5.75
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado
- Spicy California Roll$6.25
Spicy crab, cucumber, avocado
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.75
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, chef sauce
- Vegetable Roll$4.95
Asparagus, cucumber, avocado
- Spicy Tuna Roll$6.75
Spicy tuna, avocado, and nori outside
- Spicy Salmon Roll$6.75
Spicy salmon, avocado, chef sauce
- Philly Roll$6.75
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
- Salmon Roll$5.55
Fresh salmon wrapped with seaweed outside
- Tuna Roll$5.55
Fresh tuna wrapped with seaweed outside
- Eel Roll$7.25
Baked eel and avocado with eel sauce
- Hollywood Roll$7.25
Crab meat, cream cheese, avocado
- Chicken Tempura Roll$6.75
Chicken tempura, cucumber with chef sauce on top
Deep Fried Sushi Roll
- A.G Roll$9.50
Crab stick, avocado, cream cheese, chef sauce
- Tiger Roll$10.50
Seasoned crawfish, cream cheese, avocado, chef sauce
- Don Roll$10.50
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, chef sauce on top
- Cardinal Roll$11.95
Crab stick, salmon, cream cheese, avocado, chef sauce
- TNT Roll$11.25
Spicy salmon, crab stick, cream cheese, chef sauce
- Hornet Roll$10.95
Crab stick, avocado, cream cheese, spicy crab meat,chef sauce
Signature Roll
- Bulldog's Roll$12.95
Salmon tempura, avocado, spicy snow crab, smoked salmon,massago, spicy mayo
- Caterpillar Roll$13.50
Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, eel, avocado, chef sauce
- Waterloo Roll$12.95
Crab meat, avocado, mango, salmon, mango sauce in soy paper
- Naruto Roll$12.95
Spicy crawfish, cream cheese, avocado, spicy crab, crunch,chef sauce
- Ruby Roll$11.95
Spicy tuna, cucumber (tuna, sliced jalapeno, massago on top)
- Lava Roll$12.95
Tuna, avocado, baked crawfish with dynamite sauce on top
- Kissed on Fire Roll$12.95
Spicy tuna, avocado (white tuna, sriracha & jalapeno on top)with ponzu sauce
- Ocean 13 Roll$13.65
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, with wasabi mayo and tobiko on top
- Khaleesi Roll$13.75
Shrimp tempura, avocado, crab meat topped w/ eel sauce, spicy tuna, crunch, tobiko in soy soy paper
- M16 Roll$13.50
Yellowtail, jalapeno, wasabi mayo w/ avocado & white tuna on top
- Sunset Roll$12.95
Cucumber, white tuna, w/ mix mango, avocado, tobiko and mango sauce on top
- Venom Roll$12.95
Seaweed outside salmon tempura, cream cheese w/ avocado tobiko and eel sauce on top
Special Roll
- Super Crunch Roll$7.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, crabstick, crunch, chef sauce
- Blues Roll$10.65
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, smoked salmon,chef sauce
- Holy Moly Roll$10.95
Salmon tempura, cream cheese, avocado, snow crab, crunch,chef sauce
- Spider Roll$9.50
Soft Shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese and chef sauce on top
- Bulls Roll$10.95
Crawfish, avocado, cream cheese, crab, chef sauce
- Rainbow Roll$11.95
Crab, cucumber, tuna, salmon, avocado, white fish
- Dragon Roll$10.95
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, chef sauce
- Angel Roll$10.95
Red snapper tempura, cream cheese, avocado, snow crab,chef sauce
- Pink Lady Roll$10.50
Crab stick, avocado, tuna wrapped with soy bean paper and spicy mayo on top
Deluxe Roll
Nigiri
Sashimi
Hand Roll
Halloween roll
Additional
Add Sauce
Side
- Fried Rice$4.00
- Side Vegetables$4.25
- Side Noodle$4.25
- Side Chicken$6.75
- Side Steak$6.95
- Side Shrimp$6.95
- Side Salmon$7.00
- Side Filletmignon$8.00
- Side Scallop$7.00
- Side Tuna$7.00
- Fried Egg$2.00
- Ramen broth$4.00
- miso soup$4.00
- Side Crab stick$1.25
- Side Chicken Katsu$6.65
- Side Lobster$13.00
- Ramen Noodles & Broth only$7.50
Beverages
Fountain Drink
Boba milk tea
Bubble fruit tea
Additional drink
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
1418 West Saint Joseph Street, Perryville, MO 63775