All Day Menu

APPETIZER

Vegetable Spring Roll

$3.95

Seasoned mix vegetables wrap in thin wonton skin

Chicken Egg Roll

$3.95

Seasoned ground chicken and vegetables in thin wonton skin

Crab Rangoon

$4.50

Deep-fried wontons filled with crab meat and cream cheese

Chicken Gyoza

$5.75

Seasoned ground chicken and vegetables wrap in thin dough

Edamame

$5.00

Steam soybeans add salt

Shrimp Tempura (Appetizers)

$7.25

Fried shrimp in light tempura batter

Fried Calamari

$7.25

Tempura squid batter with scallion

Takoyaki

$7.25

Fried octopus meatball w/ scallion, bonito flakes and chef sauce

Fried Oysters

$7.25

Fried oysters with scallion

RAMEN

Beef shoyu ramen

$13.00Out of stock

Marinated beef, corn, bamboo shoot, bokchoy, nori, scallion,garlic, shoyu base(clear)

Chicken miso ramen

$13.00Out of stock

Tender chicken katsu, corn, bamboo shoot, bokchoy, nori,scallion, garlic, miso broth(creamy)

Ichiraku ramen

$15.00Out of stock

Marinated beef or chicken katsu, egg, bokchoy, fishcake,bamboo, corn with creamy miso broth

Vegetable ramen

$11.00Out of stock

Vegetable dumpling, corn, bamboo shot, bokchoy, scallion garlic, creamy miso base(creamy)

Seafood ramen

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp tempura, crab stick, fish cake, corn, bamboo shot, bokchoy, scallion, nori, garlic, shio sauce(clear)

Tan tan ramen

$16.00Out of stock

Spicy miso with marinated ground beef, egg, fish cake, corn, bamboo, bokchoy, scallion (Spicy creamy)

BENTO

Bento Chicken Teriyaki

$14.00

Serve with fried rice, 2 pcs spring roll, and california roll

Bento Steak Teriyaki

$15.00

Serve with fried rice, 2 pcs spring roll, and california roll

Bento Shrimp

$15.00

Serve with fried rice, 2 pcs spring roll, and california roll

Bento Salmon Teriyaki

$15.00

Serve with fried rice, 2 pcs spring roll, and california roll

KIDS MENU

Chicken fried rice (kids)

$7.65

Chicken Fried Rice or Noodles

Chicken nuggets & Fries

$6.00

Sushi rice

$3.00

HIBACHI

DINNER

Chicken (Dinner)

$12.00

Diced cut grilled chicken and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

Vegetables (Dinner)

$10.25

Grilled mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

Steak (Dinner)

$14.00

Grilled steak and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

Shrimp (Dinner)

$14.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

Salmon (Dinner)

$16.00

Grilled salmon and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

Tuna (Dinner)

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled tuna and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

Scallop (Dinner)

$16.00

Grilled scallop and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

Fillet Mignon (Dinner)

$18.00

Grilled tenderloin and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

Lobster (Dinner)

$32.00

Grilled lobster and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

COMBO

Pick 2 (Dinner)

$16.00

(steak/shrimp/chicken) served with mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

Pick 3 (Dinner)

$20.00

(steak/shrimp/chicken) served with mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

DELUXE

Hiko Deluxe

$36.95

Grilled Fillet Mignon, lobster, shrimp, and scallop and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

Seafood Deluxe

$33.95

Grilled lobster, shrimp, scallop and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

LUNCH

HIBACHI LUNCH

Chicken (Lunch)

$10.00

Diced cut grilled chicken and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

Vegetables (Lunch)

$8.25

Grilled mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

Steak (Lunch)

$11.25

Grilled steak and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

Shrimp (Lunch)

$11.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

Salmon (Lunch)

$11.00

Grilled salmon and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

Tuna (Lunch)

$12.00

Grilled tuna and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

Scallop (Lunch)

$12.00

Grilled scallop and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

Fillet Mignon (Lunch)

$13.75

Grilled tenderloin and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

Lobster (Lunch)

$16.00

Grilled lobster and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

COMBO LUNCH

Pick 2 (Lunch)

$13.00

(steak/shrimp/chicken) served with mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce

Pick 3 (Lunch)

$18.00

(steak/shrimp/chicken)

SUSHI BAR

Appetizer from sushi bar

Tuna Tataki

$8.50

Grilled sear tuna with black pepper and ponzu sauce

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Seasoned seaweed with Homemade ponzu sauce

Baked Salmon

$7.50

Baked crab mix and sliced of salmon with chef sauce

Poke Bowl

$9.50

Salmon/tuna with sushi rice, avocado, cucumber, crab meat,scallion, sriracha, chef sauce

Squid Salad

$7.00

Seasoned squid, bamboo, japanese mushrooms with homemade ponzu sauce

Monkey Brain

$10.00

Half avocado filled with crab meat & spicy tuna. Deep fried and topped with chef sauce and cruch

House Roll

California Roll

$5.75

Crab meat, cucumber, avocado

Spicy California Roll

$6.25

Spicy crab, cucumber, avocado

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.75

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, chef sauce

Vegetable Roll

$4.95

Asparagus, cucumber, avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.75

Spicy tuna, avocado, and nori outside

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.75

Spicy salmon, avocado, chef sauce

Philly Roll

$6.75

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Salmon Roll

$5.55

Fresh salmon wrapped with seaweed outside

Tuna Roll

$5.55

Fresh tuna wrapped with seaweed outside

Eel Roll

$7.25

Baked eel and avocado with eel sauce

Hollywood Roll

$7.25

Crab meat, cream cheese, avocado

Chicken Tempura Roll

$6.75

Chicken tempura, cucumber with chef sauce on top

Deep Fried Sushi Roll

A.G Roll

$9.50

Crab stick, avocado, cream cheese, chef sauce

Tiger Roll

$10.50

Seasoned crawfish, cream cheese, avocado, chef sauce

Don Roll

$10.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, chef sauce on top

Cardinal Roll

$11.95

Crab stick, salmon, cream cheese, avocado, chef sauce

TNT Roll

$11.25

Spicy salmon, crab stick, cream cheese, chef sauce

Hornet Roll

$10.95

Crab stick, avocado, cream cheese, spicy crab meat,chef sauce

Signature Roll

Bulldog's Roll

$12.95

Salmon tempura, avocado, spicy snow crab, smoked salmon,massago, spicy mayo

Caterpillar Roll

$13.50

Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, eel, avocado, chef sauce

Waterloo Roll

$12.95

Crab meat, avocado, mango, salmon, mango sauce in soy paper

Naruto Roll

$12.95

Spicy crawfish, cream cheese, avocado, spicy crab, crunch,chef sauce

Ruby Roll

$11.95

Spicy tuna, cucumber (tuna, sliced jalapeno, massago on top)

Lava Roll

$12.95

Tuna, avocado, baked crawfish with dynamite sauce on top

Kissed on Fire Roll

$12.95

Spicy tuna, avocado (white tuna, sriracha & jalapeno on top)with ponzu sauce

Ocean 13 Roll

$13.50

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, with wasabi mayo and tobiko on top

Khaleesi Roll

$13.75

Shrimp tempura, avocado, crab meat topped w/ eel sauce, spicy tuna, crunch, tobiko in soy soy paper

M16 Roll

$13.50

Yellowtail, jalapeno, wasabi mayo w/ avocado & white tuna on top

Sunset Roll

$12.95

Cucumber, white tuna, w/ mix mango, avocado, tobiko and mango sauce on top

Venom Roll

$12.95

Seaweed outside salmon tempura, cream cheese w/ avocado tobiko and eel sauce on top

Special Roll

Super Crunch Roll

$7.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, crabstick, crunch, chef sauce

Blues Roll

$10.65

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, smoked salmon,chef sauce

Holy Moly Roll

$10.95

Salmon tempura, cream cheese, avocado, snow crab, crunch,chef sauce

Spider Roll

$9.50

Soft Shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese and chef sauce on top

Bulls Roll

$10.95

Crawfish, avocado, cream cheese, crab, chef sauce

Rainbow Roll

$11.95

Crab, cucumber, tuna, salmon, avocado, white fish

Dragon Roll

$10.95

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, chef sauce

Angel Roll

$10.95

Red snapper tempura, cream cheese, avocado, snow crab,chef sauce

Pink Lady Roll

$10.50

Crab stick, avocado, tuna wrapped with soy bean paper and spicy mayo on top

Deluxe Roll

Sushi Deluxe

$27.95

Subject to the chef’s choice, 10 pcs Nigiri and spicy tuna roll

Sashimi deluxe

$25.95

Subject to the chef’s choice, 15 pcs of sliced fresh fish

Nigiri

Tuna (Maguro)/Nigiri

$5.00

Nigiri (2 Pcs)

Salmon (Sake)/Nigiri

$5.00

Nigiri (2 Pcs)

White Tuna (Escolar)/Nigiri

$5.00

Nigiri (2 Pcs)

BBQ Eel /Nigiri

$5.45
Crab Stick (Kani)/Nigiri

$4.45

Nigiri (2 Pcs)

Yellow Tail (Hamachi)/Nigiri

$5.45

Nigiri (2 Pcs)

Sashimi

Tuna (Maguro)/Sashimi

$5.00

Sashimi (3 pcs)

Salmon (Sake)/Sashimi

$5.00

Sashimi (3 pcs)

White Tuna (Escolar)/Sashimi

$5.00

Sashimi (3 pcs)

BBQ Eel (Unagi)/Sashimi

$5.45

Sashimi (3 pcs)

Crab Stick (Kani)/Sashimi

$4.45

Sashimi (3 pcs)

Yellow Tail (Hamachi)/Sashimi

$5.45

Sashimi (3 pcs)

Hand Roll

Hand roll (Yellow tail)

$7.50

Hand roll (Tuna)

$7.00

Hand roll (Salmon)

$7.00

Hand roll (Eel)

$7.50

Hand roll (Spicy Tuna)

$7.00

Hand roll (Vegie)

$6.00

Hand roll (White tuna)

$7.00

Additional

Add Sauce

Eel sauce

$0.85

Spicy Mayo Sauce

$0.85

Sriraca Sauce

$1.50

Teriyaki sauce

$1.50

Yum-yum Sauce

$0.85

Side

Fried Rice

$4.00

Side Vegetables

$4.25

Side Noodle

$4.25

Side Chicken

$6.75

Side Steak

$6.95

Side Shrimp

$6.95

Side Salmon

$7.00

Side Filletmignon

$8.00

Side Scallop

$7.00

Side Tuna

$7.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Ramen broth

$4.00

miso soup

$4.00

Beverages

SODA

Fountain drink

$2.00
Ramune Japanese soda

$3.75

All flavor

Soda can

$1.50

Unsweet Ice tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.80Out of stock

Bubble fruit tea

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry Fruit Tea

$5.00

Mango Fruit Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Kiwi Fruit Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$4.00

Boba milk tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.00
Thai Milk Tea

$5.00
Mango Milk Tea

$5.00
Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.00Out of stock
Coffee mocha

$5.50
Matcha Milk Tea

$5.50
Black Coffee

$5.50Out of stock
Brown Sugar

$5.50
Taro Milk Tea

$5.50

DESSERT

Mochi Ice cream

$6.50

Strawberry/ Chocolate/ Vanilla

Tiramisu

$5.00

Tiramisu