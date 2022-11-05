Hildee's Dine-Inn

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Hildee's Burger And Tots
Green Beans
Fish and Chips

Starters

Burnt End Brisket Rangoons

$14.00

Cornbread and Biscuits

$9.00

Brittle

$4.00

Meatballs

$17.00

Queso

$9.00

Wings

$16.00

Pork Belly

$14.00Out of stock

Salad

Simple Greens

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Cobb

$17.00

Beet and Apple

$15.00

Mains

Chicken Cutlets

$22.00

Venison and Smashed Potatoes

$27.00

Bavette Steak

$29.00

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Farmstand Risotto

$14.00

Hildee's Burger And Tots

$17.00

Meatloaf

$19.00

Clams and Shrimp

$24.00Out of stock

Sides

Green Beans

$7.00

Smashed Potatoes

$7.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Potato Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Side Biscuit

$4.00Out of stock

Desserts

Parfait

$9.00

Hildee Bars

$9.00

Texas Sheet Cake

$9.00

Apple Cobbler Cheesecake

$9.00

Side Ice Cream

$3.00

Kid's

Kid Cheeseburger & Tots

$12.00

Kid Grilled Cheese/Tots

$9.00

Kid Pasta&Meatball

$10.00

Kid Chicken/Tots

$11.00

Kid Veggies&Ranch

$7.00

Kid Fruit&Berry Bowl

$7.00

Sauces

Sweet & Sour

$1.00

Macha

$1.00

Beet Glaze

$1.00

Scallion Vinaigrette

$1.00

Goat's Milk Green Goddess

$1.00

Lemon Tahini Vinaigrette

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Thousand Island

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Gravy

$1.00

Mostarda

$1.50

Chimichurri

$1.50

Hildee Sauce

$1.00

Tomato Jam

$1.50

SODA

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.25

Mex Coke

$4.25

Fanta

$4.25

JUICE

Apple

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

O.J.

$2.00

H2O & RAMBLER

Rambler Orig

$2.50

Rambler LL

$2.50

Rambler GF

$2.50

Rain Water

$3.50

COFFEE/TEA

Katz Nitro

$4.00

Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Red

CDF Btl

$32.00

Seven Hills Btl

$46.00

Substance

$38.00

Rebellious

$38.00

Crios

$32.00

Montepulciano

$48.00

White

Licia Btl

$42.00

Zenato Btl

$38.00

Lemelson Btl

$42.00

Stoneleigh

$38.00

Taken Chardonnay

$38.00

Jackalope White

$42.00

Sparkling/Rose

Piatelli Btl

$44.00

Poema Btl

$30.00

Bisol Btl

$36.00

Miraval Btl

$36.00

Perrin

$30.00

Cosmic Armadillo Rose

$38.00

Hats

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Dad Hat

$25.00

Shirts

Tilley Tan

$25.00

Stay Green

$25.00

Brand Navy

$25.00
Come in and enjoy! A hill country bistro offering fresh, central Texas and Southern regional fare in a relaxed, comfortable creek side setting.

14111 Winters Mill Parkway, Wimberley, TX 78676

