Hildee's Dine-Inn
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! A hill country bistro offering fresh, central Texas and Southern regional fare in a relaxed, comfortable creek side setting.
Location
14111 Winters Mill Parkway, Wimberley, TX 78676
Gallery