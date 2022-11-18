Hill and Vine 210 S. Adams

A map showing the location of Hill and Vine 210 S. AdamsView gallery
Shareables

Sausage & Cheese Board

$26.00

Local selection of sausage, cheese, mustard, jam, honeycomb, pickled vegetables, seasonal fruit, and grilled sourdough

Smoked Carnita Nachos

$18.00

Tortilla chips, slow-roasted pork, smoked cheddar, queso blanco, tomatillo pico, lima crema, pickled fresno, pickled onions, avocado smash, herbed goat cheese, cilantro, hatch chili salsa

Gulf Shrimp Campechana

$15.00

Chilled gulf shrimp, mexican cocktail sauce, olives, roasted peppers, tomatillo pico, micro cilantro, and tortilla chips

Cornbread & Biscuit Box

$12.00

Sweet cornbread & jalapeno cheddarbacon biscuits, Fredericksburg honey-butter, Fischer & Weiser seasonal jam

Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

$10.00

Texas olive oil, texas caviar, ricotta salata, micro cilantro, grilled pita, local veggies

Warm Olives & Nuts

$9.00

Assorted olives roasted in cast iron, local olive oil, thyme, citrus zest, fennel, spiced pecans, & roasted almonds

Mushroom Ciabatta Toast

$14.00

Wood-grilled ciabatta, goat cheese, sauteed local mushrooms, heirloom tomatoes, micro basil

Fried Onion Rings

$11.00

Panko crusted, chimichurri ranch, adobo lime ketchup

Tomato Burrata Toast

$15.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Soup of The Season

$5.00

Seasonal Soup

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, verjus apricots, spiced pecans, ricotta salata, heirloom tomatoes, champagne vinaigrette

Steak & Grain Salad

$17.00

Smoked Tri-tip, ancient grains, kale, sweety drop peppers, ricotta salata, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, tomatillo pico, roasted corn, Texas tarragon vinaigrette

Watermelon & Green Tomato Salad

$14.00

Arugula, green tomatoes, yellow and red watermelon, mint and basil leaves, spiced pecans, herbed goat cheese, citrus-ginger vinaigrette.

Shrimp & Avocado-Lime Salad

$18.00

Wood-grilled gulf shrimp, mixed greens, avocado, roasted corn, pepitas, heirloom tomatoes, queso freesco, pickled fresno peppers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Brussels & Whiskey Salad

$16.00

Handhelds

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast with TX-Style Slaw, Citrus Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Bacon, and American Cheese. Served on a Hawaiian Bun.

Gulf Snapper Tacos

$18.00

Blackened gulf snapper, corn tortillas, crisp napa slaw, lime crema, pickled onions, avocado smash, queso fresco, micro cilantro, hatch chili salsa

BLTA Club

$15.00

House roasted turkey breast, double barrel cheddar, thick-cut cherrywood bacon, avocado smash, pesto aioli, vine-rippened tomato, green leaf lettuce, toasted sourdough

Smoked Chicken-Salad Croissant

$14.00

House smoked chicken, dried cranberries, pecans, green tomato, gem lettuce, red onion, pesto aioli, warm croissant.

Texas Cheeseburger

$17.00

Local wagyu double patty, white american cheese, special sauce, shredded lettuce, red onion, vine-rippened tomato, house-brined pickles, brioche bun

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Po'Boy

$21.00

Mains

Smoked Tri Tip

$28.00

Smoked chili butter, sea salt, roasted butternut squash & brussel sprouts, hatch chili salsa

Angus Ribeye

$44.00

13oz boneless, garlic thyme butter, creamy texas bi-color corn caviar

Chili-Citrus Brined Pork Chop

$25.00

Coriander rubbed, wood-fired, chili-cilantro butter, sweet potato bacon spaetzle

Chicken Schnitzel

$19.00

Chimichurri, lemon-garlic aioli, gremolata, arugula & tomato salad, and grilled lemon

Herb Grilled Half Chicken

$21.00

Herb butter, gremolata , roasted heirloom carrots, garlic-mustard jus

Pan Seared Redfish

$34.00

Charred yellow tomato pico, micro cilantro, chimichurri orzo pasta, queso fresco, sweety drop peppers

Cilantro Pesto Penne

$18.00

Penne Pasta with a cilantro based pesto sauce. Squash mix, green mix, shallots, tomatos, whipped burratta and toasted garlic cheesebread

Sides

Add Avocado Smash

$2.00

Arugula Salad

$5.00

Bi-Color Corn Caviar

$5.00

Butternut & Brussels

$5.00

Chimichurri Orzo Pasta

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Grilled Toast

$2.00

Pimento Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

Roasted Carrots

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Side Chicken Salad

$7.00

Side Cornbread

$2.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Side Tri Tip

$7.00

Sweet Potato Bacon Spaetzle

$5.00

Dessert

Roadside Fried Pies

$10.00

Local peaches, spiced pecans, crsip puff pastry, Texas rum sauce, powdered sugar, clear river pralines & cream

Croissant Bread Pudding

$11.00

Garrison Brothers and Bourbon-anglaise sauce

Blueberry Buckle

$12.00

Dessert on the House

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Chocolate Gelato

$5.00

Vanilla Gelato

$5.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.00

Kids Strawberry & Nutella

$8.00

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Bar Bites

BAR Hummus

$10.00

BAR Sausage & Cheese Board

$26.00

BAR Campechana

$15.00

BAR Olives & Nuts

$9.00Out of stock

Beer

Altstadt Hefe Draft

$6.00

Altstadt Kolsch Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Altstadt Oktoberfest Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde Draft

$6.00

Firemans 4 Draft

$6.00

Laguna Madre Draft

$7.00

Lone Pint Yellow Rose Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Pint & Plow Amber Draft

$6.00

Real Ale Axis Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Revolver Blood & Honey Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Sky Trooper IPA Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Stash IPA Draft

$6.00

Altstadt Hefeweizen

$5.00

Altstadt Kolsch

$5.00

Altstadt Lager

$5.00

Altstadt Oktoberfest

$5.00

Austin Eastcider Pineapple

$5.00

Austin Eastcider Texas Honey

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Independence Native Texan

$5.00

Lone Star

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00Out of stock

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Chilton

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

French 75

$12.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island

$15.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$14.50

Ranch Water

$14.50

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Hill & Vine Cocktails

Gin & Jam

$12.00

I’m A Suckle For You

$12.00

Lipstick & Rouge

$13.00

Mint Condition

$13.00

Rye-Tai

$14.00

Snake in My Boot

$14.00

Texas 2 Step

$15.00

Left Coast Wine

GLS Decoy Spark Rose

$14.00Out of stock

GLS Four Graces Rose

$11.00

GLS Mumm Spark

$13.00

GLS Piper Spark Rose

$12.00

BTL Decoy Spark Rose

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Four Graces Rose

$35.00

BTL J Vine Spark

$50.00

BTL Mumm Spark

$39.00

BTL Piper Spark Rose

$36.00

BTL Roederer Brut

$60.00

BTL Schram Spark

$65.00

GLS Acrobat Pinot Gris

$9.00Out of stock

GLS Chalk Hill Chard

$13.00

GLS Fess Parker Riesling

$11.00

GLS Joel Gott Sauv Blanc

$12.00

GLS Lincourt Unoak Chard

$9.00Out of stock

GLS Roth Sauv Blanc

$11.00Out of stock

GLS Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$10.00

BTL Acrobat Pinot Gris

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Chalk Hill Chard

$38.00

BTL Ferrari Fume Blanc

$30.00

BTL Fess Parker Riesling

$34.00

BTL Halter Ranch Grenache

$44.00

BTL Joel Gott Sauv Blanc

$34.00

BTL Lincourt Unoak Chard

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Rombauer Chard

$65.00

BTL Roth Sauv Blanc

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Silver Chard

$30.00Out of stock

GLS Alexander Valley

$11.00

GLS Aviary Cab

$12.00

GLS Joel Gott Cab

$12.00Out of stock

GLS Kuleto Native Son

$13.00

GLS Le Mistral Joseph's Blend

$16.00

GLS Little K Syrah

$15.00

GLS Mon Frere Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Sebastiani Cab

$16.00

GLS Siduri Pinot Noir

$17.00

BTL Alexander Valley

$35.00

BTL Aviary Cab

$36.00

BTL BACA Zinfandel

$58.00

BTL Belle Glos Pinot

$54.00Out of stock

BTL Caymus Cab

$128.00

BTL Chalone Pinot

$45.00

BTL Daou Bodyguard

$62.00

BTL Duckhorn Merlot

$76.00

BTL Fess Parker Big Easy

$56.00

BTL Gary Farrell Pinot Noir

$74.00

BTL Inglenook 1882 Cab

$70.00

BTL Joel Gott Cab

$36.00

BTL Kuleto Native Son

$40.00

BTL Lancaster Winemaker

$90.00

BTL Le Mistral Joseph's Blend

$48.00

BTL Little K Syrah

$47.00

BTL Maison Noir Horseshoes

$45.00

BTL Markham Merlot

$45.00

BTL Mon Frère Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL Murrieta's The Spur

$48.00

BTL Rebellious

$45.00

BTL Sebastiani Cab

$48.00

BTL Siduri Pinot Noir

$52.00

Liquor

Andalusia Single Malt

$17.00

Andalusia Stryker

$17.00

Angels Envy

$17.00

Balcones Baby Blue

$18.00

Balcones Pot Still Bourbon

$13.00

Balcones Rye

$16.00

Balcones Single Malt

$25.00

Benchmark

$11.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Garrison Brothers Balmorhea

$40.00

Garrison Brothers Cowboy

$60.00

Garrison Brothers Honeydew

$22.00

Garrison Brothers Small Batch

$20.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$14.00

Luckenbach Road Rye

$16.00

Luckenbach Road Whiskey

$15.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Michters Toasted Barrel

$26.00

Milam & Greene Bourbon

$15.00

Milam & Greene Rye

$17.00

Ranch Bourbon

$12.00

Still Austin Straight Musician Bourbon

$15.00

Treaty Oak Day Drinker

$12.00

Treaty Oak Ghost Hill

$18.00

TX Blended

$14.00

Weller 12 yr

$17.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Hennessy

$16.00Out of stock

HW Peach Brandy

$12.00

Pisco Caravedo

$12.00Out of stock

Aperol Orange

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Dolin Dry

$10.00

Dolin Sweet

$10.00

Gran Gala

$10.00

Herbsaint

$10.00

HW Kirschwasser

$10.00

Lillet White

$10.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$11.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$12.00

Martine Honeysuckle

$11.00

Midori

$10.00Out of stock

Paula's Orange

$11.00

St Germaine

$12.00

Tia Maria`

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

D'Jinn

$11.00

Dripping Springs Gin

$13.00

Empress

$15.00

Gordons

$11.00Out of stock

Green House Gin

$12.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Ranch Gin

$10.00

Roxor

$12.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Waterloo #9

$11.00

Waterloo Old Yaupon

$11.00

Bacardi Light

$10.00

Balcones Rum

$15.00Out of stock

Captain Morgan Sliced Apple

$12.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$12.00

Derel Gold

$10.00

Gosling Black

$12.00

Hye Black

$14.00

Hye Spiced

$13.00

Hye White

$12.00

Iron Goat Silver

$10.00

Malibu

$12.00Out of stock

Rumhaven Coconut

$12.00

Chivas Regal 12

$14.00

Dewars

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$18.00

Glenmorangie

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Laphroaig 10

$19.00

Macallan 12

$22.00

Campo Bravo Reposado

$14.00

Campo Bravo Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo

$28.00

Don Julio Private Cask

$23.00

Don Julio Reposado

$23.00

Don Julio Silver

$18.00

Dulce Vida 5 Yr

$40.00

Dulce Vida Anejo

$11.00Out of stock

Dulce Vida Lonestar

$18.00Out of stock

Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno

$10.00

Luna Azul Blanco

$11.00

Mezcal

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$22.00

Patron Silver

$18.00

Republic Anejo

$15.00

Republic Reposado

$13.00

Absolut

$13.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$10.00

Dripping Springs Vodka

$11.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Nue

$10.00

Titos

$12.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Mocktail

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$3.50

Rainwater Sparkling

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Republic of Texas Wine

GLS Gruet Spark Rose

$12.00

GLS Lost Draw THP Rose

$12.00

GLS McPherson Spark

$13.00

BTL CL Bataud Pa Pa Frenchy Rose

$37.00

BTL Gruet Spark Rose

$35.00

BTL Lost Draw THP Rose

$34.00

BTL McPherson Spark

$39.00

GLS Duchman Vermentino

$12.00Out of stock

GLS Growers Picpoul Blanc

$12.00

GLS McPherson Albarino

$10.00Out of stock

GLS McPherson Les Copains White

$9.00

GLS McPherson Roussanne

$11.00

GLS Pedernales Vioginer

$13.00

GLS William C Mary Ruth

$13.00

BTL Augusta Vin Brisk

$38.00Out of stock

BTL Becker Chardonnay

$35.00Out of stock

BTL Duchman Vermentino

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Growers Picpoul Blanc

$34.00

BTL Kerrville Hills Semillon

$42.00

BTL Kuhlman Calcaria

$40.00

BTL McPherson Albarino

$32.00Out of stock

BTL McPherson Les Copains White

$28.00

BTL McPherson Roussanne

$32.00

BTL Pedernales Vioginer

$38.00

BTL William C Mary Ruth

$37.00

GLS Grape Creek Cab Trois

$13.00

GLS Kuhlman Barranca

$16.00

GLS La Diosa Sangria

$10.00

GLS Llano THP

$14.00

GLS Lost Draw Sangio

$14.00

GLS McPherson Les Copains Red

$10.00

GLS Messina GSM

$12.00

GLS William C Mourvedre

$15.00

GLS Fall Creek GSM

$14.00

BTL Ab Astris Tannant

$54.00

BTL Augusta Vin Petit Sirah

$58.00

BTL Becker Reserve Cab

$60.00

BTL Brennan Buffalo Roam

$42.00

BTL Brennan Super Nero

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Duchman Montepulciano

$45.00

BTL Fall Creek GSM

$50.00

BTL Grape Creek Cab Trois

$40.00

BTL Kuhlman Barranca

$47.00

BTL La Diosa Sangria

$32.00

BTL Llano THP

$42.00

BTL Lost Draw KindRed

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Lost Draw Sangio

$42.00

BTL McPherson Les Copains Red

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Messina GSM

$36.00

BTL Pedernales Reserve Temp

$55.00

BTL Pontotoc San Fernando

$58.00

BTL Pontotoc Touriga Nacional

$54.00

BTL Texas Heritage Stella Solitaria

$48.00

BTL The Source Sangiovese

$35.00Out of stock

BTL William C Mourvedre

$45.00

GLS Haak Madeira

$12.00

GLS Pontotoc Camp Wanderlust PORT

$12.00

GLS Terra D'Oro PORT

$10.00

Hye Bay

$30.00

Hye Stylin

$30.00Out of stock

Coffee Drinks

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Coffee Special

$5.50+

Green Tea Special

$4.25

12 oz Drip Coffee

$3.00

16 oz Drip Coffee

$4.00

24 oz Drip Coffee

$5.00

12 oz Americano

$4.00

16 oz Americano

$4.00

24 oz Americano

$6.50

12 oz Cappuccino

$5.00

16 oz Cappuccino

$5.75

12 oz Caramel Macchiato

$5.75

16 oz Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

24 oz Caramel Macchiato

$6.25

12 oz Chai Latte

$5.00

16 oz Chai Latte

$5.75

24 oz Chai Latte

$6.00

12 oz Latte

$5.00

16 oz Latte

$5.75

24 oz Latte

$7.75

12 oz Hot Cocoa

$4.00

16 oz Hot Cocoa

$4.75

12 oz Tea

$3.00

16 oz Tea

$4.00

NA Beverages

AHA

$2.50

Bottled Juice

$5.00

Bottled Soft Drinks

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Honest Tea

$3.00

Monster Energy

$4.00

Powerade

$2.50

Rainwater Sparkling

$3.00

Rainwater Still

$2.25

Smart Water

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Kombucha

$4.00

House Made Food

Breakfast Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

HV Cinnamon Roll

$9.00

Salad Caesar

$11.00

Salad Cobb

$10.00

Salad Southwest

$11.00

Salad Strawberry

$7.00

Sandwich BLT

$8.00

Sandwich Club On The Run

$8.00

Sandwich Chicken Salad

$7.00

Side Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

$8.00

Charcuterie

$15.00

Apple Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Nutella Croissant

$5.00

Strawberry Croissant

$5.00

Croissant Vareity

$5.00

Bacon & Cheese Empanada

$5.00

Chili Empanada

$5.00

Potato Empanada

$5.00

Spicy Chicken Empanada

$5.00

Empanada Variety

$5.00

Sausage Kolache Duo

$3.00

Fruit Kolache

$4.00

Pecan Kolache

$4.00

Kolache Variety

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Muffin Variety

$4.00

Apple Scone

$4.00

Blueberry Scone

$4.00

Lemon Scone

$4.00

Peach Scone

$4.00

Pecan Scone

$4.00

Sausage Scone

$4.00

Strawberry Scone

$4.00

Scone Variety

$4.00

Apple Caramel Dessert Bite

$5.00

Blueberry Dessert Bite

$5.00

Dessert Bite Variety

$5.00

2 Chocolate Cookies

$5.00

2 Lemon Cookies

$5.00

2 Oatmeal Cranberry Cookies

$5.00

Cookie Variety

$5.00

One Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Cake Vareity

$12.00

Pecan Pie

$12.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$12.00

Pie Variety

$12.00

Food Items

F&W - Beer Mustard

$6.00

F&W - Cherry Preserves

$6.00

F&W - Triple Berry

$6.00

F&W - Truffle Honey Mustard Seeds

$7.00

Kates Bars

$3.00

Modern Oats Bars

$5.00

Olive Oil

$17.00

Olli Snack Packs

$5.00

Wildflower Honey

$15.00

Stacy's Pita Chips

$2.00

Uglies Potato Chips

$2.50

Zapp's Chips

$2.00

Clothing

Apron - Big Deal

$44.00

Apron - Celtic Farm

$64.00

Hats

$29.00

T-Shirts

$26.00

T-Shirts Long Sleeve

$30.00

Merchandise

Cuvee 12 oz

$20.00

Cuvee Big Bag

$100.00

Canvas Tote

$15.00

Coffee Cup - Cork 14 oz

$17.00

Coffee Cup - WHITE Sunday Supply

$11.00

Coffee Tumbler - Cork 16 oz

$27.00

Glass - Boot Glass

$10.00

Glass - Bar Bus Beer Mug

$12.00

Glass - Wine Bottom Tumbler

$10.00

Glass - Wine Bottom Tumbler 6 pack

$55.00

Swedish Dishcloths

$6.00

Cookbook - Texas on the Table

$45.00

Cookbook - United Tastes of Texas

$32.00

Derk Fowler Print - Framed

$225.00

Derk Fowler Print - Unframed

$40.00

Picnic Baskets

Blanket Tote

$45.00

Canasta Grande Basket

$100.00

Canasta Small

$90.00

Coronado Basket Tote

$49.00

Country Basket

$55.00

Festival Blanket

$60.00

Gardener Seat

$75.00

Kansas Basket

$79.00

Malbec Wine Bottle Basket

$21.00

OTG Traverse Backpack

$55.00

Parisian Basket

$79.00

Pinot - 2 bottle

$30.00

Pinot - 3 bottle

$35.00

Tahoe Cooler

$40.00

Topanga Cooler

$30.00

Vista Blanket

$35.00

Wine Country Tote

$55.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

210 S. Adams, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

