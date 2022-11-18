- Home
- /
- Fredericksburg
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Hill and Vine - 210 S. Adams
Hill and Vine 210 S. Adams
No reviews yet
210 S. Adams
Fredericksburg, TX 78624
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Shareables
Sausage & Cheese Board
Local selection of sausage, cheese, mustard, jam, honeycomb, pickled vegetables, seasonal fruit, and grilled sourdough
Smoked Carnita Nachos
Tortilla chips, slow-roasted pork, smoked cheddar, queso blanco, tomatillo pico, lima crema, pickled fresno, pickled onions, avocado smash, herbed goat cheese, cilantro, hatch chili salsa
Gulf Shrimp Campechana
Chilled gulf shrimp, mexican cocktail sauce, olives, roasted peppers, tomatillo pico, micro cilantro, and tortilla chips
Cornbread & Biscuit Box
Sweet cornbread & jalapeno cheddarbacon biscuits, Fredericksburg honey-butter, Fischer & Weiser seasonal jam
Black-Eyed Pea Hummus
Texas olive oil, texas caviar, ricotta salata, micro cilantro, grilled pita, local veggies
Warm Olives & Nuts
Assorted olives roasted in cast iron, local olive oil, thyme, citrus zest, fennel, spiced pecans, & roasted almonds
Mushroom Ciabatta Toast
Wood-grilled ciabatta, goat cheese, sauteed local mushrooms, heirloom tomatoes, micro basil
Fried Onion Rings
Panko crusted, chimichurri ranch, adobo lime ketchup
Tomato Burrata Toast
Soups & Salads
Soup of The Season
Seasonal Soup
House Salad
Mixed greens, verjus apricots, spiced pecans, ricotta salata, heirloom tomatoes, champagne vinaigrette
Steak & Grain Salad
Smoked Tri-tip, ancient grains, kale, sweety drop peppers, ricotta salata, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, tomatillo pico, roasted corn, Texas tarragon vinaigrette
Watermelon & Green Tomato Salad
Arugula, green tomatoes, yellow and red watermelon, mint and basil leaves, spiced pecans, herbed goat cheese, citrus-ginger vinaigrette.
Shrimp & Avocado-Lime Salad
Wood-grilled gulf shrimp, mixed greens, avocado, roasted corn, pepitas, heirloom tomatoes, queso freesco, pickled fresno peppers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
Brussels & Whiskey Salad
Handhelds
Gulf Snapper Tacos
Blackened gulf snapper, corn tortillas, crisp napa slaw, lime crema, pickled onions, avocado smash, queso fresco, micro cilantro, hatch chili salsa
BLTA Club
House roasted turkey breast, double barrel cheddar, thick-cut cherrywood bacon, avocado smash, pesto aioli, vine-rippened tomato, green leaf lettuce, toasted sourdough
Smoked Chicken-Salad Croissant
House smoked chicken, dried cranberries, pecans, green tomato, gem lettuce, red onion, pesto aioli, warm croissant.
Texas Cheeseburger
Local wagyu double patty, white american cheese, special sauce, shredded lettuce, red onion, vine-rippened tomato, house-brined pickles, brioche bun
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
Po'Boy
Mains
Smoked Tri Tip
Smoked chili butter, sea salt, roasted butternut squash & brussel sprouts, hatch chili salsa
Angus Ribeye
13oz boneless, garlic thyme butter, creamy texas bi-color corn caviar
Chili-Citrus Brined Pork Chop
Coriander rubbed, wood-fired, chili-cilantro butter, sweet potato bacon spaetzle
Chicken Schnitzel
Chimichurri, lemon-garlic aioli, gremolata, arugula & tomato salad, and grilled lemon
Herb Grilled Half Chicken
Herb butter, gremolata , roasted heirloom carrots, garlic-mustard jus
Pan Seared Redfish
Charred yellow tomato pico, micro cilantro, chimichurri orzo pasta, queso fresco, sweety drop peppers
Cilantro Pesto Penne
Penne Pasta with a cilantro based pesto sauce. Squash mix, green mix, shallots, tomatos, whipped burratta and toasted garlic cheesebread
Sides
Add Avocado Smash
Arugula Salad
Bi-Color Corn Caviar
Butternut & Brussels
Chimichurri Orzo Pasta
French Fries
Grilled Toast
Pimento Mac n Cheese
Pita Bread
Roasted Carrots
Seasonal Fruit
Side Chicken Salad
Side Cornbread
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Tri Tip
Sweet Potato Bacon Spaetzle
Dessert
Roadside Fried Pies
Local peaches, spiced pecans, crsip puff pastry, Texas rum sauce, powdered sugar, clear river pralines & cream
Croissant Bread Pudding
Garrison Brothers and Bourbon-anglaise sauce
Blueberry Buckle
Dessert on the House
Scoop Ice Cream
Chocolate Gelato
Vanilla Gelato
Kids
Bar Bites
Beer
Altstadt Hefe Draft
Altstadt Kolsch Draft
Altstadt Oktoberfest Draft
Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde Draft
Firemans 4 Draft
Laguna Madre Draft
Lone Pint Yellow Rose Draft
Pint & Plow Amber Draft
Real Ale Axis Draft
Revolver Blood & Honey Draft
Sky Trooper IPA Draft
Stash IPA Draft
Altstadt Hefeweizen
Altstadt Kolsch
Altstadt Lager
Altstadt Oktoberfest
Austin Eastcider Pineapple
Austin Eastcider Texas Honey
Bud Light
Coors Light
Dos XX
Heineken 0.0
Independence Native Texan
Lone Star
Michelob Ultra
Shiner Bock
Yuengling
Classic Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Bloody Mary
Chilton
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
French 75
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Lemon Drop
Long Island
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Ranch Water
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
Hill & Vine Cocktails
Left Coast Wine
GLS Decoy Spark Rose
GLS Four Graces Rose
GLS Mumm Spark
GLS Piper Spark Rose
BTL Decoy Spark Rose
BTL Four Graces Rose
BTL J Vine Spark
BTL Mumm Spark
BTL Piper Spark Rose
BTL Roederer Brut
BTL Schram Spark
GLS Acrobat Pinot Gris
GLS Chalk Hill Chard
GLS Fess Parker Riesling
GLS Joel Gott Sauv Blanc
GLS Lincourt Unoak Chard
GLS Roth Sauv Blanc
GLS Seaglass Pinot Grigio
BTL Acrobat Pinot Gris
BTL Chalk Hill Chard
BTL Ferrari Fume Blanc
BTL Fess Parker Riesling
BTL Halter Ranch Grenache
BTL Joel Gott Sauv Blanc
BTL Lincourt Unoak Chard
BTL Rombauer Chard
BTL Roth Sauv Blanc
BTL Seaglass Pinot Grigio
BTL Silver Chard
GLS Alexander Valley
GLS Aviary Cab
GLS Joel Gott Cab
GLS Kuleto Native Son
GLS Le Mistral Joseph's Blend
GLS Little K Syrah
GLS Mon Frere Pinot Noir
GLS Sebastiani Cab
GLS Siduri Pinot Noir
BTL Alexander Valley
BTL Aviary Cab
BTL BACA Zinfandel
BTL Belle Glos Pinot
BTL Caymus Cab
BTL Chalone Pinot
BTL Daou Bodyguard
BTL Duckhorn Merlot
BTL Fess Parker Big Easy
BTL Gary Farrell Pinot Noir
BTL Inglenook 1882 Cab
BTL Joel Gott Cab
BTL Kuleto Native Son
BTL Lancaster Winemaker
BTL Le Mistral Joseph's Blend
BTL Little K Syrah
BTL Maison Noir Horseshoes
BTL Markham Merlot
BTL Mon Frère Pinot Noir
BTL Murrieta's The Spur
BTL Rebellious
BTL Sebastiani Cab
BTL Siduri Pinot Noir
Liquor
Andalusia Single Malt
Andalusia Stryker
Angels Envy
Balcones Baby Blue
Balcones Pot Still Bourbon
Balcones Rye
Balcones Single Malt
Benchmark
Crown Royal
Garrison Brothers Balmorhea
Garrison Brothers Cowboy
Garrison Brothers Honeydew
Garrison Brothers Small Batch
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Luckenbach Road Rye
Luckenbach Road Whiskey
Makers Mark
Michters Toasted Barrel
Milam & Greene Bourbon
Milam & Greene Rye
Ranch Bourbon
Still Austin Straight Musician Bourbon
Treaty Oak Day Drinker
Treaty Oak Ghost Hill
TX Blended
Weller 12 yr
Woodford Reserve
Hennessy
HW Peach Brandy
Pisco Caravedo
Aperol Orange
Baileys
Campari
Dolin Dry
Dolin Sweet
Gran Gala
Herbsaint
HW Kirschwasser
Lillet White
Luxardo Amaretto
Luxardo Maraschino
Martine Honeysuckle
Midori
Paula's Orange
St Germaine
Tia Maria`
Bombay Sapphire
D'Jinn
Dripping Springs Gin
Empress
Gordons
Green House Gin
Hendricks
Ranch Gin
Roxor
Tanqueray
Waterloo #9
Waterloo Old Yaupon
Bacardi Light
Balcones Rum
Captain Morgan Sliced Apple
Captain Morgan Spiced
Derel Gold
Gosling Black
Hye Black
Hye Spiced
Hye White
Iron Goat Silver
Malibu
Rumhaven Coconut
Chivas Regal 12
Dewars
Glenlivet 12
Glenmorangie
Johnnie Walker Black
Laphroaig 10
Macallan 12
Campo Bravo Reposado
Campo Bravo Silver
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Private Cask
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Silver
Dulce Vida 5 Yr
Dulce Vida Anejo
Dulce Vida Lonestar
Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno
Luna Azul Blanco
Mezcal
Patron Anejo
Patron Silver
Republic Anejo
Republic Reposado
Absolut
Belvedere
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Dripping Springs Vodka
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Nue
Titos
NA Beverages
Republic of Texas Wine
GLS Gruet Spark Rose
GLS Lost Draw THP Rose
GLS McPherson Spark
BTL CL Bataud Pa Pa Frenchy Rose
BTL Gruet Spark Rose
BTL Lost Draw THP Rose
BTL McPherson Spark
GLS Duchman Vermentino
GLS Growers Picpoul Blanc
GLS McPherson Albarino
GLS McPherson Les Copains White
GLS McPherson Roussanne
GLS Pedernales Vioginer
GLS William C Mary Ruth
BTL Augusta Vin Brisk
BTL Becker Chardonnay
BTL Duchman Vermentino
BTL Growers Picpoul Blanc
BTL Kerrville Hills Semillon
BTL Kuhlman Calcaria
BTL McPherson Albarino
BTL McPherson Les Copains White
BTL McPherson Roussanne
BTL Pedernales Vioginer
BTL William C Mary Ruth
GLS Grape Creek Cab Trois
GLS Kuhlman Barranca
GLS La Diosa Sangria
GLS Llano THP
GLS Lost Draw Sangio
GLS McPherson Les Copains Red
GLS Messina GSM
GLS William C Mourvedre
GLS Fall Creek GSM
BTL Ab Astris Tannant
BTL Augusta Vin Petit Sirah
BTL Becker Reserve Cab
BTL Brennan Buffalo Roam
BTL Brennan Super Nero
BTL Duchman Montepulciano
BTL Fall Creek GSM
BTL Grape Creek Cab Trois
BTL Kuhlman Barranca
BTL La Diosa Sangria
BTL Llano THP
BTL Lost Draw KindRed
BTL Lost Draw Sangio
BTL McPherson Les Copains Red
BTL Messina GSM
BTL Pedernales Reserve Temp
BTL Pontotoc San Fernando
BTL Pontotoc Touriga Nacional
BTL Texas Heritage Stella Solitaria
BTL The Source Sangiovese
BTL William C Mourvedre
GLS Haak Madeira
GLS Pontotoc Camp Wanderlust PORT
GLS Terra D'Oro PORT
Hye Bay
Hye Stylin
Coffee Drinks
Cortado
Espresso
Macchiato
Coffee Special
Green Tea Special
12 oz Drip Coffee
16 oz Drip Coffee
24 oz Drip Coffee
12 oz Americano
16 oz Americano
24 oz Americano
12 oz Cappuccino
16 oz Cappuccino
12 oz Caramel Macchiato
16 oz Caramel Macchiato
24 oz Caramel Macchiato
12 oz Chai Latte
16 oz Chai Latte
24 oz Chai Latte
12 oz Latte
16 oz Latte
24 oz Latte
12 oz Hot Cocoa
16 oz Hot Cocoa
12 oz Tea
16 oz Tea
NA Beverages
House Made Food
Breakfast Yogurt Parfait
HV Cinnamon Roll
Salad Caesar
Salad Cobb
Salad Southwest
Salad Strawberry
Sandwich BLT
Sandwich Club On The Run
Sandwich Chicken Salad
Side Black-Eyed Pea Hummus
Charcuterie
Apple Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Chocolate Nutella Croissant
Strawberry Croissant
Croissant Vareity
Bacon & Cheese Empanada
Chili Empanada
Potato Empanada
Spicy Chicken Empanada
Empanada Variety
Sausage Kolache Duo
Fruit Kolache
Pecan Kolache
Kolache Variety
Blueberry Muffin
Muffin Variety
Apple Scone
Blueberry Scone
Lemon Scone
Peach Scone
Pecan Scone
Sausage Scone
Strawberry Scone
Scone Variety
Apple Caramel Dessert Bite
Blueberry Dessert Bite
Dessert Bite Variety
2 Chocolate Cookies
2 Lemon Cookies
2 Oatmeal Cranberry Cookies
Cookie Variety
One Cookie
Chocolate Cake
Cake Vareity
Pecan Pie
Sweet Potato Pie
Pie Variety
Food Items
Clothing
Merchandise
Cuvee 12 oz
Cuvee Big Bag
Canvas Tote
Coffee Cup - Cork 14 oz
Coffee Cup - WHITE Sunday Supply
Coffee Tumbler - Cork 16 oz
Glass - Boot Glass
Glass - Bar Bus Beer Mug
Glass - Wine Bottom Tumbler
Glass - Wine Bottom Tumbler 6 pack
Swedish Dishcloths
Cookbook - Texas on the Table
Cookbook - United Tastes of Texas
Derk Fowler Print - Framed
Derk Fowler Print - Unframed
Picnic Baskets
Blanket Tote
Canasta Grande Basket
Canasta Small
Coronado Basket Tote
Country Basket
Festival Blanket
Gardener Seat
Kansas Basket
Malbec Wine Bottle Basket
OTG Traverse Backpack
Parisian Basket
Pinot - 2 bottle
Pinot - 3 bottle
Tahoe Cooler
Topanga Cooler
Vista Blanket
Wine Country Tote
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
210 S. Adams, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
Photos coming soon!