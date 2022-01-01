Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hill Country Grazing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

544 Bottle Brush Drive

Kyle, TX 78640

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Graze This Way
Two Can Graze
Hill Country Grazer

Personal Box (5 or more)

Don't feel like sharing? This is the perfect snack-size box to indulge in, perfect for corporate functions or small groups. ​Serves 1 1-2 Small Artisanal Cheeses 2 Cured Meats
Personal (starting at $90.00)

Personal (starting at $90.00)

$90.00

Don't feel like sharing? This is the perfect snack-size box to indulge in, perfect for corporate functions or small groups.  ​Serves 1 1-2 Small Artisanal Cheeses 2 Cured Meats

Additional Box

$18.00

***PLEASE NOTE THIS ADD ON BOX IS ONLY FOR ADDING TO CURRENT PERSONALS BOX ORDER*** THIS IS NOT FOR ADD ON TO ANY OTHER BOXES OR PLATTER*** You may add as many boxes as you'd like to your personal order!!

Kids Box (minimum of 5)

Perfectly sized for sporting events or other fun group gatherings, these treats are created to keep the kids growin'! ​Serves 1 1-2 Small Artisanal Cheeses 2 Cured Meats
Kids (Starting at $50.00)

Kids (Starting at $50.00)

$50.00

Kreated to keep the kiddo's growin'! ​ Serves 1 Kiddo Comes with 1-2 Small Artisanal Cheeses & 2 cured meats

Additional Boxes

$15.00

***PLEASE NOTE THIS ADD ON BOX IS ONLY FOR ADDING TO CURRENT KIDDOS BOX ORDER*** THIS IS NOT FOR ADD ON TO ANY OTHER BOXES OR PLATTER***

Two Can Graze

Most popular pick! Whether you need the special spread for a picnic date or refueling after a hike this is the right size for two! ​Serves 2 2 Artisanal Cheeses 2 Cured Meats
Two Can Graze

Two Can Graze

$45.00

Most popular pick! Whether you need the special spread for a picnic date in the park or refueling after a hike this is the right size for two. Comes with 2 artisanal cheese / 2-3 cured meats!

Graze This Way

Having a small family gathering or birthday party? This platter is designed to make it super easy and delicious! ​Serves 4 4 Artisanal Cheeses 3 Cured Meats
Graze This Way

Graze This Way

$85.00

Having a family gathering and needing that refreshing snack to distract them while you get the main meal set? Bestie's birthday coming up? This is the box designed to make it super easy and delicious! ​ Serves 4 people Comes with 4 Artisanal Cheeses & 4 cured meats

Hill Country Grazer

A crowd pleaser! This selection that contains all the WOW's for your next gathering that your friends will talk about for days! ​Serves 6-10 6 Artisanal Cheeses 4 Cured Meats
Hill Country Grazer

Hill Country Grazer

$135.00

The current crowd pleaser! Order this packaged selection that contains all the WOW's for your next gathering that your friends will talk about for days! ​Serves 6-10 6 artisanal cheese / 4+ cured meat ​Serves 6-10 people Comes with 4 Artisanal Cheeses & 2-3 Cured Meats

Brunch So Hard Box - Large

Brunch for the Bunch! Prepared for the folks who craves crafted aged meats with a bloody mary or pairs lovely with a mimosa. Skip the normal breakfast and make room for this brunch bouquet at your table.  ​Serves 5-8 2 Artisanal Cheeses 2 Cured Meats Variety of Delicious Pastries Fresh Seasonal Fruit Jam & Honey Sharable Parfait

Brunch So Hard Box - Large

$130.00

I Dream Of Cheese

If you love cheese — and I mean really love cheese — than this midi is cheesy enough for you! This 11x8" midi box features 5 cheeses, 3 charcuterie accompanied by fresh seasonal fruit, veggies & dips/honey/jam!

I Dream Of Cheese - Midi

$87.00

If you love cheese...& I mean really really love cheese than this midi is cheesy enough for you! This 11x8" midi box features 5 cheeses, 3 charcuterie accompanied by fresh seasonal fruit, veggies & dips/honey/jam!

I Dream Of Cheese - Large

$175.00

The midi aint got nothing on this large cheesy lovers box! Going big with roughly 11 1/2x16" packed with 8-9 carefully handpicked cheeses, 4-5 charcuterie accompanied by seasonal fresh fruit, veggies & dips/honey/jams!

Crudite

Veggie lovers dreams come true! Packed with all your favorite veggies! Where fruit is optional but veggies are a must! Make it Cheesy! Add cheese to your crudites platter!

Crudite

$65.00

Medium Board Serves 15-25

Medium Board

$225.00

Large Board Serves 30-45

Large Board

$385.00

S'Mores Platter

S'Mores Platter

S'Mores Platter

$45.00

Just add friends and the campfire! Fall is here and this platter has all you need to make the perfect s'more! Grahams, 'mallows, chocolates, Biscoff cookie butter...need I say s'more?? **This is a seasonal item

Father's Day

Father's Day

$95.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Carefully curated grazing platters, boards and tables!

Location

544 Bottle Brush Drive, Kyle, TX 78640

Directions

Gallery
Hill Country Grazing Co. image
Hill Country Grazing Co. image
Hill Country Grazing Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

NCHILADAS GROUP LLC - Kyle - 905 N Old Hwy 81
orange starNo Reviews
905 N Old Hwy 81 Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Black Oak BBQ - 1119 N Old Hwy 81
orange starNo Reviews
1119 N Old Hwy 81 Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse - Kyle
orange star4.6 • 1,146
856 Kholers Crossing, Suite 305 Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Pizza Classics
orange starNo Reviews
118 S Front St Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Papa Jack's - Kyle
orange star4.0 • 1
108 W Center St Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Papa Jack's
orange star4.0 • 1
108 W Center St Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kyle

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse - Kyle
orange star4.6 • 1,146
856 Kholers Crossing, Suite 305 Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - HB0019_Kyle TX_I-35
orange star4.6 • 562
20471 I-35 Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Papa Jack's - Kyle
orange star4.0 • 1
108 W Center St Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Papa Jack's
orange star4.0 • 1
108 W Center St Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kyle
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Lockhart
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston