Hill Country Grazing Co Wimberley Square

107 Henson Rd

Wimberley, TX 78676

Order Again

Popular Items

Graze This Way
Hill Country Grazer
Valentine's Day Platter

Personal Box (5 or more)

Personal (starting at $90.00)

$90.00

Additional Box

$18.00

Kids Box (minimum of 5)

Kids (Starting at $50.00)

$50.00

Kreated to keep the kiddo's growin'! ​ Serves 1 Kiddo Comes with 1-2 Small Artisanal Cheeses & 2 cured meats

Additional Boxes

$15.00

***PLEASE NOTE THIS ADD ON BOX IS ONLY FOR ADDING TO CURRENT KIDDOS BOX ORDER*** THIS IS NOT FOR ADD ON TO ANY OTHER BOXES OR PLATTER***

Two Can Graze

Two Can Graze

$45.00

Most popular pick! Whether you need the special spread for a picnic date in the park or refueling after a hike this is the right size for two. Comes with 2 artisanal cheese / 2-3 cured meats!

Graze This Way

Graze This Way

$85.00

Having a family gathering and needing that refreshing snack to distract them while you get the main meal set? Bestie's birthday coming up? This is the box designed to make it super easy and delicious! ​ Serves 4 people Comes with 4 Artisanal Cheeses & 4 cured meats

Hill Country Grazer

Hill Country Grazer

$135.00

The current crowd pleaser! Order this packaged selection that contains all the WOW's for your next gathering that your friends will talk about for days! ​Serves 6-10 6 artisanal cheese / 4+ cured meat ​Serves 6-10 people Comes with 4 Artisanal Cheeses & 2-3 Cured Meats

Brunch So Hard Box - Large

Brunch So Hard Box- Large

$115.00Out of stock

Cheese & Fruit Platter

I Dream Of Cheese- Midi

$87.00Out of stock

If you love cheese...& I mean really really love cheese than this midi is cheesy enough for you! This 11x8" midi box features 5 cheeses, 3 charcuterie accompanied by fresh seasonal fruit, veggies & dips/honey/jam!

I Dream of Cheese- Large

$175.00Out of stock

The midi aint got nothing on this large cheesy lovers box! Going big with roughly 11 1/2x16" packed with 8-9 carefully handpicked cheeses, 4-5 charcuterie accompanied by seasonal fresh fruit, veggies & dips/honey/jams!

Crudite

Crudite

$65.00Out of stock

Grazing Boards

Medium Board Serves 15-25

$225.00

**NOTE** This board is over 3' x 11" and will not fit in a standard size refrigerator. It will need to be ordered to be consumed within an hour of delivery or pick up.

Large Board Serves 30-45

$385.00Out of stock

S'Mores Platter

S'Mores Platter

$45.00

Just add friends and the campfire! Fall is here and this platter has all you need to make the perfect s'more! Grahams, 'mallows, chocolates, Biscoff cookie butter...need I say s'more??

Halloween (10/29 & 10/30 ONLY)

Halloween Platter

$75.00

Lil' Ghouls Box

$13.00Out of stock

Kids Christmas Box

Kids Christmas Box

$25.00Out of stock

Kids Valentine's Day

Kids Valentine's Day

$12.00

Valentine's Day Platter

Valentine's Day Platter

$65.00

RRJ&CO Truffle Honey

Truffle Honey

$10.50

Boozy Gift Pack

Boozy Gift Pack

$24.00

Spicy Gift Pack

Spicy Gift Pack

$24.00

Extra crackers

Extra crackers

$1.50

Chips

Chips

$2.50

Cookies

VDay Candy

$2.50
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

107 Henson Rd, Wimberley, TX 78676

Directions

