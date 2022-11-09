Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Hill Country Ranch Dining & Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

598 E US 290 Suite 250

Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pizza Rolls - 3
14in Large Cheese Pizza
Cheeseburger

Limited Time Offers

Wings (20) LTO

$20.00

For a limited time only - get 20 wings for $20. This offer won't last. Based on available inventory (we may run out).

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$5.50

Basket of Onion Rings

$9.50

Cheesy Breadsticks

$9.00

Oven baked with garlic butter, pizza cheese, and house recipe marinara sauce for dipping

Chicken Tenders (5)

$10.50

Our crispy buttermilk-battered chicken tenders served with homemade ranch or choice of sauce. add fries for $2.00

Chicken Tenders (10)

$19.00

Chicken Tenders (3)

$7.50

Fried Cauliflower

$9.50

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Pickle Bread

$7.00

Pizza dough with butter sauce, garlic, pizza cheese, and dill pickles. Drizzled with homemade ranch dressing

Pizza Rolls - 1

$2.00

Our fresh dough is rolled up and stuffed with provolone cheese and pepperoni, then deep fried, and dusted in parmesan cheese. Served with pizza sauce

Pizza Rolls - 12

$18.00

Our fresh dough is rolled up and stuffed with provolone cheese and pepperoni, then deep fried, and dusted in parmesan cheese. Served with pizza sauce

Pizza Rolls - 3

$5.50

Our fresh dough is rolled up and stuffed with provolone cheese and pepperoni, then deep fried, and dusted in parmesan cheese. Served with pizza sauce

Sampler

$16.00

Side Fries

$2.00

Spicy Fried Pickles

$9.00

A generous portion of slightly spicy breaded pickle chips. Served with homemade ranch

Wings (10)

$16.00

Ten delicious wings tossed in your choice of: Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, BBQ Sauce, or Dry Rub Spicy Ranch. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

Wings (20) LTO

$20.00

For a limited time only - get 20 wings for $20. This offer won't last. Based on available inventory (we may run out).

Wings (20)

$29.00

Build Your Own Pizza

7in Individual Cheese Pizza

$8.50

Additional Toppings $1.25

Flatbread Cheese Pizza

$9.50

10 in Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Additional Toppings $1.25

12in Medium Cheese Pizza

$13.50

Additional Toppings $2.25

14in Large Cheese Pizza

$15.50

Addional Toppings $3.00

16in Extra Large Cheese Pizza

$17.50

Additional Toppings $3.75

Specialty Pizzas

Individual Meat Locker

$11.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, hamburger, salami

Individual Lock, Stock, & Barrel

$11.00

Red sauce, ham, pepperoni, hamburger, diced onion, bell pepper, black olive, diced tomato, and mushrooms

Individual Home on the Farm

$11.25

White sauce, herbed goat cheese, caramelized onion, fresh arugula

Individual Three Little Pigs

$11.25

White sauce, ham, pulled pork, bacon, and honey

Individual Margherita

$9.00

Red sauce, sliced tomato, fresh basil

Individual Skipton

$11.25

White sauce, chicken breast, bacon, and spinach

Individual Wham Bam!

$10.50

Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell pepper, mushrooms, and jalapenos

Individual Greek Goddess

$10.00

Red sauce, garlic, diced tomato, red onion, spinach, feta cheese

Individual Fire in the Hole

$10.50

Red sauce, pepperoni, andouille sausage, red pepper, jalapeno, and diced onion – served w/ C4 sauce

Individual Island Fever

$10.00

Red sauce, ham, pineapple, bacon, cashews

Individual White Pizza

$11.25

White sauce, oven-roasted chicken breast, asparagus, garlic, black pepper, fresh basil

Individual Tuscany

$11.00

Butter sauce, garlic, andouille sausage, artichoke hearts, tomato, feta, black olives, fresh basil

Individual Farmer John

$11.00

Basil pesto sauce, corn, asparagus, artichoke hearts, diced tomato, black olives, cashews

Individual Sicilian

$10.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana peppers

Individual The Veg

$9.25

Red sauce, white onion, bell pepper, tomato, black olive, mushroom

Flatbread Meat Locker

$13.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, hamburger, salami

Flatbread Lock, Stock, & Barrel

$13.00

Red sauce, ham, pepperoni, hamburger, diced onion, bell pepper, black olive, diced tomato, and mushrooms

Flatbread Home on the Farm

$13.50

White sauce, herbed goat cheese, caramelized onion, fresh arugula

Flatbread Three Little Pigs

$13.50

White sauce, ham, pulled pork, bacon, and honey

Flatbread Margherita

$11.00

Red sauce, sliced tomato, fresh basil

Flatbread Skipton

$13.50

White sauce, chicken breast, bacon, and spinach

Flatbread Wham Bam!

$12.75

Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell pepper, mushrooms, and jalapenos

Flatbread Greek Goddess

$12.25

Red sauce, garlic, diced tomato, red onion, spinach, feta cheese

Flatbread Fire in the Hole

$12.75

Red sauce, pepperoni, andouille sausage, red pepper, jalapeno, and diced onion – served w/ C4 sauce

Flatbread White Pizza

$13.50

White sauce, oven-roasted chicken breast, asparagus, garlic, black pepper, fresh basil

Flatbread Tuscany

$13.00

Butter sauce, garlic, andouille sausage, artichoke hearts, tomato, feta, black olives, fresh basil

Flatbread Farmer John

$13.00

Basil pesto sauce, corn, asparagus, artichoke hearts, diced tomato, black olives, cashews

Flatbread Sicilian

$12.25

Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana peppers

Flatbread The Veg

$11.25

Red sauce, white onion, bell pepper, tomato, black olive, mushroom

Flatbread Island Fever

$12.25

Medium Meat Locker

$19.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, hamburger, salami

Medium Lock, Stock, & Barrel

$19.00

Red sauce, ham, pepperoni, hamburger, diced onion, bell pepper, black olive, diced tomato, and mushrooms

Medium Home on the Farm

$19.25

White sauce, herbed goat cheese, caramelized onion, fresh arugula

Medium Three Little Pigs

$19.25

White sauce, ham, pulled pork, bacon, and honey

Medium Margherita

$16.75

Red sauce, sliced tomato, fresh basil

Medium Skipton

$19.25

White sauce, chicken breast, bacon, and spinach

Medium Wham Bam!

$18.75

Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell pepper, mushrooms, and jalapenos

Medium Greek Goddess

$18.25

Red sauce, garlic, diced tomato, red onion, spinach, feta cheese

Medium Fire in the Hole

$18.75

Red sauce, pepperoni, andouille sausage, red pepper, jalapeno, and diced onion – served w/ C4 sauce

Medium Island Fever

$18.25

Red sauce, ham, pineapple, bacon, cashews

Medium White Pizza

$19.25

White sauce, oven-roasted chicken breast, asparagus, garlic, black pepper, fresh basil

Medium Tuscany

$19.00

Butter sauce, garlic, andouille sausage, artichoke hearts, tomato, feta, black olives, fresh basil

Medium Farmer John

$19.00

Basil pesto sauce, corn, asparagus, artichoke hearts, diced tomato, black olives, cashews

Medium Sicilian

$18.25

Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana peppers

Medium The Veg

$17.75

Red sauce, white onion, bell pepper, tomato, black olive, mushroom

Large Meat Locker

$22.75

Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, hamburger, salami

Large Lock, Stock, & Barrel

$22.75

Red sauce, ham, pepperoni, hamburger, diced onion, bell pepper, black olive, diced tomato, and mushrooms

Large Home on the Farm

$24.25

White sauce, herbed goat cheese, caramelized onion, fresh arugula

Large Three Little Pigs

$24.25

White sauce, ham, pulled pork, bacon, and honey

Large Margherita

$18.75

Red sauce, sliced tomato, fresh basil

Large Skipton

$24.25

White sauce, chicken breast, bacon, and spinach

Large Wham Bam!

$21.75

Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell pepper, mushrooms, and jalapenos

Large Greek Goddess

$21.25

Red sauce, garlic, diced tomato, red onion, spinach, feta cheese

Large Fire in the Hole

$21.75

Red sauce, pepperoni, andouille sausage, red pepper, jalapeno, and diced onion – served w/ C4 sauce

Large Island Fever

$21.25

Red sauce, ham, pineapple, bacon, cashews

Large White Pizza

$24.25

White sauce, oven-roasted chicken breast, asparagus, garlic, black pepper, fresh basil

Large Tuscany

$22.75

Butter sauce, garlic, andouille sausage, artichoke hearts, tomato, feta, black olives, fresh basil

Large Farmer John

$22.75

Basil pesto sauce, corn, asparagus, artichoke hearts, diced tomato, black olives, cashews

Large Sicilian

$21.25

Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana peppers

Large The Veg

$19.25

Red sauce, white onion, bell pepper, tomato, black olive, mushroom

XL Meat Locker

$27.50

Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, hamburger, salami

XL Lock, Stock, & Barrel

$27.50

Red sauce, ham, pepperoni, hamburger, diced onion, bell pepper, black olive, diced tomato, and mushrooms

XL Home on the Farm

$28.00

White sauce, herbed goat cheese, caramelized onion, fresh arugula

XL Three Little Pigs

$28.00

White sauce, ham, pulled pork, bacon, and honey

XL Margherita

$22.00

Red sauce, sliced tomato, fresh basil

XL Skipton

$28.00

White sauce, chicken breast, bacon, and spinach

XL Wham Bam!

$25.25

Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell pepper, mushrooms, and jalapenos

XL Greek Goddess

$24.50

Red sauce, garlic, diced tomato, red onion, spinach, feta cheese

XL Fire in the Hole

$25.25

Red sauce, pepperoni, andouille sausage, red pepper, jalapeno, and diced onion – served w/ C4 sauce

XL Island Fever

$24.50

Red sauce, ham, pineapple, bacon, cashews

XL White Pizza

$28.00

White sauce, oven-roasted chicken breast, asparagus, garlic, black pepper, fresh basil

XL Tuscany

$27.50

Butter sauce, garlic, andouille sausage, artichoke hearts, tomato, feta, black olives, fresh basil

XL Farmer John

$27.50

Basil pesto sauce, corn, asparagus, artichoke hearts, diced tomato, black olives, cashews

XL Sicilian

$24.50

Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana peppers

XL The Veg

$22.50

Red sauce, white onion, bell pepper, tomato, black olive, mushroom

Burgers

A1® Bacon Burger

$11.75

A1® Sauce, mustard, pickles, red onion, tomato, lettuce, bacon, and American cheese

Avocado & Swiss

$11.75

Mayo, red onion, tomato, lettuce, fresh sliced avocado, and Swiss cheese

Bacon Supreme Cheeseburger

$15.50

Two slices of American cheese and 4 strips of crispy bacon with bacon aioli, New Canaan Farms jalapeno jelly, red onion, pickles, tomato, and mixed lettuce

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.75

Mustard, pickles, red onion, tomato, lettuce, bacon, American cheese, and our homemade BBQ sauce

Blue Burger

$10.75

Blue cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles with red onion, tomato, and lettuce

C4 Burger

$10.25

Mustard, C4 sauce (homemade ranch with wing sauce), pickles, red onion, tomato, lettuce, and fresh grilled jalapenos. Add jalapeno jack cheese for $1

Cheeseburger

$10.75

American cheese, mustard, pickle, red onion, tomato, lettuce

Chimichurri Burger

$11.75

Mayo, tomato, lettuce, chimichurri sauce, pickled red onion, fresh grilled jalapenos, and pepper Jack cheese

Cowboy Burger

$15.00

Two slices of melted jalapeno jack cheese, two strips of crispy bacon, and an onion ring with BBQ sauce, New Canaan Farms jalapeno jelly, red onion, pickles, tomato, and mixed lettuce

Cream Cheese Jalapeno Bacon Burger

$15.00

Melted cream cheese, grilled jalapenos, pickled red onion, and two strips of crispy bacon with mayo, tomato, & mixed lettuce

Hamburger

$9.75

Mustard, pickle, red onion, tomato, lettuce

Jerk Burger

$10.75

Mushroom & Swiss

$11.75

Mayo, red onion, tomato, lettuce, sautéed mushrooms, and Swiss cheese

Ranch Burger

$15.00

Double meat, double cheese, double bacon, double awesome! With mustard and pickles

Savory Burger

$11.75

Sunrise Burger

$15.00

Melted cheddar cheese, two strips of crispy bacon, and a fried egg* with bacon aioli, red onion, tomato, & mixed lettuce

Teriyaki Burger

$11.25

Mayo, red onion, tomato, lettuce, grilled pineapple, and Swiss cheese with teriyaki sauce

Ultimate Cheeseburger

$14.50

Two slices of American and two slices of Swiss cheeses served with mustard, mayo, red onion, pickles, tomato, and mixed lettuce

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

Crispy breaded chicken on a toasted bun with blue cheese dressing, red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese

Crispy Chicken Club

$11.75

Crispy breaded chicken, bacon, and cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, spicy chipotle ranch, and BBQ sauce on a toasted bun

Honey Fire Sand

$11.25

Italian Sub

$10.50

Ham, salami, and pepperoni on our fresh baked Italian parmesan bread with Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

Meatball Sub

$10.50

Delicious Italian meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheeses on our fresh baked Italian parmesan bread

Patty Melt

$11.00

Burger patty smothered in American cheese, Swiss cheese, and grilled onions on grilled Texas garlic toast with ketchup and pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.50

Slow roasted pulled pork with pickled red onion, dill pickles, and homemade hickory BBQ sauce on our fresh baked Italian parmesan bread

Turkey & Avocado

$10.25

Sliced turkey, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, and fresh sliced avocado piled on our fresh baked Italian parmesan bread. Add cheese $1

Entrees

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$15.00

Two tender Guinness beer battered cod fillets served with seasoned fries, a slice of Texas garlic toast, tartar sauce, and lemons

Calzone (Stuffed Pizza)

$14.00

Warning: This one is big enough to share! Pizza dough stuffed with pizza sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheeses and three ingredients of your choice. Choose from pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, bacon, ham, salami, white onion, red onion, bell pepper, pineapple, tomato, jalapeno, mushroom, spinach, garlic, and artichoke hearts. Served with house recipe marinara sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$13.50

Crispy breaded chicken breast served over a half-pound of spaghetti with melted provolone cheese, house recipe marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese

Meatball Skillet

$12.00

Five delicious meatballs topped with our house recipe marinara sauce and melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Garnished with Italian spices and fresh basil. Served with single-pass salad bar (or small garden salad for take-out / delivery)

Spaghetti & Marinara

$9.00

A full pound of tender spaghetti noodles covered in our house recipe marinara sauce. Substitute meat sauce 2.00, Add two meatballs 2.00, Add a basket of Texas garlic toast 4.00 (single slice 80 cents each)

Tavern-Style Chop Steak

$15.00

Two third-pound beef patties smothered in jalapeno jack cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and grilled jalapenos. Served with seasoned fries

Salads

Hill Country Salad

$12.25

Spring lettuce, oven-roasted chicken, dried cranberries, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles, and house made raspberry vinaigrette

Big Texas Cobb

$12.25

Fresh lettuce mix, fried chicken, cheddar cheese, diced tomato, bacon, egg, avocado, and house made spicy chipotle ranch dressing

Classic Chicken Caesar

$10.75

Crisp romaine lettuce, oven roasted chicken, garlic croutons, & parmesan tossed in Caesar dressing

Side Garden Salad

$3.50

Fresh salad mix with diced tomato and croutons with your choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$3.50

Fresh Romain lettuce with croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

Large Garden Salad

$8.00

Fresh salad mix with diced tomato and croutons with your choice of dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$8.00

Fresh Romain lettuce with croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

Kid's Meals

Kid's 6" 1-Topping Pizza

$6.00

Includes drink.

Kid's Chicken Tenders with Fries

$6.00

Includes drink.

Kid's Spaghetti with 1 Meatball

$6.00

Includes drink.

Kid's Hamburger with Fries

$6.00

Served plain and dry. Includes drink.

Dessert

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$6.50

Homemade pie with chuncks of Reeses (R) Peanut Butter Cups inside - very rich!

Cheesecake

$6.50

Pineapple upside down cake

$6.50
Carmelitas

Carmelitas

$2.75
Fudge Iced Brownies

Fudge Iced Brownies

$2.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25
Buttercream Iced Cupcakes

Buttercream Iced Cupcakes

$3.25Out of stock
12" Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza

12" Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Barq's Root Beer

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Kid's Drink

$1.50

Richard's Rainwater

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Apple Juice

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Cranberry Juice

$1.75Out of stock

Milk

$1.75

2-Liter Coke

$4.00

2-Liter Diet Coke

$4.00Out of stock

2-Liter Dr Pepper

$4.00Out of stock

2-Litter Diet Dr Pepper

$4.00Out of stock

2-Liter Sprite

$4.00Out of stock

2-Liter Root Beer

$4.00

HH Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$4.00

Bay Breeze

$5.00

Black Russian

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$3.00

Cape Cod

$4.00

Cosmopolitan

$5.00

Kamikaze

$2.50

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Long Island Tea

$5.00

Mai Tai

$5.00

Manhattan

$5.00

Mimosa

$3.00

Mojito

$5.00

Pina Colada

$5.00

Rusty Nail

$5.00

Salty Dog

$4.00

Screwdriver

$4.00

Sea Breeze

$4.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$4.00

Tom Collins

$4.00

Vodka Collins

$4.00

White Russian

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$4.00

HH Wine

Watson Cabernet -Glass

$6.00

Sangria -Glass

$4.00

Chianti -Glass

$4.00

Kendall-Jackson Chardonney -Glass

$7.00

Pinot Grigio -Glass

$6.00

Wycliff Sparkling -Glass

$4.00

Rose -Glass

$4.00

Employee Uniform

Uniform Shirt

$10.00

Uniform Hat

$10.00

Uniform Apron

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Hill Country Ranch is a casual and friendly family restaurant serving Dripping springs since 2011. We offer Pizzas, Burgers, & More - including a full bar! Dine-in, take-out, and delivery are all available. Voted Best Pizza in Dripping Springs and Austin. Voted Best Burger in Dripping Springs 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. Come in and enjoy great food, friendly service, indoor & outdoor seating, and a cocktail at your new favorite restaurant!

Location

598 E US 290 Suite 250, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Directions

Gallery
Hill Country Ranch Dining & Tavern image
Hill Country Ranch Dining & Tavern image
Hill Country Ranch Dining & Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jester King Brewery & Kitchen OLD
orange star4.5 • 2,270
13187 Fitzhugh Rd Austin, TX 78736
View restaurantnext
Via 313 - Oak Hill
orange starNo Reviews
6705 West US Highway 290 Austin, TX 78737
View restaurantnext
Trattoria Lisina
orange star4.7 • 7,325
13308 Ranch to Market Rd. 150 Driftwood, TX 78619
View restaurantnext
ZZA Pizza + Salad - Bee Cave
orange starNo Reviews
15511 HWY 71 West Austin, TX 78738
View restaurantnext
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza - 804-TC Bee Cave
orange starNo Reviews
12800 Hill Country Blvd Bee Cave, TX 78738
View restaurantnext
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
orange starNo Reviews
11905 Bee Cave Road Austin, TX 78746
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dripping Springs

Alice's Restaurant / Treaty Oak Market
orange star4.6 • 1,020
16604 Fitzhugh Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Route 12 Filling Station
orange star4.6 • 537
31560 Ranch Road 12 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Crepe Crazy
orange star4.5 • 510
660 W 290 Hwy B Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Family Business Beer Company
orange star4.5 • 431
19510 Hamilton Pool Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Le Vacher
orange star4.5 • 423
136 Drifting Wind Run, Suite 101 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
RoadRunners Kitchen & Spirits
orange star4.0 • 55
235 Sports Park Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dripping Springs
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston