Hill Country Ranch Dining & Tavern
598 E US 290 Suite 250
Dripping Springs, TX 78620
Popular Items
Limited Time Offers
Appetizers
Basket of Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Cheesy Breadsticks
Oven baked with garlic butter, pizza cheese, and house recipe marinara sauce for dipping
Chicken Tenders (5)
Our crispy buttermilk-battered chicken tenders served with homemade ranch or choice of sauce. add fries for $2.00
Chicken Tenders (10)
Chicken Tenders (3)
Fried Cauliflower
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Pickle Bread
Pizza dough with butter sauce, garlic, pizza cheese, and dill pickles. Drizzled with homemade ranch dressing
Pizza Rolls - 1
Our fresh dough is rolled up and stuffed with provolone cheese and pepperoni, then deep fried, and dusted in parmesan cheese. Served with pizza sauce
Pizza Rolls - 12
Our fresh dough is rolled up and stuffed with provolone cheese and pepperoni, then deep fried, and dusted in parmesan cheese. Served with pizza sauce
Pizza Rolls - 3
Our fresh dough is rolled up and stuffed with provolone cheese and pepperoni, then deep fried, and dusted in parmesan cheese. Served with pizza sauce
Sampler
Side Fries
Spicy Fried Pickles
A generous portion of slightly spicy breaded pickle chips. Served with homemade ranch
Wings (10)
Ten delicious wings tossed in your choice of: Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, BBQ Sauce, or Dry Rub Spicy Ranch. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Wings (20) LTO
For a limited time only - get 20 wings for $20. This offer won't last. Based on available inventory (we may run out).
Wings (20)
Build Your Own Pizza
7in Individual Cheese Pizza
Additional Toppings $1.25
Flatbread Cheese Pizza
10 in Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza
Additional Toppings $1.25
12in Medium Cheese Pizza
Additional Toppings $2.25
14in Large Cheese Pizza
Addional Toppings $3.00
16in Extra Large Cheese Pizza
Additional Toppings $3.75
Specialty Pizzas
Individual Meat Locker
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, hamburger, salami
Individual Lock, Stock, & Barrel
Red sauce, ham, pepperoni, hamburger, diced onion, bell pepper, black olive, diced tomato, and mushrooms
Individual Home on the Farm
White sauce, herbed goat cheese, caramelized onion, fresh arugula
Individual Three Little Pigs
White sauce, ham, pulled pork, bacon, and honey
Individual Margherita
Red sauce, sliced tomato, fresh basil
Individual Skipton
White sauce, chicken breast, bacon, and spinach
Individual Wham Bam!
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell pepper, mushrooms, and jalapenos
Individual Greek Goddess
Red sauce, garlic, diced tomato, red onion, spinach, feta cheese
Individual Fire in the Hole
Red sauce, pepperoni, andouille sausage, red pepper, jalapeno, and diced onion – served w/ C4 sauce
Individual Island Fever
Red sauce, ham, pineapple, bacon, cashews
Individual White Pizza
White sauce, oven-roasted chicken breast, asparagus, garlic, black pepper, fresh basil
Individual Tuscany
Butter sauce, garlic, andouille sausage, artichoke hearts, tomato, feta, black olives, fresh basil
Individual Farmer John
Basil pesto sauce, corn, asparagus, artichoke hearts, diced tomato, black olives, cashews
Individual Sicilian
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana peppers
Individual The Veg
Red sauce, white onion, bell pepper, tomato, black olive, mushroom
Flatbread Meat Locker
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, hamburger, salami
Flatbread Lock, Stock, & Barrel
Red sauce, ham, pepperoni, hamburger, diced onion, bell pepper, black olive, diced tomato, and mushrooms
Flatbread Home on the Farm
White sauce, herbed goat cheese, caramelized onion, fresh arugula
Flatbread Three Little Pigs
White sauce, ham, pulled pork, bacon, and honey
Flatbread Margherita
Red sauce, sliced tomato, fresh basil
Flatbread Skipton
White sauce, chicken breast, bacon, and spinach
Flatbread Wham Bam!
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell pepper, mushrooms, and jalapenos
Flatbread Greek Goddess
Red sauce, garlic, diced tomato, red onion, spinach, feta cheese
Flatbread Fire in the Hole
Red sauce, pepperoni, andouille sausage, red pepper, jalapeno, and diced onion – served w/ C4 sauce
Flatbread White Pizza
White sauce, oven-roasted chicken breast, asparagus, garlic, black pepper, fresh basil
Flatbread Tuscany
Butter sauce, garlic, andouille sausage, artichoke hearts, tomato, feta, black olives, fresh basil
Flatbread Farmer John
Basil pesto sauce, corn, asparagus, artichoke hearts, diced tomato, black olives, cashews
Flatbread Sicilian
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana peppers
Flatbread The Veg
Red sauce, white onion, bell pepper, tomato, black olive, mushroom
Flatbread Island Fever
Medium Meat Locker
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, hamburger, salami
Medium Lock, Stock, & Barrel
Red sauce, ham, pepperoni, hamburger, diced onion, bell pepper, black olive, diced tomato, and mushrooms
Medium Home on the Farm
White sauce, herbed goat cheese, caramelized onion, fresh arugula
Medium Three Little Pigs
White sauce, ham, pulled pork, bacon, and honey
Medium Margherita
Red sauce, sliced tomato, fresh basil
Medium Skipton
White sauce, chicken breast, bacon, and spinach
Medium Wham Bam!
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell pepper, mushrooms, and jalapenos
Medium Greek Goddess
Red sauce, garlic, diced tomato, red onion, spinach, feta cheese
Medium Fire in the Hole
Red sauce, pepperoni, andouille sausage, red pepper, jalapeno, and diced onion – served w/ C4 sauce
Medium Island Fever
Red sauce, ham, pineapple, bacon, cashews
Medium White Pizza
White sauce, oven-roasted chicken breast, asparagus, garlic, black pepper, fresh basil
Medium Tuscany
Butter sauce, garlic, andouille sausage, artichoke hearts, tomato, feta, black olives, fresh basil
Medium Farmer John
Basil pesto sauce, corn, asparagus, artichoke hearts, diced tomato, black olives, cashews
Medium Sicilian
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana peppers
Medium The Veg
Red sauce, white onion, bell pepper, tomato, black olive, mushroom
Large Meat Locker
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, hamburger, salami
Large Lock, Stock, & Barrel
Red sauce, ham, pepperoni, hamburger, diced onion, bell pepper, black olive, diced tomato, and mushrooms
Large Home on the Farm
White sauce, herbed goat cheese, caramelized onion, fresh arugula
Large Three Little Pigs
White sauce, ham, pulled pork, bacon, and honey
Large Margherita
Red sauce, sliced tomato, fresh basil
Large Skipton
White sauce, chicken breast, bacon, and spinach
Large Wham Bam!
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell pepper, mushrooms, and jalapenos
Large Greek Goddess
Red sauce, garlic, diced tomato, red onion, spinach, feta cheese
Large Fire in the Hole
Red sauce, pepperoni, andouille sausage, red pepper, jalapeno, and diced onion – served w/ C4 sauce
Large Island Fever
Red sauce, ham, pineapple, bacon, cashews
Large White Pizza
White sauce, oven-roasted chicken breast, asparagus, garlic, black pepper, fresh basil
Large Tuscany
Butter sauce, garlic, andouille sausage, artichoke hearts, tomato, feta, black olives, fresh basil
Large Farmer John
Basil pesto sauce, corn, asparagus, artichoke hearts, diced tomato, black olives, cashews
Large Sicilian
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana peppers
Large The Veg
Red sauce, white onion, bell pepper, tomato, black olive, mushroom
XL Meat Locker
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, hamburger, salami
XL Lock, Stock, & Barrel
Red sauce, ham, pepperoni, hamburger, diced onion, bell pepper, black olive, diced tomato, and mushrooms
XL Home on the Farm
White sauce, herbed goat cheese, caramelized onion, fresh arugula
XL Three Little Pigs
White sauce, ham, pulled pork, bacon, and honey
XL Margherita
Red sauce, sliced tomato, fresh basil
XL Skipton
White sauce, chicken breast, bacon, and spinach
XL Wham Bam!
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell pepper, mushrooms, and jalapenos
XL Greek Goddess
Red sauce, garlic, diced tomato, red onion, spinach, feta cheese
XL Fire in the Hole
Red sauce, pepperoni, andouille sausage, red pepper, jalapeno, and diced onion – served w/ C4 sauce
XL Island Fever
Red sauce, ham, pineapple, bacon, cashews
XL White Pizza
White sauce, oven-roasted chicken breast, asparagus, garlic, black pepper, fresh basil
XL Tuscany
Butter sauce, garlic, andouille sausage, artichoke hearts, tomato, feta, black olives, fresh basil
XL Farmer John
Basil pesto sauce, corn, asparagus, artichoke hearts, diced tomato, black olives, cashews
XL Sicilian
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana peppers
XL The Veg
Red sauce, white onion, bell pepper, tomato, black olive, mushroom
Burgers
A1® Bacon Burger
A1® Sauce, mustard, pickles, red onion, tomato, lettuce, bacon, and American cheese
Avocado & Swiss
Mayo, red onion, tomato, lettuce, fresh sliced avocado, and Swiss cheese
Bacon Supreme Cheeseburger
Two slices of American cheese and 4 strips of crispy bacon with bacon aioli, New Canaan Farms jalapeno jelly, red onion, pickles, tomato, and mixed lettuce
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Mustard, pickles, red onion, tomato, lettuce, bacon, American cheese, and our homemade BBQ sauce
Blue Burger
Blue cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles with red onion, tomato, and lettuce
C4 Burger
Mustard, C4 sauce (homemade ranch with wing sauce), pickles, red onion, tomato, lettuce, and fresh grilled jalapenos. Add jalapeno jack cheese for $1
Cheeseburger
American cheese, mustard, pickle, red onion, tomato, lettuce
Chimichurri Burger
Mayo, tomato, lettuce, chimichurri sauce, pickled red onion, fresh grilled jalapenos, and pepper Jack cheese
Cowboy Burger
Two slices of melted jalapeno jack cheese, two strips of crispy bacon, and an onion ring with BBQ sauce, New Canaan Farms jalapeno jelly, red onion, pickles, tomato, and mixed lettuce
Cream Cheese Jalapeno Bacon Burger
Melted cream cheese, grilled jalapenos, pickled red onion, and two strips of crispy bacon with mayo, tomato, & mixed lettuce
Hamburger
Mustard, pickle, red onion, tomato, lettuce
Jerk Burger
Mushroom & Swiss
Mayo, red onion, tomato, lettuce, sautéed mushrooms, and Swiss cheese
Ranch Burger
Double meat, double cheese, double bacon, double awesome! With mustard and pickles
Savory Burger
Sunrise Burger
Melted cheddar cheese, two strips of crispy bacon, and a fried egg* with bacon aioli, red onion, tomato, & mixed lettuce
Teriyaki Burger
Mayo, red onion, tomato, lettuce, grilled pineapple, and Swiss cheese with teriyaki sauce
Ultimate Cheeseburger
Two slices of American and two slices of Swiss cheeses served with mustard, mayo, red onion, pickles, tomato, and mixed lettuce
Sandwiches
BLT
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy breaded chicken on a toasted bun with blue cheese dressing, red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese
Crispy Chicken Club
Crispy breaded chicken, bacon, and cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, spicy chipotle ranch, and BBQ sauce on a toasted bun
Honey Fire Sand
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, and pepperoni on our fresh baked Italian parmesan bread with Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
Meatball Sub
Delicious Italian meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheeses on our fresh baked Italian parmesan bread
Patty Melt
Burger patty smothered in American cheese, Swiss cheese, and grilled onions on grilled Texas garlic toast with ketchup and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pulled pork with pickled red onion, dill pickles, and homemade hickory BBQ sauce on our fresh baked Italian parmesan bread
Turkey & Avocado
Sliced turkey, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, and fresh sliced avocado piled on our fresh baked Italian parmesan bread. Add cheese $1
Entrees
Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Two tender Guinness beer battered cod fillets served with seasoned fries, a slice of Texas garlic toast, tartar sauce, and lemons
Calzone (Stuffed Pizza)
Warning: This one is big enough to share! Pizza dough stuffed with pizza sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheeses and three ingredients of your choice. Choose from pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, bacon, ham, salami, white onion, red onion, bell pepper, pineapple, tomato, jalapeno, mushroom, spinach, garlic, and artichoke hearts. Served with house recipe marinara sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Crispy breaded chicken breast served over a half-pound of spaghetti with melted provolone cheese, house recipe marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese
Meatball Skillet
Five delicious meatballs topped with our house recipe marinara sauce and melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Garnished with Italian spices and fresh basil. Served with single-pass salad bar (or small garden salad for take-out / delivery)
Spaghetti & Marinara
A full pound of tender spaghetti noodles covered in our house recipe marinara sauce. Substitute meat sauce 2.00, Add two meatballs 2.00, Add a basket of Texas garlic toast 4.00 (single slice 80 cents each)
Tavern-Style Chop Steak
Two third-pound beef patties smothered in jalapeno jack cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and grilled jalapenos. Served with seasoned fries
Salads
Hill Country Salad
Spring lettuce, oven-roasted chicken, dried cranberries, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles, and house made raspberry vinaigrette
Big Texas Cobb
Fresh lettuce mix, fried chicken, cheddar cheese, diced tomato, bacon, egg, avocado, and house made spicy chipotle ranch dressing
Classic Chicken Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce, oven roasted chicken, garlic croutons, & parmesan tossed in Caesar dressing
Side Garden Salad
Fresh salad mix with diced tomato and croutons with your choice of dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Fresh Romain lettuce with croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
Large Garden Salad
Fresh salad mix with diced tomato and croutons with your choice of dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Fresh Romain lettuce with croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
Kid's Meals
Dessert
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
Homemade pie with chuncks of Reeses (R) Peanut Butter Cups inside - very rich!
Cheesecake
Pineapple upside down cake
Carmelitas
Fudge Iced Brownies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Buttercream Iced Cupcakes
12" Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Lemonade
Barq's Root Beer
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Kid's Drink
Richard's Rainwater
Bottled Water
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Milk
2-Liter Coke
2-Liter Diet Coke
2-Liter Dr Pepper
2-Litter Diet Dr Pepper
2-Liter Sprite
2-Liter Root Beer
HH Classic Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Cape Cod
Cosmopolitan
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Long Island Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Mimosa
Mojito
Pina Colada
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Strawberry Daquiri
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vodka Collins
White Russian
Whiskey Sour
HH Wine
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Hill Country Ranch is a casual and friendly family restaurant serving Dripping springs since 2011. We offer Pizzas, Burgers, & More - including a full bar! Dine-in, take-out, and delivery are all available. Voted Best Pizza in Dripping Springs and Austin. Voted Best Burger in Dripping Springs 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. Come in and enjoy great food, friendly service, indoor & outdoor seating, and a cocktail at your new favorite restaurant!
