Hill Country Ranch Sweet Shop

No reviews yet

2001 U.S. 290 W Suite 101

Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant
Ice Coffee 24 oz
5 Pack Assorted Chocolates

Bars

Buckeye Brownie

$2.75

The traditional candy reimagined with layers of brownie, creamy peanut butter, and a rich chocolate ganache

Carmelitas

$2.75

Crispie Rice Treat

$3.25

Fudge Choco Peanut Butter

$3.25

Fudge Chocolate w/ Nuts

$3.25

Fudge Cookies and Cream

$3.25

Fudge Death By Chocolate

$3.25

Fudge Iced Brownie

$2.75

Fudge Tiger Butter

$3.25

Fudge Turtle

$3.25
Jeweled Brownie

$3.25Out of stock
Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$2.75

Mini Brownies

$1.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant

$6.00
Banana Nut Muffin

$2.25
Blueberry Muffin

$2.25
Breakfast in a Blanket

$3.25
Butter Croissant

$2.75
Chocolate Croissant

$3.75Out of stock
Cinnamon Roll

$3.75Out of stock

Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake

$3.25
Donut Holes (7 with Nutella)

$2.75

Go Gurt

$1.00

Strudel Bar

$2.75

Sausage Egg and Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Cakes

6" Dessert Cake

$18.95
8" Dessert Cake

$25.95

Cheesecake

Basque

$7.95

Slice Carmel Apple Cheesecake

$7.95

Slice Creme Brumlee

$7.95

Slice Salted Caramel

$7.95Out of stock

Slice Turtle

$7.95

White Chocolate Blueberry

$7.95Out of stock

Chocolate Case

5 Pack Assorted Chocolates

$4.50

6 Pack Truffles

$10.50
Dark Chocolate Cherry Cordials

$1.00
Dark Chocolate Orange Cream

$1.00

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Patties (2 pk)

$1.00

Dark Chocolate Raspberry Cream

$1.00
Jumbo English Toffee

$3.25
Milk Chocolate Strawberry Cream

$1.00

Milk Chocolate Almond Paws

$4.50
Milk Chocolate Butter Cream

$1.00
Milk Chocolate Marshmallow

$1.00
Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

$1.00
Milk Chocolate Vanilla Cream

$1.00

Truffles

$1.75

Sea Salt Carml

$1.00

Cookies

12" Decorated Cookie

$24.99

6 Pack Macarons

$11.00

Basic Sugar Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Chocolate Chip With Pecans

$2.25

Chocolate Choc Chip Pecan

$2.25

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Cookie Dippers

$3.50

Cookie Tray (24 + 3)

$25.00Out of stock

Custom Sugar Cookie

$25.00Out of stock

Dozen Custom Cookies

$42.00

Holiday Cookie Favor

$3.75Out of stock

Holiday Sugar Cookie

$3.50

Macaroon Cookie

$2.25

Macaroon with Chocolate

$2.25Out of stock

Monster Cookie

$2.25

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.25

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.25

Snickerdoodle

$2.25

Sugar Cookie Bar

$2.75

Sugar Cookie Bites

$1.00Out of stock

Cupcakes

Chocolate Frosting /Chocolate Cupcake

$3.00

Chocolate Frosting/Vanilla Cupcake

$3.00

Cupcake Of The Day

$2.25Out of stock

Custom Cupcakes- Dozen

$36.00

Vanilla Frosting /Vanilla Cupcake

$3.00

Vanilla Frosting/Chocolate Cupcake

$3.00

Dietary

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Sugar-Free Ranger Cookie

$1.75

Gourmet Marshmallows

Dreamsicle

$2.25Out of stock

Fruity Cereal Marshmallow

$2.50Out of stock

Grand Marshmallow

$2.50Out of stock

Margarita

$2.25Out of stock

Pina Colada

$2.25Out of stock
S'more

$2.50Out of stock

Snickers Marshmallow

$2.50

Strawberry

$2.25Out of stock

Twix Marshmallow

$2.50Out of stock

Vanilla

$2.00Out of stock
Vanilla Confetti

$2.25Out of stock

Vanilla-Chocolate Dipped

$2.25Out of stock

Butterfinger Marshmallow

$2.50Out of stock

Non Bar Code

Andes Mints

$0.15

Dum Dums

$0.10

Peanut Brittle

$7.25

Pez Refills

$0.25

Pixie Stix Mini

$0.50

Rock candy sucker

$1.25

Watermelon sucker

$0.25

Bit O Honey

$0.15

Packaged Candy Halloween

$1.50

Retail Candy

Abba Zabba

$1.75

Big Hunk

$2.00

Big League Chew

$2.00

Big League Chew Strawberry

$2.00

Blue Raspberry Cotton Candy

$3.75

Bottle Caps

$2.50

Box Of Boogers

$2.20

Camels Gum

$0.15

Candy Charm Bracelet

$0.50

Candy Cigarettes

$1.50

Candy Necklace

$0.50

Charleston Chew

$2.50

Chick-O-Stick

$1.50

Cow Tails

$1.00

Crunchy Crawly Crew

$2.25

Cry Baby Gum

$1.75

Dark Chocolate Orange

$5.95

Decades Box 50's

$14.95

Decades Box 60's

$14.95

Decades Box 70's

$14.95

Decades Box 80's

$14.95

Decades Box 90's

$14.95

Dolfin Bars Carmelized. Mac Nuts

$5.00

Dolfin Bars Crispy Brownie

$5.00

Dolfin Bars Crunchy Raspberries

$5.00

Dolfin Bars Earl Green Tea

$5.00

Dolfin Bars Lavender

$5.00

Dolfin Bars Lemon & Ginger

$5.00

Dolfin Bars Mint Leaves

$5.00

Dolfin Bars Pink Peppercorns

$5.00

Dolfin Gift Box

$29.95

Dr Pepper Cotton Candy

$2.75

Drizzled Popcorn Black & White

$2.75

Drizzled Popcorn Peanut Butter Cup

$2.75

Elf on a Shelf

$2.00

Emoji Pops

$2.25

Fancy Henny

$2.25

Flash Pop Ring

$1.65

Fruit Stripe Gum

$1.95

Fun Dip Razz Apple

$1.00

Fun Dips Cherry

$1.00

Funky Chunky Sea Salt Carmel

$5.25

Giant Kiss

$6.95

Gilliam Stick Blueberry

$0.50

Gilliam Stick Cherry

$0.50

Gilliam Stick Cotton Candy

$0.50

Gilliam Stick Grape

$0.50

Gilliam Stick Green Apple

$0.50

Gilliam Stick Orange

$0.50

Gilliam Stick Passion Fruit

$0.50

Gilliam Stick Peach & Cream

$0.50

Gilliam Stick Peppermint

$0.50

Gilliam Stick Raspberry

$0.50

Gilliam Stick Root Beer

$0.50

Gilliam Stick Tangerine

$0.50

Gilliam Stick Watermelon

$0.50

Gingerbread Choc

$6.95

Gingerbread Pretzels Choco Dipped

$6.50

Gold Mine Gum

$2.00

Gumi-Aid

$5.25

Gummi Rat

$4.50

Gummi Spiders 8oz

$6.50

Gummi Tarantula

$2.25

Halloween Block Pops

$2.25

Halloween Ghost Dots

$2.25

Halloween Nerd Rope

$2.00

Halloween Pez Dispenser

$4.25

Halloween Sour Patch

$2.00

Haribo Gold Bears

$1.25Out of stock

Harry Potter Bertie Botts

$2.10

Holiday Tree Pack

$9.75

Hot Tamales

$2.50

Jelly Belly 20 Box

$16.00

Jelly Belly Classics Bag

$1.65

Jelly Belly Cocktails Box

$4.50

Jelly Belly Kids Mix

$4.75

Jelly Belly Soda Bottle

$3.50

Jelly Belly Suckers

$0.50

Jelly Belly Thank You Bag

$1.65

Kool- Aid Cotton Candy

$2.75

Krabby Patties

$0.65

Laffy Taffy Banana

$0.95

Laffy Taffy Blue Raspberry

$0.95

Laffy Taffy Cherry

$0.95

Laffy Taffy Mystery

$0.95

LemonHeads

$0.50

Licorice Pipes

$1.50

Llama doo

$2.25

M&M's

$1.00Out of stock

Mamba

$2.25

Mango Suckers

$0.25

Maple Bacon Cotton Candy

$3.75

Marich Chocolate Espresso Beans

$4.25

Marich Dark Caramel

$4.25

Milk / White Chocolate Snow Man

$6.95

Milk Chocolate Graham Crackers

$9.99Out of stock

Milk Chocolate Orange

$5.95

Milk Chocolate Pretzels Bag

$9.99Out of stock

Milk Chocolate Snowman

$6.95

Moon Pie Double Decker

$1.50

Necco Waffers

$2.00

Neon Straws (mini pixi sticks)

$0.25

Nerds

$3.00

Nerds Rope

$1.75

Nik-L-Nip

$2.25

Now and Later

$0.25

Orange Dreamsicle Cotton Candy

$3.75

Original Razzles

$2.00

Parade Cotton Candy

$2.75

Peanut Brittle (8 oz Portion)

$6.00Out of stock

Peanut M&M's

$1.00Out of stock

Peanuts Belgian Dark Chocolate

$2.50

Peanuts Belgian Milk Chocolate

$2.50

Penguin

$6.95

Pez Dispenser Character Favorites

$5.25

Pez Hello Kitty

$4.25

Pop Rocks Blue Razz

$1.50

Pop Rocks Cherry

$1.50

Pop Rocks Cotton Candy

$1.50Out of stock

Pop Rocks Grape

$1.50

Pop Rocks Green Apple

$1.50

Pop Rocks Gum

$1.50Out of stock

Pop Rocks Strawberry

$1.50Out of stock

Pop Rocks Watermelon

$1.50

Puppy Love

$2.25

Razzles Sour

$2.00

Reeds Cinnamon

$1.75

Reeds Peppermint

$1.75

Reeds Rootbeer

$1.75

Reese's Christmas Tree

$1.65

Reindeer

$6.95

Ring Pop

$1.00

Rip Rolls

$1.75

Rudy Milk Chocolate

$2.25

Santa

$7.95

Satellite Wafers

$2.25

Shark Bite

$2.25

Smarties

$0.75

Smarties Lollies

$1.00

Snickers

$1.00Out of stock

Sour Flush

$2.25Out of stock

Sour Punch Sraws Blue Raspberry

$1.75

Sour Punch Straws Apple

$1.75

Sour Punch Straws Cherry

$1.75

Sour Punch Straws Rainbow

$1.75

Spiral Sucker

$0.50

Sports Gum Machine

$2.25

Starburst

$1.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake Cotton Candy

$2.50

Sucker Punch

$2.25

Sugar Daddy Suckers

$0.50

Swirl Sucker

$0.50

Teddy Bear Lollipop

$2.50

Unicorn Tails Cotton Candy

$2.50

Wacky Monkey

$2.25

Wacky Wafers

$1.50

Watermelon Suckers

$0.25

Wax Fangs

$1.50

Wax Lips

$1.50

White / Milk Chocolate Snow Man

$6.95

Willies Cacao Almendra

$4.00

Willies Cacao Ginger Lime

$4.00

Willies Cacao Luscious Orange

$4.00

Willies Cacao Milk Of Stars

$4.00

Willies Cacao Raisen & Hazelnut

$4.00

Willies Cacao Sea Flakes

$4.00

Willies Cacao Sea Kissed Almond

$4.00

World Bubble Gum (cigarettes)

$1.50

Zotz 1

$1.00

Zotz 2

$1.00

Specialty Desserts

Cannoli

$4.75

Chocolate Mousse Tart

$4.50

Chocolate Tulip Cups

$6.50

Eclair

$4.00

Key Lime Tart

$4.50

Large Fruit Tart

$4.50Out of stock

Lemon Meringue Tart

$4.50

Petite Fours

$1.75

Raspberry Mousse Tart

$4.50Out of stock

Raspberry Tulip Cup

$6.50Out of stock

Small Tart (Assorted)

$2.00Out of stock

Strawberry Mousse Tart

$4.50

Strawberry Tulip Cup

$6.50

HCR Bagged

HCR Peanut Brittle

$8.75

HCR Jalapeno Peanut Brittle

$8.75

HCR Rocky Road Crunch

$7.50

HCR Caramel Corn

$8.50

HCR Caramel Corn with Nuts

$9.75

HCR Packaged

HCR Dozen Cookies

$22.00

HCR Assorted Bars

$15.00

HCR 6 Cupcakes

$25.00

HCR Dozen Cake Pops

$33.00

Imported Chocolate

Willie's Boxed Truffles

$19.95

Nirvana 3.5 oz Chocolate Bar

$5.50

Nirvana Chocolate Squares

$1.00

Carlier Candy Bar

$2.50

Dolfin Chocolate Bar

$5.50

Classic Candy

Classic Candy 1

$1.00

Classic Candy 2

$1.50

Classic Candy 3

$2.00

Classic Candy 4

$3.00

Lollipop 1

$1.75

Lollipop 2

$3.75

Merchandise

Sweet Shop Coffee Mug

$10.00

Coffee

Coffee 16 oz

$1.75

Coffee 20 oz

$2.25

Coffee Flavored 16 oz

$1.75

Coffee Flavored 20 oz

$2.25

Ice Coffee 16 oz

$2.75

Ice Coffee 24 oz

$3.75

Ice Coffee Flavored 16 oz

$2.75

Ice Coffee Flavored 24 oz

$3.75

Carafe to go

$26.00

Tea

16 oz Sweet Tea

$2.45

16 oz Unsweet Tea

$2.45

24 oz Sweet Tea

$3.25

24 oz Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.00

Bottled

Apple Juice

$1.00

Big Red

$2.00Out of stock

Bob Ross "Joy of Calm" Energy Drink

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Dublin Texas Root Beer

$2.50

Gatorade Zero Berry

$1.50

Gatorade Zero Glacier Cherry

$1.50

Gatorade Zero Glacier Freeze

$1.50

Gross Gus' Bloody Nose Cherry Soda

$3.00

Gross Gus' Dinosaur Dung Chocolate Soda

$3.00

Hello Kitty

$3.00Out of stock

Martian Poop Flavored Soda

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Mexican Dr Pepper

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Monster Energy

$3.00

Monster Zero Sugar

$3.00

Pumpkin Pie Soda

$3.00

Red Bull

$2.50

Richards Rainwater Sparkling

$2.25

Sonic The Hedge

$3.00

Sprite

$2.75

Sunny D

$0.65

Toxic Slime

$3.00Out of stock

Toxic Waste Slime Licker

$3.00

Unicorn Magical Elixir Energy Drink

$2.50

Warheads Soda Blue

$3.00

Warheads Soda Cherry

$3.00

Water (Nestle)

$1.75

Watermelon Monster

$3.00

Yahoo

$2.50

Candy Cane Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
