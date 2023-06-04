Main picView gallery

Hill Prince 1337 H Street Northeast

1337 H Street Northeast

Washington, DC 20002

Speed

Atlas Precious

$7.00

Right Proper Senate

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Bees Knees

$14.00

Mole Old Fashioned

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Sidecar

$14.00

*Rail Sky

$7.00

*Rail New Amsterdam

$7.00

*Rail Flora Rum

$7.00

*Rail Sauza

$7.00

*Rail Grandad

$7.00

*Rail Dewars

$7.00

Snack

$1.00

House cocktails

Heavy Business Chops

$12.86

Liquor

Vodka

*Rail Sky

$7.00

Civic

$9.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Skyy

$6.00

Stateside

$8.00

Stoli

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Gin

*Rail New Amsterdam

$7.00

Assembly

$12.00

Barhill

$12.00

Barhill Tomcat

$13.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Boomsma

$9.00

Brekenridge

$6.00

Bulldog

$10.00

Catoctin Creek Watershed

$11.00

Edinburgh

$10.00

Edinburgh Canonball

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Nolets

$12.00

Plymouth

$12.00

Rum

*Rail Flora Rum

$7.00

Appleton

$7.00

Barbancourt

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Coco Cartel

$11.00

Cotton & Reed

$11.00

Cotton & Reed Coconut

$11.00

El Dorado 8yr

$6.00

Goslings

$8.00

Hamilton 151

$10.00

Kafe Anime

$10.00

Myers

$10.00

Santa Teresa

$6.00

Smith & Cross

$10.00

Wray & Nephew

$10.00

Tequila

*Rail Sauza

$7.00

Avion

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Cincoro Anejo

$45.00

Cincoro Reposado

$32.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$19.00

El Silencio

$13.00

El Toroso Anejo

$34.00

El Toroso Reposado

$25.00

Espolon

$9.00

Fidencio Mezcal

$13.00

Illegal Joven

$14.00

Komos Crystalino

$44.00

Komos Rose

$40.00

Milagro

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$23.00

Sauza

$6.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$19.00

Tres Agaves Blanco

$11.00

Tres Agaves Reposado

$13.00

Union Mezcal

$14.00

Bourbon

*Rail Grandad

$7.00

Booker's

$15.00

Breckenridge

$13.00

Breckenridge PX

$14.00

Breckenridge Rum

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Burrough

$15.00

Chicken Cock

$18.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Longbranch

$15.00

Makers 46

$15.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

McKenna

$20.00

Mercer & Prince

$10.00

Old Grand Dad

$7.00

St George

$17.00

Stranahans

$20.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$18.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$18.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Rye

*Old Overholt

$7.00

Angels Envy Rye

$25.00

Catoctin Chocolate Rye

$14.00

Catoctin Roundstone Rye

$15.00

High West Rye

$12.00

Purpose Rye

$14.00

Redemption Rye

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Sagamore Rye

$20.00

Sazerac Rye

$11.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Templeton Rye

$15.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$30.00

Whistle Pig 12yr

$40.00

Whistle Pig Farm Stock

$30.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$12.00

Widow Jane Oak

$70.00

Scotch

*Rail Dewars

$7.00

Balvenie 12yr

$30.00

Balvenie 14yr

$30.00

Copper Dog

$13.00

Dalmore Cigar Blend

$65.00

Johnny Black

$15.00

Johnny Blue

$75.00

Pig Nose

$10.00

Cordials

Aperol

$11.02

Campari

$11.94

Hennessy

$13.78

Sambucca

$7.34+

Amaretto

$11.02

Irish cream

$10.10

Fernet

$10.10

St Germain

$11.02

Midori

$10.10

Cynar

$9.19

Dusse

$9.19+

Wine

Red

Borsao Grenache

$15.00

Siearra Rioja

$9.00

White

Marques Verdejo

$10.00

Columna Albarino

$12.00

Vigneti Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Red Newt Riesling

$11.00

Twin Island SB

$11.00

Sparkling

Charles

$9.00

Francois Sparkling Rose

$12.00

Sarpetta

$11.00

Perrier Jouet

$120.00

Rose

Rose 1

$8.27+

Beer

Draft beer

Right Proper Senate

$7.00

Atlas Precious

$7.00

Bottle/Can Beer

Topo Chico SB

$7.00

Anxo

$9.00

Lagunitas

$7.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

High Life Pony

$4.00

Natty BOH

$4.00

Heineken 00

$7.00

Graft Oak Shorry Chicky

$8.00

Firestone Mind Haze

$8.00

Graft Farm Flor

$8.00

Guiness

$8.00

Off Shoot

$7.00

Non Alcoholic

Soda

Coke

$2.76

Cranberry

$2.76

Diet Coke

$2.76

Ginger Ale

$2.76

Ginger Beer

$4.59

Seltzer

$2.76

Sprite

$2.76

Tonic

$2.76

San Pellegrino

$4.59

Perrier

$4.59

Mocktail

$7.34

Juice

Orange

$2.76

Pineapple

$2.76

Grapefruit

$2.76

Passionfruit

$2.76

Mocktails

Tune In Tokyo Mocktail

$6.43

Islands in the Stream Mocktail

$6.43

Hot Drinks

Espresso

$4.59

Tea

$2.76
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Your Neighborhood Cocktail Bar

1337 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002

Main pic

