Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hillary's Chicago Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

1974 US 1

St. Augustine, FL 32086

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

CHEESE PIZZA- THIN BYO
THE CHICAGO-THIN
PEPPERONI PIZZA-PERSONAL DEEP DISH

PIZZA

PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA- THIN BYO

CHEESE PIZZA- THIN BYO

$14.00

Our signature thin crust, cut in squares. One size, 12 inch only BYO- choose your own toppings

CHEESE PIZZA- VEGAN THIN

$16.00

Our signature vegan dough rolled out thin, 12 inch size only, vegan cheese BYO- add your own toppings.

THE CHICAGO-THIN

THE CHICAGO-THIN

$18.00

The Chicago- Italian sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion

CHEESE PIZZA-PERSONAL DEEP DISH

CHEESE PIZZA-PERSONAL DEEP DISH

$14.00

A blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese in our signature crispy crust. Personal size

PEPPERONI PIZZA-PERSONAL DEEP DISH

PEPPERONI PIZZA-PERSONAL DEEP DISH

$16.00

A blend of mozzarella and provolone and pepperoni in our signature crispy crust.

SAUSAGE PIZZA- PERSONAL DEEP DISH

SAUSAGE PIZZA- PERSONAL DEEP DISH

$16.00

A blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese and Italian sausage chunks

THE WORKS-PERSONAL DEEP DISH

THE WORKS-PERSONAL DEEP DISH

$17.00

The Works- Italian sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion personal size

MFW-PERSONAL DEEP DISH

MFW-PERSONAL DEEP DISH

$18.00

MFW- Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green pepper, onion

CHEESE or BYO-VEGAN DEEP DISH

CHEESE or BYO-VEGAN DEEP DISH

$14.00

Our signature vegan crust, Violife cheese, house sauce. BYO- choose toppings

CHEESE or BYO -SHARING DEEP DISH

CHEESE or BYO -SHARING DEEP DISH

$25.00

A blend of mozzarella and provolone, sauce and crispy crust. Sharing size cut in 6 slices. BYO add your own toppings, no half toppings.

PEPPERONI PIZZA-SHARING DEEP DISH

PEPPERONI PIZZA-SHARING DEEP DISH

$28.00

A blend of mozzarella and provolone, loaded with pepperoni

SAUSAGE PIZZA- SHARING DEEP DISH

SAUSAGE PIZZA- SHARING DEEP DISH

$28.00

A blend of mozzarella and provolone, loaded with Italian sausage chunks. Sharing size feeds 2-3, cut in 6 slices.

SPINACH MUSHROOM SHARING DEEP DISH

SPINACH MUSHROOM SHARING DEEP DISH

$35.00

A blend of mozzarella and provolone, layered with a spinach ricotta mix, toped with baby bella mushrooms and our house sauce.

THE WORKS SHARING DEEP DISH

THE WORKS SHARING DEEP DISH

$33.00

The Works- Italian Sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion Sharing size, feeds 2-3 cut in 6 slices

MFW SHARING DEEP DISH

MFW SHARING DEEP DISH

$35.00

The MFW- Italian Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, onion. Sharing size, feeds 2-3 cut in 6 slices

CHEESE or BYO FAMILY DEEP DISH

CHEESE or BYO FAMILY DEEP DISH

$30.00

A blend of mozzarella and provolone, sauce and crispy crust. Family size, feeds 3-6, cut in 8 slices. BYO add your own toppings, no half toppings.

PEPPERONI PIZZA FAMILY DEEP DISH

PEPPERONI PIZZA FAMILY DEEP DISH

$34.00

A blend of mozzarella and provolone, loaded with pepperoni, house sauce and crispy crust. Family size feeds 3-6, cut in 8 slices.

SAUSAGE PIZZA- FAMILY DEEP DISH

SAUSAGE PIZZA- FAMILY DEEP DISH

$34.00

A blend of mozzarella and provolone, loaded with Italian sausage chunks, house sauce and crispy crust. Family size feeds 3-6, cut in 8 slices.

SPINACH MUSHROOM FAMILY DEEP DISH

SPINACH MUSHROOM FAMILY DEEP DISH

$40.00

A blend of mozzarella and provolone, layered with a spinach ricotta mix, toped with baby bella mushrooms and our house sauce. Family size feeds 3-6, cut in 8

THE WORKS FAMILY DEEP DISH

THE WORKS FAMILY DEEP DISH

$38.00

The Works- Italian sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion. Family size feeds 3-6, cut in 8 slices

MFW FAMILY DEEP DISH

MFW FAMILY DEEP DISH

$40.00

The MFW- Italian sausage, pepperoni mushroom, green pepper, onion. Family size feeds 3-6, cut in 8 slices.

Heart Pizza

Heart Pizza

$25.00

The Sweetheart special, sharing size deep dish.

SANDWICHES

ITALIAN BEEF SANDWICH

ITALIAN BEEF SANDWICH

$12.00

Our house made Italian beef, sliced thin, french roll and your choice of hot giardiniera, sweet peppers or both.

EGGPLANT PANINI

$14.00Out of stock

MEATBALL SUB

$14.00Out of stock

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00Out of stock

Calzone Pepperoni

$12.00

APPS

SOUP OF THE DAY- CUP

$4.00Out of stock

SOUP OF THE DAY- BOWL

$6.00Out of stock

PRETZEL AND BEER CHEESE

$10.00Out of stock

SPINACH DIP

$10.00Out of stock

GOAT CHEESE AND MARINARA

$10.00Out of stock

CHARCUTERIE PLATE

$17.00Out of stock

BEEF JERKY

$10.00

Bruschetta Crostini

$9.00

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD SIDE

GARDEN SALAD SIDE

$8.50

Local Farm Organic greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, sweet peppers

GARDEN SALAD FULL

GARDEN SALAD FULL

$14.00

Local Farm organic greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet peppers

CAESAR SALAD FULL

$14.00Out of stock

CHOPPED SALAD FULL

$14.00Out of stock

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Caprese Salad w/ Greens

$12.00

DESSERTS

Kyles Camp Cookies

$3.00

Beverages

Sodas and More

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Fizzy Water

$3.00

Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Kombucha

$5.95

Organic Green Tea

$2.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a Chicago born and bred family business serving up our scratch-made Chicago deep dish and thin crust pizza. We have 24 taps of craft beer and wine. We have a small dining room and bar so you can enjoy dine in or take out. We look forward to serving you!

Website

Location

1974 US 1, St. Augustine, FL 32086

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Upfresh Kitchen - St. Augustine
orange starNo Reviews
232 State Road 312 St. Augustine, FL 32086
View restaurantnext
Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q St. Augustine - Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q St. Augustine
orange starNo Reviews
2420 U.S. 1 South St. Augustine, FL 32086
View restaurantnext
Asadolife
orange starNo Reviews
173 Shipyard Way Saint Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurantnext
Bacon and Bubbles LLC -
orange starNo Reviews
509 Ponce De Leon Boulevard St. Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurantnext
Ice Plant Bar & Bottle Shop
orange star4.5 • 1,649
110 Riberia St St. Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurantnext
Forgotten Tonic
orange starNo Reviews
6 Aviles Street St. Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. Augustine

MOJO OLD CITY BBQ - ST. AUGUSTINE
orange star4.6 • 2,003
5 Cordova Street St Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurantnext
Ice Plant Bar & Bottle Shop
orange star4.5 • 1,649
110 Riberia St St. Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Augustine
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Palm Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Flagler Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston