HillBilly's Grub
Gearin' UP
- Fried Green To-maters$9.99
Un-ripened tomatoes coated with a seasoned cornmeal breading and fried until crispy and golden. Served with a cucumber wasabi dip!
- Mac N Cheese LARGE$7.99
Oven baked Macaroni and cheese drizzled with our own HillBilly BBQ sauce!
- Spicy Beer Battered Dill Pickle Spears$9.99
Dill pickle spears dipped in a spicy beer batter fried and served with our Dill aioli sauce!
- Sweet Corn Cob R'bz$8.99
Crispy sweet corn on the cob ribs lightly dipped in a hickory smoked batter and deep fried. OMG this is what you came for!!!! Served with a Nashville Hot dipping sauce!
- Chicken Wings$9.99+
Bone in or boneless wings (6 or 12) with your choice of Hot, Mild, Cajun Ranch, Butter & Garlic, Teriyaki, Sweet Thai Chili, Sweet & Hot, Carolina BBQ, HillBilly BBQ, Nashville Hot and Hollerin' HillBilly!
- When Pigs Fly$9.99+
2 oz. bone in pork wings with your choice of Dry Rub, Carolina BBQ, and HillBilly BBQ!
- Hillbilly Fries$8.99
French fries smothered in pot roast and gravy topped with Sour Cream and scallions!
- Twisted Pretzel$7.99
Sour Dough soft pretzel served with your choice of beer cheese or stone-ground mustard!
- Homemade Chips$6.99
Pa's Soup
- Chili & Cornbread$5.99+
Savory blend of ground beef, tomatoes, onions, corn, cactus, spinach, and Northern beans! Served with cornbread. Cup or Bowl!
- Chicken NoodleOut of stock
This house-made classic soup features cuts of white chicken combined with thick egg noodles, carrots, onions, celery inside a rich, homestyle chicken broth! Cup or Bowl!
- Fresh Vegetable$4.99+
This vegetarian favorite is full of fresh garden vegetables, tomatoes, green beans, great northern beans, corn, potatoes, and onions simmered in a rich vegetable stock! Cup or Bowl!
- To-mater$4.99+
To-maters that are perfectly seasoned and cooked to a rich, creamy bisque with a touch a basil! Cup or Bowl
- Mimi's Tater$4.99+Out of stock
Homemade with thinly sliced taters, cooked with diced celery, butter, seasoning, and garnished with parsley!
Ma's Garden
- Jethro's$11.99
Mixed greens with shaved carrots, radish chips, to-maters, cheddar cheese, chicken tenders topped with fried taters. Jethro recommends Green Goddess dressing!
- Wedgie$9.99
Wedge of iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles and topped with bacon and sweet blue cheese dressing. This is one wedgie you won't forget!
- Popeye$9.99
Spinach, scallions and to-maters with hot bacon dressing. There is no Olive Oil here!
- Caesar$9.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese blend and Caesar dressing! Add chicken for an additional charge!
Samiches
- Old Timer$9.99
Fried Bologna with American cheese served between 2 slices of Texas Toast, "The old folks sure knew what taste good"!
- Flew Da Coup$11.99
6 oz Southern fried chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato and a side of Cajun mayo, served on an artisan roll!
- Pondering$13.99
Golden ale beer battered, 10oz Haddock deep fried with American cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a buttered toasted roll. A side of tartar should do the !
- Hawg Wild$11.99
6 oz of our HillBilly BBQ pulled pork with sweet and spicy sliced pickles served on a toasted artisan roll!
- Aunt Beck's BLT$9.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and extra bacon, centered between two slices of toasted Texas toast!
- German Jim$10.99
Bratwurst braised in a dark beer, topped with sauteed onions, served on a pretzel roll with a side of stone-ground mustard. Accompanied with a side of gouda mashed taters!
- Montain-style Meatloaf$11.99
A slice of pan seared Mimi's meatloaf, topped with our pimento cheese spread, stacked between 2 butter brushed grilled pieces of Texas toast!
Burgers
- Holy Moly$14.99
6oz of ground beef, two pieces of Hickory smoked bacon and pickles nestled between two grilled cheese sandwiches!
- Bacon Blue$13.99
6oz of ground beef, stuffed with bacon pieces and blue cheese crumbles, drizzled with our sweet blue cheese sauce and served on an artisan roll!
- Git-R-Done$13.99
One BIG samich- Two 6oz burger patties, a slice of Swiss, Cheddar and American cheese, and all the fixins-lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion served between two pieces of Texas toast!
- The Outback$14.99
6oz of ground beef, topped with aged cheddar cheese, fried onions rings and our HillBilly's homemade BBQ sauce, served on an artisan roll!
- General Lee$13.99
This 6oz burger is "General Lee" however you want it! Pick a cheese and your toppings, served /on an artisan roll. Enjoy... "after all it is YOUR creation"!
- Breakfast burger$14.99
6oz of ground beef, topped with hashbrown taters, American cheese, bacon, a fried egg, lettuce and tomato!
- The Hunter$15.99
Blend of 25% elk, 25% buffalo, 25% wild boar and 25% wagyu beef. Topped with an aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoe and onion!
Dinner
- Camp Fire Trout$18.99
Rainbow trout brushed with butter, wrapped in bacon and slow cooked. Served with French fries and corn.
- Catfish$19.99
Boneless and skinless filets seasoned with a spicy marinade. Served with a side of Alfredo pasta and choice of vegetable.
- Pot Roast$16.99
- Ribs$22.99
Fire braised St. Louis Ribs with hillbilly BBQ mac n cheese and a side salad!
- Mimi's Meatloaf$15.99
A blend of pork, beef, and veal seasoned with Mimi's secret spices slow cooked. Served with gouda mashed potatoes and green beans.
- Rotisserie Chicken$21.99
- Cream Chicken and Biscuits$13.99
- Pork Chop$17.99
Boneless pork chop, tenderized and tossed in jalepeno chips. Deep fried to perfection served on a bed of gouda mashed potatoess and a side of seasoned carrots.
- Skillet Fried Andouille Sausage$23.99
Sausage with crawfish, corn and Cajun pepper cream sauce served on a bed of Fettuccine noodles.
- T-Bone$29.95
A Hillbilly's favorite seasoned by Uncle Buck!
- Oak Marinated Sirloin Steak$26.95
8oz skirt steak marinated in an oak barrel brandy served with a twice baked tator and side of green beans!
Sides
Young'uns Grub
Side Dippers
- Side of Ranch$1.00
- Side of Blue Cheese$1.00
- Side of Cheese sauce$1.50
- Side of Italian$1.00
- Side of Blue cheese crumble$1.50
- Side of Ceasar$1.00
- Side of HillBilly BBQ$1.50
- Side of Nashville Hot$1.50
- Side of Cucumber Wasabi$1.50
- Side of Dill Aoili$1.50
- Side of Hollerin' HillBilly$1.50
- Side of Sweet & Hot$1.50
- Side of Citrus Chipotle BBQ$1.50
- Side of Teriyaki$1.50
- Side of Cajun Ranch$1.50
- Side of Butter & Garlic$1.50
- Side of Mild$1.50
- Side of Carolina BBQ$1.50
- Side of Buffalo Blue$1.50
- Side of Sweet Tai Chili$1.50
- Side of Hot$1.50
- Side of gravy
Drinks
- Coke$2.99
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Ginger Ale$2.99
- Orange Fanta$2.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Rootbeer$2.99
- Mellow Yellow$2.99
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Unsweet Tea$2.99
- Coffee$2.49
- Decaf Coffee$2.49
- Hot Tea$2.49
- Hot Chocolate$2.99
- Milk$1.49
- Chocolate Milk$1.99
- Orange Juice$1.99
- Apple Juice$1.99
- Cranberry Juice$1.99
Special
Breakfast Menu
Hillbilly's Choice
- Chicken N Waffles$9.99
Sweet pearl waffles topped with a southern fried chicken breast, or you can spice it up with Nashville Chicken!
- The Foreigner$8.99
Two slices of egg battered bread, filled with cream cheese and your choice of blueberries, cinnamon swirl, or blend a of walnuts and raisins!
- Biscuits-N-Sausage Gravy$10.99
Homestyle sausage gravy served over a fresh-baked split buttermilk biscuit! Served with your choice of two eggs and breakfast tators!
- Two eggs N a Pig$8.99
Two eggs (any style) with a slice of ham, 3 slices of bacon, or 3 sausage links served with taters and toast
- SPAM I am$9.99
2 eggs (any style) taters fried SPAM and toast
- Mountain Range$12.99
Two Buttermilk biscuit topped with hashbrowns, bacon, sausage or SPAM, two eggs over medium, smothered in homestyle gravy and topped with aged cheddar cheese. " It takes a mountain of a man to finish this"
- Breakfast Blues$9.99
Three slices of blueberry infused French Toast, topped with fresh blueberries and maple syrup! Accompanied with a side of breakfast sausage or Bacon.
- What-a-Waffle$8.99
Sweet pearl Belgian waffle, two eggs cooked to your liken' and your choice of breakfast meat.
- Farmer John$9.99
Three eggs to your liken', two breakfast meats, one choice of tater and Texas toast!
Skillet Cakes
- Banana Nut$9.99
Our hotcake batter mixed with thin sliced bananas and walnuts cooked until golden brown!
- Blueberry$9.99
Our hot cake batter blended with fresh blueberries and cooked until golden brown!
- Chocoloate chip$8.99
Our hot cake batter mixed with sweet chocolate chips and cooked until golden brown!
- Cinnamon Swirl$8.99
Our hot cake batter swirled with cinnamon and cane sugar and cooked until golden brown!
- Bacon Cakes$9.99
Hot cake batter blended with bacon and cooked until golden brown!
- Plain Jane$7.99
Our hot cake batter cooked until golden brown!
Omelets
- S.O.B. (South of the border)$12.99
Filled with beef, cheddar cheese, scallions, green peppers, jalapeños, and black olives. Topped with sour cream and salsa!
- Meetin' Up$10.99
Stuffed with Sausage, Bacon, Ham and American cheese!
- Ya'll tell me$9.99
You're pickin' the fixens: Pick three fixens $ Additional fixens $ Ham, sausage, bacon, Kielbasa, SPAM, onion, green pepper, tomatoe, mushroom, spinach, American, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack
- Just Veggin''$10.99
Mixed with Mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, onion and Swiss cheese!
Breakfast Samiches
On the Side
Youngins Grub
- What-a-whittle Waffle$4.99
Sweet Pearl Belgian Waffle with two sausage links!
- Little Farmer$4.99
One scrambled egg, one strip of bacon, one sausage link and toast!
- Piggly Wiggly$4.99
A skillet cake with one scrambled egg and one slice of bacon!
- French Toast Stix$4.99
French toast stix with one slice of bacon!
Little Vittles
Dessert
Desserts
- Pecan Pie$6.99
Sweet pie filling loaded with crunchy pecan halves!
- Chocolate Lava Cake$7.99
Hot moist lava cake rich with chocolatey goodness served with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream!
- Strawberry Shortcake$5.99
Three layers of Vanilla shortcake layered with whipped cream and strawberry preserves!!
- Rumbleberry Pie$6.99
This 4 inch individual pie is berry berry berry good. Raspberry, blackberry and blueberry goodness!
- Peach Cobbler Cheesecake$7.99
It's just peachy! Sweet cinnamon cheesecake topped with peaches and crunchy shortbread topping!
