Hillcrest Little Bakery

No reviews yet

203 N Van Buren St

Little Rock, AR 72205

Popular Items

Acai Bowl
Bacon Egg Cheese
Sausage Egg Cheese

Main Menu

Biscuit & Gravy

Just the Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00

Biscuit covered in gravy.

Downtown

$7.25

Biscuit & gravy over a bed of potatoes

Uptown

$9.25

Biscuit & gravy over a bed of potatoes with 2 eggs over easy

Heights

$12.00

Biscuit & gravy over a bed of potatoes with cheese and bacon crumbles

Hot Springs

$13.00

Biscuit & gravy over a bed of potatoes with cheese, scrambled eggs, and our hot chicken

South of Town

$12.50

Biscuit & gravy over a bed of potatoes with cheese, scrambled eggs, and sausage

Capitol View

$12.00

Biscuit & gravy over a bed of potatoes with cheese, jalapenos, and petit jean hot link

Hot Little Biscuits

Patio

$4.25

2 biscuits with your choice of spreadable side.

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.00

Biscuit with egg and cheddar

Sausage Biscuit

$4.75

Biscuit with 2 sausage patties

Bacon Egg Cheese

$6.00

Biscuit with bacon, egg, and cheddar

Sausage Egg Cheese

$6.75

Biscuit with sausage, egg, and cheddar

Hot Link Biscuit

$6.75

Biscuit with jalapenos, hot link, and pepperjack

Chicken Biscuit

$7.25

Biscuit with chicken, pickle, and HLB sauce

Avocado Biscuit

$6.50

Biscuit with guacamole, tomato, egg, and HLB sauce

Hot Chicken Biscuit

$7.25

Biscuit with hot chicken, mayo, and pickle

Grilled Chicken Biscuit

$7.75

Biscuit with grilled chicken, arugula, tomato, and HLB sauce

Fancy Biscuit

$7.75

Biscuit with brie, arugula, bacon, fig jam

Fancy Biscuit No Meat

$6.00

Biscuit with brie, arugula, fig jam (if you would like veggie sausage, go to fancy biscuit & select "sub veggie sausage")

Monte Cristo

$8.00

Biscuit with ham, turkey, pepperjack, strawberry jam

Biscuit Tradition

Van Buren

$13.00

Your choice of bacon, sausage or ham served over biscuit halves with 2 poached eggs, and hollandaise. Side of breakfast potatoes

Markham

$14.00

Hot chicken served over biscuit halves with cheddar cheese with 2 poached eggs. Side of breakfast potatoes

Croque Madame

$13.00

Grilled ham and pepperjack on biscuit halves topped with an over easy egg and white cheese sauce. Side of breakfast potatoes

Benedict

$12.75

Canadian bacon on biscuit halves topped with 2 poached eggs and hollandaise. Side of breakfast potaotes

Hot Chicken Benedict

$14.50

Hot chicken on biscuit halves topped with 2 poached eggs and hollandaise. Side of breakfast potatoes

Swimming Benedict

$16.25

Salmon on biscuit halves topped with 2 poached eggs and hollandaise. Side of breakfast potatoes

Pancakes

Fair Park Pancakes

$13.00

3 Pancakes, 2 eggs cooked to order, choice of meat

Flavored Pancakes

$15.00

3 Pancakes with choice of flavor, 2 eggs cooked to order, choice of meat

Banana & Nutella Pancakes

$15.50

3 Pancakes with nutella and sliced bananas, 2 eggs cooked to order, choice of meat

Bananas Foster Pancakes

$17.00

3 Pancakes topped with bananas foster sauce, 3 eggs cooked to order, choice of meat

1 A La Carte Pancake

$4.00

1 Pancake

2 A La Carte Pancakes

$5.50

2 Pancakes

3 A La Carte Pancakes

$7.00

3 Pancakes

Extras

War Memorial

$11.00

2 egg omelette with ham, green peppers, tomatoes, and cheese. Side of breakfast potatoes

HLB Sampler

$12.00

2 eggs cooked to order, your choice of 2 meats (bacon, ham, sausage), breakfast potatoes, biscuit with your choice of spreadable sides

She Says She's Not Hungry

$6.00

Fries topped with cheese and bacon crumbles. Side of ranch

Acai Bowl

$11.00

Acai blended with fruit and almond milk. Topped with granola, fruit, and honey

Sides

Side of Gravy

$2.50

Side of sausage or pepper gravy

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

3 strips of bacon

Side of Sausage

$3.60

3 sausage patties

Hot Link

$3.60

Side of Ham

$3.00

Hot Chicken

$4.50

Veggie Sausage

$4.50

Beyond sausage

Fruit

$3.50

Bananas, blueberries, strawberries

Side Salad

$3.50

Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, croutons. Choice of dressing

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Write in description what order to add it to

1 Biscuit

$2.00

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$2.50

Side of Hollandaise

$2.50

Pastries

Brownie

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Homemade Pop Tart

$2.00

Mini Cheesecake

$3.00

Muffin

$3.00

Slice of Almond Amaretto Cheesecake

$6.50

Slice of Pie

$6.00

Scone

$2.50

Drinks

Small Coffee

$3.00

Large Coffee

$4.00

Small Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Large Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Water

Canned Soda

$2.00

Energy Drink

$4.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Whole Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat Local. Think Global.

Website

Location

203 N Van Buren St, Little Rock, AR 72205

Directions

