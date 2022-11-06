  • Home
Hillcrest Restaurant & Taphouse 2709 Hillcrest Ave.

No reviews yet

2709 Hillcrest Ave.

ANTIOCH, CA 94531

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Salmon
Chicken Fettuccini

Beverages

Coca-Cola

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Coke Zero

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Mr. Pibb

$3.99

Roy Rogers

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmr

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Pitcher Soft Drink

$12.00

Specials

Grave Yard burger

$13.99

Mad Cow Nachos

$9.99

Chicken Bones

$9.99

Baby Ribs

$9.99

Salty Fries

$9.99

Appetizers

Hillcrest Sliders

Hillcrest Sliders

$15.99

four count mix & match: - Bacon Cheese - Jack'd Up - Mushroom Swiss - Hawaiian

Taphouse Twists

Taphouse Twists

$7.99+

with garlic butter and choice of ranch or marinara -or- cinnamon sugar with caramel

Stromboli

Stromboli

$11.99

baked with pepperoni, salami, sausage, marinara & mozzarella; brushed with garlic butter -- add jalapeno +2.00

Teriyaki Chicken Skewers

Teriyaki Chicken Skewers

$11.99

grilled with onions & bell peppers; add rice or salad +6.00

Wings

Wings

$15.99

choice of Buffalo, Sweet & Spicy, BBQ, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan or Ghost Pepper

Calamari

Calamari

$15.00

fried with onions & bell peppers; choice of cocktail sauce or chipotle ranch for dipping

Nachos

Nachos

$10.00

layered with cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives & jalapenos w/ ground beef or chicken +5.00

Vegetable Samosas

Vegetable Samosas

$5.99Out of stock

with potatoes, peas, serrano chile, ginger & garlic; served with tamarind sauce

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Boneless Wings

$11.00

choice of Buffalo, Sweet & Spicy, BBQ, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan or Ghost Pepper

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.00

Salads & Soups

Soup of the Day

$5.99+

choice of cup or bowl

House Salad

$7.99

tomatoes, cheddar, croutons & dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.99

romaine, parmesan & croutons

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.99

chicken, bleu crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, avocado & egg

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.99

chopped tenders, bacon, tomatoes, egg, cheddar cheese & tortilla strips; tossed in honey mustard dressing

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$18.99

bleu crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, almonds & onion strings

Add Soup 4.00

$4.00

Add Salad 4.00

$3.00

Add Caesar 4.00

$3.00

Sub Soup 3.00

$3.00

Sub Salad 2.00

$2.00

Sub Caesar 2.00

$2.00
Antipasta Salad

Antipasta Salad

$14.00

Beef Stew

$6.00+

choice of cup or bowl

Side Salad

$4.99

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Pizza

$7.99

Kids Pasta

$5.99

Kids Pancake (1) & Bacon(2)

$7.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.99

Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids French Toast w/ Bacon

$7.99

Kids Milkshakes

$2.99

Kids Ice Cream

$1.99

Sandwiches

French Dip

French Dip

$15.00

with provolone & au jus w/ mushrooms, onions, peppers +3.00

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$14.00

deep-fried ham, turkey & swiss; dusted with powdered sugar; served with maple syrup & seasonal preserves

BLT

$12.00

with choice of sourdough, white or wheat

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00
Prime Rib Sandwich

Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Meatball Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

homemade meatballs w/ marinara & melted provolone

Grilled Bacon Jalapeno Cheese Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese sandwich on sourdough with Cheddar and Jack cheese, fresh bacon, tomato's and grilled jalapenos.

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$12.99

mayo, lettuce, tomato & cheddar

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

mayo, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & bacon

Jack'd Up Burger

$15.99

mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, jack, bacon, onion ring & BBQ sauce

Cali Chicken Burger

Cali Chicken Burger

$14.99

mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, jack, avocado & bacon

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$13.99

mayo, lettuce, tomato, mushrooms & swiss

Black Bleu Burger

Black Bleu Burger

$14.99

mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, blackened patty & melted bleu cheese

Southwest Burger

$14.99

Blue Moonshine Burger

$13.99
Taphouse Burger

Taphouse Burger

$14.99

Pizzas

Build-Your-Own

$13.99+

Cheese Pizza

$13.99+

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.99+

red sauce & pepperoni

Combo Pizza

Combo Pizza

$18.99+

red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions & olives

Garlic Chicken Pizza

Garlic Chicken Pizza

$18.99+

ranch, chicken, mushrooms, roasted garlic & tomatoes

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99+

red sauce, ham & pineapple

All-Meat Pizza

All-Meat Pizza

$18.99+

red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham & bacon

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$18.99+

red sauce, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, olives & green peppers

Pastas

Chicken Fettuccini

Chicken Fettuccini

$15.99

in a creamy garlic alfredo

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$10.99

with marinara add 1-4 meatballs +2.00 ea [pictured with and without meatball add-on]

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$16.99

add 1-4 meatballs +2.00 ea

Spicy Shrimp Linguini

Spicy Shrimp Linguini

$18.99

in ancho chile sauce with mushrooms

Chicken Carbonara

Chicken Carbonara

$18.00

sauteed with diced tomatoes, bacon & peas

Creole Salmon Pasta

$19.99

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$18.99

in a creamy garlic marsala wine sauce; sauteed with mushrooms & onions [pictured with green beans & bacon add-on]

Baby Back Ribs - Half

Baby Back Ribs - Half

$21.99

pork ribs slow-roasted then brushed with our homemade BBQ

Baby Back Ribs - Full

$29.99

pork ribs slow-roasted then brushed with our homemade BBQ

Ribeye

Ribeye

$27.99

marbled 12oz cut, prepared to your liking [pictured with green beans add-on & mushroom topper]

Ribeye + Shrimp

Ribeye + Shrimp

$34.99

marbled 12oz cut with sauteed shrimp & cocktail sauce [pictured with mushroom & onion topper]

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$15.99

creamy, slow-cooked Indian dish with rice

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$17.00

made fresh to order; beer-battered Atlantic cod served with tartar sauce & malt vinegar

Prawns N Chips

Prawns N Chips

$18.99

beer-battered prawns made fresh to order; served with tartar & cocktail sauce

Salmon

Salmon

$19.99

topped with lemon-chive butter

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$15.99

smothered in gravy

Honey-Garlic Porkchop

Honey-Garlic Porkchop

$17.99

bone-in pork chop topped with a savory honey & garlic reduction [pictured with green beans add-on]

Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Top Sirloin + Shrimp

$25.99

Dungeness Crab - Half

$20.00Out of stock
Surf & Turf (Dungeness)

Surf & Turf (Dungeness)

$39.00Out of stock

Honey Salmon

$18.00
Chicken Stir-Fry

Chicken Stir-Fry

$16.00

Sirloin AU Poivre

$19.00
Salmon Piccata

Salmon Piccata

$18.00

Pot Roast

$15.00Out of stock

Re_Order AYCE (2pc)

Dinner Salmon

$25.00

Dinner Sirloin

$25.00

Dinner Fish CHips

$25.00

Dinner Chicken Breast

$25.00

Sides

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Caesar

$1.00

Side 1000

$1.00

Side Balsamic

$1.00

Side Italian

$1.00

Side Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Side Honey

$1.00

Side Tartar

$1.00

Side Malt Vinegar

$1.00

Side Garlic Toast

$2.00

Side Naan

$3.00

Side Garlic Naan

$4.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Shrimp

$7.00

Add Porkchop

$8.00

Add Steak

$9.00

Add 1 Pc Fish

$3.50

Add Burger Patty

$3.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Au Jus

$2.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Mash

$3.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Caramel

$1.00

Side Marinara

$3.00

Side Bolognese

$6.00

Side Alfredo

$6.00

Side Ancho

$7.00

Side Marsala

$6.00

Side Piccata

$6.00

Side Gravy

$3.00

Extra Pepperoni

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Side Green Beans

$5.00

Side Green Beans W/ Bacon

$6.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Desserts

Limoncello Cake

Limoncello Cake

$7.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00
Tiramisu Cup

Tiramisu Cup

$6.00
Choc Mousse

Choc Mousse

$6.00

Molten Lava Cake

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$7.00

+ Ice Cream

$1.00

+ Drizzle

$1.00

Cake Pops

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Bundt Cake

$5.00

Breakfast

Bacon & Eggs

$12.99

hash browns & choice of sourdough, white or wheat

Sausage & Eggs

$12.99

hash browns & choice of sourdough, white or wheat

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$15.99

smothered in country gravy; served with hash browns & eggs

Ribeye & Eggs

$24.99

2 Eggs no Meat

$8.99

French Toast w/ Bacon (2)

$11.99

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

with eggs, potatoes, onions, peppers, cheddar & choice of bacon or sausage

Eggs Benedict

$15.99

Cheese Omelette

$11.99

Ham Omelet

$13.99

California Omelet

$13.99

Denver Omelet

$13.99

All-Meat Omelet

$15.99

Southern Scramble

$15.99

Hillcrest Scramble

$15.99

Pancakes and Bacon

$10.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.99

Side Pancakes x2

$5.99

Side Pancakes x1

$2.99

Side Bacon x1

$1.99

Side Bacon x2

$3.99

Side Egg x1

$1.50

Side Eggs x2

$2.99

Side Sausage x1

$1.99

Side Sausage x2

$3.99

Add M-O-P

$3.00

Side Hash Browns

$3.00

Veggie Omelette

$13.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Restaurant info

Great Food, Great Drinks, Great Atmosphere!

Location

2709 Hillcrest Ave., ANTIOCH, CA 94531

Directions

Gallery
Hillcrest Restaurant & Taphouse image
Banner pic
Main pic

