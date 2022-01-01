Hillgrove Tap 800 Hillgrove Ave

Hillgrove Tap imageView gallery

Appetizers

Guacamole

$9.50

avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro & lime

Full Wings

$15.75

Barbecue, spicy buffalo or honey sriracha, served with carrots, celery, your choice of blue cheese or ranch

1/2 Wings

$9.75

Barbecue, spicy buffalo or honey sriracha, served with carrots, celery, your choice of blue cheese or ranch

Full Boneless Wings

$17.75

Barbecue, spicy buffalo or honey sriracha, served with carrots, celery, your choice of blue cheese or ranch

1/2 Boneless Wings

$11.75

Barbecue, spicy buffalo or honey sriracha, served with carrots, celery, your choice of blue cheese or ranch

Sliders

$12.75

American cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle & jump-off sauce on a mini pretzel bun (3 sliders)

Chili Cup

$4.50

scallions, cheese & sour cream

Chili Bowl

$6.75

scallions, cheese & sour cream

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.75

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.75

Nacho Bites

$11.75

BBQ pulled pork, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & Sriracha mayo

Nacho Platter

$13.75

shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar & cotija served with sour cream, sliced jalapeño & refried beans

Poutine

$14.75

waffle fries, milk-braised pork shoulder, gravy, cheese curd & scallions

Pretzel

$5.75

large soft pretzel, beer cheese dip & whole grain mustard

Pretzel X2

$9.75

2 large soft pretzels, beer cheese dip & whole grain mustard

Fried Mozzarella

$8.75

mozzarella rolled in Italian seasoning & breadcrumbs, tomato dipping sauce

Jacob's Mac N Cheese

$10.75

cheddar, bacon & scallions

Catio's Fish Tacos

$13.75

beer battered cod, corn tortilla, Sriracha mayo slaw & Pico de Gallo

Hummus

$13.75

chickpea hummus served with feta cheese, olives, tomatoes, carrots, celery & warm pita

Tap Tuna

$18.75

Chips Pico

$5.00

Quesadilla

$8.75

flour tortilla filled with queso Chihuahua & cheddar cheese, served with sour cream & pico de gallo

Grilled Cheese Bites

$12.75

Salads

Hillgrove Salad

$10.75

mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, snow peas, black olives & House vinaigrette

Sm Hillgrove Salad

$6.75

mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, snow peas, black olives & House vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$13.75

iceberg wedge, bacon, red onion, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles & blue cheese dressing

Avocado Salad

$13.75

boston lettuce, arugula, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, baby corn & cotija cheese

Caesar Salad

$11.75

romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing & garlic croutons

Sm Caesar Salad

$7.25

romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing & garlic croutons

Cobb Salad

$14.75

grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg & blue cheese dressing

Steak Salad

$20.75

mixed greens, flat iron steak, tomatoes, avocado, crispy onions & House vinaigrette

Side Salad

$4.00

Burgers

Hillgrove Cheeseburger

$11.75

American cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions, tomato, pickle & jump-off sauce on a burger bun

Beer Cheeseburger

$11.75

smoked Gouda beer cheese, crispy onions & grain mustard on a pretzel roll

Diablo Burger

$12.75

seasoned with chili salt, topped with fresh jalapeño, pepper jack cheese, Sriracha mayo, shredded lettuce & crispy onions on a burger bun

Johnny's Brunch Burger

$15.25

thick-cut bacon, fried egg, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle on a burger bun

Veggie Burger

$14.75

arugula, red onion, tomato, pepper jack, lemon & olive oil on a whole wheat bun

Patty Melt

$11.75

Swiss cheese & grilled onions on rye bread

Sandwiches

French Dip

$16.75

sliced roast beef, melted provolone cheese, au jus & horseradish sauce, served on toasted French baguette

Cammy's BLT

$14.75

thick-cut maple bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on pullman bread

Caroline's Grilled Cheese

$13.75

American, Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack & cheese curd on pullman bread

Chicken Club

$14.75

sliced grilled chicken, avocado-tomato salad, red onion, double-cut bacon & honey dijon served on toasted French bread

Turkey Wrap

$13.75

turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Reuben

$14.75

corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island on rye

Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

fried chicken thigh, American cheese, Sriracha mayo slaw & pickles on a burger bun

Steak Sandwich

$20.75

grilled flat iron steak, garlic toasted French baguette, sautéed red pepper, red onion, jalapeño, lettuce & melted jack cheese

Bratwurst

$9.75

jumbo brat on a pretzel hoagie with caramelized onions & whole grain mustard

Pulled Pork

$13.75

BBQ pork & Sriracha mayo slaw on a pretzel bun

Turkey Reuben

$13.75

Entrees

Meatloaf

$18.00

Pork Chop

$19.75

Fish and Chips

$17.50

beer battered Atlantic cod with thin-cut fries & tartar sauce

Chicken Broccolini

$19.75

sautéed chicken breasts, roasted potatoes, garlic, rosemary & lemon-balsamic sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$16.75

Sausage Platter

$17.50

Thüringer, Käsekrainer & Knackwurst with sauerkraut & roasted potatoes

Spaghetti Meatballs

$14.75

Linguine Scampi

$24.75

linguine tossed with jumbo shrimp, asparagus, garlic, lemon & white wine sauce

Salmon Fresca

$23.75

grilled salmon, avocado, red onion, tomato, olive oil & balsamic vinegar

Carnitas Tacos

$10.00

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.75

served with cinnamon butter

Thin-cut Fries

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$6.75

served with Sriracha mayo

Roasted Vegetables

$6.75

seasonal roasted vegetables

Grilled Shrimp

$8.75

three pieces

Side Mac N Cheese

$7.75

cheddar, bacon & scallions

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$7.50

ladyfingers with mascarpone cheese, cocoa, and chocolate sauce

Chocolate Brownie

$7.75

served warm with walnuts, caramel sauce, and vanilla gelato

Skillet Cookie

$9.50

chocolate chip cookie with vanilla bean gelato & fudge sauce

Vanilla Cheesecake

$8.75

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.75Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$8.75

Chocolate Cake

$9.25Out of stock

Apple Pie a la Mode

$8.75Out of stock

Oreo Banana Cheesecake w/ Peanut Butter Mouse

$9.50

Kids

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$6.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Kid's Hamburger

$6.75

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.75

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.25

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.75

Kid's Fish and Chips

$8.99

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$5.50

VODKA/GIN

Well Vodka MIXED

$5.50

Well Gin MIXED

$5.50

Bombay Sapphire MIXED

$10.00

Hendricks MIXED

$11.00

Tanqueray MIXED

$9.00

ST. G Botanivore MIXED

$11.00

Knickerbocker MIXED

$10.00

Grey Goose MIXED

$11.00

Tito's MIXED

$9.00

Ketel One MIXED

$10.00

Ketel Citroen MIXED

$10.00

Elevate MIXED

$8.00

Pear Infusion Vdka MIXED

$10.00

Tattersall Vdka MIXED

$9.00

Well Vodka ROCKS

$7.00

Well Gin ROCKS

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire ROCKS

$11.50

Hendricks ROCKS

$13.00

Tanqueray ROCKS

$10.50

ST. G Botanivore ROCKS

$13.00

Knickerbocker ROCKS

$11.50

Grey Goose ROCKS

$13.00

Tito's ROCKS

$10.50

Ketel One ROCKS

$11.50

Ketel Citroen ROCKS

$11.50

Elevate ROCKS

$9.50

Pear Infusion Vdka ROCKS

$11.50Out of stock

Tattersall Vdka ROCKS

$10.50

Pineapple Infused Vodka ROCKS

$11.50

Well Vodka UP

$8.50

Well Gin UP

$8.50

Bombay Sapphire UP

$13.00

Hendricks UP

$15.00

Tanqueray UP

$12.00

ST. G Botanivore UP

$15.00

Knickerbocker UP

$13.00

Grey Goose UP

$15.00

Tito's UP

$12.00

Ketel One UP

$13.00

Ketel Citroen UP

$13.00

Elevate UP

$11.00

Pear Infusion Vdka UP

$13.00

Tattersall Vdka UP

$11.00

Pineapple Infused Vodka

$13.00

AGAVES/RUM

Bacardi MIXED

$7.50

Banhez MIXED

$10.00

Captain Morgan MIXED

$7.50

Cenote Anejo MIXED

$13.00

Cenote Blanco MIXED

$11.00

Cimmaron Blanco MIXED

$9.00

Cimmaron Reposado MIXED

$10.00

Corazon MIXED

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo MIXED

$13.00

Don Julio MIXED

$12.00

Don Q Coco Rum MIXED

$8.00

Gosling Drk Rum MIXED

$7.50

Herradura Anejo MIXED

$12.00

Libelula MIXED

$9.00

Stolen Rum MIXED

$7.50

Well Rum MIXED

$5.50

1942 MIXED

$25.00

Corazon ROCKS

$9.50

Well Rum ROCKS

$7.00

Don Julio Anejo ROCKS

$18.00

Don Julio ROCKS

$14.00

Libelula ROCKS

$11.00

Cimmaron Blanco ROCKS

$11.00

Cimmaron Reposado ROCKS

$12.00

Cenote Blanco ROCKS

$14.00

Cenote Anejo ROCKS

$18.00

Herradura Anejo ROCKS

$17.00

Banhez ROCKS

$12.00

Captain Morgan ROCKS

$9.00

Bacardi ROCKS

$9.00

Stolen Rum ROCKS

$9.00

Gosling Drk Rum ROCKS

$9.00

Don Q Coco Rum ROCKS

$9.50

1942 2oz

$45.00

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey MIXED

$7.00

Basil Hayden Drk Rye MIXED

$11.00

Bulliet Rye MIXED

$10.00

Crown Royal MIXED

$8.00

Fireball MIXED

$6.00

Jack Daniels MIXED

$9.00

JM Last Feather MIXED

$11.00

JM Silver Cross MIXED

$11.00

Koval Rye MIXED

$11.00

Redwood Empire MIXED

$10.00

Screwball PB MIXED

$7.00

Slaughter House MIXED

$10.00

Templeton Rye 6yr MIXED

$10.00

Templeton Rye MIXED

$9.00

Whip Saw MIXED

$10.00

Whistle Pig 10yr MIXED

$14.00

WED Whiskey

$5.00

Well Whiskey 2oz

$8.50

Basil Hayden Drk Rye 2oz

$13.00

Bulliet Rye 2oz

$12.00

Crown Royal 2oz

$10.00

Fireball 2oz

$8.00

Jack Daniels 2oz

$11.00

JM Last Feather 2oz

$13.00

JM Silver Cross 2oz

$13.00

Koval Rye 2oz

$13.00

Redwood Empire 2oz

$12.00

Screwball PB 2oz

$9.00

Slaughter House 2oz

$12.00

Templeton Rye 2oz

$11.00

Templeton Rye 6yr 2oz

$12.00

Whip Saw 2oz

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10yr 2oz

$18.00

BOURBON

Angel's Envy MIXED

$14.00

Basil Hayden MIXED

$11.00

Buffalo Trace MIXED

$9.00

Bulliet Bourbon MIXED

$11.00

Four Roses SB MIXED

$11.00

Jeppson's Bourbon MIXED

$7.50

Jim Beam MIXED

$7.50

JM Featherbone MIXED

$11.00

Knob Creek MIXED

$10.00

Koval Bourbon MIXED

$11.00

Maker's Mark MIXED

$9.00

Old Forrester 1920 MIXED

$12.00

Straight Edge MIXED

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101 MIXED

$8.00

Woodford Reserve MIXED

$14.00

Bardstown

$13.50

Angel's Envy 2oz

$18.00

Basil Hayden 2oz

$13.00

Buffalo Trace 2oz

$11.00

Bulliet Bourbon 2oz

$13.00

Four Roses SB 2oz

$13.00

Jeppson's Bourbon 2oz

$9.00

Jim Beam 2oz

$9.00

JM Featherbone 2oz

$13.00

Knob Creek 2oz

$12.00

Koval Bourbon 2oz

$13.00

Maker's Mark 2oz

$11.00

Old Forrester 1920 2oz

$15.00

Straight Edge 2oz

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101 2oz

$10.00

Woodford Reserve 2oz

$18.00

Bardstown

$11.50

Beer Barrel Bourbon

$12.00

SCOTCH/IRISH

Benriach 10yr MIXED

$11.00

Dead Rabbit MIXED

$10.00

Dewars MIXED

$8.00

Glenlivet 12yr MIXED

$11.00

Green Spot MIXED

$14.00

Hell Cat Maggie MIXED

$9.00

Jameson MIXED

$8.00

Macallan 12yr MIXED

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder MIXED

$9.00

Natterjack MIXED

$10.00

Oban 14yr MIXED

$15.00

Red Breast 12yr MIXED

$15.00

Roe & Co MIXED

$9.00

Slane MIXED

$9.00

Tullamore DEW 12yr MIXED

$12.00

Tullamore DEW MIXED

$9.00

Tullamore XO MIXED

$9.00

Benriach 10yr 2oz

$14.00

Dead Rabbit 2oz

$14.00

Dewars 2oz

$10.00

Glenlivet 12yr 2oz

$14.00

Green Spot 2oz

$20.00

Hell Cat Maggie 2oz

$12.00

Jameson 2oz

$10.00

Macallan 12yr 2oz

$18.00

Monkey Shoulder 2oz

$12.00

Natterjack 2oz

$14.00

Oban 14yr 2oz

$20.00

Red Breast 12yr 2oz

$22.00

Roe & Co 2oz

$12.00

Slane 2oz

$12.00

Tullamore DEW 12yr 2oz

$15.00

Tullamore DEW 2oz

$12.00

Tullamore XO 2oz

$12.00

FLIGHT Young Irish Blend

$22.00

FLIGHT Jewels of the Emerald Isle

$35.00

LIQUERS/CORDIALS

Amaretto Di Saronno MIXED

$8.00

Aperol MIXED

$8.00

Cointreau MIXED

$8.00

Frangelico MIXED

$8.00

Kahlua MIXED

$7.00

Baileys MIXED

$7.00

Rumchata MIXED

$7.00

Christian Bros MIXED

$7.00

Carpano Classico MIXED

$7.00

Amaretto Di Saronno ROCKS

$9.50

Aperol ROCKS

$9.50

Cointreau ROCKS

$9.50

Frangelico ROCKS

$9.50

Kahlua ROCKS

$8.50

Baileys ROCKS

$8.50

Rumchata ROCKS

$8.50

Christian Bros ROCKS

$8.50

Carpano Classico ROCKS

$8.50

Amaretto Di Saronno UP

$11.00

Aperol UP

$11.00

Cointreau UP

$11.00

Frangelico UP

$11.00

Kahlua UP

$10.00

Baileys UP

$10.00

Rumchata UP

$10.00

Christian Bros UP

$10.00

Carpano Classico UP

$10.00

SHOTS

Jameson SHOT

$8.00

Fireball SHOT

$6.00

Rumchata SHOT

$7.00

Lemon Drop SHOT

$6.00

Malort SHOT

$6.00

Cinn. Toast Crunch SHOT

$7.00

PB Whiskey SHOT

$7.00

PB+J SHOT

$7.00

Green Tea SHOT

$7.00

Car Bomb SHOT

$10.00

Juarez Gold SHOT

$7.00

Cimarron Blanco SHOT

$9.00

Cimarron Reposado SHOT

$10.00

Corazon Shot

$7.00

COCKTAILS

Hillgrove Old Fashioned

$13.00

Cranberry Harvest Mule

$11.00

Honey Basil Bourbon

$11.00

Maple Walnut Manhattan

$13.00

Jen's Spiked Horchata

$11.00

Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita

$11.00

Peach Sangria

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Coconut Electric Lemonade

$9.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Sunday Margarita

$6.75

Sunday Bloody Mary

$6.75

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Maple Walnut Manhattan

$13.00

Gin & Berries

$11.00Out of stock

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Irish Mule

$9.00

Honey Basil Bourbon

$11.00

Elder-Pear-Tini

$13.00

Cranberry Harvest Mule

$11.00

Taylor Fladgate 10

$13.00

Taylor Fladgate 20

$19.00

16oz DRAFT

3Floyds Zombie 16oz

$8.00

Allagash White 16oz

$7.00

Alter Hopular Kid 16oz

$7.00

BOM

$4.50

Buckledown Belt 16oz

$8.00

Buckledown Sunburnt 16oz

$8.00Out of stock

Coors Draft 16oz

$4.00

Deschutes Frsh Haze 16oz

$7.00

Deschutes Frsh Sqzd 16oz

$7.00

Founders Rubaeus 16oz

$8.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$7.00

Goldfinger Vienna 16oz

$8.00

Guinness 16oz

$6.00

Half Acre Daisy 16oz

$7.00

Krombacher 16oz

$6.00

Maplewood Crushinator 16oz

$7.00Out of stock

Miskatonic WCW 16oz

$7.00

Modelo 16oz

$6.00

Noon Whistle Squishy 16oz

$8.00

Pig Minds B*tch Slap 16oz

$7.00

Pipeworks 16oz

$8.00

Pollyanna 3Berry Razzle 16oz

$8.00

Revolution Octoberfest 16oz

$7.00Out of stock

Short's LL 16oz

$5.00

Stella 16oz

$6.00

Wild Onion Moxie 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

Goldfinger Vienna Lager

$8.00

8 Oz DRAFT

Revolution Deth Currants

$10.00

4oz DRAFT

**3Floyds Zombie 4oz

$2.25

**Allagash White 4oz

$2.25

**Alter 4oz

$2.25

**Buckledown Belt Orange 4oz

$2.25Out of stock

**Buckledown Sunburnt 4oz

$2.25Out of stock

**Coors Draft 4oz

$2.25

**Deschutes Frsh Haze 4oz

$2.25

**Deschutes Frsh Sqzd 4oz

$2.25

**Founders Rubaeus 4oz

$2.25

**Founders Vacay 4oz

$2.25Out of stock

**Golden Road Mango Cart

$2.25

**Goldfinger 4oz

$2.25

**Guinness 4oz

$2.25

**Half Acre Daisy 4oz

$2.25

**Krombacher 4oz

$2.25

**Maplewood Crush 4oz

$2.25

**Miskatonic WCW 4oz

$2.25

**Noon Whistle Gummy 4oz

$2.25

**Pipeworks 4oz

$2.25

**Pollyanna 4oz

$2.25

**Revolution Deth Currants 4oz

$6.00

**Short's LL 4oz

$2.25

**Stella 4oz

$2.25

**Wild Onion 4oz

$2.25

Modelo 4oz

$2.25

Goldfingr 4oz

$2.25

CRAFT BEER

Bell's 2Hearted

$8.00

Buckledown DBL Feature

$9.00

Buckledown Fritzacuffs

$8.00

Delerium Tremens

$11.00

Dogfish Punkin

$3.50

Duvel

$9.00

Eagle Park MC Hammerschlagen

$3.50

Founders Porter

$6.00

Goose Isl Blackhawks

$7.00

Great Lakes Oktoberfest

$3.50Out of stock

Half Acre Lagertown

$8.00Out of stock

Haymarket Hazy is Lazy

$7.00

Krombacher NA

$6.00

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin

$7.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$4.50Out of stock

New Belgium Fat Tire

$6.00

Old Irving Beezer

$9.00Out of stock

On Tour Typical Daydream

$8.00

Pipeworks Ninja vs Uni

$10.00Out of stock

Pollyanna Fruhauf

$8.00Out of stock

Revolution Freedom of Speach

$7.00

Skeleton Key Pennyfeather

$8.00

SN Wild Little Thing

$7.00Out of stock

Stone IPA

$7.00

TB Prairie Path

$6.00Out of stock

Weihen Hefe

$8.00

Weinhenstephaner Festbier

$4.00Out of stock

CIDERS SELTZERS

Eris Strawbarbarella

$9.00

VM Totally Roasted

$7.00

Virtue Blueberry

$8.00Out of stock

Virtue Cherry

$8.00

Right Bee Dry

$6.00Out of stock

Right Bee Semi-Dry

$6.00Out of stock

City Water Ooh La La

$8.00Out of stock

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$6.00Out of stock

WClaw Cherry

$7.00

Loyal Arnold Palmer

$8.00

Starcut Holiday Pulsar

$7.00

TUESDAY SELECT DRAFT

TUESDAY SELECT TAP

$5.50

SUNDAY SELECT TAP

SUNDAY SELECT TAP

$5.50

RED BY THE GLASS

CR Pinot Noir GLS

$8.00

Avalon Red GLS

$8.00

Decero Malbec GLS

$10.00

Rabble Zin GLS

$12.00

Lyeth Cab GLS

$10.00

Locations "F" GLS

$12.00

RED BOTTLES

CR Pinot Noir BTL

$32.00

Avalon Red BTL

$32.00

Raeburn Pinot Noir BTL

$59.00

Decero Malbec BTL

$40.00

Rabble Zin BTL

$48.00

Lyeth Cab BTL

$40.00

Durant&Booth Cab BTL

$64.00

Locations "F" BTL

$48.00

WHITE BY THE GLASS

CR Chard GLS

$8.00

E. Guigal Rose GLS

$9.00

Eshcol Chard GLS

$12.00

Farmhouse White GLS

$8.00

Hess Chard GLS

$9.00

MacMurray PG GLS

$12.00

Milbrandt PG GLS

$9.00

Olianas Vermentino GLS

$12.00

The Seeker SB GLS

$9.00

Zonin Pros GLS

$9.00

Sancerre GLS

$16.00

Kris Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Cafe Paris GLS

$9.00

WHITE BOTTLES

CR Chard BTL

$32.00

E. Guigal Rose BTL

$36.00

Eshcol Chard BTL

$48.00

Farmhouse White BTL

$32.00

Hess Chard BTL

$36.00

MacMurray PG BTL

$48.00

Olianas Vermentino BTL

$48.00

The Seeker SB BTL

$36.00

Zonin Pros BTL

$32.00

Sancerre

$64.00

Kris Pinot Grigio

$36.00

NA BEVERAGES

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

IBC Root Beer

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Virgin Drink

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Q Tonic

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

KIDS BEVERAGES

Kid Pepsi

Kid Diet

Kid Sierra Mist

Kid Dr. Pepper

Kid Lemonade

Kid Apple Juice

Kid Orange Juice

Kid Pineapple Juice

Kid Cranberry Juice

Kid Milk

Kid Chocolate Milk

Kid Shirley Temple

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Hillgrove Tap image

