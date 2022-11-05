- Home
- /
- Tinley Park
- /
- Hillgrove Tap - Tinley Park - 9501 West 171st Street
Hillgrove Tap - Tinley Park 9501 West 171st Street
No reviews yet
9501 West 171st Street
Tinley Park, IL 60487
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
SP Cheese Curds
Guacamole
avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro & lime
Full Wings
Barbecue, spicy buffalo or honey sriracha, served with carrots, celery, your choice of blue cheese or ranch
1/2 Wings
Barbecue, spicy buffalo or honey sriracha, served with carrots, celery, your choice of blue cheese or ranch
Full Boneless Wings
Barbecue, spicy buffalo or honey sriracha, served with carrots, celery, your choice of blue cheese or ranch
1/2 Boneless Wings
Barbecue, spicy buffalo or honey sriracha, served with carrots, celery, your choice of blue cheese or ranch
Sliders
American cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle & jump-off sauce on a mini pretzel bun (3 sliders)
Chili Cup
scallions, cheese & sour cream
Chili Bowl
scallions, cheese & sour cream
Soup of the Day Cup
Soup of the Day Bowl
Nacho Bites
BBQ pulled pork, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & Sriracha mayo
Nacho Platter
shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar & cotija served with sour cream, sliced jalapeño & refried beans
Poutine
waffle fries, milk-braised pork shoulder, gravy, cheese curd & scallions
Pretzel
large soft pretzel, beer cheese dip & whole grain mustard
Pretzel X2
2 large soft pretzels, beer cheese dip & whole grain mustard
Fried Mozzarella
mozzarella rolled in Italian seasoning & breadcrumbs, tomato dipping sauce
Jacob's Mac N Cheese
cheddar, bacon & scallions
Catio's Fish Tacos
beer battered cod, corn tortilla, Sriracha mayo slaw & Pico de Gallo
Hummus
chickpea hummus served with feta cheese, olives, tomatoes, carrots, celery & warm pita
Tap Tuna
Quesadilla
flour tortilla filled with queso Chihuahua & cheddar cheese, served with sour cream & pico de gallo
Salads
Hillgrove Salad
mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, snow peas, black olives & House vinaigrette
Sm Hillgrove Salad
mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, snow peas, black olives & House vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
iceberg wedge, bacon, red onion, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles & blue cheese dressing
Avocado Salad
boston lettuce, arugula, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, baby corn & cotija cheese
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing & garlic croutons
Sm Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing & garlic croutons
Cobb Salad
grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg & blue cheese dressing
Steak Salad
mixed greens, flat iron steak, tomatoes, avocado, crispy onions & House vinaigrette
Side Salad
Burgers
Hillgrove Cheeseburger
American cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions, tomato, pickle & jump-off sauce on a burger bun
Beer Cheeseburger
smoked Gouda beer cheese, crispy onions & grain mustard on a pretzel roll
Diablo Burger
seasoned with chili salt, topped with fresh jalapeño, pepper jack cheese, Sriracha mayo, shredded lettuce & crispy onions on a burger bun
Johnny's Brunch Burger
thick-cut bacon, fried egg, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle on a burger bun
Veggie Burger
arugula, red onion, tomato, pepper jack, lemon & olive oil on a whole wheat bun
Patty Melt
Swiss cheese & grilled onions on rye bread
Sandwiches
SP Porkchop Sandwich
French Dip
sliced roast beef, melted provolone cheese, au jus & horseradish sauce, served on toasted French baguette
Cammy's BLT
thick-cut maple bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on pullman bread
Caroline's Grilled Cheese
American, Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack & cheese curd on pullman bread
Chicken Club
sliced grilled chicken, avocado-tomato salad, red onion, double-cut bacon & honey dijon served on toasted French bread
Turkey Wrap
turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Reuben
corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island on rye
Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken thigh, American cheese, Sriracha mayo slaw & pickles on a burger bun
Steak Sandwich
grilled flat iron steak, garlic toasted French baguette, sautéed red pepper, red onion, jalapeño, lettuce & melted jack cheese
Bratwurst
jumbo brat on a pretzel hoagie with caramelized onions & whole grain mustard
Pulled Pork
BBQ pork & Sriracha mayo slaw on a pretzel bun
Turkey Reuben
Entrees
Meatloaf
Fish and Chips
beer battered Atlantic cod with thin-cut fries & tartar sauce
Chicken Broccolini
sautéed chicken breasts, roasted potatoes, garlic, rosemary & lemon-balsamic sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Sausage Platter
Thüringer, Käsekrainer & Knackwurst with sauerkraut & roasted potatoes
Linguine Scampi
linguine tossed with jumbo shrimp, asparagus, garlic, lemon & white wine sauce
Salmon Fresca
grilled salmon, avocado, red onion, tomato, olive oil & balsamic vinegar
Chicken Scampi
Sides
Desserts
SP Pumpkin Chzck
SP 4 Layer Chocolate Cake
Tiramisu
ladyfingers with mascarpone cheese, cocoa, and chocolate sauce
Skillet Cookie
chocolate chip cookie with vanilla bean gelato & fudge sauce
Chocolate Brownie
served warm with walnuts, caramel sauce, and vanilla gelato
Berry Cheesecake
Turtle Cheesecake
Carrot Cake
Sorbetto 1 Scoop
Sorbetto
Kids
NA BEVERAGES
Pepsi
Diet
Sierra Mist
Soda
Tonic
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
IBC Root Beer
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Virgin Mary
Virgin Drink
Ginger Beer
Q Tonic
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Can Soda
Bottle Water
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Coffee
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Gingerale
S. Pellegrino
KIDS BEVERAGES
PARTY DRAFT
4oz DRAFT
**3Floyds Zombie 4oz
**93 Octane Hugger 4oz
**Allagash White 4oz
**ATB Vera 4oz
**Brickstone APA 4oz
**Buckledown Belt 4oz
**Buckledown Blood Orange 4oz
**Coors DRAFT 4oz
**Deschutes Frsh Sqzd 4oz
**Deschutes Haze 4oz
**Dragon's Milk Res #3 4oz
**Founders Rubaeus 4oz
**Golden Road Mango 4oz
**Goose Beer Hug 4oz
**Guinness 4oz
**Half Acre Daisy 4oz
**Krombacher 4oz
**Maplewood Tiger 4oz
**Miller Lite DRAFT 4oz
**Modelo DRAFT 4oz
**Noon Whistle Gummy 4oz
**Old Irving Beezer 4oz
**On Tour Reprise 4oz
**Pipeworks NVSUNI 4oz
**Pollyanna 3Berry Razzle 4oz
**Skeleton Key Nerds 4oz
**Soundgrowler Orange Haze 4oz
**Stella 4oz
**Toppling Goliath 4oz
CRAFT BEER
93 Octane Turbo
ATB Oktoberfiesta
Bell's 2Hearted
Delerium Tremens
Dogfish Punkin
Duvel
Eagle Park MC Hamm
Founders Porter
Goose Island Blackhawks
Krombacher NA
Lagunitas Lil Sumpin
New Belgium Fat Tire
On Tour Typical Daydream
Pipeworks NvsUNIvsTHEHAZE
Pollyanna Amber Pines
Pollyanna Mazzie
Rev Freedom Of SPeach
Saugatuck Cotton Mouth
Soundgrowler Lo Hum
Weihen Festbier
Weihen Hefe
CIDERS SELTZERS
TUESDAY SELECT DRAFT
SUNDAY SELECT TAP
COCKTAILS
Hillgrove Old Fashioned
Cranberry Mule
Gin & Berries
Honey Basil Bourbon
Macadamia Whiskey Sour
Pineapple Cilantro Lem
Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita
Peach Sangria
Summer Mule
Strawberry Negroni
Elder-Pear-Tini
Aperol Spritz
Coconut Electric Lemonade
Salty Dog
Michelada
Bloody Mary
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Cosmopolitan
Margarita
Mimosa
Mojito
Orange Spice Mule
M****w Mule
Sunday Margarita
Sunday Bloody Mary
Red Sangria
White Sangria
Maple Walnut Manhattan
Irish Coffee
Irish Mule
Irish Car Bomb
Strawberry Margarita
Strawberry Mimosa
Strawberry Sangria
Tuesday Margarita
PARTY WINE
RED BY THE GLASS
RED BOTTLES
WHITE BY THE GLASS
Cafe de Paris GLS
CR Chard GLS
E. Guigal Rose GLS
Eshcol Chard GLS
Farmhouse White GLS
Hess Chard GLS
Kris Pinot Grigio GLS
MacMurray PG GLS
Milbrandt PG GLS
Movendo Moscato GLS
Olianas Vermentino GLS
Pierre Sparr Riesling GLS
The Seeker SB GLS
Zonin Pros GLS
WHITE BOTTLES
Cafe de Paris BTL
CR Chard BTL
E. Guigal Rose BTL
Eshcol Chard BTL
Farmhouse White BTL
Hess Chard BTL
Kris Pinot G BTL
MacMurray PG BTL
Milbrandt PG BTL
Movendo Moscato BTL
Olianas Vermentino BTL
Pierre Sparr Ries BTL
The Seeker SB BTL
Zonin Pros BTL
VODKA/GIN
Well Vodka MIXED
Well Gin MIXED
Bombay Sapphire MIXED
Hendricks MIXED
Tanqueray MIXED
ST. G Botanivore MIXED
Knickerbocker MIXED
Grey Goose MIXED
Tito's MIXED
Ketel One MIXED
Ketel Citroen MIXED
Elevate MIXED
Pineapple Infusion Vdka MIXED
Tattersall Vdka MIXED
Well Vodka ROCKS
Well Gin ROCKS
Bombay Sapphire ROCKS
Hendricks ROCKS
Tanqueray ROCKS
ST. G Botanivore ROCKS
Knickerbocker ROCKS
Grey Goose ROCKS
Tito's ROCKS
Ketel One ROCKS
Ketel Citroen ROCKS
Elevate ROCKS
Pineapple Infusion Vdka ROCKS
Tattersall Vdka ROCKS
Well Vodka UP
Well Gin UP
Bombay Sapphire UP
Hendricks UP
Tanqueray UP
ST. G Botanivore UP
Knickerbocker UP
Grey Goose UP
Tito's UP
Ketel One UP
Ketel Citroen UP
Elevate UP
Pineapple Infusion Vdka UP
Tattersall Vdka UP
AGAVES/RUM
Corazon MIXED
Well Rum MIXED
Don Julio Anejo MIXED
Don Julio MIXED
Libelula MIXED
Cimmaron Blanco MIXED
Cimmaron Reposado MIXED
Cenote Blanco MIXED
Cenote Anejo MIXED
Herradura Anejo MIXED
Banhez MIXED
Captain Morgan MIXED
Bacardi MIXED
Stolen Rum MIXED
Gosling Drk Rum MIXED
Don Q Coco Rum MIXED
Corazon ROCKS
Well Rum ROCKS
Don Julio Anejo ROCKS
Don Julio ROCKS
Libelula ROCKS
Cimmaron Blanco ROCKS
Cimmaron Reposado ROCKS
Cenote Blanco ROCKS
Cenote Anejo ROCKS
Herradura Anejo ROCKS
Banhez ROCKS
Captain Morgan ROCKS
Bacardi ROCKS
Stolen Rum ROCKS
Gosling Drk Rum ROCKS
Don Q Coco Rum ROCKS
WHISKEY
Well Whiskey MIXED
Basil Hayden Drk Rye MIXED
Bulliet Rye MIXED
Crown Royal MIXED
Fireball MIXED
Jack Daniels MIXED
JM Last Feather MIXED
JM Silver Cross MIXED
Koval Rye MIXED
Redwood Empire MIXED
Screwball PB MIXED
Slaughter House MIXED
Templeton Rye 6yr MIXED
Templeton Rye MIXED
Whip Saw MIXED
Whistle Pig 10yr MIXED
WED Whiskey
Well Whiskey 2oz
Basil Hayden Drk Rye 2oz
Bulliet Rye 2oz
Crown Royal 2oz
Fireball 2oz
Jack Daniels 2oz
JM Last Feather 2oz
JM Silver Cross 2oz
Koval Rye 2oz
Redwood Empire 2oz
Screwball PB 2oz
Slaughter House 2oz
Templeton Rye 2oz
Templeton Rye 6yr 2oz
Whip Saw 2oz
Whistle Pig 10yr 2oz
BOURBON
JM Featherbone MIXED
Pinhook MIXED
Old Forrester 1920 MIXED
Angel's Envy MIXED
Basil Hayden MIXED
Buffalo Trace MIXED
Bulliet Bourbon MIXED
Four Roses SB MIXED
Jeppson's Bourbon MIXED
Jim Beam MIXED
Knob Creek MIXED
Koval Bourbon MIXED
Maker's Mark MIXED
Straight Edge MIXED
Wild Turkey 101 MIXED
Woodford Reserve MIXED
JM Featherbone 2oz
Pinhook 2oz
Old Forrester 1920 2oz
Angel's Envy 2oz
Basil Hayden 2oz
Buffalo Trace 2oz
Bulliet Bourbon 2oz
Four Roses SB 2oz
Jeppson's Bourbon 2oz
Jim Beam 2oz
Knob Creek 2oz
Koval Bourbon 2oz
Maker's Mark 2oz
Straight Edge 2oz
Wild Turkey 101 2oz
Woodford Reserve 2oz
SCOTCH/IRISH
Benriach 10yr MIXED
Dead Rabbit MIXED
Dewars MIXED
Glenlivet 12yr MIXED
Green Spot MIXED
Hell Cat Maggie MIXED
Jameson MIXED
Macallan 12yr MIXED
Monkey Shoulder MIXED
Natterjack MIXED
Oban 14yr MIXED
Red Breast 12yr MIXED
Roe & Co MIXED
Slane MIXED
Tullamore DEW 12yr MIXED
Tullamore DEW MIXED
Tullamore XO MIXED
Benriach 10yr 2oz
Dead Rabbit 2oz
Dewars 2oz
Glenlivet 12yr 2oz
Green Spot 2oz
Hell Cat Maggie 2oz
Jameson 2oz
Macallan 12yr 2oz
Monkey Shoulder 2oz
Natterjack 2oz
Oban 14yr 2oz
Red Breast 12yr 2oz
Roe & Co 2oz
Slane 2oz
Tullamore DEW 12yr 2oz
Tullamore DEW 2oz
Tullamore XO 2oz
FLIGHT Young Irish Blend
FLIGHT Jewels of the Emerald Isle
LIQUERS/CORDIALS
Amaretto Di Saronno MIXED
Aperol MIXED
Cointreau MIXED
Frangelico MIXED
Kahlua MIXED
Baileys MIXED
Rumchata MIXED
Christian Bros MIXED
Carpano Classico MIXED
Amaretto Di Saronno ROCKS
Aperol ROCKS
Cointreau ROCKS
Frangelico ROCKS
Kahlua ROCKS
Baileys ROCKS
Rumchata ROCKS
Christian Bros ROCKS
Carpano Classico ROCKS
Amaretto Di Saronno UP
Aperol UP
Cointreau UP
Frangelico UP
Kahlua UP
Baileys UP
Rumchata UP
Christian Bros UP
Carpano Classico UP
SHOTS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
9501 West 171st Street, Tinley Park, IL 60487
Photos coming soon!