Hillgrove Tap - Tinley Park 9501 West 171st Street

Appetizers

SP Cheese Curds

$9.00

Guacamole

$9.50

avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro & lime

Full Wings

$15.75

Barbecue, spicy buffalo or honey sriracha, served with carrots, celery, your choice of blue cheese or ranch

1/2 Wings

$9.75

Barbecue, spicy buffalo or honey sriracha, served with carrots, celery, your choice of blue cheese or ranch

Full Boneless Wings

$17.75

Barbecue, spicy buffalo or honey sriracha, served with carrots, celery, your choice of blue cheese or ranch

1/2 Boneless Wings

$11.75

Barbecue, spicy buffalo or honey sriracha, served with carrots, celery, your choice of blue cheese or ranch

Sliders

$12.75

American cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle & jump-off sauce on a mini pretzel bun (3 sliders)

Chili Cup

$4.50

scallions, cheese & sour cream

Chili Bowl

$6.75

scallions, cheese & sour cream

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.75

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.75

Nacho Bites

$11.75

BBQ pulled pork, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & Sriracha mayo

Nacho Platter

$13.75

shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar & cotija served with sour cream, sliced jalapeño & refried beans

Poutine

$14.75

waffle fries, milk-braised pork shoulder, gravy, cheese curd & scallions

Pretzel

$5.75

large soft pretzel, beer cheese dip & whole grain mustard

Pretzel X2

$9.25

2 large soft pretzels, beer cheese dip & whole grain mustard

Fried Mozzarella

$8.75

mozzarella rolled in Italian seasoning & breadcrumbs, tomato dipping sauce

Jacob's Mac N Cheese

$10.75

cheddar, bacon & scallions

Catio's Fish Tacos

$13.75

beer battered cod, corn tortilla, Sriracha mayo slaw & Pico de Gallo

Hummus

$13.75

chickpea hummus served with feta cheese, olives, tomatoes, carrots, celery & warm pita

Tap Tuna

$18.75

Quesadilla

$8.75

flour tortilla filled with queso Chihuahua & cheddar cheese, served with sour cream & pico de gallo

Salads

Hillgrove Salad

$10.75

mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, snow peas, black olives & House vinaigrette

Sm Hillgrove Salad

$6.75

mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, snow peas, black olives & House vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$13.75

iceberg wedge, bacon, red onion, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles & blue cheese dressing

Avocado Salad

$13.75

boston lettuce, arugula, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, baby corn & cotija cheese

Caesar Salad

$11.75

romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing & garlic croutons

Sm Caesar Salad

$7.25

romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing & garlic croutons

Cobb Salad

$14.75

grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg & blue cheese dressing

Steak Salad

$20.75

mixed greens, flat iron steak, tomatoes, avocado, crispy onions & House vinaigrette

Side Salad

$4.00

Burgers

Hillgrove Cheeseburger

$11.75

American cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions, tomato, pickle & jump-off sauce on a burger bun

Beer Cheeseburger

$11.75

smoked Gouda beer cheese, crispy onions & grain mustard on a pretzel roll

Diablo Burger

$12.75

seasoned with chili salt, topped with fresh jalapeño, pepper jack cheese, Sriracha mayo, shredded lettuce & crispy onions on a burger bun

Johnny's Brunch Burger

$15.25

thick-cut bacon, fried egg, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle on a burger bun

Veggie Burger

$14.75

arugula, red onion, tomato, pepper jack, lemon & olive oil on a whole wheat bun

Patty Melt

$11.75

Swiss cheese & grilled onions on rye bread

Sandwiches

SP Porkchop Sandwich

$16.00

French Dip

$16.75

sliced roast beef, melted provolone cheese, au jus & horseradish sauce, served on toasted French baguette

Cammy's BLT

$14.75

thick-cut maple bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on pullman bread

Caroline's Grilled Cheese

$13.75

American, Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack & cheese curd on pullman bread

Chicken Club

$14.75

sliced grilled chicken, avocado-tomato salad, red onion, double-cut bacon & honey dijon served on toasted French bread

Turkey Wrap

$13.75

turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Reuben

$14.75

corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island on rye

Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

fried chicken thigh, American cheese, Sriracha mayo slaw & pickles on a burger bun

Steak Sandwich

$20.75

grilled flat iron steak, garlic toasted French baguette, sautéed red pepper, red onion, jalapeño, lettuce & melted jack cheese

Bratwurst

$9.75

jumbo brat on a pretzel hoagie with caramelized onions & whole grain mustard

Pulled Pork

$13.75

BBQ pork & Sriracha mayo slaw on a pretzel bun

Turkey Reuben

$13.75

Entrees

Meatloaf

$18.00

Fish and Chips

$17.50

beer battered Atlantic cod with thin-cut fries & tartar sauce

Chicken Broccolini

$19.75

sautéed chicken breasts, roasted potatoes, garlic, rosemary & lemon-balsamic sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$16.75

Sausage Platter

$17.50

Thüringer, Käsekrainer & Knackwurst with sauerkraut & roasted potatoes

Linguine Scampi

$24.75

linguine tossed with jumbo shrimp, asparagus, garlic, lemon & white wine sauce

Salmon Fresca

$23.75

grilled salmon, avocado, red onion, tomato, olive oil & balsamic vinegar

Chicken Scampi

$16.75

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.75

served with cinnamon butter

Thin-cut Fries

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$6.75

served with Sriracha mayo

Roasted Vegetables

$6.75

seasonal roasted vegetables

Grilled Shrimp

$8.75

three pieces

Side Mac N Cheese

$7.75

cheddar, bacon & scallions

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Desserts

SP Pumpkin Chzck

$9.00

SP 4 Layer Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$7.75

ladyfingers with mascarpone cheese, cocoa, and chocolate sauce

Skillet Cookie

$9.50

chocolate chip cookie with vanilla bean gelato & fudge sauce

Chocolate Brownie

$7.75

served warm with walnuts, caramel sauce, and vanilla gelato

Berry Cheesecake

$8.75

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.75

Carrot Cake

$8.75Out of stock

Sorbetto 1 Scoop

$3.00

Sorbetto

$6.00

Kids

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$6.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Kid's Hamburger

$6.75

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.75

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.25

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.75

Kid's Fish and Chips

$8.99

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$5.50

NA BEVERAGES

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

IBC Root Beer

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Virgin Drink

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Q Tonic

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

S. Pellegrino

$4.00

KIDS BEVERAGES

Kid Pepsi

Kid Diet

Kid Sierra Mist

Kid Dr. Pepper

Kid Lemonade

Kid Apple Juice

Kid Orange Juice

Kid Pineapple Juice

Kid Cranberry Juice

Kid Milk

Kid Chocolate Milk

Kid Shirley Temple

PARTY DRAFT

M LITE 16oz party

COORS LT 16oz party

8oz DRAFT

Dragon's Milk Reserve #3 8oz

$8.00Out of stock

4oz DRAFT

**3Floyds Zombie 4oz

$2.25

**93 Octane Hugger 4oz

$2.25

**Allagash White 4oz

$2.25

**ATB Vera 4oz

$2.25

**Brickstone APA 4oz

$2.25

**Buckledown Belt 4oz

$2.25

**Buckledown Blood Orange 4oz

$2.25

**Coors DRAFT 4oz

$2.25

**Deschutes Frsh Sqzd 4oz

$2.25

**Deschutes Haze 4oz

$2.25

**Dragon's Milk Res #3 4oz

$4.00

**Founders Rubaeus 4oz

$2.25

**Golden Road Mango 4oz

$2.25

**Goose Beer Hug 4oz

$2.25

**Guinness 4oz

$2.25

**Half Acre Daisy 4oz

$2.25

**Krombacher 4oz

$2.25

**Maplewood Tiger 4oz

$2.25

**Miller Lite DRAFT 4oz

$2.25

**Modelo DRAFT 4oz

$2.25

**Noon Whistle Gummy 4oz

$2.25

**Old Irving Beezer 4oz

$2.25

**On Tour Reprise 4oz

$2.25

**Pipeworks NVSUNI 4oz

$2.25

**Pollyanna 3Berry Razzle 4oz

$2.25

**Skeleton Key Nerds 4oz

$2.25

**Soundgrowler Orange Haze 4oz

$2.25

**Stella 4oz

$2.25

**Toppling Goliath 4oz

$3.00

CRAFT BEER

93 Octane Turbo

$8.00

ATB Oktoberfiesta

$8.00Out of stock

Bell's 2Hearted

$8.00

Delerium Tremens

$11.00

Dogfish Punkin

$7.00

Duvel

$9.00

Eagle Park MC Hamm

$7.00

Founders Porter

$6.00

Goose Island Blackhawks

$7.00

Krombacher NA

$5.00

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin

$7.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$6.00

On Tour Typical Daydream

$8.00

Pipeworks NvsUNIvsTHEHAZE

$11.00

Pollyanna Amber Pines

$7.00

Pollyanna Mazzie

$7.00

Rev Freedom Of SPeach

$7.00

Saugatuck Cotton Mouth

$8.00Out of stock

Soundgrowler Lo Hum

$8.00

Weihen Festbier

$8.00

Weihen Hefe

$8.00

CIDERS SELTZERS

Eris Strawbarbarella

$9.00Out of stock

Virtue Cherry

$8.00

Virtue Blueberry

$8.00Out of stock

Vander Mill Totally Roasted

$8.00

Starcut Holiday

$7.00

City Water Ooh La La

$8.00

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$6.00

WClaw Cherry

$6.00

TUESDAY SELECT DRAFT

TUESDAY SELECT TAP

$5.50

SUNDAY SELECT TAP

SUNDAY SELECT TAP

$5.50

COCKTAILS

Hillgrove Old Fashioned

$13.00

Cranberry Mule

$11.00

Gin & Berries

$11.00

Honey Basil Bourbon

$11.00

Macadamia Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Pineapple Cilantro Lem

$11.00

Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita

$11.00

Peach Sangria

$10.00

Summer Mule

$11.00Out of stock

Strawberry Negroni

$13.00Out of stock

Elder-Pear-Tini

$13.00Out of stock

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Coconut Electric Lemonade

$9.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Michelada

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Orange Spice Mule

$11.00

M****w Mule

$9.00

Sunday Margarita

$6.75

Sunday Bloody Mary

$6.75

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Maple Walnut Manhattan

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Irish Mule

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Mimosa

$10.00

Strawberry Sangria

$10.00

Tuesday Margarita

$6.75

PARTY WINE

CR SBLANC GLS party

Out of stock

CR CHARD GLS party

Out of stock

CR P NOIR GLS party

Out of stock

CR CAB GLS party

Out of stock

RED BY THE GLASS

CR Pinot Noir GLS

$8.00

Avalon Red GLS

$8.00

Decero Malbec GLS

$10.00

Rabble Zin GLS

$12.00

Lyeth Cab GLS

$10.00

Locations "F" GLS

$12.00

RED BOTTLES

CR Pinot Noir BTL

$32.00

Avalon Red BTL

$32.00

Raeburn Pinot Noir BTL

$59.00

Decero Malbec BTL

$40.00

Rabble Zin BTL

$48.00

Lyeth Cab BTL

$40.00

Durant&Booth Cab BTL

$64.00

Locations "F" BTL

$48.00

WHITE BY THE GLASS

Cafe de Paris GLS

$9.00

CR Chard GLS

$7.00

E. Guigal Rose GLS

$9.00

Eshcol Chard GLS

$12.00

Farmhouse White GLS

$8.00

Hess Chard GLS

$8.00

Kris Pinot Grigio GLS

$9.00

MacMurray PG GLS

$12.00

Milbrandt PG GLS

$9.00Out of stock

Movendo Moscato GLS

$8.00Out of stock

Olianas Vermentino GLS

$12.00Out of stock

Pierre Sparr Riesling GLS

$10.00

The Seeker SB GLS

$9.00

Zonin Pros GLS

$9.00

WHITE BOTTLES

Cafe de Paris BTL

$36.00

CR Chard BTL

$28.00

E. Guigal Rose BTL

$36.00

Eshcol Chard BTL

$48.00

Farmhouse White BTL

$32.00

Hess Chard BTL

$32.00

Kris Pinot G BTL

$36.00

MacMurray PG BTL

$48.00

Milbrandt PG BTL

$36.00Out of stock

Movendo Moscato BTL

$32.00Out of stock

Olianas Vermentino BTL

$48.00Out of stock

Pierre Sparr Ries BTL

$40.00Out of stock

The Seeker SB BTL

$36.00

Zonin Pros BTL

$32.00

VODKA/GIN

Well Vodka MIXED

$5.50

Well Gin MIXED

$5.50

Bombay Sapphire MIXED

$10.00

Hendricks MIXED

$11.00

Tanqueray MIXED

$9.00

ST. G Botanivore MIXED

$11.00

Knickerbocker MIXED

$10.00

Grey Goose MIXED

$11.00

Tito's MIXED

$9.00

Ketel One MIXED

$10.00

Ketel Citroen MIXED

$10.00

Elevate MIXED

$8.00

Pineapple Infusion Vdka MIXED

$10.00

Tattersall Vdka MIXED

$9.00

Well Vodka ROCKS

$7.00

Well Gin ROCKS

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire ROCKS

$11.50

Hendricks ROCKS

$13.00

Tanqueray ROCKS

$10.50

ST. G Botanivore ROCKS

$13.00

Knickerbocker ROCKS

$11.50

Grey Goose ROCKS

$13.00

Tito's ROCKS

$10.50

Ketel One ROCKS

$11.50

Ketel Citroen ROCKS

$11.50

Elevate ROCKS

$9.50

Pineapple Infusion Vdka ROCKS

$11.50

Tattersall Vdka ROCKS

$10.50

Well Vodka UP

$8.50

Well Gin UP

$8.50

Bombay Sapphire UP

$13.00

Hendricks UP

$15.00

Tanqueray UP

$12.00

ST. G Botanivore UP

$15.00

Knickerbocker UP

$13.00

Grey Goose UP

$15.00

Tito's UP

$12.00

Ketel One UP

$13.00

Ketel Citroen UP

$13.00

Elevate UP

$11.00

Pineapple Infusion Vdka UP

$13.00

Tattersall Vdka UP

$11.00

AGAVES/RUM

Corazon MIXED

$8.00

Well Rum MIXED

$5.50

Don Julio Anejo MIXED

$13.00

Don Julio MIXED

$12.00

Libelula MIXED

$9.00

Cimmaron Blanco MIXED

$9.00

Cimmaron Reposado MIXED

$10.00

Cenote Blanco MIXED

$11.00

Cenote Anejo MIXED

$13.00

Herradura Anejo MIXED

$12.00

Banhez MIXED

$10.00

Captain Morgan MIXED

$7.50

Bacardi MIXED

$7.50

Stolen Rum MIXED

$7.50

Gosling Drk Rum MIXED

$7.50

Don Q Coco Rum MIXED

$8.00

Corazon ROCKS

$9.50

Well Rum ROCKS

$7.00

Don Julio Anejo ROCKS

$18.00

Don Julio ROCKS

$14.00

Libelula ROCKS

$11.00

Cimmaron Blanco ROCKS

$11.00

Cimmaron Reposado ROCKS

$12.00

Cenote Blanco ROCKS

$14.00

Cenote Anejo ROCKS

$18.00

Herradura Anejo ROCKS

$17.00

Banhez ROCKS

$12.00

Captain Morgan ROCKS

$9.00

Bacardi ROCKS

$9.00

Stolen Rum ROCKS

$9.00

Gosling Drk Rum ROCKS

$9.00

Don Q Coco Rum ROCKS

$9.50

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey MIXED

$7.00

Basil Hayden Drk Rye MIXED

$11.00

Bulliet Rye MIXED

$10.00

Crown Royal MIXED

$8.00

Fireball MIXED

$6.00

Jack Daniels MIXED

$9.00

JM Last Feather MIXED

$11.00

JM Silver Cross MIXED

$11.00

Koval Rye MIXED

$11.00

Redwood Empire MIXED

$10.00

Screwball PB MIXED

$7.00

Slaughter House MIXED

$10.00

Templeton Rye 6yr MIXED

$10.00

Templeton Rye MIXED

$9.00

Whip Saw MIXED

$10.00

Whistle Pig 10yr MIXED

$14.00

WED Whiskey

$5.00

Well Whiskey 2oz

$8.50

Basil Hayden Drk Rye 2oz

$13.00

Bulliet Rye 2oz

$12.00

Crown Royal 2oz

$10.00

Fireball 2oz

$8.00

Jack Daniels 2oz

$11.00

JM Last Feather 2oz

$13.00

JM Silver Cross 2oz

$13.00

Koval Rye 2oz

$13.00

Redwood Empire 2oz

$12.00

Screwball PB 2oz

$9.00

Slaughter House 2oz

$12.00

Templeton Rye 2oz

$11.00

Templeton Rye 6yr 2oz

$12.00

Whip Saw 2oz

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10yr 2oz

$18.00

BOURBON

JM Featherbone MIXED

$10.00

Pinhook MIXED

$9.00

Old Forrester 1920 MIXED

$14.00

Angel's Envy MIXED

$14.00

Basil Hayden MIXED

$11.00

Buffalo Trace MIXED

$9.00

Bulliet Bourbon MIXED

$11.00

Four Roses SB MIXED

$11.00

Jeppson's Bourbon MIXED

$7.50

Jim Beam MIXED

$7.50

Knob Creek MIXED

$10.00

Koval Bourbon MIXED

$11.00

Maker's Mark MIXED

$9.00

Straight Edge MIXED

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101 MIXED

$8.00

Woodford Reserve MIXED

$14.00

JM Featherbone 2oz

$16.00

Pinhook 2oz

$14.00

Old Forrester 1920 2oz

$22.00

Angel's Envy 2oz

$18.00

Basil Hayden 2oz

$13.00

Buffalo Trace 2oz

$11.00

Bulliet Bourbon 2oz

$13.00

Four Roses SB 2oz

$13.00

Jeppson's Bourbon 2oz

$9.00

Jim Beam 2oz

$9.00

Knob Creek 2oz

$12.00

Koval Bourbon 2oz

$13.00

Maker's Mark 2oz

$11.00

Straight Edge 2oz

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101 2oz

$10.00

Woodford Reserve 2oz

$18.00

SCOTCH/IRISH

Benriach 10yr MIXED

$11.00

Dead Rabbit MIXED

$10.00

Dewars MIXED

$8.00

Glenlivet 12yr MIXED

$11.00

Green Spot MIXED

$14.00

Hell Cat Maggie MIXED

$9.00

Jameson MIXED

$8.00

Macallan 12yr MIXED

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder MIXED

$9.00

Natterjack MIXED

$10.00

Oban 14yr MIXED

$15.00

Red Breast 12yr MIXED

$15.00

Roe & Co MIXED

$9.00

Slane MIXED

$9.00

Tullamore DEW 12yr MIXED

$12.00

Tullamore DEW MIXED

$9.00

Tullamore XO MIXED

$9.00

Benriach 10yr 2oz

$14.00

Dead Rabbit 2oz

$14.00

Dewars 2oz

$10.00

Glenlivet 12yr 2oz

$14.00

Green Spot 2oz

$20.00

Hell Cat Maggie 2oz

$12.00

Jameson 2oz

$10.00

Macallan 12yr 2oz

$18.00

Monkey Shoulder 2oz

$12.00

Natterjack 2oz

$14.00

Oban 14yr 2oz

$20.00

Red Breast 12yr 2oz

$22.00

Roe & Co 2oz

$12.00

Slane 2oz

$12.00

Tullamore DEW 12yr 2oz

$15.00

Tullamore DEW 2oz

$12.00

Tullamore XO 2oz

$12.00

FLIGHT Young Irish Blend

$22.00

FLIGHT Jewels of the Emerald Isle

$35.00

LIQUERS/CORDIALS

Amaretto Di Saronno MIXED

$8.00Out of stock

Aperol MIXED

$8.00

Cointreau MIXED

$8.00

Frangelico MIXED

$8.00

Kahlua MIXED

$7.00

Baileys MIXED

$7.00

Rumchata MIXED

$7.00

Christian Bros MIXED

$7.00

Carpano Classico MIXED

$7.00

Amaretto Di Saronno ROCKS

$9.50

Aperol ROCKS

$9.50

Cointreau ROCKS

$9.50

Frangelico ROCKS

$9.50

Kahlua ROCKS

$8.50

Baileys ROCKS

$8.50

Rumchata ROCKS

$8.50

Christian Bros ROCKS

$8.50

Carpano Classico ROCKS

$8.50

Amaretto Di Saronno UP

$11.00

Aperol UP

$11.00

Cointreau UP

$11.00

Frangelico UP

$11.00

Kahlua UP

$10.00

Baileys UP

$10.00

Rumchata UP

$10.00

Christian Bros UP

$10.00

Carpano Classico UP

$10.00

SHOTS

Jameson SHOT

$8.00

Fireball SHOT

$6.00

Rumchata SHOT

$7.00

Lemon Drop SHOT

$6.00

Malort SHOT

$6.00

Cinn. Toast Crunch SHOT

$7.00

PB Whiskey SHOT

$7.00

PB+J SHOT

$7.00

Green Tea SHOT

$7.00

Car Bomb SHOT

$10.00

Juarez Gold SHOT

$7.00

Cimarron Blanco SHOT

$9.00

Cimarron Reposado SHOT

$10.00

FLIGHTS

FLIGHT Autumn EQ BRBN

$26.00

FLIGHT Journeyman

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9501 West 171st Street, Tinley Park, IL 60487

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

