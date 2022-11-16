Hilltop International Cuisine imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

Hilltop International Cuisine 417 Marie Avenue

417 Marie Avenue

South Saint Paul, MN 55075

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Sambussa
Special Vegetarian Combo
Hilltop Ethiopian Specials

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$12.99

Fried Wings Covered In Hot Sauce And Served w/ Blue Cheese & fries

Sambussa

$8.50

Triangle Wraps Deep Fried Til Golden Crispy. Stuffed With Onions, Lentils, And Pepper W/ Your Choice Of Chicken, Veggie, Or Beef

Hilltop Sampler

$8.99

Avocado, hummus served with seasoned Injera

Hilltop Sampler Roll

$5.50

Peas, Green Chili Peppers, Salt, Parsley

House Special

Hilltop grand opening menu

Hilltop Burrito

$16.99

A Monster Burrito With Chicken Wrapped In A Warm Flour Tortilla With Rice, Beans, Fajita Veggies, And Topped With Guac, Salsa, Sour Cream,Cilantro And Cheese.

Hilltop Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Smoky-Flavored, Hot-Off-The-Grill Salmon With Bbq Sauce. Served With Sweet Potatoes,Zucchini And Avocado Topped W/ Cilantro

Hilltop Ethiopian Specials

Hilltop Ethiopian Specials

$45.00+

Meat Combo

Hilltop Burger

$12.99

Fried egg, lettuce, onion, tomato, cheese and homemade sauce

Yaberea Tibs

$19.99

Chicken Tibs

$16.99

Kids menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Served w/Your Choice Of Fries

Mac And Cheese

$6.99

Mini Chicken Or Beef Corn Dogs

$5.99

Choice Of Fries Or Fresh Fruit

Flatbread Pizza

$7.99

Only Cheese Pizza

Kids Spaghetti With Meatballs

$8.99

Three Meatballs With Marinara

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Chicken Strips Served With Your Choice Of Fries Or Fresh Fruit

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

grilled flour with melted cheese Extra $2.00 With Chicken

Dessert

Tiramisu Cheesecake

$6.90

Lemon Cheesecake

$6.90

Ice Cream Sundae

$2.99

Side Options

Shiro Wot

$5.99

Misir Wot

$5.99

Ater Kik

$5.99

Fries

$2.00

Fresh Fruit

$2.00

Rice

$3.99

Extra injera

$2.00

Avocado

$3.50

Grilled Chicken

$4.95

Hard boiled egg

$2.99

Mediterranean

Marinated Roasted Lamb Or Goat Shank

$18.99

Ethiopian Seasoning Lamb Mix  Spices - Then Slow-Roasted For Delicious Tenderness. 

Grilled Chicken

$16.99

Marinated In Hilltop Seasoning & Grilled Charbroiled With Fresh Squeezed Lemon 

Chicken Curry

$16.99

Marinated grilled chicken with coconut curry sauce w/side of rice & salad

Salads

Hilltop Tomato Salad

$7.99

Blue crumble cheese, Tomato, Red onion and green pepper with vinaigrette

Hilltop Chopped Salad

$7.99
Greek Salad

$7.99

Creamy Caesar Salad

$7.99

Vegetarian

Special Vegetarian Combo

$20.99

Hilltop Vegetarian Combo W/ Fish

$22.99

Misir Wot

$15.99

Lentils Cooked With Onions, Garlic, Oil And Spicy Red Sauce.

Ater Kik

$15.99

Yellow Lentils Cooked With Onions, Garlic, Oil And Spicy Red Sauce.

Shiro

$12.99

Powdered Chickpeas Cooked In An Ethiopian Made Clog Pot With Olive Oil, Garlic, Onion

Pasta

Grilled Chicken

$16.99

Penne Pasta W/ Garlic

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.99

Served With A Rich Parmesan Cream Sauce

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$19.99

House Made Meatballs Served With Our Tomato Sauce, Basil And Parmesan Made With Your Choice Of Beef Or Chicken.

Seafood

Breaded Fish Cutlet

$22.99

Breaded Fish Fillet Served With Rice Or A Salad.

Mahi Mahi

$22.99

Served With Choice Of Rice Or Salad.

Shrimp skewers

$22.99

Shrimp with a perfect blend of lime and garlic- grilled to deliver with full of flavor

Ethiopian Dish

Yaberea Goden Tibs

$26.99

Beef Short Ribs Sautéed With Onions And Jalapeños. Served On A Cast-Iron Skillet

Special Quanta Firfir

$19.99

Air-Dried Beef Cooked In A Special Red Sauce Mixed With Injera.

Tibs Fitfit

$19.99

Cubes Of Beef Cooked With Injera. Spicy Or Non-Spicy

Kitfo

$20.99

Ground Beef Cooked With Mitmita, Ethiopian Butter And Spices, Aanda Served With Homemade Cheese

Tibs Yebeg

$20.99

Cubes Of Lamb Marinated In House Seasoning And Sautéed With Onions, Tomatoes, And Green Peppers. Awaze- Ethiopian mixed spices Derek-meat is seared until some of the pieces become crunchy.

Lowes Lowes firfir

$19.99

Bozena Shiro w/meat

$16.99

Alycha or Key Siga Wot

$20.99

key Wot and Alycha Wot Combo

$22.99

ZilZil Tibs

$19.99

Cubes of lamb marinated in house seasoning and sauteed with onions, tomatoes, and green peppers

Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Ambo Water

$4.00

Sprite

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.80

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.25

Fanta

$2.25

Apple or orange juice

$2.00

Fresh smoothie

$2.50

Fresh mix fruit

$3.50

Salad

Chopped cobb salad

$7.99

Fresh Romaine, Grilled chicken, Slice Tomato, Red Onion Egg, Crumbled Blue Cheese.

Chicken Caesar salad

$7.99

Fresh Hand Cut Romaine, Marinated Grill Chicken, Croutons and Home-Made Caesar Sauce Parmesan Cheese.

Greek salad

$7.99

Crispy Romaine, olives, cucumber and Tomato, Red onion at Top Crumbled goat Cheese Side of Vegetarian Sauce.

Chef salad

$7.99

Turkey, Egg, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomato, Shredded mix Cheese on bed of lettuce. Side of Italian dressing.

Fajita Chicken salad

$7.99

Fajita Seasoned Chicken, Bell peppers, Onion, Dice Tomato Cheddar & Jack on the top of Romain Seed Butter Dressing.

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$7.99

Baby spinach, mix arugula, strawberry, dried cranberry, Feta cheese & Poppy seed dressing

Entrees

Thai Beef Bowl

$12.00

Sesame seasoned lean ground beef paired with crispy carrots, red peppers and zucchini brought together with gluten free soy sesame lime, basil vinaigrette & basmati rice

Beef & Broccoli

$12.00

Lean beef topped with fresh broccoli and red pepper dressed with our original teriyaki sauce served with fluffy jasmine rice

Coconut & Shrimp or Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Yellow basmati rice topped with sauteed red onions yellow and green squash, zucchini and shrimp tossed in our house coconut Milk curry sauce.

BBQ Chicken & Potatoes

$12.00

Hand shredded chicken breast with house BBQ sauce herb Roasted Yukon potato wedges

Crispy Ranch Chicken Mac

$12.00

Hand breaded Ethiopian seasoned crispy breast served with Baked elbow macaroni and mix our tomato (mixed veggie) red and green bell peppers chaired tomato and red onion.

Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

Our bulgur oats topped with parmesan crusted chicken and Homemade tomato sauce

Pesto Chicken

$12.00

Roasted Chicken Breast Topped with Our Signature Spinach Walnut Pesto Paired with Our Roasted Vegetable Blend of Carrot Coins, Kale and Yellow Peppers.

BBQ Beef Brisket & Mashed Potato

$12.00

Overnight Braised Beef Brisket Hand Shredded and tossed in our BBQ sauce and paired Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes and Garlic Green Beans

Herb Roasted Chicken Buffet

$15.00

Herb Chicken Seasoned green beans, Rosted Red Potato, Tossed Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette, Dinner Roll and Butter. Chocolate Chip Cookie or Brownie tray

Ethiopian Vegetarian Combo

$12.00

Spicy lentil, yellow peas, collard greens, slow cooked with red onion served with Ethiopian sponge bread Injera & Rice

Ater Kik

$12.00

Split yellow pea cooked with red onion, olive oil, garlic and curry sauce side of Injera & rice

Misir Wot

$12.00

Red split lentils cooked with onion garlic, olive oil and famous spicy(berbere) side of aromatic basmati rice.

Tibs Yebeg (Lamb Tibs)

$12.00

Cubes of lamb marinated in house seasoning and sautéed with onion, tomato and green peppers served with choice of Injera or rice

Tibs Yebra (Beef Tibs)

$12.00

Cubes of beef sauté with mixed veggie and kibei (Ethiopian Butter), served with choice of rice or Injera

Appetizer

Sambussa

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
417 Marie Avenue, South Saint Paul, MN 55075

