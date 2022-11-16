Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad
Hilltop International Cuisine 417 Marie Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
417 Marie Avenue, South Saint Paul, MN 55075
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul
No Reviews
164 Snelling Avenue North St. Paul, MN 55104
View restaurant
DeLeo Bros. Pizza - 123 East Broadway Bloomington, MN 55425
No Reviews
123 East Broadway Bloomington, MN 55425
View restaurant
More near South Saint Paul