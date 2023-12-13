Hills of Herat 1982 Washington Valley Rd
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1982 Washington Valley Rd, Martinsville, NJ 08836
