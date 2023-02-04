Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hills of Herat-Basking Ridge 665 Martinsville Road

review star

No reviews yet

665 Martinsville Road

Basking Ridge, NJ 07920

Order Again

Appetizers

BHOLANI

$7.00

Thin fried pastry filled with your choice of potatoes or butternut squash, all seasoned with fresh herbs and spices.

FALAFEL

$7.00

Crispy ground chickpea patties and fresh herbs, formed into a fritter.

GRAPE LEAVES

$7.00

Stuffed grape leaves with rice, exotic herbs, and spices. Topped with a homemade chutney.

ASHAK

$8.00

Afghan style dumplings filled with mix chives, leek onions and scallions, garnished with homemade mint yogurt and lentil sauce.

MANTU

$9.00

CLASSIC HUMMUS

$9.00

Traditional dip made of chickpeas, garlic, tahini, and oriental seasonings.

RED BEET HUMMUM

$10.00

Chickpeas and red beets purée, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and tahini.

GREEN SPINACH HUMMUS

$10.00

Chickpeas and spinach purée, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, tahini

Salads

SHEPHERD SALAD

$14.00

Chopped tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, parsley, and in house dressing.

MIXED GREENS SALAD

$16.00

Mixed greens with pecans, dried cranberries, goat cheese, avocado, berries, and in house dressing.

PEAR SALAD

$18.00

Arugula with goat cheese, avocado, dried cranberries, pecans, and in house dressing.

QUINOA SALAD

$18.00

Quinoa, chickpeas, and bell peppers mixed with our shepherd salad.

Lunch

LENTIL QORMA

$16.00

Lentils simmered in a traditional tomato, bell pepper, garlic, and onion herb sauce.

MIXED VEGETABLES

$17.00

Seasonal mixed vegetables cooked in tomato sauce, and traditional spices and herbs.

CAULIFLOWER

$17.00

Steamed and sautéed cauliflower mixed with fresh green peas, herbs, and spices.

BAMIA

$17.00

Chopped pieces of okra, cooked with Afghan herbs and spices.

BORANI BANJAN

$18.00

Thin, lightly fried eggplant made with tomato and garlic sauce, garnished with our homemade mint yogurt.

CHICKEN KABOB

$17.00

CHICKEN KOFTA

$17.00

CHICKEN QORMA

$17.00

SHAMI KABOB

$18.00

LAMB SHANK

$22.00

FILET MIGNON KABOB

$23.00

MEATBALLS QORMA

$18.00

VEAL QORMA

$19.00

SHRIMP KABOB

$19.00

SALMON KABOB

$19.00

BREAD

$1.99

VEGETARIAN SIDES

$8.00

RICE SIDES

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

Dinner

CAULIFLOWER

$21.00

Steamed and sautéed cauliflower mixed with fresh green peas, herbs, and spices.

BAMIA

$21.00

Chopped pieces of okra, cooked with Afghan herbs and spices.

LENTIL QORMA

$22.00

Lentils simmered in a traditional tomato, bell pepper, garlic, and onion herb sauce.

BORAN BANJAN

$23.00

Thin, lightly fried eggplant made with tomatoes and garlic sauce, garnished with our homemade mint yogurt.

CHICKEN KABOB

$25.00

Marinated chicken breast kabobs.

CHICKEN KOFTA

$25.00

Ground chicken kabobs mixed with traditional spices.

SHAMI KABOB

$26.00

Ground beef kabobs mixed with traditional spices.

HERAT COMBO

$36.00

Skewer of Filet Mignon and Chicken Kabob.

LAMB CHOPS

$38.00

Savory and tender lamb chops.

FILET MIGNON KABOB

$38.00

Our best, marinated, and tender filet mignon kabobs.

LAMB KABOB

$35.00

Marinated cubes of lamb in a mixture of authentic spices and herbs.

SULTANI KABOB

$38.00

A house made combination of ground beef and lamb mixed with authentic spices and herbs.

SHRIMP KABOB

$28.00

Tender shrimp marinated in traditional garlic-based sauce.

SALMON KABOB

$30.00

Marinated fresh filleted salmon.

RIBEYE

$40.00

T-BONE

$43.00

FILET MIGNON STEAK

$40.00

SALMON STEAK

$41.00

CHICKEN QORMA

$25.00

Boneless chicken thighs, slowly simmered in homemade tomatoes-based sauce, seasoned with fresh herbs and spices.

MEATBALLS QORMA

$25.00

Ground beef seasoned with tomato, onions, garlic, coriander, and cumin.

VEAL QORMA

$27.00

Braised veal simmered in a rich and flavorful sauce made with a variety of authentic spices and herbs.

LAMB SHANK

$38.00

Baked lamb shank broiled with fresh vegetables.

BREAD

$1.99

Our homemade bread, made fresh per order.

VEGETARIAN SIDES

$8.00

Choice of any of our Vegetarian entrees as a side.

RICE SIDES

$7.00

Choice of any of our Rices.

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

Shepherd Salad

$8.00

Chickpeas

$5.00

Desserts

FIRNI

$7.00

Non-egg custard flavored with cardamom.

RICE PUDDING

$7.00

Homemade rice pudding.

RASMALAI

$7.00

Homemade cheese, soaked in a sweet milk.

GOSHE FIL

$8.00

Thin fried sweet dough, topped with powdered sugar & pistachios.

BAKLAVA

$8.00

Layered pastry dessert, filled with finely chopped nuts, and sweetened with a homemade brown sugar syrup.

HOMEMADE ICE CREAM

$9.00

Assorted Freshly homemade ice cream, paired with in season fruits.

Beverages

GREEN TEA

$5.00

Brewed Green tea mixed with cardamom.

BLACK TEA

$5.00

Brewed Black tea mixed with cardamom.

SHIR CHAI

$6.00

Cooked black tea with cardamom, cream, milk & sugar.

SAFFRON TEA

$8.00

Brewed high quality Saffron tea.

SHOT ESPRESSO - SINGLE

$2.50

Single

SHOT ESPRESSO - DOUBLE

$5.00

Double

CAPPUCCINO

$6.00

LATTE

$6.00

COFFEE

$5.00

TURKISH COFEE

$3.50

MIX JUICE

$7.50

CARROT JUICE

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$8.00

APPLE JUICE

$6.00

PEPSI

$3.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

SIERRA MIST

$3.00

CLUB SODA

$3.00

PINK LEMONADE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

Hand Crafted Premium Mocktails

#1-Pomegranate Negroni

$11.00

Gentian, Rhodiola, Bitter Orange, Lemon Peel

#2-Spicy Pineapple Margarita

$11.00

Ginger, Pineapple, Ancho Chili, Damiana, Lime

#3-Cucumber Collins

$11.00

Juniper, Lemon Verbena, Orange Blossom, Ashwagandha, Angelica

#4-Sicilian Blood Orange+Green Mandarin Spritz

$11.00

American Ginseng, White Grape, Rhubarb Root, Basil, Turmeric

#5-Smoked Cherry Chocolate Old Fashioned

$11.00

Dark Cherry, Elderberry, Oak+Chicory, Shatavari, Cacao

#6- Coconut oat PainKiller

$11.00

Coconut, Pineapple, Lemon Balm, Nutmeg, Aloe

#7- Sparkling Elderflower Champagne Cocktail

$11.00

Jasmine, Chardonnay, Elderflower, Lavend

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
