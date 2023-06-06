Hills To Sea 433 North Reading Road
433 North Reading Road
Ephrata, PA 17522
Main Menu
Appetizers
Vegetable Eggroll
Cabbage, carrot, glass noodle, garlic and served with duck sauce.
Pork Eggroll
Pork, egg, cabbage, carrot, glass noodle, garlic, scallion served with duck sauce.
Samosa
Potato, Onion, curry and Homemade tamari sauce.
Crab Rangoon
Crab, Cream Cheese, Carrot and served with sweet and sour sauce.
Crispy Wonton
Crispy wonton filled with ground pork and shrimp. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Dumplings
Pork/Chicken/Vegetable: served with garlic soy sauce.
Tulip Dumplings
Ground chicken, pork, shrimp and served with garlic soy.
Chive Bun
Soft bun filled with garlic chive, served with garlic soy sauce.
Golden Shrimp Roll
Marinated shrimp wrapped with egg roll paper served with sweet and sour sauce.
Coconut Shrimp
Golden crispy coconut shrimp served with sweet and sour sauce.
Spring Roll
Choice of tofu or Cooked shrimp, rice noodle, lettuce wrapped with rice paper. Served with Home made Peanut sauce
Butter Calamari
Buttered deep Fried Calamari, served with sweet and sour sauce
Chicken Wings
House special chicken wing served with sweet chili sauce
Thai Sai Krok
Thai traditional seasoning pork sausage, served with cucumber, cabbage, garlic and chili pepper.
Thai Fish Cakes
Tender fish meat marinated with red curry paste, egg, lime leave, long green bean. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Roti
Indian crispy flatbread, served with chickpea curry.
Steam Pork Bun
Soft bun filled with Barbeque flavor char siu pork, served with sriracha.
HTS Special Roll
Marinated steam pork, bean sprout, and mushroom, wrapped with rice paper. Served with garlic soy sauce.
Satay
Choice of coconut marinated Chicken, Pork or Shrimp. Served with homemade peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Fried Corn
Deep fried fresh corn and served with sweet chilli sauce.
Burmese style fried Vegetable Platter
Potato, onion, Bean sprout, Broccoli, Asparagus, fried Tofu. Served homemade sauce.
Dim Sum Combo
Steam Chicken dumpling, Tulip dumpling, Pork Bun and Chive Bun.
Sushi Appetizers
Seaweed Salad
Marinated seaweed in sesame dressing
Edamame
Green soybeans, lightly sprinkle salt and pepper
Krab Salad
Spicy Kani sticks, topped with scallions, house special spicy sauce and masago
Rocky Tuna
Butter fried baby mushrooms stuffed with spicy tuna. Lightly drizzled with house special sauces
Tuna Tartare
Spicy tuna with salmon roe, quail egg. Topped with scallions
Tataki
Choice of Tuna or Yellowtail seared and lightly seasoned with salt and pepper. Topped with citric ponzu sauce and scallions.
Crispy Soft Shell Crab
Lightly batter fried soft shell crab drizzled with savory creamy sauce
Baked Mussels
Mussels bake with special creamy sauces.
Soup
Tom Yum Soup
Traditional Thai hot and sour soup with coconut milk and mixed vegetable.
Coconut Soup
Coconut milk with lemongrass, galangal, lime leave and top with Scallion
Pineapple Soup
Pineapple soup with lemongrass, galangal, and lime leave and mixed vegetable.
Wonton Soup
Vegetable broth with wonton wrapped and topped with scallion.
Tofu Soup
Vegetable broth with steam tofu and topped with scallion.
Miso Soup
Traditional Japanese soup made with dashi broth, miso paste, seaweed and tofu.
Kimchi Soup
Kimchi stew in Korean traditional hot stone bowl with tofu, garlic, onions, scallion and sesame oil.
Salad
Laab Kai
Ground Chicken with fresh herbs, toasted rice powder, and citrus dressing. Served with sticky rice.
Beef Salad
Slice Beef salad with fresh herbs, toasted rice powder and citrus dressing. Server with Sticky rice
Pork Salad
Slice pork salad with fresh herbs, toasted rice powder and citrus dressing. Served with sticky rice
Seafood Salad
Mixed seafood salad with sweet fresh corn, tomato, onion and carrot. Dressing with home made citrus sauce.
Som Tam Salad
Shredded green papaya salad with tomato, carrot, green bean and peanut. Dressing with home made citrus sauce.
Mango Salad
Mango salad with tomato, onion, carrot and peanut in homemade citrus dressing.
Burmese Tea Leaf Salad
Formatted tea leave with cabbage, tomato, crunchy beans, roasted sesame seeds.
Burmese Tohu Salad
Burmese style steam ground pea with cabbage, onion, roasted ground pea and lime leave. Dressing with special home made sauce.
Thai Coleslaw
Thai cabbage, tomato, green bean in citrus dressing.
Noodle Entrees
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles stir fried with tofu, bean sprout, garlic chive leaf, egg, ground peanut seasoning with traditional home made tamarind sauce.
Drunken Noodle
Stir Fried Jumbo Rice noodles with smoke sweet chili sauce, broccoli, onion, carrot, bell pepper, and basil.
Pad See Ew
Stir-fried jumbo noodle in sweet black soy sauce, broccoli, carrot and egg.
Pad See Mee
Rice vermicelli noodle stir-fried with egg, onion, carrot, Chinese cabbage in black soy sauce.
Kat Ji Kait
Flat rice noodle in southern Burmese traditional sweet and sour, chickpea, onion and carrot.
Mi Goreng
Egg Noodle stir fried with egg, onion, carrot, broccoli, baby corn and ground peanut with smoky Indonesia soy sauce.
Kimchi Noodle
Egg Noodle stir fried with Traditional Korean style sauce and fermented cabbage, scallion, and sesame seeds.
Singapore Noodle
Rice vermicelli noodle stir-fried with curry powder, onion, bean sprout, bell pepper, carrot, baby corn, and broccoli.
Yaki Soba
Egg noodle stir-fried in smoky Japanese style sauce, onion, carrot and cabbage.
Kauswe Kyaw
Egg noodle stir-fried with Burmese garlic sauce, egg, carrot and cabbage.
Wonton Mee
Egg noodle in Hong Kong style sauce with sweet roasted pork and steam bok choy. Served with wonton soup.
Pho
Vietnamese traditional vegetable broth with bean sprout, onion, scallion and basil leaf.
Khoa Soi
Chiang Mai famous coconut soup in traditional curry paste. Served with egg noodle, fermented mustard green, onion and lime.
Mohinga
Traditional Burmese fish soups with rice noodle, onion, boil egg, and topped crispy chanadal pea.
Ong No Kauswe
Burmese coconut milk, egg noodle, with chicken, onion, boil egg, and topped with chanadal pea.
Nan Ji Thoke
Thick rice noodle with roasted chadanal pea powder, egg, onion, scallion. Served with wonton soup.
Tom yum noodle soup
Curry Entrees
Red Curry
Red Curry paste with bamboo shoot, bell pepper in coconut milk.
Green Curry
Green curry paste with bamboo shoot, sweet basil and bell pepper in coconut milk.
Panang Curry
Panang curry paste with string bean, bell pepper, and ground peanut in coconut milk. (Contains Peanuts)
Masaman Curry
Masaman curry paste with onion and peanut in coconut milk. (Contains peanuts)
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste with potato, bell pepper and carrot.
Rice Entrees
Thai Basil Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with egg, carrot, pea, onion and basil.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with pineapple, egg, carrot, and onion in curry powder.
Burmese Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with steamed chickpea in homemade garlic sauce.
Sausage Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with Thai sausage in homemade special sauce.
Nasi Lemak
Malaysian coconut rice served with fried chicken, boiled egg, sambal, fried anchovies, roasted peanut and cucumber.
Hainanese Chicken Rice
Seasoned rice served with fried chicken or steamed chicken and sweet chili sauce.
Stir-Fried Entrees
Pad Ka Pao
Choice of ground chicken or pork in special Thai traditional sauce with crispy fried egg on top.
Vegetable Stir Fried
Stir fried with mushroom, broccoli, baby corn, onion, bell pepper, carrot, string bean, snow pea, garlic in house special sauce.
Basil Stir-Fried
Stir fried basil, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, carrot, broccoli and string bean
Garlic Stir Fried
Stir fried garlic, snow pea, baby corn, onion, bell pepper, carrot, Napa cabbage and broccoli.
Ginger Stir-Fried
Stir fried ginger, baby corn, snow pea, onion, carrot, broccoli, and celery
Eggplant Stir-Fried
Stir fried eggplant, broccoli, carrot, and onion
Sweet and Sour Stir-Fried
Stir fried with pineapple, tomato, snow pea, celery, onion, bell pepper, broccoli, carrot in sweet and sour sauce.
Cashew Stir-Fried
Stir fried with cashew nut, snow pea, baby corn, carrot, onion, bell pepper, broccoli in house special sauce.
General Tso
House Special Entrees
Cho Chin Nga Kyaw
Fried whole Fish with sweet and sour sauce served with Rice
Duck Tamarind
Roasted duck with house special sweet and sour sauce.
Yum Tilapia
Dip Fried Tilapia with mango and Cashew nut served with rice.
Deh-Oh Thamin
Chicken marinated in curry sauce served with sunny side up egg, steamed broccoli and rice.
Hills to Sea Special Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, garlic and deep fried Salmon or crabmeat.
Seafood Lover
Stir fried with shrimp, mussel, scallop, squid, diced salmon, onion, carrot, young black pepper corn, bell pepper, broc-
Coco Island
Hot and Sour seafood with lemongrass, lime leave, mushroom, galangal, tomato and onion in coconut milk served with rice.
Sa-lone Paradise
Steamed tilapia fish with sesame oil ginger, scallion, red bell pepper in house special sauce.
Biryani Chicken
Indian styled seasoned rice with marinated soft tender chicken, raisin, cashew, bay leaves, star anise and cinnamon stick.
Bibimbap
Hot stone pot with stir fried beef and vegetable topped with sunny side up egg served with kimchi and pickled radish
Thai Villagers Combo
Chicken wings, Green papaya salad, sticky rice and crispy pork rinds (contains peanuts)
Red curry salmon lover
Sides
Classic Sushi Rolls
Healthy Roll
Carrot, Cucumber and avocado
Vegetable Roll
Choice of vegetable avocado, cucumber, carrot or mango.
California Roll
Crabstick, cucumber and avocado
Spicy California Roll
Spicy crab salad, cucumber, avocado and topped with spicy mayo
Crunchy Crab Roll
Spicy crab salad, cucumber, avocado and topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and fried onion.
Crunchy Shrimp Roll
Spicy shrimp salad, cucumber and topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and tempura crunch.
Philadelphia Roll
Crabstick, cream cheese and avocado
Tuna Roll
Tuna with avocado
Salmon Roll
Salmon with avocado
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail, cucumber and Scallions
Bagel Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado.
Spicy Roll
Spicy Tuna or Salmon salad with cucumber, topped with spicy mayo.
Eel Roll
Eel, cucumber and eel sauce.
Chef Special Sushi Rolls
Tuna Lover
Tuna, mango, cream cheese. Topped with tuna and masago.
Salmon Lover
Salmon, mango, cream cheese. Topped with salmon and salmon roe.
Salmon Crazy
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo. Topped with seared salmon, scallion and crispy onion.
Rainbow Roll
Kani stick, cucumber, topped with salmon, tuna, ebi shrimp and avocado.
Sukura Roll
Fried Sweet potato topped with shrimp, avocado and eel sauce.
Caterpella Roll
Eel, cucumber, topped with avocado and eel sauce.
Hills to Sea Roll
Soft shell crab and cucumber topped with avocado, topped creamy sauces and masago.
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and tempura crunch.
Black Dragon Roll
Kani stick, cucumber. Topped with eel, avocado, masago and eel sauce.
Red Dragon
Spicy yellowtail, spicy carab, cucumber, topped with salmon, spicy tuna, special sauce, scallions and masago.
Dancing Dinosaur
Smoked salmon, kani stick, eel, cream cheese, avocado. Deep fried and topped with spy mayo, eel sauce, masago.
King Roll
Shrimp Tempura, eel, avocado. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago.
Queen Roll
Spicy crab salad, cucumber, avocado. Topped with salmon and avocado.
Ocean Angel Roll
Spicy crab salad, cucumber and avocado. Topped with spicy shrimp, tempura crunch, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Spider Roll
Crispy soft shell crab, flying fish roe, masago and eel sauce.
Hawaii Roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber and avocado. Topped with spicy crab salad, masago, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Emperor's Futomaki
Salmon, tuna, yellow tail and avocado drizzled with spicy mayo and sriracha.
Volcano Roll
Choice of Tuna or salmon, avocado, and cumber roll. Topped with spicy tuna or salmon, scallion, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crispy fried onion.
Mango Tango
Spicy crab salad, avocado, cucumber roll. Topped with Mango, shrimp, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Half and Half Roll
Spicy crab salad, avocado and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon spicy mayo and scallion.
Ninja Roll
Salmon, tuna, cucumber, topped with seared yellowtail, scallion and special sauce and masago.
Double Crab Roll
Kani sticks, avocado, cream cheese, topped with crab salad, creamy sauces, crunchy chip, scallion and masago.
Creamy and Crispy Roll
Crispy battered fried roll with smoked salmon, salmon, avocado, asparagus, cream cheese, drizzled with creamy sauces and spicy crunch.
Sashimi - 2 Piece Order
Nigiri - 2 Piece Order
Poke Bowl
Combo Specials
Mixed and Match Nigiri or Sashimi
6 pieces per order
Simple Combo
3 nigiri (Chef’s choice) and California roll
Family Combo
3 nigiri, tempura shrimp roll, Salmon lover.
Cooked Combo
Spicy Crab Salad, tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce and fried onion.
Samurai Combo
Salmon Crazy roll, Spider Roll and Tuna maki roll.
Rock 'n Maki Combo
King roll, Queen Roll and Salmon maki roll.
Raw Combo
Spicy Tuna roll, spicy salmon roll and tuna avocado roll.
Sushi Combo
Sashimi 8 pieces and Nigiri 8 pieces.
Tuna Combo
Tuna maki , Tuna sashimi 3 pieces and Tuna nigiri 3 pieces.
Salmon Combo
Salmon maki, Salmon sashimi 3 pieces and Salmon nigiri 3 pieces.
Love Boat
Tempura shrimp roll, spicy crab roll, Tuna avocado roll, nigiri 6 pieces, sashimi 6 pieces and seaweed salad.
Desserts
Mango Sticky Rice
Sweet coconut sticky rice with fresh Mango
Duian and Sticky Rice
Sweet coconut sticky rice with fresh Durian topped with sesame seed.
Fried Banana with Ice Cream
Deep butter fried banana with choice of ice cream
Coconut custard
Falooda
Burmese famous sweet coconut milk in mixed tropical fruits and tapioca pellets
ABC Special Coconut Custard
Malaysian famous ice shaved with mix tropical fruits
Ice Cream
Chocolate, Vanilla, Green Tea, Coconut
Cheesecake
Lava Cake
Beverages
Hot Beverages
Cold Beverages
Boba
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
