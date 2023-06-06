Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hills To Sea 433 North Reading Road

review star

No reviews yet

433 North Reading Road

Ephrata, PA 17522

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Main Menu

Appetizers

Vegetable Eggroll

Vegetable Eggroll

$5.99

Cabbage, carrot, glass noodle, garlic and served with duck sauce.

Pork Eggroll

Pork Eggroll

$6.99

Pork, egg, cabbage, carrot, glass noodle, garlic, scallion served with duck sauce.

Samosa

Samosa

$6.99

Potato, Onion, curry and Homemade tamari sauce.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$7.99

Crab, Cream Cheese, Carrot and served with sweet and sour sauce.

Crispy Wonton

Crispy Wonton

$7.99

Crispy wonton filled with ground pork and shrimp. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Dumplings

Dumplings

$7.99

Pork/Chicken/Vegetable: served with garlic soy sauce.

Tulip Dumplings

Tulip Dumplings

$8.99

Ground chicken, pork, shrimp and served with garlic soy.

Chive Bun

Chive Bun

$5.99

Soft bun filled with garlic chive, served with garlic soy sauce.

Golden Shrimp Roll

Golden Shrimp Roll

$8.99

Marinated shrimp wrapped with egg roll paper served with sweet and sour sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$8.99

Golden crispy coconut shrimp served with sweet and sour sauce.

Spring Roll

$7.99

Choice of tofu or Cooked shrimp, rice noodle, lettuce wrapped with rice paper. Served with Home made Peanut sauce

Butter Calamari

Butter Calamari

$7.99

Buttered deep Fried Calamari, served with sweet and sour sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.99

House special chicken wing served with sweet chili sauce

Thai Sai Krok

Thai Sai Krok

$8.99

Thai traditional seasoning pork sausage, served with cucumber, cabbage, garlic and chili pepper.

Thai Fish Cakes

Thai Fish Cakes

$8.99

Tender fish meat marinated with red curry paste, egg, lime leave, long green bean. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Roti

Roti

$5.99

Indian crispy flatbread, served with chickpea curry.

Steam Pork Bun

Steam Pork Bun

$5.99

Soft bun filled with Barbeque flavor char siu pork, served with sriracha.

HTS Special Roll

HTS Special Roll

$7.99

Marinated steam pork, bean sprout, and mushroom, wrapped with rice paper. Served with garlic soy sauce.

Satay

Satay

Choice of coconut marinated Chicken, Pork or Shrimp. Served with homemade peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

Fried Corn

$4.99

Deep fried fresh corn and served with sweet chilli sauce.

Burmese style fried Vegetable Platter

$12.99

Potato, onion, Bean sprout, Broccoli, Asparagus, fried Tofu. Served homemade sauce.

Dim Sum Combo

$14.99

Steam Chicken dumpling, Tulip dumpling, Pork Bun and Chive Bun.

Sushi Appetizers

Seaweed Salad

$4.99

Marinated seaweed in sesame dressing

Edamame

$4.90

Green soybeans, lightly sprinkle salt and pepper

Krab Salad

$5.99

Spicy Kani sticks, topped with scallions, house special spicy sauce and masago

Rocky Tuna

$6.99

Butter fried baby mushrooms stuffed with spicy tuna. Lightly drizzled with house special sauces

Tuna Tartare

$9.99

Spicy tuna with salmon roe, quail egg. Topped with scallions

Tataki

Tataki

$11.99

Choice of Tuna or Yellowtail seared and lightly seasoned with salt and pepper. Topped with citric ponzu sauce and scallions.

Crispy Soft Shell Crab

$8.99

Lightly batter fried soft shell crab drizzled with savory creamy sauce

Baked Mussels

$8.99

Mussels bake with special creamy sauces.

Soup

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$6.99

Traditional Thai hot and sour soup with coconut milk and mixed vegetable.

Coconut Soup

Coconut Soup

$6.99

Coconut milk with lemongrass, galangal, lime leave and top with Scallion

Pineapple Soup

Pineapple Soup

$6.99

Pineapple soup with lemongrass, galangal, and lime leave and mixed vegetable.

Wonton Soup

$6.99

Vegetable broth with wonton wrapped and topped with scallion.

Tofu Soup

$6.99

Vegetable broth with steam tofu and topped with scallion.

Miso Soup

$5.99

Traditional Japanese soup made with dashi broth, miso paste, seaweed and tofu.

Kimchi Soup

Kimchi Soup

$6.99

Kimchi stew in Korean traditional hot stone bowl with tofu, garlic, onions, scallion and sesame oil.

Salad

Laab Kai

Laab Kai

$10.99

Ground Chicken with fresh herbs, toasted rice powder, and citrus dressing. Served with sticky rice.

Beef Salad

Beef Salad

$11.99

Slice Beef salad with fresh herbs, toasted rice powder and citrus dressing. Server with Sticky rice

Pork Salad

$11.99

Slice pork salad with fresh herbs, toasted rice powder and citrus dressing. Served with sticky rice

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$14.99

Mixed seafood salad with sweet fresh corn, tomato, onion and carrot. Dressing with home made citrus sauce.

Som Tam Salad

Som Tam Salad

$9.99

Shredded green papaya salad with tomato, carrot, green bean and peanut. Dressing with home made citrus sauce.

Mango Salad

$9.99

Mango salad with tomato, onion, carrot and peanut in homemade citrus dressing.

Burmese Tea Leaf Salad

Burmese Tea Leaf Salad

$7.99

Formatted tea leave with cabbage, tomato, crunchy beans, roasted sesame seeds.

Burmese Tohu Salad

Burmese Tohu Salad

$7.99

Burmese style steam ground pea with cabbage, onion, roasted ground pea and lime leave. Dressing with special home made sauce.

Thai Coleslaw

$7.99

Thai cabbage, tomato, green bean in citrus dressing.

Noodle Entrees

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.99

Thin rice noodles stir fried with tofu, bean sprout, garlic chive leaf, egg, ground peanut seasoning with traditional home made tamarind sauce.

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$12.99

Stir Fried Jumbo Rice noodles with smoke sweet chili sauce, broccoli, onion, carrot, bell pepper, and basil.

Pad See Ew

$12.99

Stir-fried jumbo noodle in sweet black soy sauce, broccoli, carrot and egg.

Pad See Mee

$12.99

Rice vermicelli noodle stir-fried with egg, onion, carrot, Chinese cabbage in black soy sauce.

Kat Ji Kait

Kat Ji Kait

$12.99

Flat rice noodle in southern Burmese traditional sweet and sour, chickpea, onion and carrot.

Mi Goreng

$12.99

Egg Noodle stir fried with egg, onion, carrot, broccoli, baby corn and ground peanut with smoky Indonesia soy sauce.

Kimchi Noodle

$12.99

Egg Noodle stir fried with Traditional Korean style sauce and fermented cabbage, scallion, and sesame seeds.

Singapore Noodle

$12.99

Rice vermicelli noodle stir-fried with curry powder, onion, bean sprout, bell pepper, carrot, baby corn, and broccoli.

Yaki Soba

$12.99

Egg noodle stir-fried in smoky Japanese style sauce, onion, carrot and cabbage.

Kauswe Kyaw

Kauswe Kyaw

$12.99

Egg noodle stir-fried with Burmese garlic sauce, egg, carrot and cabbage.

Wonton Mee

Wonton Mee

$14.99

Egg noodle in Hong Kong style sauce with sweet roasted pork and steam bok choy. Served with wonton soup.

Pho

$12.99

Vietnamese traditional vegetable broth with bean sprout, onion, scallion and basil leaf.

Khoa Soi

$14.99

Chiang Mai famous coconut soup in traditional curry paste. Served with egg noodle, fermented mustard green, onion and lime.

Mohinga

Mohinga

$12.99

Traditional Burmese fish soups with rice noodle, onion, boil egg, and topped crispy chanadal pea.

Ong No Kauswe

$12.99

Burmese coconut milk, egg noodle, with chicken, onion, boil egg, and topped with chanadal pea.

Nan Ji Thoke

Nan Ji Thoke

$12.99

Thick rice noodle with roasted chadanal pea powder, egg, onion, scallion. Served with wonton soup.

Tom yum noodle soup

$12.99

Curry Entrees

Red Curry

Red Curry

$11.99

Red Curry paste with bamboo shoot, bell pepper in coconut milk.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$11.99

Green curry paste with bamboo shoot, sweet basil and bell pepper in coconut milk.

Panang Curry

$11.99

Panang curry paste with string bean, bell pepper, and ground peanut in coconut milk. (Contains Peanuts)

Masaman Curry

$11.99

Masaman curry paste with onion and peanut in coconut milk. (Contains peanuts)

Yellow Curry

$11.99

Yellow curry paste with potato, bell pepper and carrot.

Rice Entrees

Thai Basil Fried Rice

Thai Basil Fried Rice

$11.99

Stir-fried rice with egg, carrot, pea, onion and basil.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.99

Stir fried rice with pineapple, egg, carrot, and onion in curry powder.

Burmese Fried Rice

$11.99

Stir fried rice with steamed chickpea in homemade garlic sauce.

Sausage Fried Rice

$13.99

Stir fried rice with Thai sausage in homemade special sauce.

Nasi Lemak

Nasi Lemak

$14.99

Malaysian coconut rice served with fried chicken, boiled egg, sambal, fried anchovies, roasted peanut and cucumber.

Hainanese Chicken Rice

$14.99

Seasoned rice served with fried chicken or steamed chicken and sweet chili sauce.

Stir-Fried Entrees

Pad Ka Pao

Pad Ka Pao

$15.99

Choice of ground chicken or pork in special Thai traditional sauce with crispy fried egg on top.

Vegetable Stir Fried

$12.99

Stir fried with mushroom, broccoli, baby corn, onion, bell pepper, carrot, string bean, snow pea, garlic in house special sauce.

Basil Stir-Fried

$12.99

Stir fried basil, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, carrot, broccoli and string bean

Garlic Stir Fried

$12.99

Stir fried garlic, snow pea, baby corn, onion, bell pepper, carrot, Napa cabbage and broccoli.

Ginger Stir-Fried

$12.99

Stir fried ginger, baby corn, snow pea, onion, carrot, broccoli, and celery

Eggplant Stir-Fried

$12.99

Stir fried eggplant, broccoli, carrot, and onion

Sweet and Sour Stir-Fried

$12.99

Stir fried with pineapple, tomato, snow pea, celery, onion, bell pepper, broccoli, carrot in sweet and sour sauce.

Cashew Stir-Fried

Cashew Stir-Fried

$12.99

Stir fried with cashew nut, snow pea, baby corn, carrot, onion, bell pepper, broccoli in house special sauce.

General Tso

$12.99

House Special Entrees

Cho Chin Nga Kyaw

Cho Chin Nga Kyaw

$21.99

Fried whole Fish with sweet and sour sauce served with Rice

Duck Tamarind

Duck Tamarind

$22.99

Roasted duck with house special sweet and sour sauce.

Yum Tilapia

Yum Tilapia

$19.99

Dip Fried Tilapia with mango and Cashew nut served with rice.

Deh-Oh Thamin

Deh-Oh Thamin

$17.99

Chicken marinated in curry sauce served with sunny side up egg, steamed broccoli and rice.

Hills to Sea Special Fried Rice

Hills to Sea Special Fried Rice

$18.99

Stir fried rice with egg, garlic and deep fried Salmon or crabmeat.

Seafood Lover

$21.99

Stir fried with shrimp, mussel, scallop, squid, diced salmon, onion, carrot, young black pepper corn, bell pepper, broc-

Coco Island

$21.99

Hot and Sour seafood with lemongrass, lime leave, mushroom, galangal, tomato and onion in coconut milk served with rice.

Sa-lone Paradise

$19.99

Steamed tilapia fish with sesame oil ginger, scallion, red bell pepper in house special sauce.

Biryani Chicken

Biryani Chicken

$16.99

Indian styled seasoned rice with marinated soft tender chicken, raisin, cashew, bay leaves, star anise and cinnamon stick.

Bibimbap

Bibimbap

$16.99

Hot stone pot with stir fried beef and vegetable topped with sunny side up egg served with kimchi and pickled radish

Thai Villagers Combo

$17.99

Chicken wings, Green papaya salad, sticky rice and crispy pork rinds (contains peanuts)

Red curry salmon lover

$19.99

Sides

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Steamed Sticky Rice

$3.00

Steamed Brown Rice

$3.00

Steamed Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Classic Sushi Rolls

Healthy Roll

$5.99

Carrot, Cucumber and avocado

Vegetable Roll

$5.99

Choice of vegetable avocado, cucumber, carrot or mango.

California Roll

$6.99

Crabstick, cucumber and avocado

Spicy California Roll

$6.99

Spicy crab salad, cucumber, avocado and topped with spicy mayo

Crunchy Crab Roll

$6.99

Spicy crab salad, cucumber, avocado and topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and fried onion.

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$7.99

Spicy shrimp salad, cucumber and topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and tempura crunch.

Philadelphia Roll

$8.99

Crabstick, cream cheese and avocado

Tuna Roll

$8.99

Tuna with avocado

Salmon Roll

$8.99

Salmon with avocado

Yellowtail Roll

$8.99

Yellowtail, cucumber and Scallions

Bagel Roll

$8.99

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado.

Spicy Roll

$8.99

Spicy Tuna or Salmon salad with cucumber, topped with spicy mayo.

Eel Roll

$8.99

Eel, cucumber and eel sauce.

Chef Special Sushi Rolls

Tuna Lover

Tuna Lover

$12.99

Tuna, mango, cream cheese. Topped with tuna and masago.

Salmon Lover

$13.99

Salmon, mango, cream cheese. Topped with salmon and salmon roe.

Salmon Crazy

Salmon Crazy

$13.99

Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo. Topped with seared salmon, scallion and crispy onion.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$12.99

Kani stick, cucumber, topped with salmon, tuna, ebi shrimp and avocado.

Sukura Roll

$9.99

Fried Sweet potato topped with shrimp, avocado and eel sauce.

Caterpella Roll

$9.99

Eel, cucumber, topped with avocado and eel sauce.

Hills to Sea Roll

Hills to Sea Roll

$12.99

Soft shell crab and cucumber topped with avocado, topped creamy sauces and masago.

Shrimp Tempura

$9.99

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and tempura crunch.

Black Dragon Roll

Black Dragon Roll

$12.99

Kani stick, cucumber. Topped with eel, avocado, masago and eel sauce.

Red Dragon

$14.99

Spicy yellowtail, spicy carab, cucumber, topped with salmon, spicy tuna, special sauce, scallions and masago.

Dancing Dinosaur

$14.99

Smoked salmon, kani stick, eel, cream cheese, avocado. Deep fried and topped with spy mayo, eel sauce, masago.

King Roll

$12.99

Shrimp Tempura, eel, avocado. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago.

Queen Roll

$12.99

Spicy crab salad, cucumber, avocado. Topped with salmon and avocado.

Ocean Angel Roll

$12.99

Spicy crab salad, cucumber and avocado. Topped with spicy shrimp, tempura crunch, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Spider Roll

$13.99

Crispy soft shell crab, flying fish roe, masago and eel sauce.

Hawaii Roll

Hawaii Roll

$12.99

Tempura shrimp, cucumber and avocado. Topped with spicy crab salad, masago, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Emperor's Futomaki

$13.99

Salmon, tuna, yellow tail and avocado drizzled with spicy mayo and sriracha.

Volcano Roll

$11.99

Choice of Tuna or salmon, avocado, and cumber roll. Topped with spicy tuna or salmon, scallion, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crispy fried onion.

Mango Tango

$10.99

Spicy crab salad, avocado, cucumber roll. Topped with Mango, shrimp, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Half and Half Roll

$13.99

Spicy crab salad, avocado and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon spicy mayo and scallion.

Ninja Roll

$14.99

Salmon, tuna, cucumber, topped with seared yellowtail, scallion and special sauce and masago.

Double Crab Roll

$13.99

Kani sticks, avocado, cream cheese, topped with crab salad, creamy sauces, crunchy chip, scallion and masago.

Creamy and Crispy Roll

$13.99

Crispy battered fried roll with smoked salmon, salmon, avocado, asparagus, cream cheese, drizzled with creamy sauces and spicy crunch.

Sashimi - 2 Piece Order

Sashimi

Nigiri - 2 Piece Order

Nigiri

Poke Bowl

Hawaii Poke Bowl

$14.99

Choice of Tuna or salmon , Edamame, Cucumber, Avocado, Horse Radish topped with poke sauce.

Combo Specials

Mixed and Match Nigiri or Sashimi

$14.99

6 pieces per order

Simple Combo

$13.99

3 nigiri (Chef’s choice) and California roll

Family Combo

Family Combo

$24.99

3 nigiri, tempura shrimp roll, Salmon lover.

Cooked Combo

$24.99

Spicy Crab Salad, tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce and fried onion.

Samurai Combo

$24.99

Salmon Crazy roll, Spider Roll and Tuna maki roll.

Rock 'n Maki Combo

$24.99

King roll, Queen Roll and Salmon maki roll.

Raw Combo

$24.99

Spicy Tuna roll, spicy salmon roll and tuna avocado roll.

Sushi Combo

$24.99

Sashimi 8 pieces and Nigiri 8 pieces.

Tuna Combo

$19.99

Tuna maki , Tuna sashimi 3 pieces and Tuna nigiri 3 pieces.

Salmon Combo

$18.99

Salmon maki, Salmon sashimi 3 pieces and Salmon nigiri 3 pieces.

Love Boat

$44.99

Tempura shrimp roll, spicy crab roll, Tuna avocado roll, nigiri 6 pieces, sashimi 6 pieces and seaweed salad.

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.00

Sweet coconut sticky rice with fresh Mango

Duian and Sticky Rice

$8.00

Sweet coconut sticky rice with fresh Durian topped with sesame seed.

Fried Banana with Ice Cream

$7.00

Deep butter fried banana with choice of ice cream

Coconut custard

$6.00
Falooda

Falooda

$6.00

Burmese famous sweet coconut milk in mixed tropical fruits and tapioca pellets

ABC Special Coconut Custard

ABC Special Coconut Custard

$6.00

Malaysian famous ice shaved with mix tropical fruits

Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate, Vanilla, Green Tea, Coconut

Cheesecake

$7.00

Lava Cake

$7.00

Beverages

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Cold Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coconut Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Boba

Thai Tea Boba

$6.00

Coconut Boba

$6.00

Chocolate Boba

$6.00

Milk Tea Boba

$6.00

Mango Boba

$6.00

Strawberry Boba

$6.00

Banana Boba

$6.00

Honeydew Boba

$6.00

Taro Boba

$6.00

Fresh Fruit Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00

Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Avocado Smoothie

$6.00

Durian Smoothie

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

433 North Reading Road, Ephrata, PA 17522

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine - 433 North Reading Road
orange star4.7 • 346
433 North Reading Road Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Wired Cup
orange starNo Reviews
440 N Reading Rd Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Mr. Mini's Tasty Donuts -
orange starNo Reviews
Misty Lane Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Black Forest Brewery
orange star4.6 • 222
301 West Main Street Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Cloister Club American Legion Post 429
orange starNo Reviews
300 Cocalico Street Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Cocalico Coffee Crafters - 11 Long Ave
orange starNo Reviews
11 Long Ave Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ephrata

OLDE LINCOLN HOUSE
orange star4.5 • 1,077
1398 W Main St Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine - 433 North Reading Road
orange star4.7 • 346
433 North Reading Road Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Black Forest Brewery
orange star4.6 • 222
301 West Main Street Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ephrata
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)
Strasburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Reading
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston