Switchback - Hillside 909 E Moreno Ave

909 E Moreno Ave

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Thanksgiving 2022

Brown Butter Pumpkin Pie

Brown Butter Pumpkin Pie

$35.00

A blend of roasted squash and pumpkin from Austin Family Farm in Paonia, CO with browned butter and spices in an all butter whole grain pie crust PLEASE NOTE PIE PICKUP DAY IS NOV 23 FROM 12PM-3PM AT HILLSIDE

Apple Crumble Pie

Apple Crumble Pie

$35.00

A variety of apples from Austin Family Farm in Paonia, CO with spices and sugar, topped with a brown sugar oat crumble in an all butter whole grain pie crust. PLEASE NOTE PIE PICKUP DAY IS NOV 23 FROM 12PM-3PM AT HILLSIDE

Switchback Coffee - excellent coffee, for everyone. Hillside location

Location

909 E Moreno Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Directions

Switchback - Hillside image
Switchback - Hillside image

