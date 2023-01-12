Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hillside Country Club

review star

No reviews yet

82 Hillside Avenue

Rehoboth, MA 02769

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$16.00

Tuna, Won-ton Chips, Pickled Ginger

Bread Margarita Garlic

$11.00

Sour Dough Bread, Mozzarella, Tomato

Sacchetti Five Cheese

$17.00

Sacchetti, Cream, Mostrada

Cauliflower Charred

$12.00

Cauliflower, Red Peppers, Olives

Pretzel Jumbo

$12.00

Pretzel, Beer Cheese, Mustard

Calamari

$15.00

Calamari, Choice of Sauce

Fries Hand Cut

$7.00

Hand Cut Fries

6pc Duck Fat Wings

$13.00

Duck Fat Sous Vide Wings

12pc Duck Fat Wings

$21.00

Duck Fat Sous Vide Wings

6pc Tenders Hand Breaded

$13.00

Hand Breaded Tenders

12pc Tenders Hand Breaded

$21.00

Hand Breaded Tenders

Plain Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$14.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil, Pizza

Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

$15.00

Fig, Arugula, Prosciutto Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Chicken, BBQ, Bacon Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Soup & Salad

House Salad Hillside

$8.00

Greens, Tomato, Cucumber

Caesar Artisan Grilled

$13.00

Romaine. Croutons, Parmesan

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Burrata Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil

Cup Clam Chowder New England

$8.00

Clams, Oyster Crackers

Bowl Clam Chowder New England

$10.00

Clams, Oyster Crackers

Lobster Bisque

$17.00

Lobster, Sherry Butter Sauce

Entree

Shrimp Mozzambique

$21.00

Shrimp, Rice, Fries, Mozambique Sauce

Chicken Mozzambique

$20.00

Chicken, Rice, Fries, Mozambique Sauce

Picatta Chicken

$21.00

Chicken, Lemon Butter, Pasta

Marsala Chicken

$21.00

Chicken Marsala Sauce, Mashed

Brick Chicken Pan

$22.00

Chicken , AuJus, Mashed, Vegetable

Pork Shank Sous Vide

$36.00

Pork Sous Vide

Short Ribs Slow Braised

$32.00

Slow Braised Short Rib, Mashed Pot

Salmon Bourbon Glazed

$24.00

Salmon, Mashed Potato, Vegetable

Fish & Chip

$20.00

Cod, Hand Cut Fries, Cole Slaw

Steak Tips Bourbon

$27.00

Steak Tips, French Fries, Cole Slaw

Parmesan Crusted Cod

$24.00

Hand Held

Burger Classic

$15.00

Burger, Fries, Lettuce, Tomato

Burger Black & Blue

$18.00

Burger, Fries, Mushroom, Onion

Chicken Classic

$13.00

Chicken, Fries,Lettuce, Tomato

Chicken Black & Blue

$16.00

Chicken,Fries, Mushroom, Onion

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Lobster, Brioche, Lettuce, Fries

Cali Turkey Wrap

$13.00

Turkey, Spinach Wrap, Fries

Dessert

Seasonal Gelato

$8.00

Tiramisu'

$7.00

Limoncello Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Tower Cake

$16.00

Specials

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

side dishes

Side Sweet Fries

$7.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Mashed

$6.00

Side Vegetable Medley

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$3.00

Simply Lemonade

$3.00

Crafted Blueberry Soda

$5.00

Crafted Raspberry Soda

$5.00

Crafted Passion Fruit Soda

$5.00

Special Crafted Soda

$5.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coffee

Iced tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

Tea

$2.50

Tea

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso

Double Espresso

$5.00

Double Espress

Sangria

Red Sangria

$9.00

White Sangria

$9.00

Caramel Apple Sangria

$11.00

Passion Fruit Sangria

$11.00

Pitcher (RED) Sangria

$30.00

Pitcher (WHITE) Sangria

$30.00

Pitcher (CA)

$35.00

Pitcher (PF)

$35.00

Sangria Flight

$17.00

Pro Shop

Powerade

$3.00

Golf Fees

Weekdy 18 Holes

$30.00

Weekday 9 Holes

$20.00

Weeknd 18 Holes

$39.00

Weekend 9 Holes

$20.00

After 3pm Special

$30.00

After 5pm Special

$25.00

9 walking. Offseason

$15.00

Dewsweeper Green Fee

$20.00

League 9 Holes

$18.00

Junior 18

$25.00

Junior 9

$18.00

Senior 18

$29.00

Offseas 9

$20.00

Offseas 18

$30.00

Membership

Single Membership

$1,295.00

Returning Single Membership

$1,395.00

Senior Membership

$995.00

Returning Senior Membership

$1,195.00

Junior Membership

$500.00

Cart Fee

18 Hole Cart

$19.00

9 Hole Cart

$11.00

18 Hole Push

$9.00

9 Hole Push

$5.00

18 Memb Cart

$15.00

9 Member Cart

$10.00

Simulator

Weekday Hour

$50.00

Weekend Hour

$60.00

Drinks

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Simulators

Weekday Simulator

$50.00

Weekend Simulator

$60.00

Pool Passes

Pool Passes

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A premier 9-hole public golf course featuring a beautiful event venue, seasonal outdoor Tiki bar, and several recreational amenities.

Website

Location

82 Hillside Avenue, Rehoboth, MA 02769

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Seekonk
orange starNo Reviews
545 Central Avenue Seekonk, MA 02771
View restaurantnext
Baja's Grill - 430 Newport Avenue
orange star4.5 • 1,195
430 Newport Ave. Rumford, RI 02916
View restaurantnext
Greek Gyro - Seekonk
orange starNo Reviews
545 Central Avenue Seekonk, MA 02771
View restaurantnext
Bajas Fresh Grill - East Providence - 75 Highland Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
75 Highland Avenue East Providence, RI 02914
View restaurantnext
MidiCi- East Providence RI
orange starNo Reviews
75 Highland Avenue East Providence, RI 02914
View restaurantnext
Briggs Corner Pizzeria
orange star4.2 • 1,690
1123 Oak hill ave Attleboro, MA 02703
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Rehoboth
East Providence
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Pawtucket
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Providence
review star
Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Norton
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Taunton
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston