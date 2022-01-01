Hillside Pizza Hadley

Teas and Lemonade

WHY THE NAME JOE, AND WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH THE PICKUP TRUCK? AS A BOY, I LOVED SUNDAY DRIVES WITH MY FATHER. MY DAD JOE AND I COULD SPEND THE WHOLE DAY JUST EXPLORING IN HIS OLD PICKUP TRUCK. I HAVE MANY FOND MEMORIES OF SUMMER AFTERNOONS TOGETHER WITH THE WIND IN OUR FACES AND NOTHING BUT LIFE AHEAD OF US. I REMEMBER ONE DAY I ASKED, “HEY, DAD, WHERE ARE WE GOING TODAY?” SMILING, MY FATHER TURNED TO ME AND SAID, “NOWHERE AND EVERYWHERE, SON.” I GUESS YOU COULD SAY THAT DAY WAS OUR INSPIRATION FOR THE BRAND. ————— THAT WAS FIFTY YEARS AGO, AND NOW MY WIFE AND TWO SONS ARE ALONG FOR THIS WILD, OFF-ROAD RIDE, TOO. WHEN I SEE MY BOYS WORKING HARD, LOADING UP VANS AND MAKING DELIVERIES, I CAN’T HELP BUT THINK BACK TO THOSE SUNDAY DRIVES THAT STARTED IT ALL. JOE TEA IS A FAMILY BUSINESS IN EVERY SENSE OF THE PHRASE – FROM THE FOUR OF US TO OUR INCREDIBLE TEAM OF EMPLOYEES TO ALL OUR LOYAL CUSTOMERS AROUND THE WORLD, WE CONSIDER ANYONE WHO LOVES THIS BRAND A PART