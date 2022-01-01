Hillside Pizza Hadley
173 Russell St
Hadley, MA 01035
Popular Items
Pizzas
Custom Pizza
It's your world, go nuts! The more toppings the longer the pizza has to cook. We recommend no more than 4 veggies per pizza. Allergy Alert: If you have an allergy or dietary restriction (vegetarian, vegan) please DO NOT use online ordering and call the store to place your order at 413-585-0003
Cross That Bridge
tomato sauce mixed with asiago almond pesto, garlic, spinach, pepperoni Contains: Dairy, Nut/Tree Nut ALLERGY ALERT If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003
Great Scott
basil Pesto, roasted chicken, cherry tomato. ALLERGY ALERT: If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003 Contains Nuts/tree nuts, Dairy
The Valley
asiago almond pesto, onion, portobello, chicken sausage. ALLERGY ALERT: If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003 Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Nut/Tree Nut
Eatcha Greens
basil Pesto, broccoli, spinach, green bell pepper. ALLERGY ALERT: If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003 Contains: Dairy, Nut/Tree Nut
Pizza Jane
olive oil and garlic sauce, basil, spinach, roasted red pepper Can be made Vegan ALLERGY ALERT: If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003
Margherita
Red sauce, basil, cherry tomato, fresh mozzarella ALLERGY ALERT If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003
Autumn Comfort
Sandwiches & Wraps
Lunch Break
roasted chicken, Applegate Farms pepperoni, cabot cheddar, onion, spinach, asiago almond aioli, toasted homemade roll ALLERGY ALERT: If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003
DJ Turkey
applegate farms turkey, cabot cheddar, onion, honey dijon, apple, greens, toasted homemade roll ALLERGY ALERT: If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003
BLT
local bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato toasted on a house-made roll ALLERGY ALERT: If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003
Curryous George
curry chicken salad (roasted chicken, celery, carrots, currants, mayo, curry powder,) carrots, and lettuce on a spinach wrap ALLERGY ALERT: If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003
TLT
tempeh bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato toasted on a house-made roll (make vegan with vegan mayo or sub ginger miso dressing) ALLERGY ALERT: If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003
Vegetarians Unite
homemade roasted red pepper hummus, feta, onion, carrot, cabbage, lettuce on a spinach wrap ALLERGY ALERT: If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003 Contains: Dairy
Happy Goat
basil pesto, goat cheese, tomato, lettuce, carrot, roasted red pepper on a spinach wrap ALLERGY ALERT: If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003 Contains: Dairy, Nut/Tree Nut
Gobbler
applegate farms turkey, organic cranberry mayo, spinach, cabbot cheddar, spinach wrap ALLERGY ALERT: If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003
Salads
Garden Salad
mixed greens, carrots, red cabbage, chic peas, grape tomato, choice of dressing ALLERGY ALERT: If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003
Small Garden Salad
mixed greens, carrots, red cabbage, chic peas, grape tomato, choice of dressing ALLERGY ALERT: If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003
Charcuterie Salad
spinach, pepperoni, cheddar, roasted red peppers, parmesan, tomato, green pepper ALLERGY ALERT: If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003
Sorta' Caesar
mixed greens, carrot, red cabbage, grape tomato, roasted chicken, grated parmesan ALLERGY ALERT: If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003
Curry Chicken Salad
mixed greens, carrot, red cabbage, crisp apple, grape tomato topped with our chicken curry (mayo, currant, celery) ALLERGY ALERT: If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003
Feelin' Feta
lettuce, mesclun mix, carrots, red cabbage and grape tomatoes topped with feta cheese and kalamata olives ALLERGY ALERT: If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003
Sides
Garlic Knots
our braided pizza dough with garlic, herbs, parmesan, olive oil and marinara sauce dipping sauce. Can be prepared vegan
Joe's Chips
joe chips crunchiest & gnarliest kettle chips KETTLE COOKED IN SMALL BATCHS. MADE IN THE USA
Fresh Start Plate
homemade roasted red pepper hummus, feta with carrot, celery, bell pepper, broccoli for dipping
Spindrift Seltzers
Grape Fruit
Real grapefruits, juiced and canned within weeks, alongside touches of orange & lemon to highlight the flavor of the grapefruit. If you like eating grapefruits—we think you’ll love drinking Grapefruit. INGREDIENTS carbonated water, grapefruit juice, orange juice, lemon juice, hibiscus (for color)
Lemon
lemons (from family farms in California), we make them sparkly. . It tastes just like if you ordered “sparkling” at a restaurant and squeezed several lemon slices into it. Except much more portable.
Orange Mango
Real, squeezed oranges and Alphonso mango puree make for a delicious combination.
Strawberry Lemonade
Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Strawberry Puree, Lime Juice, Lemon Juice (no sugar added) 1g Sugar
Pink Lemonade
Natural Sodas
Maine Rootbeer
Handcrafted soda made with extracts of wintergreen, clove and anise. All our recipes are sweetened with Fair Trade Certified Organic sugar, so you can feel good about it! Ingredients. Carbonated pure water, Fair Trade Certified organic cane sugar, spices. Caffeine Free.
Virgils Rootbeer Zero
Virgil’s is a perfectly balanced blend of 15 roots and spices. Dare we say, it has character and a personality unlike any other in the world. Rich, creamy, complex yet smooth. INGREDIENTS: SPARKLING FILTERED WATER, SWEETENER BLEND (ERYTHRITOL, STEVIA LEAF EXTRACT), NATURAL FLAVORS, CARAMEL COLOR, CITRIC ACID.
Gus Cola
GuS Cola is less sweet than typical colas, made from real cola nut extract with hints of lime and spice. The cola nut is the edible seed of several species of tropical trees native to West Africa. INGREDIENTS: Purified sparkling water, cane sugar, natural flavors, caramel color (from sugar), lactic acid, citric acid, cola nut extract. PasteurizedLow Calorie Soda No Preservatives Gluten-Free Vegan Non-GMO 99.99% Caffeine-free GuS Sodas are best served chilled and straight, without ice.
Gus Grapefruit
GuS Ruby Grapefruit is a dry, refreshing soft drink made from this prized grapefruit variety. The Star Ruby is known for its bright red, tart-sweet juice. GuS Sodas are best served chilled and straight, without ice. INGREDIENTS: Purified sparkling water, cane sugar, grapefruit juice concentrate, orange juice concentrate, natural flavors, citric acid, carrot extract (for color), beta carotene, ester gum. Pasteurized No Preservatives Low Calorie Soda Gluten-Free Vegan Non-GMO No Caffeine
Boylans Cream Soda
Hints of vanilla extract, coffee, and chocolate result in a uniquely refreshing take on a classic creme soda. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Cane Sugar, Pure Vanilla Extract, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Caramel Color 40mg Sugar Caffeine FREE Gluten FREE Vegan Friendly Kosher
Virgils Black Cherry
Reeds Ginger Brew
Sparkling filtered water, cane sugar, pressed organic ginger root, pineapple juice from concentrate, honey, lemon and lime juices from concentrate, spices.
Teas and Lemonade
Joe's Half & Half
a perfect blend of lemon tea and lemonade 5% Juice 57.5g Sugar Ingredients: Filtered Water, Cane Sugar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Tea and Natural Lemon Flavor, Citric Acid and Ester Gum
Joe's Lemonade
the right balance between sweetness and tartness. If you’re thirsty, and you like lemonade – inhale a JOE Classic Lemonade and you’ll thirst no more! Sugars: 57.5g 5% Juice 18 oz Ingredients: Filtered Water, Cane Sugar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Natural Lemon Flavor and Ester Gum
Unsweetened Black Tea
Joes Unsweetened Black Tea Ingredients: Filtered Water, Black Tea, Citric Acid Zero Calories Zero Sugar
Peach Tea
Joe Tea is a cool and refreshing alternative to the bland ordinary teas you get everywhere else. Peach Tea offers basic goodness and a refreshing hint of peaches. Grab a bottle of Joe Tea when you need to guzzle on a hot summer day. Peach Tea combines the nostalgic goodness of natural peaches with an all natural tea that really satisfies! Ingredients: Filtered Water, Cane Sugar, Malic Acid, Natural Tea, Natural Peach Flavor
Clean Mates
Raspberry
!160mg Organic Caffeine! Super NOT kid friendly. Ingredients: purified sparkling water, organic cane sugar, organic erythritol, organic yerba mate extract, organic hibiscus extract, citiric acid, organic raspberry flavor, organic wildberry flavor, organic rose essence, organic lemon extract, organic stevia extract
Blackberry
Gluten Free Pizzas
Gluten Free Classic Cheese
our classic red sauce and cheese on a 12" Gluten Free Against the Grain Crust: Tapioca starch, milk, eggs, canola oil, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese ALLERGY ALERT If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003 Contains: Dairy
Gluten Free Pepperoni Pizza
red sauce, cheese, applegate farms pepperoni on a 12" Gluten Free Against the Grain Crust: Tapioca starch, milk, eggs, canola oil, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese Cut into 6 Slices ALLERGY ALERT If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003 Contains: Dairy
Gluten Free Eatcha' Greens
basil pesto, peppers, spinach, broccoli on a 12" Against the Grain Gluten Free Crust: Tapioca starch, milk, eggs, canola oil, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese Cut into 6 Slices ALLERGY ALERT If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003 Contains: Dairy, Nut/Tree Nut
Gluten Free Cross That Bridge
asiago almond pesto/red sauce mix, spinach, pepperoni, garlic on a Against the Grain Crust: Tapioca starch, milk, eggs, canola oil, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese Cut into 6 slices. ALLERGY ALERT If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003 Contains: Nut/Tree Nut, Dairy
Gluten Free Greek Pi
sundried tomato pesto, artichoke hearts, feta, kalamata olives on a 12" Gluten Free Against the Grain Crust: Tapioca starch, milk, eggs, canola oil, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese Cut into 6 Slices ALLERGY ALERT If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003 Contains: Dairy, Nut/Tree Nut
Gluten Free Great Scott
basil pesto, chicken, tomato on a 12" Gluten Free Against the Grain Crust: Tapioca starch, milk, eggs, canola oil, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese Cut into 6 Slices ALLERGY ALERT If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003 Contains: Dairy, Nut/Tree Nut
Gluten Free Pizza Jane
olive oil & garlic sauce, spinach, basil, roasted red peppers on a 12" Gluten Free Against the Grain Crust: Tapioca starch, milk, eggs, canola oil, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese Cut into 6 slices ALLERGY ALERT If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003 Contains: Dairy
Gluten Free The Valley
asiago almond pesto, onions, portobello mushroom, chicken sausage on a 12" Gluten Free Against the Grain Crust: Tapioca starch, milk, eggs, canola oil, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese Cut into 6 Slices ALLERGY ALERT If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003 Contains: Dairy, Nut/Tree Nut
Gluten Free Margherita
red sauce, basil, cherry tomato, fresh mozzarella on a 12" Gluten Free Against the Grain Crust: Tapioca starch, milk, eggs, canola oil, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese Cut into 6 Slices ALLERGY ALERT If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003 Contains: Dairy
Gluten Free Custom Pizza
It's your gluten free world with our custom gluten free pizzas. A 12" (Gluten Free Against the Grain Crust: Tapioca starch, milk, eggs, canola oil, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese) is your canvas with your choice of sauce and toppings. Keep in mind our gluten free pizzas CAN NOT be made dairy free. We use a 12" Cut into 6 Slices ALLERGY ALERT If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003
Gluten Free Sandwiches
Gluten Free Lunch Break
asiago almond pesto aioli, cheddar, chicken, pepperoni, spinach, onion toasted on toasted gluten free bread Contains: Dairy, Nut/Tree Nut Aioli contains: Dairy and Tree Nut
Gluten Free Happy Goat
basil pesto, goat cheese, tomato, lettuce, carrot, roasted red pepper on a spinach wrap on toasted gluten free bread Contains: Dairy, Nut/Tree Nut
Gluten Free Vegetarians Unite
homemade roasted red pepper hummus, feta, onion, carrot, cabbage, lettuce on a spinach wrap on toasted gluten free bread Contains: Dairy Can be prepared Vegan
Gluten Free Curryous George
curry chicken salad (roasted chicken, celery, carrots, currants, mayo, curry powder,) carrots, and lettuce on toasted gluten free bread Dairy Free Option
Gluten Free TLT
smoky tempeh bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato toasted on toasted gluten free bread Vegan Option: Sub Vegan Mayo or Ginger Miso dressing
Gluten Free Gobbler
applegate farms turkey, organic cranberry mayo, spinach, cheddar on lightly toasted gluten free bread Contains: Dairy
Gluten Free BLT
local bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato on toasted gluten free bread Dairy Free Option
Gluten Free DJ Turkey
applegate farms turkey, lettuce, honey dijon, onion, crisp apple, cheddar on toasted gluten free bread Contains: Dairy
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Our Mission We began in 2001 committed to making the best choices for ourselves, our customers, and our planet. We strive daily towards our mission to: Prepare fresh and tasty food Operate with sustainable business practices Buy from local and organic producers and Collaborate with others to meet community needs
173 Russell St, Hadley, MA 01035