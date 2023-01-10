Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hillside Sports Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

21592 Bus Hwy 151

Monticello, IA 52310

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Pick 3 App Combo

$18.00

Your choice of any 3 appetizers (excluding Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla and Pizza Fries).

Broccoli Cheese Bites

$7.00

Fried mac & cheese.

Cheddar Nuggets

$7.50

Breaded Wisconsin cheese.

Cheesy Hashbrown Bites

$7.00

Breaded hashbrowns and cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, house-made ranch dressing, shredded mixed cheese, and fresh pico de gallo.

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Three chicken tenders in a country-style batter, fried golden brown.

Chips-n-Queso

$7.00

Seven-pepper mild-to-medium white cheese dip. Comes with plenty of corn tortilla chips.

Corn Nuggets

$7.00

Breaded sweet corn balls.

Fried Mushrooms

$7.50

Breaded and juicy mushrooms.

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Six breaded cream-cheese-filled jalapenos.

Loaded Cheese Fries

$7.50

Cheese sauce, bacon, and diced red onion.

Mini Tacos

$7.00

Small fried tacos. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Six breaded mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara.

Onion Rings

$7.00

Sweet rings of onions.

Pickle Chips

$7.00

Breaded dill pickle slices.

Pizza Fries

$11.00

Garlic butter, pizza sauce, seasoning, and three-cheese blend on our 12

Quesadilla

$7.00

Tortilla filled with taco meat or grilled chicken, mixed cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.00

The Cheesy Classic with crispy bacon.

Bourbon Burger

$13.50

Cheddar, bacon, creamy mushroom sauce, and bourbon mayo.

Brunch Burger

$14.00

Pepperjack cheese, bacon, shaved ham and an over-easy egg.

Cheesy Classic Burger

$11.00

Cheese! With lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.

Classic Burger

$10.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.

Hillside Burger

$13.50

Burger patty on sourdough bread with mayo, tomatoes, bacon, and white cheese.

Mac Daddy Burger

$12.00

Shredded lettuce, onion, American cheese, and Thousand Island dressing.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

The name says it all.

Patty Melt

$12.00

Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, Thousand Island dressing on multi-grain bread.

Queso Burger

$12.00

Homemade queso and pico de gallo.

Sticky One

$13.50

Bacon, cheddar, over-easy egg on a toasted bun with peanut butter.

Teriyaki Burger

$13.50

Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, bacon, and Teriyaki sauce.

Western Burger

$13.50

American cheese, fried onion straws, bacon, and BBQ sauce.

Sandwiches & More

Big Cheese

$7.50

American, Cheddar, and Swiss on toasted multi-grain bread.

Bleu Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken, shaved ham, and Swiss cheese.

BLT

$10.00

Texas toast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Buffalo chicken with lettuce and pico de gallo on a sun-dried tomato or spinach tortilla.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Lettuce, pico de gallo, chicken, bacon, and ranch on a sun-dried tomato or spinach tortilla.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.50

Grilled or breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and pickle.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.00

Breaded chicken breast with marinara, Swiss, and Parmesan cheese.

Cod Sandwich

$11.00

Filet with American cheese on a bed of lettuce with a hoagie bun.

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Lightly-breaded cod on two flour tortillas with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and citrus aioli.

French Dip

$13.00

Tender, shaved prime rib on a soft hoagie bun. Au jus on the side.

Jumbo Hot Dogs

$8.00

Two jumbo hot dogs.

Pastrami Reuben

$13.00

Pastrami and Swiss cheese topped with Thousand Island and sauerkraut on rye toast.

Philly

$14.00

Tender, shaved prime rib on a hoagie bun with white cheese and grill bell pepers and onion. Au jus on the sid

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.00

Thin-shaved prime rib, bacon, and two slices of cheese on multi-grain bread. Au jus on the side.

Tenderloin

$11.50

Breaded or grilled pork tenderloin. Serviced with pickle and onion.

Teriyaki Chicken

$12.50

Grilled breast with bacon, white cheese, grilled pineapple, and Teriyaki sauce.

Dinners

Blue Gill

$15.00

Lightly breaded blue gill filets

Chicken Breast Dinner

$13.50

A delicious, juicy grilled chicken breast.

Chicken Strip Dinner

$12.50

Four country style breaded chicken tenders fried to perfection.

Cod Dinner

$16.00

Two lightly breaded cod filets. Comes with tartar.

Cod & Shrimp

$16.00

One cod filet and five butterfly shrimp. Tartar and cocktail sauce on the side.

Hamburger Steak

$15.00

12 oz of meat-locker fresh ground sirloin, cooked to order.

Horseshoe

$14.00

Grilled hamburger on texas tost, topped with cheese sauce, French fries (counted as one side), more cheese sauce, onion, tomato, and bacon.

Ribeye

$26.00

16 oz of delicious grilled choice steak.

Salmon

$18.00

A flaky grilled salmon filet with a citrus glaze.

Shrimp Dinner

$16.00

10 delicious crispy butterfly shrimp.

Smoked Chop

$15.00

A thick smoked and grilled pork chop.

Steak Sandwich

$17.00

This is not a sandwich at all, but a 10 oz. ribeye.

Soup & Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken on a bed of tossed lettuce with grape tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and tangy Caesar dressing.

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken, sweet cranberries and sugared walnuts on a bed of mixed greens, with tomato, red onion, and mushrooms.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Mixed lettuce, grape tomatoes, diced red onion, cucumbers, shredded cheese, and a grilled chicken breast.

Taco Salad

$10.00

Mixed lettuce, seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo in a fried tortilla bowl.

Chili with Beans

$4.00

Tuscan Soup

$5.00

Wings & Nachos

6 Boneless Wings

$7.00

12 Boneless Wings

$10.00

18 Boneless Wings

$14.00

Hillside Nachos

$11.00

A stack of chips with mixed cheese, pico de gallo, chili con queso, and your choise of taco meat or grilled chicken. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Nachos Supreme

$12.00

Nacho chips covered in melted cheese, chile con queso, chicken breast and taco meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, black olives, salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos.

Kids Meals

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.50

Kids Cod

$6.50

Kids Shrimp

$6.50

Kids Hamburger

$6.50

Kids Hot Dog

$6.50

7" Kids Pizza

$6.50

Extras & Add-Ons

Extra Side

$3.00

Extra Sauces

$0.50

Extra Dressing

Extra Wing Sauces

$0.50

Butterfly Shrimp (5)

$4.00

7" Personal Pizza

7" Build-Your-Own

$6.50

Make it how you like it.

7" All Meat

$8.50

Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, bacon, and three-cheese blend.

7" BLT

$7.50

Canadian bacon, bacon, three-cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

7" Hawaiian

$7.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, and three-cheese blend.

7" Taco

$8.00

Taco meat, lettuce, onion, three-cheese blend, sour cream, taco sauce, tomato, and chips.

7" Taco Supreme

$8.00

Taco meat, refried beans, black olives, jalapenos, onion, three-cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, taco sauce, and chips.

7" Panther

$8.50

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olives, and three-cheese blend.

7" Cougar

$8.50

Garlic butter and cheese sauce base, with chicken, bacon, onion, three-cheese blend and ranch.

7" Cyclone

$8.50

Ketchup-mustard base, seasoned beef, bacon, pickle, onion, and three-cheese blend.

7" Raider

$7.50

BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, onion, and three-cheese blend.

7" Wildcat

$7.50

Buffalo-ranch base, grilled chicken, onion, and three-cheese blend.

7" Veggie

$7.50

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, green olive, tomato, and three-cheese blend.

10" GF Pizza

10" Build-Your-Own

$13.00

Make it how you like it.

10" All Meat

$17.50

Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, bacon, and three-cheese blend.

10" BLT

$17.50

Canadian bacon, bacon, three-cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

10" Hawaiian

$13.50

Canadian bacon, pineapple, and three-cheese blend.

10" Taco

$17.00

Taco meat, lettuce, onion, three-cheese blend, sour cream, taco sauce, tomato, and chips.

10" Taco Supreme

$17.50

Taco meat, refried beans, black olives, jalapenos, onion, three-cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, taco sauce, and chips.

10" Panther

$17.50

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olives, and three-cheese blend.

10" Cougar

$17.50

Garlic butter and cheese sauce base, with chicken, bacon, onion, three-cheese blend and ranch.

10" Cyclone

$17.50

Ketchup-mustard base, seasoned beef, bacon, pickle, onion, and three-cheese blend.

10" Raider

$15.00

BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, onion, and three-cheese blend.

10" Wildcat

$15.00

Buffalo-ranch base, grilled chicken, onion, and three-cheese blend.

10" Veggie

$14.00

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, green olive, tomato, and three-cheese blend.

12" Medium Pizza

12" Build-Your-Own

$13.00+

Make it how you like it.

12" Specialty Half & Half

12" All Meat

$17.50

Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, bacon, and three-cheese blend.

12" BLT

$17.50

Canadian bacon, bacon, three-cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

12" Cougar

$17.50

Garlic butter and cheese sauce base, with chicken, bacon, onion, three-cheese blend and ranch.

12" Cyclone

$17.50

Ketchup-mustard base, seasoned beef, bacon, pickle, onion, and three-cheese blend.

12" Hawaiian

$13.50

Canadian bacon, pineapple, and three-cheese blend.

12" Panther

$17.50

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olives, and three-cheese blend.

12" Raider

$15.00

BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, onion, and three-cheese blend.

12" Taco

$17.00

Taco meat, lettuce, onion, three-cheese blend, sour cream, taco sauce, tomato, and chips.

12" Taco Supreme

$17.50

Taco meat, refried beans, black olives, jalapenos, onion, three-cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, taco sauce, and chips.

12" Veggie

$14.00

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, green olive, tomato, and three-cheese blend.

12" Wildcat

$15.00

Buffalo-ranch base, grilled chicken, onion, and three-cheese blend.

16" Large Pizza

16" Build-Your-Own

$17.50+

Make it how you like it.

16" Specialty Half & Half

16" All Meat

$24.50

Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, bacon, and three-cheese blend.

16" BLT

$24.50

Canadian bacon, bacon, three-cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

16" Cougar

$24.50

Garlic butter and cheese sauce base, with chicken, bacon, onion, three-cheese blend and ranch.

16" Cyclone

$24.50

Ketchup-mustard base, seasoned beef, bacon, pickle, onion, and three-cheese blend.

16" Hawaiian

$19.50

Canadian bacon, pineapple, and three-cheese blend.

16" Panther

$24.50

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olives, and three-cheese blend.

16" Raider

$22.50

BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, onion, and three-cheese blend.

16" Taco

$24.50

Taco meat, lettuce, onion, three-cheese blend, sour cream, taco sauce, tomato, and chips.

16" Taco Supreme

$24.50

Taco meat, refried beans, black olives, jalapenos, onion, three-cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, taco sauce, and chips.

16" Veggie

$18.00

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, green olive, tomato, and three-cheese blend.

16" Wildcat

$22.50

Buffalo-ranch base, grilled chicken, onion, and three-cheese blend.

Pasta

Hawkeye Pasta

$14.00

Noodles, marinara-spaghetti sauces, pepperoni, sausage, hanburger, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, and shredded cheese blend. Comes with a side salad and toast.

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Noodles, chicken, alfredo sauce, and Parmesan cheese.

Pop/Water

Water

Cherry Pepsi

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Kiddy Cocktail

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mt. Dew

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Sunkist

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Can Pop

7 Up Zero Sugar

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.00

Fresca

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Ale Zero Sugar

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00

Juices

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Milk/Coffee/Tea

Coffee - Decaf

$2.75

Coffee - Regular

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Milk - Chocolate

$2.75

Milk - White

$2.75

Kids Drinks

Kids Pop

$1.75

Kids Juice

$1.75

Kids Milk - Chocolate

$1.75

Kids Milk - White

$1.75

Kids Water

Tuesday Special

Beef & Cheddar

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good food, good friends, good times!

Website

Location

21592 Bus Hwy 151, Monticello, IA 52310

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Corner Taproom - Cascade, IA - 201 1st Ave West
orange starNo Reviews
201 1st Ave West Cascade, IA 52033
View restaurantnext
Jones County Local
orange starNo Reviews
22962 County Road E34 anamosa, IA 52205
View restaurantnext
Marshalls Public House
orange starNo Reviews
107 Northern Ave Earlville, IA 52041
View restaurantnext
Textile Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
146 2nd St NE Dyersville, IA 52040
View restaurantnext
Olive That Deli
orange star4.5 • 10
123 East Main Street Manchester, IA 52057
View restaurantnext
Northeast Iowa Community College - Peosta Campus
orange starNo Reviews
8342 NICC Drive Peosta, IA 52068
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Monticello
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Dubuque
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (1 restaurants)
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston