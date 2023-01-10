- Home
Hillside Sports Bar and Grill
No reviews yet
21592 Bus Hwy 151
Monticello, IA 52310
Appetizers
Pick 3 App Combo
Your choice of any 3 appetizers (excluding Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla and Pizza Fries).
Broccoli Cheese Bites
Fried mac & cheese.
Cheddar Nuggets
Breaded Wisconsin cheese.
Cheesy Hashbrown Bites
Breaded hashbrowns and cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, house-made ranch dressing, shredded mixed cheese, and fresh pico de gallo.
Chicken Strips
Three chicken tenders in a country-style batter, fried golden brown.
Chips-n-Queso
Seven-pepper mild-to-medium white cheese dip. Comes with plenty of corn tortilla chips.
Corn Nuggets
Breaded sweet corn balls.
Fried Mushrooms
Breaded and juicy mushrooms.
Jalapeno Poppers
Six breaded cream-cheese-filled jalapenos.
Loaded Cheese Fries
Cheese sauce, bacon, and diced red onion.
Mini Tacos
Small fried tacos. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Mozzarella Sticks
Six breaded mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara.
Onion Rings
Sweet rings of onions.
Pickle Chips
Breaded dill pickle slices.
Pizza Fries
Garlic butter, pizza sauce, seasoning, and three-cheese blend on our 12
Quesadilla
Tortilla filled with taco meat or grilled chicken, mixed cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Burgers
Bacon Cheese Burger
The Cheesy Classic with crispy bacon.
Bourbon Burger
Cheddar, bacon, creamy mushroom sauce, and bourbon mayo.
Brunch Burger
Pepperjack cheese, bacon, shaved ham and an over-easy egg.
Cheesy Classic Burger
Cheese! With lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.
Classic Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.
Hillside Burger
Burger patty on sourdough bread with mayo, tomatoes, bacon, and white cheese.
Mac Daddy Burger
Shredded lettuce, onion, American cheese, and Thousand Island dressing.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
The name says it all.
Patty Melt
Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, Thousand Island dressing on multi-grain bread.
Queso Burger
Homemade queso and pico de gallo.
Sticky One
Bacon, cheddar, over-easy egg on a toasted bun with peanut butter.
Teriyaki Burger
Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, bacon, and Teriyaki sauce.
Western Burger
American cheese, fried onion straws, bacon, and BBQ sauce.
Sandwiches & More
Big Cheese
American, Cheddar, and Swiss on toasted multi-grain bread.
Bleu Chicken
Grilled chicken, shaved ham, and Swiss cheese.
BLT
Texas toast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo chicken with lettuce and pico de gallo on a sun-dried tomato or spinach tortilla.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Lettuce, pico de gallo, chicken, bacon, and ranch on a sun-dried tomato or spinach tortilla.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled or breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast with marinara, Swiss, and Parmesan cheese.
Cod Sandwich
Filet with American cheese on a bed of lettuce with a hoagie bun.
Fish Tacos
Lightly-breaded cod on two flour tortillas with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and citrus aioli.
French Dip
Tender, shaved prime rib on a soft hoagie bun. Au jus on the side.
Jumbo Hot Dogs
Two jumbo hot dogs.
Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami and Swiss cheese topped with Thousand Island and sauerkraut on rye toast.
Philly
Tender, shaved prime rib on a hoagie bun with white cheese and grill bell pepers and onion. Au jus on the sid
Prime Rib Sandwich
Thin-shaved prime rib, bacon, and two slices of cheese on multi-grain bread. Au jus on the side.
Tenderloin
Breaded or grilled pork tenderloin. Serviced with pickle and onion.
Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled breast with bacon, white cheese, grilled pineapple, and Teriyaki sauce.
Dinners
Blue Gill
Lightly breaded blue gill filets
Chicken Breast Dinner
A delicious, juicy grilled chicken breast.
Chicken Strip Dinner
Four country style breaded chicken tenders fried to perfection.
Cod Dinner
Two lightly breaded cod filets. Comes with tartar.
Cod & Shrimp
One cod filet and five butterfly shrimp. Tartar and cocktail sauce on the side.
Hamburger Steak
12 oz of meat-locker fresh ground sirloin, cooked to order.
Horseshoe
Grilled hamburger on texas tost, topped with cheese sauce, French fries (counted as one side), more cheese sauce, onion, tomato, and bacon.
Ribeye
16 oz of delicious grilled choice steak.
Salmon
A flaky grilled salmon filet with a citrus glaze.
Shrimp Dinner
10 delicious crispy butterfly shrimp.
Smoked Chop
A thick smoked and grilled pork chop.
Steak Sandwich
This is not a sandwich at all, but a 10 oz. ribeye.
Soup & Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of tossed lettuce with grape tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and tangy Caesar dressing.
Cranberry Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, sweet cranberries and sugared walnuts on a bed of mixed greens, with tomato, red onion, and mushrooms.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed lettuce, grape tomatoes, diced red onion, cucumbers, shredded cheese, and a grilled chicken breast.
Taco Salad
Mixed lettuce, seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo in a fried tortilla bowl.
Chili with Beans
Tuscan Soup
Wings & Nachos
6 Boneless Wings
12 Boneless Wings
18 Boneless Wings
Hillside Nachos
A stack of chips with mixed cheese, pico de gallo, chili con queso, and your choise of taco meat or grilled chicken. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Nachos Supreme
Nacho chips covered in melted cheese, chile con queso, chicken breast and taco meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, black olives, salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos.
Kids Meals
Extras & Add-Ons
7" Personal Pizza
7" Build-Your-Own
Make it how you like it.
7" All Meat
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, bacon, and three-cheese blend.
7" BLT
Canadian bacon, bacon, three-cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
7" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and three-cheese blend.
7" Taco
Taco meat, lettuce, onion, three-cheese blend, sour cream, taco sauce, tomato, and chips.
7" Taco Supreme
Taco meat, refried beans, black olives, jalapenos, onion, three-cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, taco sauce, and chips.
7" Panther
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olives, and three-cheese blend.
7" Cougar
Garlic butter and cheese sauce base, with chicken, bacon, onion, three-cheese blend and ranch.
7" Cyclone
Ketchup-mustard base, seasoned beef, bacon, pickle, onion, and three-cheese blend.
7" Raider
BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, onion, and three-cheese blend.
7" Wildcat
Buffalo-ranch base, grilled chicken, onion, and three-cheese blend.
7" Veggie
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, green olive, tomato, and three-cheese blend.
10" GF Pizza
10" Build-Your-Own
Make it how you like it.
10" All Meat
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, bacon, and three-cheese blend.
10" BLT
Canadian bacon, bacon, three-cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
10" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and three-cheese blend.
10" Taco
Taco meat, lettuce, onion, three-cheese blend, sour cream, taco sauce, tomato, and chips.
10" Taco Supreme
Taco meat, refried beans, black olives, jalapenos, onion, three-cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, taco sauce, and chips.
10" Panther
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olives, and three-cheese blend.
10" Cougar
Garlic butter and cheese sauce base, with chicken, bacon, onion, three-cheese blend and ranch.
10" Cyclone
Ketchup-mustard base, seasoned beef, bacon, pickle, onion, and three-cheese blend.
10" Raider
BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, onion, and three-cheese blend.
10" Wildcat
Buffalo-ranch base, grilled chicken, onion, and three-cheese blend.
10" Veggie
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, green olive, tomato, and three-cheese blend.
12" Medium Pizza
12" Build-Your-Own
Make it how you like it.
12" Specialty Half & Half
12" All Meat
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, bacon, and three-cheese blend.
12" BLT
Canadian bacon, bacon, three-cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
12" Cougar
Garlic butter and cheese sauce base, with chicken, bacon, onion, three-cheese blend and ranch.
12" Cyclone
Ketchup-mustard base, seasoned beef, bacon, pickle, onion, and three-cheese blend.
12" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and three-cheese blend.
12" Panther
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olives, and three-cheese blend.
12" Raider
BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, onion, and three-cheese blend.
12" Taco
Taco meat, lettuce, onion, three-cheese blend, sour cream, taco sauce, tomato, and chips.
12" Taco Supreme
Taco meat, refried beans, black olives, jalapenos, onion, three-cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, taco sauce, and chips.
12" Veggie
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, green olive, tomato, and three-cheese blend.
12" Wildcat
Buffalo-ranch base, grilled chicken, onion, and three-cheese blend.
16" Large Pizza
16" Build-Your-Own
Make it how you like it.
16" Specialty Half & Half
16" All Meat
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, bacon, and three-cheese blend.
16" BLT
Canadian bacon, bacon, three-cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
16" Cougar
Garlic butter and cheese sauce base, with chicken, bacon, onion, three-cheese blend and ranch.
16" Cyclone
Ketchup-mustard base, seasoned beef, bacon, pickle, onion, and three-cheese blend.
16" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and three-cheese blend.
16" Panther
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olives, and three-cheese blend.
16" Raider
BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, onion, and three-cheese blend.
16" Taco
Taco meat, lettuce, onion, three-cheese blend, sour cream, taco sauce, tomato, and chips.
16" Taco Supreme
Taco meat, refried beans, black olives, jalapenos, onion, three-cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, taco sauce, and chips.
16" Veggie
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, green olive, tomato, and three-cheese blend.
16" Wildcat
Buffalo-ranch base, grilled chicken, onion, and three-cheese blend.
Pasta
Pop/Water
Can Pop
Juices
Milk/Coffee/Tea
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Good food, good friends, good times!
21592 Bus Hwy 151, Monticello, IA 52310