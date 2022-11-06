Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Westchester

1,072 Reviews

$$

50 S Mannheim Rd

Hillside, IL 60162

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Shrimp -Full
French Fries
Large Shrimp -Half

Shrimp

Large Shrimp -Full

$20.00

Large wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded using a family recipe. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.

Large Shrimp -Half

$12.00

A ½ pound of Large Shrimp, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.

Lightly Breaded Shrimp -Full

$22.00

Just like our famous large shrimp but with a little less breading. You can't go wrong! Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.

Lightly Breaded Shrimp -Half

$13.00

A ½ pound of Lightly Breaded Shrimp, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.

Coconut Shrimp -Full

$22.00

Wild caught Gulf shrimp prepared with a tropical brine and shredded coconut breading. Big, crunchy and delicious. Full orders include 10 shrimp and choice of 2 sauces.

Coconut Shrimp -Half

$13.00

Half orders include 5 shrimp and choice of 1 sauce.

Popcorn Shrimp -Full

$18.00

Bite-sized (but still big!) portions of our wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.

Popcorn Shrimp -Half

$10.00

A ½ pound of Popcorn Shrimp, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.

Fish

Fish Chips -Full

$15.00

A Lawrence’s staple! Boneless, skinless wild caught Alaskan Pollock fillets freshly breaded in-house daily. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.

Fish Chips -Half

$8.00

A ½ pound of Fish Chips, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.

Crunchy Cod -Full

$18.00

Natural, domestic cod fillet nuggets in a sweet and crunchy breading. Soft and flaky middle. Full orders include 12 pieces and 2 sauces.

Crunchy Cod -Half

$10.00

Half orders include 6 pieces and 1 sauce.

Catfish Strips -Full

$18.00

Fresh catfish prepared daily and fried to perfection! Served by weight before cooking, half pound or full pound. Half orders include 1 sauce, full orders include 2 sauces.

Catfish Strips -Half

$10.00
Ocean Perch -Full

$15.00

Skin on, breaded fillets prepared fresh daily. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.

Ocean Perch -Half

$8.00

A ½ pound of Ocean Perch, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.

Whole Catfish

$11.00

Bone-In, headless, whole fried catfish, prepared fresh daily and cooked to perfection. About 8 oz. includes 1 sauce.

Seafood

Scallops -Full

$18.00

Lightly seasoned, breaded domestic sea scallops. Full orders include about 24 and 2 sauces.

Scallops -Half

$10.00

Half orders include about 12 and 1 sauce.

Oysters -Full

$18.00

Gourmet breaded medium-sized oysters. Full orders include about 12 and 2 sauces.

Oysters -Half

$10.00

Half orders include about 6 and 1 sauce.

Calamari -Full

$16.00

Light, crisp squid rings with a flavorful batter. No tentacles. Served with lemon and choice of sauce.

Calamari -Half

$9.00
Frog Legs -Full

$18.00

Farm raised frog legs, a signature dish! Served by weight before cooking. Full orders include about 10 and choice of 2 sauces.

Frog Legs -Half

$10.00

Half orders include about 5 and 1 sauce.

Crab Cakes -Full

$16.00

Part real crab, part imitation, but all delicious! Full orders include 18 and 2 sauces.

Crab Cakes -Half

$9.00

Half orders include 9 and 1 sauce.

Clam Strips -Full

$13.00

Hand shucked, domestic breaded clam strips. The “french fries” of the sea ;) Half orders include 1 sauce, full orders include 2 sauces.

Clam Strips -Half

$7.00

Chicken

Wing Zings -Full

$18.00

Good sized wings with a zesty flavor. Half is 6 wings and 1 sauce, Full is 12 wings and 2 sauces.

Wing Zings -Half

$10.00

Half orders includes 6 wings and 1 sauce.

Chicken Tenders -Full

$15.00

Meaty, flavorful chicken strips. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.

Chicken Tenders -Half

$8.00

Half = ½ pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.

Sandwiches

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Meaty chicken tenders with swiss cheese, hot honey BBQ sauce, lettuce and pickles served on a potato bun.

Perch Sandwich

$10.00

Two pieces of fried perch served with cheddar cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato on a potato bun.

Crispy Shrimp Sandwich

$10.00

A big handful of our popcorn shrimp served with coleslaw and Lawrence’s special sauce (hot sauce and ranch) served on a potato bun.

Sides

Side Sampler

$12.00

Get a discount when you pick any 3 different sides - Fries, Corn Fritters, Okra, Mushrooms or Onion Rings.

French Fries

$4.00

Generous portion of straight cut, seasoned fries.

Corn Fritters

$5.00

Sweet, savory and satisfying, about 9 per order.

Onion Rings

$5.00

Big, crunchy, battered onion rings, about 5 per order.

Mushrooms

$5.00

Breaded mushrooms, 8 pieces.

Okra

$5.00

Fried okra, about 1/4 pound per order.

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Slaws

Coleslaw -Small

$1.00
Macaroni Salad -Small

$1.00
Seafood Crab Cup

$7.00

Fresh from-the-sea taste of imitation crab meat with diced celery in a sweet and tangy dressing.

Sauce

Hot Sauce ($)

$0.45
Cocktail Sauce ($)

$0.45
Mild Sauce ($)

$0.45
Tartar Sauce ($)

$0.45
BBQ ($)

$0.45
Ranch ($)

$0.45

Jalepeno Ranch ($)

$0.45
Hot Sauce Bottle

$5.37

Light heat, touch of sweet and full flavor. Our original recipe!

Desserts

Caramel Cake

$6.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Banana Pudding Cake

$6.00
Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Kids Meals

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.00

Includes fries, juice box and choice of sauce.

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Includes fries, juice box and choice of sauce.

Drinks

Orange Crush (can)

$1.50

Strawberry Crush (can)

$1.50

Grape Crush (can)

$1.50

Brisk Iced Tea (can)

$1.50

Mountain Dew (Can)

$1.50

Sierra Mist (Can)

$1.50

Pepsi (Can)

$1.50
Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chicago’s favorite destination for fresh, cooked-to-order fried seafood. Delighting guests and treating em like family since 1950.

Website

Location

50 S Mannheim Rd, Hillside, IL 60162

Directions

