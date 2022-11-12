Restaurant header imageView gallery

Montilla Meals

review star

No reviews yet

15456 Ventura Blvd

Suite 301

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Order Again

Appetizers

Wagyu Beef Pigs in the Blanket

$15.00

$15.00

Recognized as America's premiere gourmet hot dog, Snake River Farms American Wagyu hot dogs are crafted from 100% American Wagyu beef combined with a signature blend of spices, then slowly smoked with authentic hardwood. Served with a not so spicy mustard

Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes Appetizer (3)

$30.00

$30.00

Watercress, lemon wedge, herb remoulade

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

$14.00

Featuring Bob’s Red Mill Flaked Coconut. Large, crispy Shrimp with Sweet Chili Sauce

Reggiano-Stuffed Medjool Dates

$12.00

$12.00

Wrapped in Niman Ranch Bacon with Balsamic Glaze

Rocky's Free-Range Organic Chicken Tenders

$14.00

$14.00

Served with a San Marzano Tomato Sauce for Dipping

Salads

Greek Salad

$16.00

$16.00

Vine-ripened tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta with a Lemon Oregano Vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00+

$11.00+

Organic Romaine, Parmesan Crisp

Arugula Salad

$14.00

$14.00

Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano with Balsamic

Organic Baby Mixed Greens Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette

$12.00

$12.00

Entrees

Whole 30 & Vegan Spaghetti Squash

$22.00

$22.00

Tomato, Mushroom, Carrots and Zucchini.

CHICKEN PARM! Michael's Famous Chicken Parm. LA's best Chicken Parm!

$34.00

$34.00

Michael's Famous Chicken Parm! Organic, Free Range Rocky's Chicken, San Marzano DOP Sauce, Mozzarella and Basil Chiffonade. Served with Spaghetti. This dish is a must try.

Paleo Organic Pan Seared Simple Free-Range Organic Chicken Breast

$26.00

$26.00

Olive Oil, Salt, Black Pepper. Served with Roasted Broccoli & Cauliflower Reheating: Place in 275 degree oven for 15-20 minutes. Keep checking as oven temperatures may vary.

Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes Entrée (5)

$48.00

$48.00

Watercress, lemon wedge, herb remoulade

Sea Bass en Papillote

$38.00

$38.00

Served with choice of vegetable Cooking in a sealed packet helps keep the flavors in the dish as none of the steam can escape. The fish becomes infused with the flavors of Shallots, Garlic, Tomatoes, Olives, Lemon & Thyme.

Whole30, Paleo, Low Carb, Keto Lemon Garlic Salmon

$26.00

$26.00

Ingredients: 6 oz. Salmon Filet, Ghee, Garlic Gloves, Organic Chicken Broth, Fresh Organic Lemon Juice, Avocado Oil, Fresh Cracked Black Pepper, Fresh Parsley, Fresh Organic Lemon. Served with steamed spinach. Reheating Instructions: Preheat Oven: Preheat the oven to 275 degrees Fahrenheit (135 degrees Celsius). Cover the Salmon: Take a sheet of aluminum foil and loosely cover the salmon, this will prevent it from drying out. Place on Baking Sheet. Place the covered salmon on a baking sheet. Put the salmon in the oven and warm for 15 minutes. Once the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit (63 degrees Celsius) or it is steaming hot, remove from the oven.

Paleo Friendly Salmon

$26.00

$26.00

6 oz. Salmon, Olive Oil, Salt, Organic Black Pepper served with Steamed Spinach. Total Fat 5g 8% Sat Fat 1g 5% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 4g Monounsaturated Fat 4.5g Cholesterol 45mg 15% Sodium 290mg 12% Carbohydrates 0g 0% Fiber 0g 0% Sugars 0g Added Sugar 0g 0% Protein 20g Zinc 0.6mg 4% Vitamin K 0mcg 0% Vitamin D 0IU 0% Vitamin C 0mg 0% Vitamin B6 0.7mg 35% Vitamin B12 8mcg 133% Thiamin 0.23mg 15% Selenium 28mcg 40% Riboflavin 0.17mg 10% Potassium 360mg 10% Phosphorus 200mg 20% Pantothenic Acid 3mg 30% Niacin 10mg 50% Manganese 0mg 0% Magnesium 24mg 6% Iron 0.36mg 2% Folate 8mcg 2% Fat Calories 80calories Calcium 10mg 1%

Braised Chilean Seabass

$40.00

$40.00

White Wine, Shallots, Cherry Tomatoes and Garlic served with Smashed Potatoes and Organic Sautéed Green Beans with Shallots. Reheating Instructions: In an oven preheated to 275 degrees Fahrenheit. Warm for 15 minutes.

14 oz. Prime Rib Eye Filet

$56.00

$56.00

Served with choice of vegetable and smashed potatoes *served Medium

Niman Ranch Rosemary Balsamic-Marinated Skirt Steak*

$38.00

$38.00

Smashed Potatoes, Organic Green Beans with Shallots. *Steak is cooked to medium

Turkey Lasagna

$25.00+

$25.00+

Homemade Pasta layered with Free-Range Ground Turkey, Béchamel, San Marzano DOP Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Serves 1-2. Reheating Instructions: 350° F for between 10-15 minutes. It is important to check your pasta every 5-10 minutes to ensure it is not being overcooked or drying out.

Hillside Chili - 1 Quart

$16.00+

$16.00+

1 quart - serves 4. Served with shredded cheddar cheese and diced white onions.

Pizza (10 inch pizzas cooked in our new pizza oven)

Margherita

$16.00

$16.00

Crushed Tomatoes with fresh Mozzarella, fresh Basil, & Parmesan

Pepperoni

$18.00

$18.00

Rustic Pepperoni with fresh Mozzarella

Mushroom

$18.00

$18.00

Assorted Mushrooms, slivered Scallions, Mozzarella

Sides

Steamed Organic Spinach and Garlic

$8.00

$8.00

Reheating Instructions: Reheat spinach on the stovetop on a low flame

Sautéed Organic Green Beans with Shallots

$8.00

$8.00

Reheating Instructions: Reheat green beans on the stovetop on a low flame

Roasted Organic Broccoli & Cauliflower

$8.00

$8.00

Reheating Instructions: Reheat on the stovetop on a low flame

Smashed Potatoes

$8.00

$8.00

Reheating Instructions: Reheat in 300 Degree toaster oven for 7-10 minutes.

Charred Heirloom Carrots

$8.00

$8.00

Reheating Instructions: Reheat on the stovetop on a low flame

Bolognese Sauce - 1 Quart

$39.00

$39.00

Kids Menu

Cheese Pizza

$10.75

$10.75

Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella. Reheating Instructions: Please do not microwave our pizza. Reheat in a 350 degree oven for 5-7 minutes.

Rocky's Free-Range Organic Chicken Tenders

$14.00

$14.00

Served with San Marzano DOP Sauce for dipping. Reheating in 275-300 degree oven for 5-15 minutes until hot & crispy. Keep checking every 5 minutes as oven temps may vary.

Spaghetti

$10.00

$10.00

Choice of San Marzano DOP Tomato Sauce or Butter and Parmesan. Reheating Instructions: Reheat on the stovetop on a low flame

Desserts

Valrhona Chocolate Brownie

$5.00

$5.00

If you have ice cream at home, heat our brownie in the toaster oven for a few minutes. Serve warm with ice cream.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

$3.50
A Really Good Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

$3.50

If you have ice cream at home, heat our cookie in the toaster oven for a few minutes. Serve warm with ice cream.

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Our seasonal specialty offerings are crafted with organic ingredients and fresh produce. Hillside Kitchen creates a deliciously elevated level of comfort food – all delivered in eco-friendly packaging (without contact) directly to your doorstep. Enjoy the restaurant experience of a chef’s savory menu, while dining at home with family and friends. A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, Michael worked at Spago before becoming a private chef. Enjoy the experience of quality, simplicity and seasonality from our kitchen in the comfort of your own home.

15456 Ventura Blvd, Suite 301, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

