Montilla Meals
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Our seasonal specialty offerings are crafted with organic ingredients and fresh produce. Hillside Kitchen creates a deliciously elevated level of comfort food – all delivered in eco-friendly packaging (without contact) directly to your doorstep. Enjoy the restaurant experience of a chef’s savory menu, while dining at home with family and friends. A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, Michael worked at Spago before becoming a private chef. Enjoy the experience of quality, simplicity and seasonality from our kitchen in the comfort of your own home.
Location
15456 Ventura Blvd, Suite 301, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PSY Street Kitchen - 15030 Ventura Blvd
No Reviews
15030 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurant
Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.
4.7 • 329
15025 Ventura blvd sherman oaks, CA 91403
View restaurant
JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress - - Encino
No Reviews
15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110 Encino, CA 91436
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sherman Oaks
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
4.5 • 7,831
5142 Van Nuys Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurant
Mistral Sherman Oaks - 13422 Ventura Blvd
4.8 • 2,190
13422 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurant