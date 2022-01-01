Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Slauson

review star

No reviews yet

4427 W. Slauson Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90043

Bangin' Breakfast Sandwich
Latte
Bangin' Breakfast Burrito

SEASONAL SIPS

EGGNOG LATTE

$7.00Out of stock

Nothing says Holidays like Eggnog. Eggnog syrup that's been infused with clove, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cardamom with a shot of espresso.

MEXICAN HOT CHOCOLATE

$6.00

Apple Cider, caramel sauce, cinnamon, a dash of salt, and apple ring garnish. Only served hot.

SWEET POTATO LATTE

$7.50

Double espresso, in-house sweet potato sauce, choice of milk, topped off with cinnamon. Served Hot & Cold

REASONABLE DOUBT

Jax Latte

$7.00

Lavender Oat Latte Available Hot or Iced.

Pastries

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.50

Classic Butter Croissant. Available to be warmed.

Cherry Bomb

Cherry Bomb

$4.75Out of stock

Croissant dough shaped into a muffin, stuffed with vanilla pastry cream and cherries.

Chorizo Cheddar Croissant

Chorizo Cheddar Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Spanish style chorizo & cheddar cheese folded into croissant dough. Available warm.

Coffee Crumb Donut

Coffee Crumb Donut

$4.00Out of stock

Coffee cake crumbed, cake donut. Available warmed, goes great with your morning coffee!

Churros

$6.00

Vegan Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$4.00

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Banana Bread

$4.50

Sliced Banana Nut Loaf Served Warm with House Made Salted Honey Butter

Bowls

Berry Dream - Overnight Oats

Berry Dream - Overnight Oats

$9.50

Overnight Oats (Berry Dream)- Rolled Oats, Greek Yogurt, Berry Compote, Market Berries, Toasted Coconut

Açaí

Açaí

$12.00

Açaí Sorbet, Bananas, Berries, Granola

Buenos Días

Buenos Días

$14.00

Sautéed Poblano Peppers & Onions, Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Chipotle Crema, Fresh Avocado, Scrambled Eggs and Pico De Gallo

Soul Bowl

Soul Bowl

$14.50

Poached Egg, Creamy Grits, Braised Collard Greens, Charred Corn *contains pork

Superfood

Superfood

$17.00

Baby Kale, Arugula, Farro, Avocado, Sugar Snap Peas, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Radish, Fennel, Citrus Vinaigrette

Hilltop Cobb

Hilltop Cobb

$17.50

Herb Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Baby Kale, Mixed Green Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing

Handhelds

Bangin' Breakfast Sandwich

Bangin' Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Spicy Mayo, Brioche Bun

Bangin' Breakfast Burrito

Bangin' Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Crema, Salsa Verde on the Side

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$12.50

Tuna Salad, Provolone, Cheddar, Sliced Tomato, Sourdough

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Spicy Slaw, Butter pickles, Pimento Cheese, on a Brioche Bun

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$16.00

(v) Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup - Cheddar, Provolone and Pimento Cheese on Griddled Sourdough Bread served with House Made Tomato Soup $16.00

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Cheddar, Provolone, & Pimento Cheese on Griddled Sourdough Bread

Caesar Salad Wrap

Caesar Salad Wrap

$13.00

Caesar Salad Wrap- Mixed Green Lettuce, Baby Kale, Cherry tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar dressing, Sourdough Croutons in a Spinach Wrap

Straight Veggie Wrap

Straight Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Arugula, Mixed Green Lettuce, Black Beans, Sweet Corn, Roasted Peppers, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Cilantro, Lime Vinaigrette, in a Spinach Wrap, Salsa Verde on the Side

Hilltop Droptops

Almond Butter Droptop

Almond Butter Droptop

$10.00

Mixed Berries, Toasted Almonds, Local Honey, on Multigrain

Avocado Droptop

Avocado Droptop

$13.00

Smashed Avocado, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Arugula, Shaved Fennel, Garlic Chips, Fennel Pollen, Red Wine Dressing

Smoked Salmon Droptop

Smoked Salmon Droptop

$15.00

Dill Cream Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Crispy Capers, Hard Boiled Egg, Cucumber, on Multigrain

Beignets

O.G. Beignets

O.G. Beignets

$6.00

Original Beignets served with Berry Sauce

Nutella Beignets

Nutella Beignets

$6.50

Nutella Beignets served with Berry Sauce

Waffles

Nutella & Banana

Nutella & Banana

$12.00

Berry Compote Waffle

$12.00

Sides

Side Buffalo Cauliflower

Side Buffalo Cauliflower

$6.50
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.00

Served with Spicy Mayo

Side Berries

$3.00
Side Grits

Side Grits

$4.50

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side Tuna

$5.00

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Side Tomato Soup

$7.00

plum tomatoes, basil, extra virgin olive oil *Contains Dairy

Side Salad

$6.00

(c) Side Salad – Baby Kale, Baby Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Side Collard Greens

$3.50

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$3.50

1 Pc of Toast

$1.00

2 Pc of Toast

$2.00

Cutlery

In trying to be a conscious of the environment. Please tell us your needs. Our cutlery is wrapped for your safety.

Sauces

Side Almond Butter

$1.50

Side Berry Compote

$0.75

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Chipotle Creama

$0.50

Side Dill Cream Cheese

$0.75

Side Maple Syrup

$0.50

Side Nutella

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side Pico

$0.75

Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75+

Iced coffee with notes of hazelnut, chocolate & browned almond. Brazilian & Peruvian Origin

Ethiopian Brew

$4.25+

Hot drip coffee with notes of nectarine, honey & black tea.

House Brew

$3.75+

Hot drip "Slauson House Blend" dark notes.

Traveler Box

Traveler Box

$30.00Out of stock

Hot Drip Slauson House Blend in a large format. Serves up to 10 guests. Includes creamers, sugar, cups, stirrers.

Cold Traveler Box

$40.00Out of stock

Cold Brew Coffee Blend in a large format. Serves up to 10 guests. Includes creamers, sugar, cups, stirrers.

Espresso

Almond Turmeric Latte

Almond Turmeric Latte

$6.00

House made; almond milk, turmeric, ginger, black pepper, cinnamon + honey. Served hot or iced.

Americano

$3.50

12oz Americano Double Espresso with water. Available hot or cold.

Cappuccino

$4.50

Double shot espresso, steamed milk & a semi-thick layer of foam on top. Available Hot or Iced.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$6.00

Chai tea, with milk of choice finished with ground cinnamon. Served hot or iced.

Double Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso of Brazilian & Peruvian beans locally roasted. With notes of hazelnut, milk chocolate, and browned almond notes.

Flat White

$4.50

8oz espresso based drink that blends espresso + steamed milk + minimal amount of micro foam. A complete harmony between espresso + milk.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Rick dark chocolate with notes of Vanilla made with the milk of your choice.

Latte

Latte

$5.50

Double shot of espresso with hot steamed foamed milk

Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$6.00

Double espresso, house made lavender syrup & milk of your choice.

Macchiato

$4.00

Double espresso with a “spot” of foam.

Matcha Chata

Matcha Chata

$6.50

Matcha Tea, Cinnamon, Honey, Vanilla, Iced Oat Milk Latte

Matcha H20

$5.50

Finely ground Japanese matcha powder, with water. Available hot or iced.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Finely ground Japanese matcha powder, with milk of your choice. Hot or Iced.

Milk 12oz

$3.50

Whole, nonfat, Almond or Oat Milk available.

Mocha

$6.00

Double espresso, chocolate & milk of your choice served hot or cold.

Kids Milk (8oz)

$3.00

Whole, nonfat, Almond or Oat Milk available.

Kids Hot Chocolate (8oz)

$3.75

Hot chocolate with milk of your choice served at a safe kids temperature.

Red Eye

$6.00

House coffee + a shot of Double espresso

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Rich chocolate with the milk of your choice.

Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

Matcha + Lemonade served over ice.

Tea

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

Iced tea + lemonade

Earl Grey

$3.50

Full-bodied leaves are blended with precious oil of bergamot.

English Breakfast

$3.50

Classic breakfast black tea. Caffeinated.

Iced Tea

Our passion fruit iced tea is unsweetend served on ice. Add agave to make a sippin' sweet tea.

Jasmine Reserve

$3.50

Hot steeped jasmine whole leaf green tea crafted into eco-friendly, biodegradable teabag sachet.

Lemon Ginger

$3.50

Hot steeped spicy citrus tea.

Mint Green

$3.50

Grassy, smooth hot steeped mint Green tea in this eco-friendly, biodegradable teabag.

Tea Latte

$5.50

Tea of your choice steeped along with steamed milk of your choice.

Juice & Bottled Bev

Topo Chico

$2.50

Boxed Water

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Health Aide - Pink Lady Kombucha - BTL

$6.00

GT's Kombucha 12 oz

$6.00Out of stock

Kombucha Culture, black tea, green tea, kiwi juice, hemp extract, pineapple juice, fresh pressed ginger juice, tumeric, lemon juice, black pepper

Hats

3M Black Reflective Hat

$32.00Out of stock

3 M White Reflective Hat

$32.00Out of stock

Coffee Beans

Slauson Whole Bean

Slauson Whole Bean

$15.50

12 oz bag of Slauson Whole bean blend for your home.

Ethiopian Whole Bean

Ethiopian Whole Bean

$18.50

12 oz whole Ethiopian coffee beans for your home.

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 5:00 pm
4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90043

