Bars & Lounges
American

Hilltop Inn

732 Reviews

$$

1100 Harmony Way

Evansville, IN 47720

Order Again

Popular Items

Barbecue Pork

NA Beverage

Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Caff Free Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Mt. Dew

$2.75

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Ski

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Reg Orange Juice

$2.75

Small Orange Juice

$1.50

Odules

$2.75

To Go Drink

$2.75

Kids Juice Cup

$1.75

Hot Tea

$1.75

Appetizers

Marx BBQ Pork Grenades

$9.00

Cheesy Pork Fries

$12.00

Fried Cheese Cubes

$9.50

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.50

1/2 Chicken Livers

$7.50

1/2 Chicken Gizzards

$7.50

1/2 Livers/Gizzards

$7.50

Onion Rings

$8.50

Cod Bites

$15.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.50

BBQ Baked Potato

$10.00

Nachos

$4.00

BBQ Nachos

$8.00

6 Wings

$7.50

12 Wings

$12.50

Sandwiches

Barbecue Pork

$6.00

Fish Sandwich

$9.50

Soaker

$6.00

Patty Melt

$10.00

Hamburger

$6.50

Double Hamburger

$8.50

German Bologna

$7.50

Brisket Topper & Fries

$15.50

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Melt

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Pork Tenderloin

$8.50

Steak Sandwich

$16.50

Blt

$5.00

Veggie Burger

$8.00

Dbl Patty Melt

$15.00

Sweet N Sassy Veggie Burger

$10.00

Patty Melt Veggie Burger

$10.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$7.00

Entrees

1/4 Fried Chicken

$11.00

1/2 Fried Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Livers

$13.00

Chicken Gizzards

$13.00

Liver Gizzard Mix

$14.00

Fillet Mingon

$34.95

Sirloin

$24.95

Cod Fillets

$19.00

Chicken Breast

$16.00

Catfish Fiddlers

$16.00

1 Fiddler

$7.00

1 Fiddler No Sides

$5.00

4 Person Cod Dinner

$36.00

4 Person Chix Strips Dinner

$36.00

Smoked pork Chop

$10.99

1\2 Smoked Chicken

$12.99

Veggie Plate

$9.00

Sunday Buffet

$18.50

6 Wings

$8.50

Sides

Mashed Potato/Gravy

$2.50

German Fries

$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

Baked Potato

$2.50

German Potato Salad

$2.50

American Fries

$2.50

Au Gratin Potatoes

$2.75

Green Bean

$2.50

Corn

$2.50

Steamed Vegetables

$3.75

Sweet & Sour Slaw

$2.50

Creamy Slaw

$2.50

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.50

Baked Beans

$2.50

Applesauce

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Potato Chips

$1.00

Toast

$2.50

Roll

$0.50

Veggie Plate

$8.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Cup White Gravy

$1.00

Cup Brown Gravy

$1.00

Sweet & Sassy Bottle

$6.50

Pt Slaw

$6.50

Pnt Gravy

$5.00

Pnt Green Beans

$6.50

Pint Germ Fry

$6.50

Pint German Pot

$6.50

Qrt Green Beans

$9.00

Qrt Baked Beans

$8.00

Qrt Grem Fry

$9.00

Qrt Slaw

$9.50

Qrt Mashed White

$9.00

Qrt Green Beans

$9.00

Qrt Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Qrt Au Graten Potato

$10.00

Pint Baked Beans

$5.50

Xtra Roll

Soups

Veg Soup Small

$4.50

Veg Soup Large

$5.50

Burgoo Small

$4.50

Burgoo Large

$5.50

Chili Small

$4.50

Chili Large

$5.50

Add Soup

$2.50

Pint Soup

$6.50

Qrt Soup

$9.50

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.50

Kids Chicken Leg

$6.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1100 Harmony Way, Evansville, IN 47720

Directions

