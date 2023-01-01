Hilltop Kitchen & Bar
No reviews yet
150 Jericho Turnpike
Syosset, NY 11791
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Balsamic Glazed Brussels Sprouts
Balsamic & Dirty Maple Reduction
Bang Bang Tacos
Fried Chicken-Asian Slaw-Pickled Onions-House Bang Bang Sauce-Lemon Aioli
Bavarian Style Jumbo Pretzel
Honey Mustard Sauce-Ale Mustard-Cheese Sauce
Cauliflower Bites
Buffalo Sauce-Blue Cheese Sauce-Celery-Carrots
Dancing Shrimp
Shrimp-Kataifi- Lemon White Wine Sauce
Dip Duo
Spinach Dip - Spicy Buffalo Dip - House Made Corn Tortilla
Grilled Octopus
Lemon White Wine Sauce
Ribs
Dirty Honey or Hoisin Glazed
Seared Sliced Tuna
Mustard Soy Sauce-Lemon Butter Sauce
Sweet Potato Hummus
Grilled Naan Bread
Wings
Choice of Angry, Pissed, Furious, Dirty Honey or Garlic Parm-Celery-Carrots
Salads
Asian Chicken Salad
Toasted Almonds-Cabbage-Romaine-Asian Slaw-Craisins-Grilled Chicken-House Made Asian Inspired Dressing
Beet and Goat Cheese Salad
Red & Golden Beets-Mesclun-Candied Walnuts- Toasted Crostini-Warm Goat Cheese-House Made Sherry Walnut Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Baby Kale-Romaine-Red Onions-Parmesan Crisps-House Made Caesar Dressing
House Salad
Mesclun-Tomato-Cucumber-Red Onions-Carrots-House Made Lemon Vinaigrette
The Hilltop Cobb
Iceberg-Romaine-Avocado-Carrots-Tomato-Bacon-Hard Boiled Eggs-Grilled Chicken-House Made Ranch Dressing
Wedge Salad
Iceberg-Red Onion-Tomato-Blue Cheese-Thick Cut Bacon-House Made Blue Cheese Dressing
Burgers
Ahi Burger
Tuna Steak-Lettuce-Tomato-Avocado-Wasabi Dressing-Brioche Bun
Dirty Oscar
Honey Goat Cheese-Roasted Cherry Peppers-Roasted Red Peppers-Crispy Onions-Brioche Bun
Hilltop Classic
American Cheese-Lettuce-Tomato-Onion-Brioche Bun
LI Pulse Dirty Burger
Chocolate Candy Bacon-Crispy Onions-White Cheddar-Dirty Maple Sauce-Brioche Bun *Winner of the Long Island Pulse Burger Battle
The Dirty Mac
Creamy Mac & Cheese-American Cheese-Pretzel Bun
The Lyon
Spaghetti Squash-Honey Goat Cheese-Lingonberry Sauce-Brioche Bun *Featured on the Food Networks Burger Brews and Que
Kids
Dessert
Cheesecake
House Made Cheesecake topped with Raspberry Sauce and Salted Caramel Butterscotch Sauce
Chocolate Fondue
Long Stem Strawberries with a House Made Chocolate Fondue
Cookie Skillet
Choice of Vanilla or Chocolate Ice Cream with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sauce
Creme Brulee
Laced with Rice Pudding
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Topped With Raspberry Sauce and Chocolate Sauce
Fried Oreos
Served with Cream Anglaise
Ice Cream
Sorbet
Lemon or Raspberry
Sandwiches
BLTB
Thick Cut Dirty Bacon-Arugula-Tomato-Warm Brie Cheese-Garlic Aioli-Whole Grain Toast
Buffalo Chicken
Fried or Grilled Chicken-House Made Buffalo Sauce-White Cheddar Cheese-Crispy Onions-House Made Blue Cheese Dressing-Brioche Bun
Dirty Steak Sandwich
Truffle Oil - Arugula- Creamy Horseradish Sauce - House Made Blue Cheese Dressing - Crispy Onions - Ciabatta
Southern Chicken
Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken-Pepper Jack Cheese-Bacon-Lettuce-Tomato-Pickles-Onions-House Made Honey Mustard Ranch Dressing-Brioche Bun
Entrees
Dirty Salmon
Dirty Honey Glazed-Sweet Potato Mash-Sauteed Broccolini
Dirty Tuna Steak
Tomato, Onion & Spinach Spaghetti Squash-Lotus Chips-Wasabi Sauce
Honey Fried Chicken
Fried Dirty Honey Chicken-Sweet Potato Mash-Asparagus-Dirty Maple Drizzle
Lemon Chicken
Tomato, Onion & Spinach Spaghetti Squash-Lemon Thyme Sauce
Marinated Skirt Steak
Hoisin Glazed-Honey Glazed Potatoes-Asparagus-Crispy Onions
Orange Glazed Chilean Sea Bass
Sticky Rice-Baby Bok Choy-Macadamia Nut Butter Sauce
Potato Wrapped Trout
Stuffed with Mushrooms & Spinach-Wrapped in Potatoes-Five Spice Carrot Reduction-Mesclun-Truffle Vinaigrette
Russo's Chicken
Stuffed with Napa Cabbage-Craisins-Israeli Couscous-Mushrooms-White Truffle Broth on the Side
Short Rib Wellington
The Dirty Drunken Rib Eye
Dry Aged 20oz-Honey Glazed Potatoes-Broccolini-Cabernet Sauce *Winner of New York Magazines Best Steak in the City Award
The Hilltop Chop
Sweet Potato Mash-Broccolini-Green Plantains-Apple Chutney-Apple Balsamic Brandy Sauce
Pasta
Sides
Vodka
Tequila
Mezcal
Gin
Bourbon/Whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Basil Hayden Toast
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet
Clyde Mays
Coppercraft
David Nicholson Reserve
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
Elijah Craig Rye
Fox & Oden
Hardins Creek
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jameson
Knob Creek 12
Legent
Makers Mark
Makers Mark 46
Markers Mark Cask Strength
Michters American Whiskey
Michters Bourbon Whiskey
Michters Rye
Michters Sour Mash
Rebel 100
Rittenhouse
Suntory Whisky Tori
Tullamore Dew
Weller 12
Whistle Pig
Woodford Reserve
Yellowstone
Scotch
Rum
Others
Aperol
Averna Amaro
Baileys Irish Cream
Campari
Chambord
Charteuse Green
Charteuse Yellow
Cointreau
Creme De Cacao
Cynar
Disaronno
Fernert-Branca
Frangelico
Hennesy
Hiro Jumani Ginjo
Lillet
Luxardo
Macchu Pisco
Marie Brizard Anisette
Montenegro Amaro
Mr Blacks
Noilly Prat Vermouth
Pernod
Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
Pimms
Ramazzotti Amaro
Remy Martin 1783
Romana Sambuca Black
Romana Sambuca White
St Germain
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Aviation
Bright, balanced and floral. This gin delight will brighten your darkest day
Bartenders Choice
Cosmo
Tart, bright and balanced. Welcome Home
Daiquiri
Dirty Paloma
Tequila, Grapefruit, Signature Dirty honey and lime
Draft Tito's Moscow Mule
Get this classic in a copper mug like never before
Espresso Martini
Look no further. Vodka, Mr. Black and Mongos Espresso
French 75
Gin and sparkling wine kick off with citrus and bubbles
Gin Martini
Hilltop Bloody
Lemon Drop
Manhattan
Margarita
Get this Tequila Icon made fresh either original with Esplendido or spicy with Ghost
Mojito
Negroni
Be classic and cool with gin or be bold and beautiful with white mezcal
NY Sour
Rye and Amaro balanced with lemon and cinnamon cordial, Egg white froth and red wine (optional)
Old Fashioned
Orange Revolver
Buffalo Trace bourbon, Chocolate Dry Curacao, Amaro, Demerara cordial and Mole bitter.
Paloma
Penicillin
Smoke, spice, citrus and sweet in perfect harmony, scotch, ginger, honey and lemon
Pomegranate Ginger Smash
Zignum Mezcal, pomegranate, ginger, lemon and mint.
The Main Squeeze
Vodka, Lemon, Lillet and Elderflower.
Tip of the Spear
Zignum Mezcal, vanilla and passionfruit and lime topped with bubbles.
Toasted Sesame Old Fashioned
Toasted Sesame infused Elijah Craig Bourbon balanced with Demerara cordial and black walnut bitters.
Under The Covers
Gin, Dry Curacao, Aperol, Lemon, Demerara Cordial, Egg white froth, Red Wine Float (Optional)
Vodka Martini
Whiskey Sour
Mocktails
Blueberry Basil Lemonade
A tart, fruity and savory lemonade
Ginger Soda
A fresh made ginger cordial topped with soda, Simple delicious
Hilltop Temple
Decadent house made grenadine with pomegranate and hibiscus topped with soda
Nojito
A zero-proof rendition of the classic, bright, tart and minty
Vanilla Cream Soda
A smoot creamy rendition of a classic
After Dinner Drinks
Tap
Ace Joker
Duclaw Sour Me
Passion Fruit, Mango & Guava
East Coast Ghost IPA
Ebbs IPA
Ghost White
Stella Artois
Crisp clean and light. This beer combines the smoothness of a lager with the subtle fruitness and floral qualities of an ale producing remarkably light and refreshing beer that must be tasted to be appreciated.
Bottles & Cans
Bud Light
Bud light is moderately sweet with a light flavor profile of American-variety hops, malts, and rice. It is a light-bodied beer that delivers a smooth and thin mouthfeel. The fast finish is crisp, clean, and lightly dry. It is light with no alcohol warmth, but it doesn't showcase a lot of flavors. 4.2 %ABV Calories 110
Budweiser
Budweiser beer is a medium-bodied, American-style lager beer. Brewed with high quality barley malt, a blend of premium hop varieties, fresh rice and filtered water, this American beer is crisp and full of flavor. Budweiser beer has 5% ABV and contains 145 calories
Cigar City Jai Alai
Founders Porter
Pours silky black with a creamy tan head. The nose is sweet with strong chocolate and caramel malt presence. No absence of hops gives Founders' robust porter the full flavor you deserve and expect
Jack's Fireside Hard Cider
Michelob Ultra
Containing only 95 calories and 2.6 carbs, Michelob ULTRA is a light lager brewed with the perfect balance of Herkules hops and wholesome grains, producing a light citrus aroma and a crisp, refreshing finish.
Saison Dupont
Saison Dupont is a classic Belgian farmhouse ale. This is a beautifully balanced, complex beer that has a refreshing fruitiness and long, dry finish.
Sparkling
White
Artesa Los Cameros Chardonnay Glass
Buttery baked apple nose with pear and yogurt cream notes laced with subtle oak. Nice structure and balanced acidity. From California
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Glass
Melon & Lemon on the nose. Palate has ripe apple and pear. Crisp and clean with perfect acidity. From Italy
Schlink Haus Kabinett Riesling Glass
Acidity, minerality, stone fruit, lemon peel. Notes of apple and pear. Sweet but no overwhelming with some briny/ saline on the finish to balance.
White Haven Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Aromas of white grapefruit, big citrus grapefruit flavors with incredibly balanced acidity, long finish. From New Zealand.
Rose
Red
Bonterra Merlot Glass
This is a tasty Merlot with a nice spiciness on the finish. It is not overly fruity forward though the fruit does shine through. It is deep ruby verging on purple in color with oak, pepper, black plum, & blackberry on the nose. It is dry with medium tannins & medium acidity. On the palate there is blackberry, oak, pepper, & chocolate.
Cantine di Ora Amicone
Gran Passaia Super Tuscan
J Vineyards Black Label Glass
Delicate and opens with juicy Bing cherry, raspberry and forest floor on the nose followed by red fruit, some wild blackberries, hibiscus, spice and forest floor.
Orin Swift Abstract Red Blend Glass
Lots of broody blueberry, fig and strawberry with hints of rhubarb. Full Bodied with a lovely velvety texture. From California
The Vice Cabernet Sauvignon Glass
Classic napa valley cab sav. Oaky nose, juicy and long finish. Really nice and round.
Trivento Reserve Malbec Glass
A bright carmine red whose plum and raspberry jam aromas mingle elegantly with vanilla notes from the 6 months aged in French oak barrels. Well balanced, sweet tannins and velvety finish.
William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon Glass
This beautiful light purple wine has nice notes of plum, blackberry, leather, sage, pepper and sweet tobacco on the nose. The palate is softly textured with berries, oak, chocolate, vanilla and a hint of black olive and dried herbs. From California
House
White
Mercer Bros Chardonnay
Apricot and coconut on the nose. Very tropical up front. Very Vanilla and toasted oak on the finish. Really balanced. Medium acidity. Excellent expression of what a domestic California chardonnay should be, even though it's from Washington. Pairs well with Pork, Rich Fish like almon and Tuna, Vegetarian and Poultry. From Columbia Valley, Washington
Artesa Chardonnay
Buttery baked apple nose with pear and yogurt cream notes laced with subtle oak. Nice structure and balanced acidity. Pairs well with Prok, Rich fish, Vegetarian and Poultry From Los Carneros, California
Stags' Leap Chardonnay
Very well-structured Cali Chardonnay that nicely balances the mild oak, with the right touch of acid as well as the fruit of light citrus blended with green apples. Pairs well with Pork, Rich Fish, Vegetarian, or Poultry From Napa Valley, California
Orin Swift Mannequin Chardonnay
Well balanced with just enough butter for a smooth finish. Apple, melon, lemon with sweet vanilla. Nice acidity. Pairs well with Pork, Rich Fish. Vegetarian and Poultry From Napa Valley, California
Groth Chardonnay
Old world style Dry, big oak, light white fruits; but no butter-bomb. Notes of peach, light pear, oak, toasted caramel, green apple, lemon, light butter. Pairs well with Pork, Rich Fish, Vegetarian or Poultry From Napa Valley,California
Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc
Well concentrated and lively in texture, this medium bodied wine offers nice lemon and grapefruit aromas. These vivid citrus flavors carry to the palate, backed by snappy acidity. Pairs well with Chicken, Salads and Vegetarian Dishes From California
La Planchelière Sauvignon Blanc
Light straw color. Appealing aromas of citrus, grass, and raw asparagus. Medium bodied and lightly dry. This wine is well balanced with a fresh yet rounded palate. Peach and Lime. Lighter acidity than expected. Pairs Well with Chicken, Pork, Salads, Vegetarian and Shellfish From France
Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
Aromas of white grapefruit, big citrus grapefruit flavors with incredible acidity, long finish. Pairs well with Shellfish, Vegetarian and Goat Cheese From New Zealand
Alexander Valley Vineyards Gewurztraminer
Lychee, yellow florals, slightly powdery. Petroleum, minerals, off dry, and completely unique. Pairs well with Pork, Rich Fish, Spicy Food, Poultry and Soft or Mild Cheeses From Alexander Valley, California
Schlink Haus Riesling Spätlese
Pale lemon in color with a medium intensity nose, youthful. Apricot, pear, honey, green apple. Off-dry, medium acidity, medium bodied, low alcohol and medium minus intensity. Honey, honey crisp apple, pear, white peach, apricot. Pairs well with Pork, Spicy Food, Shellfish, Poultry and Cured Meats From Germany
Schlink Haus Riesling Kabinett
Acidity, minerality, stone fruit, lemon peel Notes of apple and pear. Sweet but not overpowering with some briny/saline on the finish to balance it. Pairs well with Pork, Spicy Food, Shellfish, Poultry and Cured Meats From Germany
Guinigi Pinot Grigio
Crisp, with notes of green apple, pear, and citrus – mostly lemon, this is a simple and easy to enjoy wine that is refreshing and affordable. Pairs well with Shellfish, Vegetarian and Mushrooms From Italy
Santa Marghertia Pinot Grigio
Melon and lemon on the nose. Palate has a ripe apple and pear. Crisp and clean with perfect acidity. Pairs well with Shellfish, Vegetarian and Mushrooms From Italy
Cedar + Salmon Pinot Gris
Off dry and towards a medium body. Still refreshing and would go well with a fish or light pasta. Notes of apple, honey and pear. Pairs well with Pork, Mushrooms, Spicy Food and Cured Meats From Oregon
Rose
Soleil des Alpes Rose
Light, fairly crisp. Peach, apple, and perhaps a bit of honey. Very drinkable. Pairs well with Salads and any Fish From France
Chateau Minuty Rose
Very smooth with less acid than the traditional Provencal rosé. Very floral with loads of mineral, slate, and lavender. Citrus rinds and tart grapefruit juice. Pairs well with Seafood, Berry Salads or Alone From France
Red
William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon
This beautiful light purple wine has nice notes of plum, blackberry, leather, sage, pepper and sweet tobacco on the nose. The palate is softly textured with berries, oak, chocolate, vanilla, and a hint of black olive and dried herbs. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game and Poultry From California
The Vice Cabernet Sauvignon
Classic napa valley cab sav. Oaky nose, juicy and long finish. Really nice and round. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game and Poultry From California
Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
Blackberry, Dark plum a bit of leather and tobacco. Medium tannins. Good balance. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game and Poultry From California
Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon
On the nose a good bit of cassis and dark fruits. On the pallet a nice touch of oak and vanilla mixed with blueberry and a nice balance of tannins. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game, Poultry and Hard and Mature Cheese From California
Lake & Vine Cabernet Sauvignon
Dark and inky. Full body and mouth feel. Dark cherry and red licorice. Some background spice on the finish. Nice balanced and velvety. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game and Poultry From California
Orin Swift Palermo Cabernet Sauvignon
Vibrant aromas of raspberries/blackberries with a touch of soft oak. Taste is smooth with flavors of dark cherry, vanilla, blackberry, and plum. Delicious wine that is easy to drink. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game, Poultry and Hard and Mature Cheese From California
Mercer Estates Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve
Well Balanced. Coffee and Chocolate on the nose. Blueberry and dark fruit palate, soft tannins with a long finish. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game and Poultry From Washington
Groth Cabernet Sauvignon
Perfectly rounded and silky Cab. Vanilla essence rounds of a beautiful Wine. Cherries and Cassis are the main flavors of this lovely wine that also holds 20% Merlot. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game, Poultry and Hard and Mature Cheese From California
Gehricke Cabernet Sauvignon
Nose of blueberry, baking spice and vanilla Full bodied deep purple in the glass Taste just like it smells blueberry, blackberries Vanilla and Smokey oak shine thru mid-palate with really silky-smooth tannins and a Semi dry dusty cocoa and earthy finish. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game and Poultry From California
Orin Swift Mercury Head Cabernet Sauvignon
Chocolate, licorice, truffle, brooding dark fruit, baking spices and vanilla on the long finish. Moderate+ tannins, good acidity, nearly dry. Pairs well with Ribeye- Beef, Lamb, Game, Poultry and Hard and Mature Cheese From California
Stags' Leap Cabernet Sauvignon
Fantastic wine. Heavy, deep, bold body expansive tasting notes. Dark fruits originally (black cherry, plum, blackberry, chocolate) leading towards a leathery oaky finish. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game, Poultry and Hard and Mature Cheese From California
Jayson Pahlmeyer Cabernet Sauvignon
Silky and dry. Cherries and blueberries and little raspberries with a hint of chocolate and the barest hint of pepper. Bright acidity that comes out with a good food pairing. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game, Poultry and Hard and Mature Cheese From California
Tree Fort Cabernet Sauvignon
Look: Violet, with thin legs. Nose: blackberry, tobacco, oak and vanilla Taste: baking spice (cinnamon, clove, allspice), plum. Lingering finish Super teeth stuck to lips dry. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game and Poultry From California
Bonterra Merlot
Dazzling blueberry and plum flavors give way to notes of dried herbs and pencil shavings. An elegant structure and rounded tannins provide a long velvet smooth finish. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb and Veal From California
Stags' Leap Merlot
Cream, vanilla, sweet pepper red plum, red cherry medium acidity medium body Medium-tannin Medium+ finish Pairs well with Beef, Lamb and Veal From California
The Four Graces Pinot Noir
Red fruit (cherry, red plum, strawberry) balanced with some nice earthy notes. Dry, medium acid, medium body. Great on its own or with food, versatile. Pairs well with Beef, Veal, Game and Poultry From Oregon
J Vineyards Black Label Pinot Noir
A deep black cherry Pinot. Spicy nose and then deep, sweet black cherry fruit, followed by red fruit, some wild blackberries, hibiscus, spice and forest floor. Pairs well with Beef, Veal, Game and Poultry From California
Lange Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir
Cranberry, cherry cola, vanilla, light bodied with notes of lime peel, oak, pepper, creme brulee. Pairs well with Beef, Veal, Game and Poultry From Oregon
Artesa Pinot Noir
Nose is smooth, earthy, mushroom, and silky pine. Palate has a cherry and strawberry note with a smooth soft-landing finish. The Carneros terroir come through on the finish. Pairs well with Beef, Veal, Game and Poultry. From California
Orin Swift Abstract
Lots of broody blueberry, fig, and strawberry with hints of rhubarb, full bodied with a lovely velvety texture. Pairs well with Beef, Veal, Lamb and Poultry From California
The Stag Red Blend
Rich cherry, blueberry and vanilla on the nose and palate. Low tannins. Pairs well with Beef, Veal, Lamb and Poultry From California
Orin Swift Eight Years In The Desert
Pure black velvety gold! Smooth and silky with rich flavors of spicy plumbs. Long finish that coats the tongue with a hint of dryness. Full Bodied wine. Oak, Tobacco and Dark Fruit. Blackberries, Black Cherrey and Black Plum. Medium acidity and lasting tannins. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb and Poultry From California
Lake and Vine Red Blend
Nice California blend with heavy Zinfandel. Fruit forward, bing cherry and plum. Light balanced and approachable. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Veal and Poultry From California
Gehricke Russian River Valley Zinfandel
With a deep magenta hue, fruit foward aromas leap from the glass with blackberry cobbler, ripe red cherries, milk chocolate, smooth leather and a touch of white pepper. Similar in fashion, the palate boasts flavors of raspberry jam and ripe red plums surrounded by a juicy acidity. The finish is round and lasting, driven by a complex oak spice. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb and Poultry From California
Château Lafitte Bordeaux
Pale ruby color. Blackberry, black cherry, leather, musty, mushroom, and red cherry nose. Dry. High tannins. Medium acidity. Medium alcohol. Blackberry, black cherry, leather, black currant, black plum and earthy. Pairs well with Beef, Veal, Game and Poultry From France
Orin Swift Papillon
This is a first world wine with old world traits. It’s bold, dry with a long finish. Notes of blackberry, oak and chocolate with hints of mineral and leather. It’s a Bordeaux from NAPA Pairs well with Beef, Game, Lamb and Poultry From California
Orin Swift Machete
A full bodied, plum opaque wine. Black fruit, chocolate, and oak on the palate. Smooth tannins with a velvety finish. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Veal and Poultry From California
Trivento Reserve Malbec
Dark fruit and oak on the nose. Plum and vanilla on the palate. Very easy to drink, not overly complex. Medium body. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb and Poultry From Argentina
Renacer Cabernet Franc
Herbal, Spicy tobacco, vanilla nose. Tastes of cherries, plums and dark stone fruits. Super soft. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb and Game From Argentina
Penfolds Bin 28 Shiraz
A smooth velvety Shiraz from Barossa. Dark fruit with nice acid and low but soft tannins. Some soil aromas and baking spices on the nose. A very good price point. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game and Poultry From Australia
Castello Banfi Chianti
Ruby with magenta rim. Cherry, tobacco and earthy. Medium plus acidity, medium plus tannins, medium alcohol and medium bodied and dry. Pairs well with Beef, Veal and Poultry From Italy
Castello Banfi Belnero Super Tuscan
Rich dark fruits, spice, and earth. Full body with firm tannins. A briny, mineral finish that lingers. Would pair very nicely with grilled meats. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Veal, Poultry and Cured Meats From Italy
Gran Passaia Super Tuscan
Merlot & Sangiovese. Texture is soft. Nose of Violet, sense of leather, dark berry. Tastes of Cherry, touch of dark chocolate, touch of coffee and vanilla Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Veal, Poultry and Cured Meats From Italy
Argiano Brunello di Montalcino
Aromatic nose of sour cherry, prunes, oak and a hint of funky yeast character, but still a very elegant wine. Bright acid, rich ripe red fruit on the palate but still savory acid-driven finish with chalky tannin. Will be very long lived. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Veal and Poultry From Italy
Allegrini Palazzo di Torre Baby Amarone
Ruby red with purple hues. Velvety texture with raisins, vanilla, black pepper, cloves. A chew of cigar. Great balance and complexity. Pairs well with Beef, Pasta, Lamb and Game From Italy
Masi Costasera Amarone
This is a classic Amarone. Lots of chocolate and black cherry, mixed with oak and spices. Lucious wine that goes down smooth and velvety. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game and Blue Cheese From Italy
Ratti Marcenasco Barolo
Pale garnet. Red cherry, plum, rose petal, vanilla and leather on the nose. High acidity, tannins and alcohol. Cherry, plum, vanilla, clove and leather. Long finish and good balance. Pairs well with Beef, Pasta, Lamb and Game From Italy
Cantine Di Ora Amicone
Ruby Red color with nose red berries and oak. Dry and some acidity and balanced tannins. Cherry, raspberry and some leather with an oaky background and smooth. From Italy
Champagne & Sparkling
Soft Drinks
Coffee & Tea
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
150 Jericho Turnpike, Syosset, NY 11791