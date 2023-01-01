Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hilltop Kitchen & Bar

150 Jericho Turnpike

Syosset, NY 11791

Appetizers

Balsamic Glazed Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Balsamic & Dirty Maple Reduction

Bang Bang Tacos

$15.00

Fried Chicken-Asian Slaw-Pickled Onions-House Bang Bang Sauce-Lemon Aioli

Bavarian Style Jumbo Pretzel

$12.00

Honey Mustard Sauce-Ale Mustard-Cheese Sauce

Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Buffalo Sauce-Blue Cheese Sauce-Celery-Carrots

Dancing Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp-Kataifi- Lemon White Wine Sauce

Dip Duo

$15.00

Spinach Dip - Spicy Buffalo Dip - House Made Corn Tortilla

Grilled Octopus

$22.00

Lemon White Wine Sauce

Ribs

$17.00

Dirty Honey or Hoisin Glazed

Seared Sliced Tuna

$16.00

Mustard Soy Sauce-Lemon Butter Sauce

Sweet Potato Hummus

$14.00

Grilled Naan Bread

Wings

$15.00

Choice of Angry, Pissed, Furious, Dirty Honey or Garlic Parm-Celery-Carrots

Salads

Asian Chicken Salad

$20.00

Toasted Almonds-Cabbage-Romaine-Asian Slaw-Craisins-Grilled Chicken-House Made Asian Inspired Dressing

Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Red & Golden Beets-Mesclun-Candied Walnuts- Toasted Crostini-Warm Goat Cheese-House Made Sherry Walnut Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Baby Kale-Romaine-Red Onions-Parmesan Crisps-House Made Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$9.00+

Mesclun-Tomato-Cucumber-Red Onions-Carrots-House Made Lemon Vinaigrette

The Hilltop Cobb

$20.00

Iceberg-Romaine-Avocado-Carrots-Tomato-Bacon-Hard Boiled Eggs-Grilled Chicken-House Made Ranch Dressing

Wedge Salad

$16.00

Iceberg-Red Onion-Tomato-Blue Cheese-Thick Cut Bacon-House Made Blue Cheese Dressing

Burgers

Ahi Burger

$21.00

Tuna Steak-Lettuce-Tomato-Avocado-Wasabi Dressing-Brioche Bun

Dirty Oscar

$21.00

Honey Goat Cheese-Roasted Cherry Peppers-Roasted Red Peppers-Crispy Onions-Brioche Bun

Hilltop Classic

$18.00

American Cheese-Lettuce-Tomato-Onion-Brioche Bun

LI Pulse Dirty Burger

$21.00

Chocolate Candy Bacon-Crispy Onions-White Cheddar-Dirty Maple Sauce-Brioche Bun *Winner of the Long Island Pulse Burger Battle

The Dirty Mac

$21.00

Creamy Mac & Cheese-American Cheese-Pretzel Bun

The Lyon

$21.00

Spaghetti Squash-Honey Goat Cheese-Lingonberry Sauce-Brioche Bun *Featured on the Food Networks Burger Brews and Que

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

French Fries

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

French Fries

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Broccoli

Kids Clean Cheeseburger

$15.00

Rigatoni with Butter

$12.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$10.00

House Made Cheesecake topped with Raspberry Sauce and Salted Caramel Butterscotch Sauce

Chocolate Fondue

$14.00

Long Stem Strawberries with a House Made Chocolate Fondue

Cookie Skillet

$12.00

Choice of Vanilla or Chocolate Ice Cream with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sauce

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Laced with Rice Pudding

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Topped With Raspberry Sauce and Chocolate Sauce

Fried Oreos

$10.00

Served with Cream Anglaise

Ice Cream

$8.00

Sorbet

$8.00

Lemon or Raspberry

Soup

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Lobster Bisque

$14.00

Sandwiches

BLTB

$16.00

Thick Cut Dirty Bacon-Arugula-Tomato-Warm Brie Cheese-Garlic Aioli-Whole Grain Toast

Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken-House Made Buffalo Sauce-White Cheddar Cheese-Crispy Onions-House Made Blue Cheese Dressing-Brioche Bun

Dirty Steak Sandwich

$26.00

Truffle Oil - Arugula- Creamy Horseradish Sauce - House Made Blue Cheese Dressing - Crispy Onions - Ciabatta

Southern Chicken

$20.00

Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken-Pepper Jack Cheese-Bacon-Lettuce-Tomato-Pickles-Onions-House Made Honey Mustard Ranch Dressing-Brioche Bun

Entrees

Dirty Salmon

$32.00Out of stock

Dirty Honey Glazed-Sweet Potato Mash-Sauteed Broccolini

Dirty Tuna Steak

$32.00

Tomato, Onion & Spinach Spaghetti Squash-Lotus Chips-Wasabi Sauce

Honey Fried Chicken

$29.00

Fried Dirty Honey Chicken-Sweet Potato Mash-Asparagus-Dirty Maple Drizzle

Lemon Chicken

$29.00

Tomato, Onion & Spinach Spaghetti Squash-Lemon Thyme Sauce

Marinated Skirt Steak

$38.00

Hoisin Glazed-Honey Glazed Potatoes-Asparagus-Crispy Onions

Orange Glazed Chilean Sea Bass

$44.00

Sticky Rice-Baby Bok Choy-Macadamia Nut Butter Sauce

Potato Wrapped Trout

$34.00

Stuffed with Mushrooms & Spinach-Wrapped in Potatoes-Five Spice Carrot Reduction-Mesclun-Truffle Vinaigrette

Russo's Chicken

$29.00

Stuffed with Napa Cabbage-Craisins-Israeli Couscous-Mushrooms-White Truffle Broth on the Side

Short Rib Wellington

$39.00

The Dirty Drunken Rib Eye

$65.00

Dry Aged 20oz-Honey Glazed Potatoes-Broccolini-Cabernet Sauce *Winner of New York Magazines Best Steak in the City Award

The Hilltop Chop

$36.00

Sweet Potato Mash-Broccolini-Green Plantains-Apple Chutney-Apple Balsamic Brandy Sauce

Pasta

Mac and Cheese

$18.00

Cavatappi Pasta-Cheese-Butter Cracker Crust

Short Rib & Rigatoni

$29.00

Shiitake Mushrooms-Barolo Wine Sauce

Shrimp Orecchiette

$29.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$9.00

Clean or Dirty Choice of One Sauce: Honey Mustard, Garlic Aioli or Truffle Aioli

Side of Veggies

$11.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$15.00

Crop Cucumber

$16.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Ketel One Citroen

$14.00

Purity Vodka 51

$16.00

Stoli Blueberry

$14.00

Stoli Orange

$14.00

Stoli Raspberry

$14.00

Stoli Vanilla

$14.00

Titos

$15.00

Vesica

$12.00

Tequila

Casa Noble Anejo

$45.00

Casamigos

$22.00

Casamigos Anejo

$29.00

Casamigos Reposdao

$26.00

Clasa Azul

$40.00

Esplendido Blanco

$12.00

Esplendido Reposado

$13.00

Ghost Blanco Spicy

$15.00

Maracame Anejo

$22.00

Maracame Reposado

$20.00

Patron

$19.00

Tequila Ocho

$19.00

Mezcal

Vago Elote

$23.00

Xicala Anejo

$21.00

Xicala Joven

$17.00

Zignum Anejo

$20.00

Zignum Anejo Cristalino

$21.00

Zignum Joven

$15.00

Zignum Reposado

$17.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

Brockmans

$17.00

Hendricks

$17.00

Monkey 47

$20.00

Roku Gin

$18.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

The Botanist

$18.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Angels Envy

$19.00

Basil Hayden

$17.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$21.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$24.00

Blantons

$45.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulliet

$15.00

Clyde Mays

$19.00

Coppercraft

$18.00

David Nicholson Reserve

$18.00

Eagle Rare

$17.00

Elijah Craig

$17.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$17.00

Fox & Oden

$30.00

Hardins Creek

$45.00

Jack Daniels

$17.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$17.00

Jameson

$15.00

Knob Creek 12

$27.00

Legent

$17.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Makers Mark 46

$19.00

Markers Mark Cask Strength

$21.00

Michters American Whiskey

$19.00

Michters Bourbon Whiskey

$19.00

Michters Rye

$19.00

Michters Sour Mash

$19.00

Rebel 100

$16.00

Rittenhouse

$12.00

Suntory Whisky Tori

$16.00

Tullamore Dew

$14.00

Weller 12

$27.00

Whistle Pig

$26.00

Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Yellowstone

$20.00

Scotch

Ardbeg

$20.00

Bruichladdich

$17.00

Dewars

$16.00

Glenfiddich 15

$30.00

Glenfiddich 18

$40.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$40.00

Loch Lomond

$17.00

The Glenlivet 12

$20.00

The Macallan 12

$21.00

The Macallan 15

$27.00

The Macallan 18

$50.00

Rum

Bacardi Coconut

$14.00

Brugal Extra Dry Rum

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$16.00

Diplimatico

$17.00

Mount Gay

$16.00

Novo Fogo Colibri

$17.00

Novo Fogo Silver Cachaca

$16.00

Plantaion OD

$15.00

Plantation OFTD

$17.00

Plantation Pineapple Rum

$16.00

Sailor Jerry

$15.00

Smith & Cross

$17.00

The Real McCoy

$16.00

Others

Aperol

Averna Amaro

$15.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$15.00

Campari

$15.00

Chambord

$14.00

Charteuse Green

$20.00

Charteuse Yellow

$20.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Creme De Cacao

Cynar

$16.00

Disaronno

$15.00

Fernert-Branca

$14.00

Frangelico

$14.00

Hennesy

$21.00

Hiro Jumani Ginjo

Lillet

Luxardo

Macchu Pisco

$15.00

Marie Brizard Anisette

$12.00

Montenegro Amaro

$15.00

Mr Blacks

Noilly Prat Vermouth

Pernod

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$14.00

Pimms

$15.00

Ramazzotti Amaro

$14.00

Remy Martin 1783

$25.00

Romana Sambuca Black

$15.00

Romana Sambuca White

$15.00

St Germain

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Aviation

$16.00

Bright, balanced and floral. This gin delight will brighten your darkest day

Bartenders Choice

$15.00

Cosmo

$15.00

Tart, bright and balanced. Welcome Home

Daiquiri

$13.00

Dirty Paloma

$16.00

Tequila, Grapefruit, Signature Dirty honey and lime

Draft Tito's Moscow Mule

$14.00

Get this classic in a copper mug like never before

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Look no further. Vodka, Mr. Black and Mongos Espresso

French 75

$15.00

Gin and sparkling wine kick off with citrus and bubbles

Gin Martini

$14.00

Hilltop Bloody

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$15.00

Get this Tequila Icon made fresh either original with Esplendido or spicy with Ghost

Mojito

$13.00

Negroni

$17.00+

Be classic and cool with gin or be bold and beautiful with white mezcal

NY Sour

$15.00+

Rye and Amaro balanced with lemon and cinnamon cordial, Egg white froth and red wine (optional)

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Orange Revolver

$16.00

Buffalo Trace bourbon, Chocolate Dry Curacao, Amaro, Demerara cordial and Mole bitter.

Paloma

$13.00

Penicillin

$16.00

Smoke, spice, citrus and sweet in perfect harmony, scotch, ginger, honey and lemon

Pomegranate Ginger Smash

$16.00

Zignum Mezcal, pomegranate, ginger, lemon and mint.

The Main Squeeze

$15.00

Vodka, Lemon, Lillet and Elderflower.

Tip of the Spear

$16.00

Zignum Mezcal, vanilla and passionfruit and lime topped with bubbles.

Toasted Sesame Old Fashioned

$17.00

Toasted Sesame infused Elijah Craig Bourbon balanced with Demerara cordial and black walnut bitters.

Under The Covers

$15.00+

Gin, Dry Curacao, Aperol, Lemon, Demerara Cordial, Egg white froth, Red Wine Float (Optional)

Vodka Martini

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Mocktails

Blueberry Basil Lemonade

$8.00

A tart, fruity and savory lemonade

Ginger Soda

$8.00

A fresh made ginger cordial topped with soda, Simple delicious

Hilltop Temple

$8.00

Decadent house made grenadine with pomegranate and hibiscus topped with soda

Nojito

$8.00

A zero-proof rendition of the classic, bright, tart and minty

Vanilla Cream Soda

$8.00

A smoot creamy rendition of a classic

After Dinner Drinks

Hot and Creamy

$14.00

Vesica Vodka, Mr. Black Coffee Liquor, Coconut Cream and Demerara Cordial topped with Coffee

The Godfather

$15.00

Loch Lomand Scotch, Amaretto and Chocolate Dry Curacao

The Nutty Cowboy

$15.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Mr. Black Coffee Liquor and Frangelico topped with Cold Brew Coffee

Tap

Ace Joker

$8.00

Duclaw Sour Me

$9.00

Passion Fruit, Mango & Guava

East Coast Ghost IPA

$9.00

Ebbs IPA

$9.00

Ghost White

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Crisp clean and light. This beer combines the smoothness of a lager with the subtle fruitness and floral qualities of an ale producing remarkably light and refreshing beer that must be tasted to be appreciated.

Bottles & Cans

Bud Light

$7.00

Bud light is moderately sweet with a light flavor profile of American-variety hops, malts, and rice. It is a light-bodied beer that delivers a smooth and thin mouthfeel. The fast finish is crisp, clean, and lightly dry. It is light with no alcohol warmth, but it doesn't showcase a lot of flavors. 4.2 %ABV Calories 110

Budweiser

$7.00

Budweiser beer is a medium-bodied, American-style lager beer. Brewed with high quality barley malt, a blend of premium hop varieties, fresh rice and filtered water, this American beer is crisp and full of flavor. Budweiser beer has 5% ABV and contains 145 calories

Cigar City Jai Alai

$7.00

Founders Porter

$7.00

Pours silky black with a creamy tan head. The nose is sweet with strong chocolate and caramel malt presence. No absence of hops gives Founders' robust porter the full flavor you deserve and expect

Jack's Fireside Hard Cider

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Containing only 95 calories and 2.6 carbs, Michelob ULTRA is a light lager brewed with the perfect balance of Herkules hops and wholesome grains, producing a light citrus aroma and a crisp, refreshing finish.

Saison Dupont

$9.00

Saison Dupont is a classic Belgian farmhouse ale. This is a beautifully balanced, complex beer that has a refreshing fruitiness and long, dry finish.

Sparkling

La Marca Prosecco Glass

$14.00

Bright & Bubbly. Citrus, apple, flora honeysuckle with a mild dry finish. Crisp wine that's easy drinking. From Italy

Rothberg Glass

$12.00

White

Artesa Los Cameros Chardonnay Glass

$15.00

Buttery baked apple nose with pear and yogurt cream notes laced with subtle oak. Nice structure and balanced acidity. From California

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Glass

$17.00

Melon & Lemon on the nose. Palate has ripe apple and pear. Crisp and clean with perfect acidity. From Italy

Schlink Haus Kabinett Riesling Glass

$14.00

Acidity, minerality, stone fruit, lemon peel. Notes of apple and pear. Sweet but no overwhelming with some briny/ saline on the finish to balance.

White Haven Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$15.00

Aromas of white grapefruit, big citrus grapefruit flavors with incredibly balanced acidity, long finish. From New Zealand.

Rose

Chateau Minuty Rose Glass

$16.00

Very smooth with less acid than the traditional Provencal rose. Very floral with loads of mineral, slate and lavender. Citrus rinds and tart grapefruit juice. From France

Red

Bonterra Merlot Glass

$14.00

This is a tasty Merlot with a nice spiciness on the finish. It is not overly fruity forward though the fruit does shine through. It is deep ruby verging on purple in color with oak, pepper, black plum, & blackberry on the nose. It is dry with medium tannins & medium acidity. On the palate there is blackberry, oak, pepper, & chocolate.

Cantine di Ora Amicone

$14.00

Gran Passaia Super Tuscan

$14.00

J Vineyards Black Label Glass

$15.00

Delicate and opens with juicy Bing cherry, raspberry and forest floor on the nose followed by red fruit, some wild blackberries, hibiscus, spice and forest floor.

Orin Swift Abstract Red Blend Glass

$20.00

Lots of broody blueberry, fig and strawberry with hints of rhubarb. Full Bodied with a lovely velvety texture. From California

The Vice Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$18.00

Classic napa valley cab sav. Oaky nose, juicy and long finish. Really nice and round.

Trivento Reserve Malbec Glass

$14.00

A bright carmine red whose plum and raspberry jam aromas mingle elegantly with vanilla notes from the 6 months aged in French oak barrels. Well balanced, sweet tannins and velvety finish.

William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$14.00

This beautiful light purple wine has nice notes of plum, blackberry, leather, sage, pepper and sweet tobacco on the nose. The palate is softly textured with berries, oak, chocolate, vanilla and a hint of black olive and dried herbs. From California

House

Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$12.00

Chardonnay Glass

$12.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$12.00

Pinot Noir Glass

$12.00

Sparkling Glass

$12.00

White

Mercer Bros Chardonnay

$39.00

Apricot and coconut on the nose. Very tropical up front. Very Vanilla and toasted oak on the finish. Really balanced. Medium acidity. Excellent expression of what a domestic California chardonnay should be, even though it's from Washington. Pairs well with Pork, Rich Fish like almon and Tuna, Vegetarian and Poultry. From Columbia Valley, Washington

Artesa Chardonnay

$60.00

Buttery baked apple nose with pear and yogurt cream notes laced with subtle oak. Nice structure and balanced acidity. Pairs well with Prok, Rich fish, Vegetarian and Poultry From Los Carneros, California

Stags' Leap Chardonnay

$55.00

Very well-structured Cali Chardonnay that nicely balances the mild oak, with the right touch of acid as well as the fruit of light citrus blended with green apples. Pairs well with Pork, Rich Fish, Vegetarian, or Poultry From Napa Valley, California

Orin Swift Mannequin Chardonnay

$60.00

Well balanced with just enough butter for a smooth finish. Apple, melon, lemon with sweet vanilla. Nice acidity. Pairs well with Pork, Rich Fish. Vegetarian and Poultry From Napa Valley, California

Groth Chardonnay

$80.00

Old world style Dry, big oak, light white fruits; but no butter-bomb. Notes of peach, light pear, oak, toasted caramel, green apple, lemon, light butter. Pairs well with Pork, Rich Fish, Vegetarian or Poultry From Napa Valley,California

Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Well concentrated and lively in texture, this medium bodied wine offers nice lemon and grapefruit aromas. These vivid citrus flavors carry to the palate, backed by snappy acidity. Pairs well with Chicken, Salads and Vegetarian Dishes From California

La Planchelière Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Light straw color. Appealing aromas of citrus, grass, and raw asparagus. Medium bodied and lightly dry. This wine is well balanced with a fresh yet rounded palate. Peach and Lime. Lighter acidity than expected. Pairs Well with Chicken, Pork, Salads, Vegetarian and Shellfish From France

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

Aromas of white grapefruit, big citrus grapefruit flavors with incredible acidity, long finish. Pairs well with Shellfish, Vegetarian and Goat Cheese From New Zealand

Alexander Valley Vineyards Gewurztraminer

$50.00

Lychee, yellow florals, slightly powdery. Petroleum, minerals, off dry, and completely unique. Pairs well with Pork, Rich Fish, Spicy Food, Poultry and Soft or Mild Cheeses From Alexander Valley, California

Schlink Haus Riesling Spätlese

$40.00

Pale lemon in color with a medium intensity nose, youthful. Apricot, pear, honey, green apple. Off-dry, medium acidity, medium bodied, low alcohol and medium minus intensity. Honey, honey crisp apple, pear, white peach, apricot. Pairs well with Pork, Spicy Food, Shellfish, Poultry and Cured Meats From Germany

Schlink Haus Riesling Kabinett

$42.00

Acidity, minerality, stone fruit, lemon peel Notes of apple and pear. Sweet but not overpowering with some briny/saline on the finish to balance it. Pairs well with Pork, Spicy Food, Shellfish, Poultry and Cured Meats From Germany

Guinigi Pinot Grigio

$39.00

Crisp, with notes of green apple, pear, and citrus – mostly lemon, this is a simple and easy to enjoy wine that is refreshing and affordable. Pairs well with Shellfish, Vegetarian and Mushrooms From Italy

Santa Marghertia Pinot Grigio

$58.00

Melon and lemon on the nose. Palate has a ripe apple and pear. Crisp and clean with perfect acidity. Pairs well with Shellfish, Vegetarian and Mushrooms From Italy

Cedar + Salmon Pinot Gris

$42.00

Off dry and towards a medium body. Still refreshing and would go well with a fish or light pasta. Notes of apple, honey and pear. Pairs well with Pork, Mushrooms, Spicy Food and Cured Meats From Oregon

Rose

Soleil des Alpes Rose

$42.00

Light, fairly crisp. Peach, apple, and perhaps a bit of honey. Very drinkable. Pairs well with Salads and any Fish From France

Chateau Minuty Rose

$55.00

Very smooth with less acid than the traditional Provencal rosé. Very floral with loads of mineral, slate, and lavender. Citrus rinds and tart grapefruit juice. Pairs well with Seafood, Berry Salads or Alone From France

Red

William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

This beautiful light purple wine has nice notes of plum, blackberry, leather, sage, pepper and sweet tobacco on the nose. The palate is softly textured with berries, oak, chocolate, vanilla, and a hint of black olive and dried herbs. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game and Poultry From California

The Vice Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

Classic napa valley cab sav. Oaky nose, juicy and long finish. Really nice and round. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game and Poultry From California

Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

Blackberry, Dark plum a bit of leather and tobacco. Medium tannins. Good balance. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game and Poultry From California

Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

On the nose a good bit of cassis and dark fruits. On the pallet a nice touch of oak and vanilla mixed with blueberry and a nice balance of tannins. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game, Poultry and Hard and Mature Cheese From California

Lake & Vine Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

Dark and inky. Full body and mouth feel. Dark cherry and red licorice. Some background spice on the finish. Nice balanced and velvety. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game and Poultry From California

Orin Swift Palermo Cabernet Sauvignon

$110.00

Vibrant aromas of raspberries/blackberries with a touch of soft oak. Taste is smooth with flavors of dark cherry, vanilla, blackberry, and plum. Delicious wine that is easy to drink. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game, Poultry and Hard and Mature Cheese From California

Mercer Estates Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve

$45.00

Well Balanced. Coffee and Chocolate on the nose. Blueberry and dark fruit palate, soft tannins with a long finish. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game and Poultry From Washington

Groth Cabernet Sauvignon

$130.00

Perfectly rounded and silky Cab. Vanilla essence rounds of a beautiful Wine. Cherries and Cassis are the main flavors of this lovely wine that also holds 20% Merlot. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game, Poultry and Hard and Mature Cheese From California

Gehricke Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00

Nose of blueberry, baking spice and vanilla Full bodied deep purple in the glass Taste just like it smells blueberry, blackberries Vanilla and Smokey oak shine thru mid-palate with really silky-smooth tannins and a Semi dry dusty cocoa and earthy finish. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game and Poultry From California

Orin Swift Mercury Head Cabernet Sauvignon

$250.00

Chocolate, licorice, truffle, brooding dark fruit, baking spices and vanilla on the long finish. Moderate+ tannins, good acidity, nearly dry. Pairs well with Ribeye- Beef, Lamb, Game, Poultry and Hard and Mature Cheese From California

Stags' Leap Cabernet Sauvignon

$105.00

Fantastic wine. Heavy, deep, bold body expansive tasting notes. Dark fruits originally (black cherry, plum, blackberry, chocolate) leading towards a leathery oaky finish. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game, Poultry and Hard and Mature Cheese From California

Jayson Pahlmeyer Cabernet Sauvignon

$150.00

Silky and dry. Cherries and blueberries and little raspberries with a hint of chocolate and the barest hint of pepper. Bright acidity that comes out with a good food pairing. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game, Poultry and Hard and Mature Cheese From California

Tree Fort Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Look: Violet, with thin legs. Nose: blackberry, tobacco, oak and vanilla Taste: baking spice (cinnamon, clove, allspice), plum. Lingering finish Super teeth stuck to lips dry. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game and Poultry From California

Bonterra Merlot

$40.00

Dazzling blueberry and plum flavors give way to notes of dried herbs and pencil shavings. An elegant structure and rounded tannins provide a long velvet smooth finish. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb and Veal From California

Stags' Leap Merlot

$80.00

Cream, vanilla, sweet pepper red plum, red cherry medium acidity medium body Medium-tannin Medium+ finish Pairs well with Beef, Lamb and Veal From California

The Four Graces Pinot Noir

$60.00

Red fruit (cherry, red plum, strawberry) balanced with some nice earthy notes. Dry, medium acid, medium body. Great on its own or with food, versatile. Pairs well with Beef, Veal, Game and Poultry From Oregon

J Vineyards Black Label Pinot Noir

$45.00

A deep black cherry Pinot. Spicy nose and then deep, sweet black cherry fruit, followed by red fruit, some wild blackberries, hibiscus, spice and forest floor. Pairs well with Beef, Veal, Game and Poultry From California

Lange Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir

$80.00

Cranberry, cherry cola, vanilla, light bodied with notes of lime peel, oak, pepper, creme brulee. Pairs well with Beef, Veal, Game and Poultry From Oregon

Artesa Pinot Noir

$54.00

Nose is smooth, earthy, mushroom, and silky pine. Palate has a cherry and strawberry note with a smooth soft-landing finish. The Carneros terroir come through on the finish. Pairs well with Beef, Veal, Game and Poultry. From California

Orin Swift Abstract

$75.00

Lots of broody blueberry, fig, and strawberry with hints of rhubarb, full bodied with a lovely velvety texture. Pairs well with Beef, Veal, Lamb and Poultry From California

The Stag Red Blend

$50.00

Rich cherry, blueberry and vanilla on the nose and palate. Low tannins. Pairs well with Beef, Veal, Lamb and Poultry From California

Orin Swift Eight Years In The Desert

$90.00

Pure black velvety gold! Smooth and silky with rich flavors of spicy plumbs. Long finish that coats the tongue with a hint of dryness. Full Bodied wine. Oak, Tobacco and Dark Fruit. Blackberries, Black Cherrey and Black Plum. Medium acidity and lasting tannins. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb and Poultry From California

Lake and Vine Red Blend

$40.00

Nice California blend with heavy Zinfandel. Fruit forward, bing cherry and plum. Light balanced and approachable. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Veal and Poultry From California

Gehricke Russian River Valley Zinfandel

$60.00

With a deep magenta hue, fruit foward aromas leap from the glass with blackberry cobbler, ripe red cherries, milk chocolate, smooth leather and a touch of white pepper. Similar in fashion, the palate boasts flavors of raspberry jam and ripe red plums surrounded by a juicy acidity. The finish is round and lasting, driven by a complex oak spice. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb and Poultry From California

Château Lafitte Bordeaux

$70.00

Pale ruby color. Blackberry, black cherry, leather, musty, mushroom, and red cherry nose. Dry. High tannins. Medium acidity. Medium alcohol. Blackberry, black cherry, leather, black currant, black plum and earthy. Pairs well with Beef, Veal, Game and Poultry From France

Orin Swift Papillon

$150.00

This is a first world wine with old world traits. It’s bold, dry with a long finish. Notes of blackberry, oak and chocolate with hints of mineral and leather. It’s a Bordeaux from NAPA Pairs well with Beef, Game, Lamb and Poultry From California

Orin Swift Machete

$100.00

A full bodied, plum opaque wine. Black fruit, chocolate, and oak on the palate. Smooth tannins with a velvety finish. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Veal and Poultry From California

Trivento Reserve Malbec

$40.00

Dark fruit and oak on the nose. Plum and vanilla on the palate. Very easy to drink, not overly complex. Medium body. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb and Poultry From Argentina

Renacer Cabernet Franc

$55.00

Herbal, Spicy tobacco, vanilla nose. Tastes of cherries, plums and dark stone fruits. Super soft. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb and Game From Argentina

Penfolds Bin 28 Shiraz

$60.00

A smooth velvety Shiraz from Barossa. Dark fruit with nice acid and low but soft tannins. Some soil aromas and baking spices on the nose. A very good price point. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game and Poultry From Australia

Castello Banfi Chianti

$45.00

Ruby with magenta rim. Cherry, tobacco and earthy. Medium plus acidity, medium plus tannins, medium alcohol and medium bodied and dry. Pairs well with Beef, Veal and Poultry From Italy

Castello Banfi Belnero Super Tuscan

$65.00

Rich dark fruits, spice, and earth. Full body with firm tannins. A briny, mineral finish that lingers. Would pair very nicely with grilled meats. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Veal, Poultry and Cured Meats From Italy

Gran Passaia Super Tuscan

$48.00

Merlot & Sangiovese. Texture is soft. Nose of Violet, sense of leather, dark berry. Tastes of Cherry, touch of dark chocolate, touch of coffee and vanilla Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Veal, Poultry and Cured Meats From Italy

Argiano Brunello di Montalcino

$140.00

Aromatic nose of sour cherry, prunes, oak and a hint of funky yeast character, but still a very elegant wine. Bright acid, rich ripe red fruit on the palate but still savory acid-driven finish with chalky tannin. Will be very long lived. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Veal and Poultry From Italy

Allegrini Palazzo di Torre Baby Amarone

$50.00

Ruby red with purple hues. Velvety texture with raisins, vanilla, black pepper, cloves. A chew of cigar. Great balance and complexity. Pairs well with Beef, Pasta, Lamb and Game From Italy

Masi Costasera Amarone

$110.00

This is a classic Amarone. Lots of chocolate and black cherry, mixed with oak and spices. Lucious wine that goes down smooth and velvety. Pairs well with Beef, Lamb, Game and Blue Cheese From Italy

Ratti Marcenasco Barolo

$120.00

Pale garnet. Red cherry, plum, rose petal, vanilla and leather on the nose. High acidity, tannins and alcohol. Cherry, plum, vanilla, clove and leather. Long finish and good balance. Pairs well with Beef, Pasta, Lamb and Game From Italy

Cantine Di Ora Amicone

$50.00

Ruby Red color with nose red berries and oak. Dry and some acidity and balanced tannins. Cherry, raspberry and some leather with an oaky background and smooth. From Italy

Champagne & Sparkling

La Marca Prosecco

$40.00

Charles Le Bel 1818 Inspiration

$60.00

Duval Leroy Cuvee Brut Reserve

$120.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Unsweetened Brisk Iced Tea

$4.00

Mug Root Beer

$4.00

7 Up

$4.00

Crush Orange Soda

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Seltzer

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Coffee & Tea

Regular Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

Decaf Espresso

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Regular Tea

$4.00

Decaf Tea

$4.00

Bottled Water

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$8.00

Saratoga Still Water

$8.00

Merchandise

Hilltop Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

150 Jericho Turnpike, Syosset, NY 11791

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

