Hilltop Kitchen & Bar

Bonterra Merlot Glass

$14.00

This is a tasty Merlot with a nice spiciness on the finish. It is not overly fruity forward though the fruit does shine through. It is deep ruby verging on purple in color with oak, pepper, black plum, & blackberry on the nose. It is dry with medium tannins & medium acidity. On the palate there is blackberry, oak, pepper, & chocolate.