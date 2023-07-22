Hilltop Market
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to the Hilltop! We offer homemade American Comfort Food. Come try our hand-cut Tenderloin or our made from scratch pies and desserts. We also offer Quality Sinclair gas and a general store for all of those last-minute items.
Location
21315 Easton RD., Easton, KS 66020
Gallery