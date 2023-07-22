LUNCH/DINNER

APPETIZERS

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.99

Cheesy macaroni breaded and fried to perfection.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Mozzarella cheese- breaded, fried, and served with marinara.

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Our crisp dill pickle chips battered & fried to perfection. Served with ranch.

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.99

Hand-breaded, thinly sliced onion rings.

Cauliflower Cheddar Bites

$6.99

Lightly breaded cauliflower and cheddar bites.

French Fry Basket

$6.99

Perfect for sharing or snacking.

Fried Mushroom Basket

$8.99

The best fried mushrooms around! lightly breaded, deep-fried to perfection, and served with ranch.

BURGERS

Hilltop Cheeseburger

$9.99+

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

½ pound patty grilled and topped with American cheese and hickory smoked bacon. Served with lettuce, pickle, and onion.

Cowboy Burger

$12.99

½ pound patty topped with cheddar, bacon, onion rings, and BBQ sauce.

Hilltop Hamburger

$8.99

½ pound Angus burger. Serve with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and onions.

Kicka** Burger

$12.99

½ pound burger topped with melted pepper jack cheese, onions, mushrooms, and Jalapeños.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

½ pound Angus burger topped with Swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms.

Patty Melt

$12.99

½ pound patty smothered with grilled onions and Swiss. Served on marble rye bread.

HUNTS BROS PIZZA & WINGS

Wingbites

$3.39

Wings

$4.99

Limited Time Offer Pizza

$12.99

Pizza & Wing Combo

$21.19

Enjoy a pizza customized just the way you like it and a double order of wings for just $21.19!

Pizza & Wingbite Combo

$17.59

Enjoy a pizza customized just the way you like it, and a double order of wingbites for just $17.59!

Veggie Pizza

$11.99

Topped with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, banana peppers, and jalapeno peppers.

Loaded Pizza

$11.99

Topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, bacon, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, banana peppers, and jalapeno peppers.

Lotsa Meat Pizza

$11.99

Topped with pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, and bacon.

Pizza

$11.99

Hunt Brothers® Pizza offers 10 toppings to choose from for no extra charge. That’s 1,024 topping combinations at one price!* *Extra Cheese not included

KIDS

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Hamburger

$5.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.99

Kid's Hot Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

MAINS

BBQ Chicken Tenderloin

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Tenderloin

$12.99

Ranch or Blue Cheese, buffalo sauce, on Texas toast.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Tenderloin

$12.99

Swiss or provolone cheese, bacon, ranch, lettuce, & tomato.

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.99

Three jumbo chicken tenders hand-breaded and fried.

Chicken Tenderloin

$11.99

Hand-trimmed & tenderized chicken breast lightly breaded & fried. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Crispy Fish Basket

$10.99

2 lightly breaded mahi-mahi filets, 1 crispy cod filet, and 3 fried shrimp.

Fried Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Breaded shrimp- deep fried and served with cocktail sauce.

Frito Pie

$7.99

Our amazing chili poured over a bed of Fritos and topped with cheese, onion, and jalapeños.

Grilled Chicken Club

$10.99

Tender grilled chicken breast, topped with Swiss cheese & hickory-smoked bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Philly Cheese

$10.99

Chicken or beef sautéed with onions & peppers smothered in mozzarella & provolone and served on a fluffy sub roll.

Pork Tenderloin

$10.99

Huge pork tenderloins, hand-trimmed, tenderized, and breaded. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo.

SALADS

Chef Salad

$10.99

Diced ham, turkey, egg, shredded cheese, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms.

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Iceberg lettuce, choice of fried or grilled chicken, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and shredded cheese.

House Salad

$8.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

Side Salad

$2.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Slow-cooked shredded pork, tossed in BBQ sauce, and topped with pickles.

BLT

$9.99

Thick-cut hickory smoked bacon, crispy iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served on Texas toast.

Chicken Wrap

$9.99

A flour tortilla filled with your choice of fried chicken tenders or grilled chicken breast, lettuce, shredded cheese, onion, bacon, & ranch. Try a twist on the classic with our CBR Wrap. Includes grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and our homemade ranch.

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey, ham, hickory smoked bacon, American cheese, tomato, and mayo served on Texas toast.

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Mahi-Mahi filet, lightly breaded & fried, topped with lettuce and tartar sauce and served on a fluffy hoagie roll.

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.99

American, cheddar, and Swiss cheese served on Texas toast and grilled to melty perfection.

Polish Sausage

$7.99

Delicious Polish sausage served on a fresh & fluffy bun.

Reuben

$11.99

Thinly sliced corned beef, topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing. Served on marble rye bread.

Quesadilla

$6.99

A 12” Flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or beef, grilled peppers & onions, and Monterey Jack & mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with homemade salsa and sour cream.

SOUP

Chili

$5.99+

Housemade Chili served with onions, cheese, and crackers.

Soup & Sandwich

$9.99

A cup of soup and your choice of sandwich. Choose from: Grilled Cheese, Turkey & Cheese, or Ham & Cheese.

Soup of the Day

$5.99

Check out our Facebook or call us to find out about our made from scratch soup of the day!

DESSERTS

Cookies

$2.59

Brownie

$2.59

Slice of Pie

$3.99

Ice Cream

$2.99Out of stock

EXTRAS

Extra Sauce

$0.60

Extra Side

BAKERY & DESSERTS

Bakery Orders

Cookie Tray

$15.99+

Please allow 24 hours to prepare your treats!

Whole Pie

$18.00

Made from scratch in our kitchen using fresh fruit and local ingredients. Please allow 24 hours to prepare your treats!

Bar Tray

$18.99+

Please allow 24 hours to prepare your treats!

Other Treats

$0.00+

Please allow 24 hours to prepare your treats!

FRIDAY DINNER

3 Cod

$10.99

3 Catfish

$10.99