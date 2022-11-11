A map showing the location of Hilltown Tavern 326 Roxborough AvenueView gallery

Hilltown Tavern

326 Roxborough Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19128

Small Bites

Chips, Pico & Guacamole

$8.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.00

house cut fries tossed in our garlic, Parmesan sauce

House Cut Fries

$7.00

Spicy Fried Pickles

$10.00

cajun fried pickles with spicy ranch

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

thin cut sweet potato fries

Shareables

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

shredded chicken marinated in hot sauce with bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella and bleu cheese crumbles with a drizzle of our house buffalo

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00
Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

$14.00

with American cheese & fried onions (Onions and Cheese Can Not Be Removed or Changed)

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

flour tortilla filled with chicken, cheese, peppers & onions

Chx Fingers & Fries

$10.00
Hilltown "Disco" Fries

$15.00

with short rib, gravy, cheddar & scallions

Hilltown Bay Fries

$15.00

with melted creamy cheddar & lump crab

Hilltown Flatbread

$13.00

Nacho Basket

$11.00

with pickled jalapeños, cheddar, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo

Shrimp & Crab Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with caramelized onions, peppers, shrimp, lump crab meat and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and Pico de Gallo

Vegetarian Flatbread

$10.00

roasted garlic oil, mushrooms, fresh & shredded mozzarella

Wings

10 Wings

$15.00

Salads

Hilltown Steak Salad

$14.00

mixed greens with hanger steak, grape tomato, onions, bleu cheese crumbles, fries and balsamic

Caesar Salad

$7.00

with Romaine lettuce on our house made dressing

Blackened Chicken Salad

$13.00

with romaine, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, cheddar, bacon tossed in ranch dressing.

Simple Green Salad

$7.00

with mixed greens, grape tomatoes, onions and cucumber

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bacon Blue Burger

$16.00

with bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & bleu cheese dressing

BBQ Burger

$16.00

house barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato, fried onion straws & bacon

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

with bacon, sunny side up egg, lettuce, tomato & onion

Crispy Southern Chx Sandwich

$15.00

with pickles, mayo, and slaw

French Dip

$14.00

slow cooked roast beef, provolone, horseradish sauce & Au Jus

Grilled Chicken BLT

$13.00

with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and guacamole

Hilltown BLT

$11.00

triple bacon, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce & tomato.

Hilltown Burger

$15.00

with Guinness Irish Sharp Cheddar, Johnny Powers caramelized onions, lettuce & tomato

HT Cheesesteak

$15.00

sliced Ribeye with melted Irish Cheddar, caramelized onions & horseradish aioli. Served on a fresh Amoroso roll

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Vegan burger with lettuce, tomato & onion on a Vegan bun

Prime Sirloin Burger

$14.00

A classic with lettuce, tomato & onion

South Philly Chx Sandwich

$15.00

roasted garlic mayo, roasted red peppers, sautéed spinach, provolone cheese

Veggie Burger

$13.00

with caramelized onions, brie, spinach, tomato & a balsamic vinaigrette drizzle

Hilltown Favorites

Irish Sausage Flatbread

$16.00

roasted garlic aioli, ground sausage, roasted orange bell peppers, green peas & sweet onion topped with cheddar cheese

Black & Tan Fish & Chips

$16.00

with tartar sauce

Hilltown Mac & Cheese

$13.00

with short rib and white cheddar cheese sauce

Hilltown Mac & Cheese (NO SHORT RIB)

$10.00

Kid's Menu

Kids HT Burger

$7.00

Kids-Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Mac-n-Cheese

$7.00

Kids-Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Sides

Balsamic

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Gravy

$1.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Hilltown Sauce

$0.50

Honey Caribbean

$0.50

Honey mustard

$0.50

Horseradish Aioli

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Mayo

Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Thai Peanut

$0.50

Cans

Accumulation Can

$3.00

Adulting Can

$6.00

Aetherium White Ale

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Babe 100

$6.00

Banana Bread

$6.50

Downeast Blackberry

Downeast Blackberry
$6.00

Downeast Pear

$6.00

Downeast Pineapple

$6.00

Downeast Pumpkin

$6.00

Founders All Day

$6.00

Hazy Little Thing

$6.00

Heady Topper

$8.00

High Watermelon

$6.00

Juice Bomb Can

$6.50

Lancaster Pumpkin

$6.50

Levante Purple Pine

$5.00

Milk Stout Can

$3.00

Pool Hopping

$6.00

Rose

$5.00

Sam Adams Winter Can

$3.00

Sea Isle Tea

$6.50

Stateside

$8.00

Sterling Pig Snuffler

$7.00

Summer Shandy

$3.50

Tailgate Time IPA

$7.50

This Little Piggy

$7.00

Union Jack

$6.50

White Claw

$6.00

Cordials/Liqueurs

Amaretto Disarronna

$6.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$6.00

Black Haus

$6.00

Blackberry Brandy

$5.50

Butterscotch

$5.50

Goldschlager

$6.00

Grand Mariner

$7.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Rumplemintz

$6.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Craft Bottles

6 Pack Cans

$10.00

Adulting Bottle

$6.50

Banana Bread Bottle

$6.50

Blizzard of Hops

$7.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$6.00

Bumble Berry

$6.00

Camo Amp

$7.00

Craft 6 Pack Bottle

$17.50

Dogfish 60 Min

$6.50

Dogfish 90 Min

$7.00

Dogfish Pumpkin

$7.00

Founders Breakfast Stout

$6.50

Fresh Squeezed Bottle

$6.50

Golden Monkey

$6.50

Heineken 0.0

$5.50

Heineken Light Bottle

$5.50

Hershey Porter

$5.50

Hop Devil Bottle

$6.50

Hop Stoopid

$4.00

Lagunitas IPA Bottle

$6.50

Lagunitas Little Sumpin' Ale Bottle

$6.50

Lil Sumpin

$7.00

Magners Bottle

$6.50

Magners Pear Bottle

$6.50

Merry Monkey

$7.00

New Belgium Fat Tire Bottle

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Bottle

$6.50

Sour Monkey Bottle

$6.50

Strongbow Bottle

$6.50

Troegs Joyous

$4.00

Two Hearted Ale Bottle

$6.50

Yards Bottle

$6.50

Domestic Beer

6 pack Bottle

$12.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.25

Budweiser Bottle

$4.25

Coors Light Bottle

$4.25

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.25

Miller High Life

$3.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.25

Miller Lt 7oz

$2.00

Rolling Rock Bottle

$4.25

Yuengling Lager Bottle

$4.25

Gin

Beefeaters

$7.00

Blue Coat

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Gin

$5.50

Hilltown Drafts

#Adulting

$7.00

$2 Special

$2.00

$6 Draft

$6.00

$7 Draft

$7.00

$8 Draft

$8.00

Allagash White Draft

$6.00

Angry Guinness Draft

$6.00

Back & Forth

$7.00

Black & Tan

$6.50

Blueberry Maple Stout 🫐🍁

$7.00

Bud Light Draft

$4.25

Citra + Galaxy Bomb 💣

$7.00

City Wide

$6.00

Downeast Cider Draft

$6.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$7.00

Flights

$11.00

Guinness Draft

$7.00

Harp

$6.00

Modelo

$4.00

Southern Tier Pumpking 👑

$8.00

Stella Artois Draft

$6.00

Warlock Draft 🧙‍♂️

$8.00

Wet Hopped Head Hunter

$7.00

Yuengling Lager Draft

$4.25

Import Beer

Amstel Light

$5.50

Blue Moon Bottle

$5.50

Corona Bottle

$5.50

Corona Light Bottle

$5.50

Fat tire

$5.50

Heineken 00

$5.00

Heineken 7oz

$2.50

Heineken Bottle

$5.50

Heineken Light

$5.50

Import 6 pack Bottle

$15.00

Sam Adams

$6.00

Stella Bottle

$6.00

Stella-O NA

$5.00

Twisted Tea Bottle

$5.50

Twisted Tea Half & Half Bottle

$5.50

Twisted Tea Light Bottle

$5.50

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Meyers

$6.00

Well Rum

$5.50

Specialty Cocktails & Martinis

Alabama Slammer

$8.50

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Apple Cider Sangria

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Black Russian

$8.50

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bluecoat Bandit

$10.00

Buffalo Smash

$10.00

Dark and Stormy

$8.00

Dirty Girl Scout

$8.00

Dublin Lemonade

$9.00

Fall Fizz

$9.50

Frozen Drink

$12.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Grape Bomb

$8.00

Green Tea Drink

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.50

Hilltown Bloody Mary

$12.00

HIlltown Mimosa

$10.00

Hilltown Toddy

$9.50

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$9.50

Irish Crush

$10.00

Irish Old Fashioned

$10.50

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Jolly Rancher

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00