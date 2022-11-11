Hilltown Tavern 326 Roxborough Avenue

- Home
326 Roxborough Avenue
326 Roxborough Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Small Bites
Shareables
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
shredded chicken marinated in hot sauce with bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella and bleu cheese crumbles with a drizzle of our house buffalo
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Cheesesteak Spring Rolls
with American cheese & fried onions (Onions and Cheese Can Not Be Removed or Changed)
Chicken Quesadilla
flour tortilla filled with chicken, cheese, peppers & onions
Chx Fingers & Fries
Hilltown "Disco" Fries
with short rib, gravy, cheddar & scallions
Hilltown Bay Fries
with melted creamy cheddar & lump crab
Hilltown Flatbread
Nacho Basket
with pickled jalapeños, cheddar, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo
Shrimp & Crab Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with caramelized onions, peppers, shrimp, lump crab meat and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and Pico de Gallo
Vegetarian Flatbread
roasted garlic oil, mushrooms, fresh & shredded mozzarella
Wings
Salads
Hilltown Steak Salad
mixed greens with hanger steak, grape tomato, onions, bleu cheese crumbles, fries and balsamic
Caesar Salad
with Romaine lettuce on our house made dressing
Blackened Chicken Salad
with romaine, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, cheddar, bacon tossed in ranch dressing.
Simple Green Salad
with mixed greens, grape tomatoes, onions and cucumber
Burgers & Sandwiches
Bacon Blue Burger
with bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & bleu cheese dressing
BBQ Burger
house barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato, fried onion straws & bacon
Breakfast Burger
with bacon, sunny side up egg, lettuce, tomato & onion
Crispy Southern Chx Sandwich
with pickles, mayo, and slaw
French Dip
slow cooked roast beef, provolone, horseradish sauce & Au Jus
Grilled Chicken BLT
with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and guacamole
Hilltown BLT
triple bacon, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce & tomato.
Hilltown Burger
with Guinness Irish Sharp Cheddar, Johnny Powers caramelized onions, lettuce & tomato
HT Cheesesteak
sliced Ribeye with melted Irish Cheddar, caramelized onions & horseradish aioli. Served on a fresh Amoroso roll
Impossible Burger
Vegan burger with lettuce, tomato & onion on a Vegan bun
Prime Sirloin Burger
A classic with lettuce, tomato & onion
South Philly Chx Sandwich
roasted garlic mayo, roasted red peppers, sautéed spinach, provolone cheese
Veggie Burger
with caramelized onions, brie, spinach, tomato & a balsamic vinaigrette drizzle
Hilltown Favorites
Irish Sausage Flatbread
roasted garlic aioli, ground sausage, roasted orange bell peppers, green peas & sweet onion topped with cheddar cheese
Black & Tan Fish & Chips
with tartar sauce
Hilltown Mac & Cheese
with short rib and white cheddar cheese sauce