American

HiLo An American Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

10125 West San Juan Way Ste #150

LITTLETON, CO 80127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Mixed Green Salad
Salmon
Piccata

Appetizers

Artichoke and Spinach Dip
$15.95

Artichoke and Spinach Dip

$15.95
Avocado Bruschetta
$11.95

Avocado Bruschetta

$11.95
Burrata

Burrata

$15.95
Crispy Crab Cake
$14.95

Crispy Crab Cake

$14.95
Spicy Tuna Tar Tar
$15.95

Spicy Tuna Tar Tar

$15.95
Wild Mushroom Pizza
$18.95

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$18.95
Margherita Pizza
$18.95

Margherita Pizza

$18.95
Meat Lover's Pizza
$18.95

Meat Lover's Pizza

$18.95

Olives

$5.95

Mussels

$12.95

Mussels Madness

$5.00

Soups + Salads

Mixed Green Salad
$10.95

Mixed Green Salad

$10.95
Classic Caeser
$10.95

Classic Caeser

$10.95
Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$10.95
French Onion Soup
$9.95

French Onion Soup

$9.95

Bread

$9.95
Creamy Tomato Soup
$10.95

Creamy Tomato Soup

$10.95

Asparagus Salad

$10.95

Sides

Sauteed Spinach
$7.95

Sauteed Spinach

$7.95
Green Beans and Bacon
$7.95

Green Beans and Bacon

$7.95

Meatball (1 meatball)

$3.95

Side of Marinara Sauce

$3.95

Entrees

Cavatappi Pasta with Chicken
$26.00

Cavatappi Pasta with Chicken

$26.00
Chicken Parmesan + Spaghetti
$27.95

Chicken Parmesan + Spaghetti

$27.95

Piccata

$27.00+
Italian Sausage w/ Penne
$26.95

Italian Sausage w/ Penne

$26.95
Mom's Yellow Curry w/ Chicken
$25.95

Mom's Yellow Curry w/ Chicken

$25.95
Penne Alfredo

Penne Alfredo

$19.95

Salmon

$28.95
Spaghetti + Meatballs
$19.95

Spaghetti + Meatballs

$19.95

Spaghetti with Marinara

$19.95

Spaghetti with Meatsauce

$19.95
Sunday Night Pasta
$26.95

Sunday Night Pasta

$26.95
Wild Mushroom Ravioli
$26.95

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$26.95
Seared Blackened Ahi Tuna
$28.95

Seared Blackened Ahi Tuna

$28.95

Chicken Marsala

$28.95

Short Ribs

$29.95

Filet

$38.95

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cake
$9.95

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.95

Gelato

$5.95+
Creme Brulee
$9.95

Creme Brulee

$9.95
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.95

Banana Bread Pudding

$10.95

Wine Special

House Merlot

$15.00

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

House Rose

$15.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

House Chardonnay

$15.00

Red Wine By Glass

Hahn Merlot

$10.00+

Freakshow Red Blend

$10.00+

LaPlaya Cabernet

$8.00+

LaPlaya Merlot

$8.00+

Sean Minor Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Crios Malbec

$10.00+

Earthquake Cab

$14.00+

Taylor Port

$12.00

Nozzole Chianti

$13.00+

J Lohr Syrah

$8.00

Red Wine By Bottle

Earthquake Cab

$49.00

8 Years in the Desert

$96.00

Costa Di Bussa Barolo

$69.00

Crios Malbec

$40.00

Emeritus Pinot Noir

$75.00

Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon

$89.00

Freakshow Red Blend

$40.00

Hahn Merlot

$40.00

House Cabernet

$20.00

Jordan Cab

$99.00

House Merlot

$20.00

LODI Zinfandel

$40.00

Locations Red Blend

$62.00

Nozzole Chianti

$49.00

The Paring Pinot Noir

$54.00

Penfolds Cabernet

$119.00

Pessimist Red Blend

$49.00

Robert Hall Cab

$42.00

Sean Minor Pinot Noir

$40.00

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon

$129.00

Sixth Sense Syrah

$42.00

Trapiche Malbec

$52.00

Quilt Cabernet

$68.00

Zaccagnini Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$41.00

J Lohr Petite Syrah Special

$36.00Out of stock

White Wine By Glass

Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Cabert Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Crane Lake Moscato

$8.00+

Crane Lake White Zinfandel

$8.00+

Hess Shirtail Chardonnay

$10.00+

LaPlaya Chardonnay

$8.00+

LaPlaya Rose

$8.00+

LaPlaya Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Cowboys And Angels Rose

$10.00+

Bottomless Mimosa

$16.00

White Wine By Bottle

Angels And Cowboys Rose

$42.00

Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc

$37.00

Cabert Friuli Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Crane Lake Moscato

$29.00

Canyon Oaks White Zinfandel

$29.00

DeLoach Chardonnay

$48.00

Chamisal Chardonnay

$42.00

DuMOL Wester Reach Chardonnay

$89.00

Hess Shirtail Chardonnay

$39.00

House Chardonnay

$30.00

House Rose

$30.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Gloria Ferrer Brut

$45.00

La Marca Presecco

$12.00

Llopart Brut Rose

$59.00

Michael David Chard

$47.00

Paula Kornell Brut

$35.00

Selbach Riesling

$40.00

Villiera Jasmine

$44.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Beer and Alternative Beverages

Angry Orchard Cider

$6.00

Avery IPA

$6.00

Coors Edge NA

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Colorado Native

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Dry Dock Apricot Blonde

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Guinness

$8.00

Locust Cider

$6.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$6.00

Mimosa

$16.00

Moose Drool Brown Ale

$6.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

NA Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Coors Edge NA

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Club Soda

$3.75

Coffee

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Milk

$3.75

Mtn Dew

$3.75

N/A Beer

$6.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Siera Mist

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Kids Drink

$1.00

Employee Expresso

$2.00

Beer

$5.00

To Go Wine Specials

Cabernet

$15.00

Chardonnay

$15.00

Merlot

$15.00

Rose

$15.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Coffee

Espresso

$6.95

Espresso Decaf

$6.95

Cappuccino

$7.95

Cappuccino Decaf

$7.95

Pumpkin Spice Coffee

$6.95

Peppermint Coffee

$6.95

Regular Nespresso Coffee

$6.95

Decaf Nespresso Coffee

$6.95

Regular Coffee

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Double Espresso

$10.95

Chicken

Chicken Breast (Kids)

$9.00

Pasta

Butter noodles (Kids)

$7.00

Cheese ravioli (Kids)

$9.00

Chicken Alfredo (Kids)

$9.00

Spaghetti w/ meat sauce (Kids)

$9.00

Spaghetti w/ meatballs (Kids)

$9.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza (Kids)

$9.00

Pepperoni Pizza (Kids)

$9.00

Red Wine

Cabernet

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

White Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Rose

$5.00

Cabert Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

White Zin

$5.00

Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Avery IPA

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Colorado Native

$4.00

Dry Dock Apricot Blonde

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Fat Tire

$4.00

Guinness

$6.00

Mikes Hard Lemondade

$4.00

Moose Drool

$4.00

Sierra Nevada

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Sam Adams

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Locust Cider

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hello from HiLo! Try our decadent take on some family favorites. Maybe our Pomegranate Braised Beef Short Ribs? Or perhaps you're in the mood for Chicken Piccata? But really, you can't go wrong.

Location

10125 West San Juan Way Ste #150, LITTLETON, CO 80127

Directions

Gallery
HiLo - Littleton image
HiLo - Littleton image
HiLo - Littleton image

Map
