Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Hilo Bay Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

123 Lihiwai Street

HILO, HI 96720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Serving seasonal and organic food and wines with a fun and comfortable “come as you are” attitude.

Website

Location

123 Lihiwai Street, HILO, HI 96720

Directions

Gallery
Hilo Bay Cafe image
Hilo Bay Cafe image
Hilo Bay Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Short n Sweet Bakery Cafe
orange star4.3 • 280
1263 Kilauea Avenue Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Sweet Cane Cafe
orange star4.6 • 423
48 Kamana Street Suite 101 Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Nector Cafe
orange star4.0 • 23
216 Kamehameha Ave Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
White Guava Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
50 E Puainako St Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in HILO

Sweet Cane Cafe
orange star4.6 • 423
48 Kamana Street Suite 101 Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Short n Sweet Bakery Cafe
orange star4.3 • 280
1263 Kilauea Avenue Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Nector Cafe
orange star4.0 • 23
216 Kamehameha Ave Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near HILO
Pahoa
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Kamuela
review star
No reviews yet
Waikoloa
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Kailua Kona
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Kihei
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Honolulu
review star
Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston