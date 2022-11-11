Restaurant header imageView gallery

Himal Chuli

888 Reviews

$$

318 State St

Madison, WI 53703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Sikar
Tofu Buff (v)
Momocha (vg) (4 Piece)

Vegetarian

Rice & Tarkari (v, gf)

$11.50

Rice, Takari & Dal (v, gf)

$14.00

Roti and Tarkari (v)

$11.50

Roti, Takari & Dal (v)

$14.00

Make It Half And Half Tarkari

$1.00

Samosa (vg)

$9.50

Momocha (vg) (4 Piece)

$9.50

Momocha (vg) (6 Piece)

$13.50

Himal's Combination Platter (vg)

$15.00

Tofu Buff (v)

$18.50

Katahar Kabab (vg, gf options)

$18.50

Tofu Polungo (vg)

$18.00

Tuk-Pa (v, gf options)

$14.00

Khichadi (v, gf options)

$14.00

Quati (v, vg, gf options)

$14.00

Veggie Combo Fam.

$36.00

Sm Tossed Salad

$6.00

Lg Tossed Salad

$10.00

Seiten Buff (vg)

$20.00

Dal And Roti Combo

$24.00

Cho Mari (vg)

$14.00Out of stock

Dahi Bada (vg, gf)

$6.00Out of stock

Momocha(2 Piece)

$3.99Out of stock

Bhutti

$7.00Out of stock

Himal Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Seitan Kabab (vg)

$18.00Out of stock

Kadi (vg)

$11.50Out of stock

Non-Vegetarian

Chicken Sikar

$20.50

Chili Chicken

$18.50

Chicken Buff

$18.50

Palungo Chicken

$20.50

Beef Buff

$22.00

Lamb Sikar

$24.00

Momo (4 Piece)

$9.50

Momo (6 Piece)

$13.50

Chicken Combo Meal

$50.00

Lamb Combo Meal

$62.00

Momo (2 Piece)

$3.99Out of stock

Goat Special

$20.00Out of stock

Hyala (Soup)

$13.00Out of stock

Seasonal Specials

Palungo Saag (v, gf)

$16.50

Bhuteko Bhanta (v, gf)

$16.50

Ram­Toria (v, gf)

$16.50Out of stock

Kurilo (v, gf)

$16.50Out of stock

Special Steamed Vegetables

$14.00

Side Orders

Rice

$3.50

Roti

$3.50

Half Tarkari

$5.00

Full Tarkari

$9.00

Cup Dal

$3.00

Bowl Dal

$5.00

Quart Dal

$15.50

Hot Sauce

$3.00

Extra Veggies

$2.50

Add Tofu

$5.00

Extra Chix

$6.00

Extra Lamb

$10.00

Dahi

$4.00

Yogurt Sauce

$3.00

Side Salad

$2.50

To Go Container Charge

$2.50

Add Seitan

$5.00

Roti Pack Of 4

$10.00

Desserts

Khir

$4.00Out of stock

Gajar Halauwa

$4.99Out of stock

Peda

$5.00

Vegan Peda

$7.00

Chocolate Peda

$7.00

NA Beverages

Lassi

$5.00

Nepali Chiya

$3.50

Special Himal Chuli Coffee

$4.00

Healthy Himalayan Golden Tea

$5.00

Izze

$3.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Black Tea

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Herbal Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50Out of stock

Root Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Beer Selection

Capital Amber

$5.00

Spotted Cow

$5.00

Heine

$5.00

Two Hearted Ale

$5.00

Fan. Fac

$5.00

Foggy Geezer

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Oberon

$5.00

Sam Adam

$5.00

Glass Of Wine

GLS White Wine

$8.50

GLS Red Wine

$8.50

Wine Bottle

$25.00

Wine Bottle

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Himal Chuli, an authentic Nepali cuisine has been providing nourishing and healthy food for 35 years. Himal Chuli prides itself on its largely vegetarian and gluten-free selection. Enjoy!

Location

318 State St, Madison, WI 53703

Directions

Gallery
Himal Chuli image
Himal Chuli image
Himal Chuli image

Similar restaurants in your area

Parthenon Gyros
orange star4.4 • 919
316 State St Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar
orange starNo Reviews
558 State Street Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Rare Steakhouse - Madison
orange star4.5 • 2,766
14 West Mifflin Street Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Heritage Tavern
orange star4.6 • 747
131 E. Mifflin St. Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Hone LLC - 708 1/4 East Johnson St
orange starNo Reviews
708 1/4 East Johnson St MADISON, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
L'Etoile Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1 South Pickney Street Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Madison

Rare Steakhouse - Madison
orange star4.5 • 2,766
14 West Mifflin Street Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
RED - Special Events
orange star4.9 • 2,610
316 W Washington Ave Ste 100 Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Red - Madison
orange star4.9 • 2,610
316 W Washington Ave Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Tavernakaya | Umami
orange star4.4 • 2,268
27 E Main St Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,885
923 Williamson St, Madison WI Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Sardine
orange star4.5 • 1,585
617 Williamson St Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madison
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
Verona
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oregon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Edgerton
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston