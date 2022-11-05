Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Himalayan Cafe San Dimas

913 Reviews

$$

133 E Bonita Ave

San Dimas, CA 91773

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
TIKKAMASALA W/CHICKEN
Plain Basmati Steamed rice

LUNCH BUFFET

LUNCH BUFFET

$21.99

Beverages

Iced tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Sweet Lassi

$4.00

Strawberry Lassi

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

D. Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sparking Water

$3.00

Himalayan Masala Tea w/Milk

$3.00

Himalayan Masala Tea w/Black

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Appetizer

Mix Vegetable Pakora

$9.00

Fresh cut vegetables with chick-pea batter and fried. Served with chutneys

Chicken Pakora

$10.00

Tender pieces of chicken dipped in chick-pea batter. Served with chutneys

Cheese Pakora

$10.00

home made cheese dipped in chick-pea batter. Served with chutneys

Shrimp Pakora

$11.00

Black tiger shrimp marinated with ginger, garlic, green chilli served with chutneys

Vegetable Singada

$9.00

Turnovers stuffed with green peas, potatoes, spices & nut’s. served with chutneys

Samasa Chatt

$10.00

Vegetable samosa ,yougurt,chat masala, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions

Vhel puri

$8.00

Young kernel corn, rice crispy, tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, onions, Himalayan dressing

Himalayan Platter

$15.00

A delicious combinations of all vegetarian or mix meat appetizers. Served with chutneys

Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$15.95

Lamb Biryani

$19.95

Goat Biryani

$18.95

Shrimp Biryani

$19.95

Vegetable Biryani

$15.95

BREADS/ROTI

Naan

$3.00

Unleavened flour bread baked in a hot tandoor oven.

Garlic Naan

$3.50

Unleavened flour bread stuffed with garlic & topped with fresh cilantro.

Onion Naan

$5.00

Unleavened flour bread stuffed chopped onions & mild spices.

Aloo Naan

$5.00

Unleavened flour bread stuffed with mashed potatoes & spices

Cheese Naan

$6.25

Unleavened flour bread stuffed with graded cheese

Paratha

$6.25

Multi-layered, leavened flour bread

Aloo Paratha

$6.25

Whole-wheat baked bread, stuffed with potatoes.

Tandoor Roti

$4.25

Whole-wheat tandoor baked bread.

Bread Basket

$19.95

An assortment of our special breads– Naan, Garlic Naan, Aloo Paratha, cheese Naan

Chapati

$4.25

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

$4.95

Cheese balls, soaked in sugar syrup.

Kheer

$4.95

Rice pudding cooked with sweetened milk, garnished with pistachios.

Gajar Ka Haluwa

$4.95

Made with fresh carrots, golden raisins, milk and sugar

Kulfi

$4.95

Himalayan Entree

TIKKAMASALA W/CHICKEN

$17.95

TIKKAMASALA W/LAMB

$19.95

TIKKAMASALA W/SHRIMP

$19.95

TIKKAMASALA W/FISH

$19.95

TIKKAMASALA W/PANEER

$17.95

CURRY W/ CHICKEN

$15.95

CURRY W/LAMB

$19.95

CURRY W/ GOAT

$19.95

CURRY W/SHRIMP

$19.95

CURRY W/ FISH

$18.95

KORMA W/ CHICKEN

$17.95

KORMA W/ LAMB

$19.95

KORMA W/SHRIMP

$18.95

VINDALOO W/ CHICKEN

$16.95

VINDALOO W/ LAMB

$18.95

VINDALOO W/ GOAT

$18.95

VINDALOO W/SHRIMP

$18.95

SHAAG W/ CHICKEN

$14.95

SHAAG W/LAMB

$16.95

SHAAG W/ SHRIMP

$16.95

Tikkamasala w/Chicken

$13.95

Tikkamasala w/Lamb

$15.95

Tikkamasala w/Shrimp

$16.95

Tikkamasala w/Fish

$16.95

Tikkamasala w/Panner

$12.95

Chicken Makhani

$12.95

Curry w/Chicken

$15.95

Curry w/Lamb

$19.95

Curry w/Goat

$19.95

Curry w/Shrimp

$19.95

Curry w/Fish

$18.95

Korma w/Chicken

$17.95

Korma w/Lamb

$19.95

Korma w/Shrimp Malai Curry

$18.95

Vindaloo w/Chicken

$16.95

Vindaloo w/Lamb

$18.95

Vindaloo w/Goat

$18.95

Vindaloo w/Shrimp

$18.95

Shaag w/Chicken

$14.95

Shaag w/Lamb

$16.95

Shaag w/Shrimp

$16.95

Biryani w/Chicken

$13.95

Biryani w/Lamb

$14.95

Biryani w/Goat

$14.95

Biryani w/Shrimp

$15.95

Biryani w/Vegetable

$11.95

Himalayan Rice

Plain Basmati Steamed rice

$3.95

Fried Rice Chicken

$11.95

Fried Rice Egg

$11.95

Fried Rice vegetable

$11.95

Himalayan Roll

Vegetable Roll

$15.00

Chicken Roll

$16.00

Lamb Roll

$17.00

Himalayan Special

Momo w/Veg

$11.00

all time favorite, steam dumpling. served with chutneys

Momo w/Chicken

$12.00

all time favorite, steam dumpling. served with chutneys

Momo w/Mix

$14.00

all time favorite, steam dumpling. served with chutneys

Chau Mine w/Chicken

$12.00

Home mead stir fried noodles. Served with chutneys

Chau Mine w/Vegetables

$10.00

Home mead stir fried noodles. Served with chutneys

Thupka w/Chicken

$12.00

Noodles shup with seaseonal vegetables and spices. Good for chilled day

Thupka w/Vegetable

$10.00

Noodles shup with seaseonal vegetables and spices. Good for chilled day

Chicken Chili

$17.00

Bone less dice chicken mix with corn flour batter, made with dice onions, papers and tomatoes

Lamb Chill

$19.00

Nepali Thali Special

Neapli Thali Chicken

$20.00

Nepali Thali vegetable

$20.00

Nepali Thali Lamb

$21.00

Nepali Thali Fish

$21.00

Nepali Thali Goat

$21.00

Salad

Himalayan Chopped Salad

$6.00

Tikka Salad w/ Chicken

$11.00

Chicken or shrimp served over greens onions, carrots, cucumber with house dressing

Tikka Salad w/ Shrimp

$12.00

Chicken or shrimp served over greens onions, carrots, cucumber with house dressing

Side Orders

Raita (4 oz)

$4.95

Yogurt with shredded cucumbers, potato, carrot, tomato & mint.

Mixed Pickle (2 oz)

$2.50

Indian chili pepper, mustard seed & mixed vegetables.

Mango Chutney (2 oz)

$2.99

Cayenne pepper, jalapeno, cilantro & green mango

Tamarind Chutney (2 oz)

$1.99

Mint Chutney (2 oz)

$1.95

(contains dairy)

Masala sauce

$5.99

Soup

Daal Soup

$7.00

Rich, warm soup made with yellow lentils, vegetables & spices

Vegetable Soup

$7.00

A bowl seasonal vegetable made with Himalayan spices

Chicken Soup

$8.00

Homemade broth, carrots, turmeric

Tandoori Specialties

Served with fresh baked Naan. Gluten free option available. Tandoori cooking is grilling (Indian style) a pitcher shaped clay oven heat surrounds food to quickly seal in their natural juices. All tandoori specials are marinated in special sauce for 12 hours.

Tandoori Vegetable

$16.95

Different types of seasonal vegetable marinated with tandoori masala & yogurt

Half Tandoori Chicken

$17.95

(ask for gf side instead of Naan bread) Spring chicken marinated in tandoori masala & yogurt.

Full Tandoori Chicken

$29.95

(ask for gf side instead of Naan bread) Spring chicken marinated in tandoori masala & yogurt.

Tikka w/Chicken

$18.95

(ask for gf side instead of Naan bread) Tender pieces of meat marinated in tandoori spices & yogurt

Tikka w/Lamb

$19.95

(ask for gf side instead of Naan bread) Tender pieces of meat marinated in tandoori spices & yogurt

Tikka w/Shrimp

$19.95

(ask for gf side instead of Naan bread) Tender pieces of meat marinated in tandoori spices & yogurt

Paneer Tikka

$18.95

Paneer Tikka (ask for gf side instead of Naan bread) Cubed homemade cottage cheese baked on skewers over a glowing charcoal flame.

Tandoori Salmon

$19.95

(ask for gf side instead of Naan bread) Salmon fillet marinated & grilled over glowing charcoal flame.

Himalayan Mix Grill

$23.95

(ask for gf side instead of Naan bread) Combination of tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, lamb tikka, kababs & shrimp.

Vegetable Dishes

Bhanta Ra Aloo

$15.95

Fresh cauliflower, potatoes & green peas delicately spiced.

Chana Masala

$15.95

Garbanzo beans, tomatoes, onions, tamarind, mango powder.W/Cream sauce

Saag Paneer

$15.95

Diced homemade cheese cooked with spinach, cream & spices.

Bhindi Tareako

$15.95

Fresh okra delicately spiced, cooked with tomatoes & onions

Vegetable Korma

$14.95

Nine different kinds of vegetables cooked in a mild creamy sauce & garnished with nuts

Daal

$12.95

Chana dal with ginger, garlic & spices

Mixed Vegetable Curry

$14.95

Assorted seasonal vegetables, cooked with ground spices.

Shahi Paneer Korma

$15.95

Homemade cheese, ginger, onions, peppers, creamy tomato sauce, nuts & raisins.

Mattar Paneer

$15.95

Homemade cottage cheese, green peas, creamy tomato sauce.

Saag Aloo

$15.95

Chana Masala

$15.95

Aloo Kauli

$14.95

Aloo Kerau

$14.95

Bandagopi Tareko

$13.95

Chana Bhuteko

$15.95

Chana Masala Curry

$15.95

Lunch Package

Priced per Guest, 15 Guest Minimum for Each Package

Himalayan Classic Package

$10.95

Choice of 1 Appetizer, Choice of 1 Entree, Accompanied by Saffron Basmati Rice & Chutney. Add Plain Naan $1 pp / Add Garlic Naan $2 pp

Himalayan Special Package

$12.95

Choice of 1 Appetizer, Choice of 2 Entrees, Accompanied by Saffron Basmati Rice & Chutney. Add Plain Naan $1 pp / Add Garlic Naan $2 pp

Himalayan Deluxe Package

$14.95

Choice of 2 Appetizers, Choice of 2 Entrees, Accompanied by Saffron Basmati Rice & Chutney. Add Plain Naan $1 pp / Add Garlic Naan $2 p

Appetizers

Mo:Mo Chicken Min 50 Pcs

$1.00

Mo:Mo Veg Min 50 Pcs

$1.00

Aloo Tikki - Min 50 Pcs

$1.00

Potato patties, chickpeas and spices. Served with chutneys. (Vegetarian)

Paneer Pakora - Min 50 Pcs

$1.50

Paneer dipped in chickpea batter. Served with chutneys. (Vegetarian)

Chicken Tikka - (App) Min 50 Pcs

Skewered tender chicken, marinated in spices & yogurt, cooked in traditional Indian clay oven

Reshmi Chicken Pakora - Min 50 Pcs

Tender pieces of chicken dipped in chickpea batter. Served with chutneys

Vegetable Pakora - Min 50 Pcs

Fresh cut vegetables with chick-pea batter and fried. Served with chutneys (Vegetarian)

Onion Bhajee - Min 50 Pcs

Onions dipped in chickpea batter and fried. Served with chutneys. (Vegetarian)

Bread

Aloo Naan - 10 Pc.

$35.00

Unleavened flour bread stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes.

Onion Naan - 10 Pc.

$35.00

Unleavened flour bread stuffed with chopped onions and mild spiced.

Garlic Naan - 10 Pc.

$30.00

Unleavened flour bread stuffed with fresh garlic and topped with fresh cilantro

Peshawari Naan - 10 Pc.

$43.00

Unleavened flour bread stuffed with grounded raisins, almonds, coconuts & pistachio

Plain Naan - 10 Pc.

$25.00

Unleavened flour bread baked in a hot tandoor oven

Himalayan Salad

Sm Tray Chopped Salad

$59.00

[ Serves 20 guests ] Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, onions, cilantro with homemade dressing.

Lg Tray Chopped Salad

$99.00

[ Serves 40 guests ] Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, onions, cilantro with homemade dressing.

Side Order

Sm Tray Saffron Basmati Rice

$22.00

Saffron flavored basmati rice. [ Serves 20 guests

Lg Tray Saffron Basmati Rice

$40.00

Saffron flavored basmati rice. [ Serves 40 guests

Raita 16 oz

$10.00

Yogurt with shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomato & mint. [ 10 guests ]

Raita 32 oz

$18.00

Yogurt with shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomato & mint. [20 guests ]

Biryani

An aromatic blend of fragrant Indian basmati rice dish with a flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, embellished with roasted cashews & raisins with your choice of meat

Sm Tray Chicken Biryani

$70.00

[ Serves 15-20 ] An aromatic blend of fragrant Indian basmati rice dish with a flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, embellished with roasted cashews & raisins with Chicken.

Lg Tray Chicken Biryani

$130.00

[ Serves 35-40 ] An aromatic blend of fragrant Indian basmati rice dish with a flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, embellished with roasted cashews & raisins with Chicken.

Sm Tray Lamb Biryani

$79.00

[ Serves 15-20 ] An aromatic blend of fragrant Indian basmati rice dish with a flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, embellished with roasted cashews & raisins with Lamb.

Lg Tray Lamb Biryani

$149.00

[ Serves 35-40 ] An aromatic blend of fragrant Indian basmati rice dish with a flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, embellished with roasted cashews & raisins with Lamb.

Sm Tray Goat Biryani

$79.00

[ Serves 15-20 ] An aromatic blend of fragrant Indian basmati rice dish with a flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, embellished with roasted cashews & raisins with Goat meat (bone in)

Lg Tray Goat Biryani

$149.00

[ Serves 35-40 ] An aromatic blend of fragrant Indian basmati rice dish with a flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, embellished with roasted cashews & raisins with Goat meat (bone in)

Sm Tray Shrimp Biryani

$84.00

[ Serves 15-20 ] An aromatic blend of fragrant Indian basmati rice dish with a flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, embellished with roasted cashews & raisins with Shrimp.

Lg Tray Shrimp Biryani

$159.00

[ Serves 35-40 ] An aromatic blend of fragrant Indian basmati rice dish with a flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, embellished with roasted cashews & raisins with Shrimp.

Sm Tray Vegetable Biryani

$54.00

[ Serves 15-20 ] An aromatic blend of fragrant Indian basmati rice dish with a flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, embellished with roasted cashews & raisins with assorted vegetables.

Lg Tray Vegetable Biryani

$99.00

[ Serves 35-40 ] An aromatic blend of fragrant Indian basmati rice dish with a flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, embellished with roasted cashews & raisins with assorted vegetables

Tandoori Specials

[ 25 pieces ] Spring chicken marinated in tandoori masala & yogurt, cooked in Tandoor oven (drumstick, thigh & breast pieces) [GF] [NF]

Sm Tray Tandoori Chicken

$75.00

Spring chicken marinated in tandoori masala & yogurt, cooked in Tandoor oven (drumstick, thigh & breast pieces) [GF] [NF]

Lg Tray Tandoori Chicken

$155.00

Spring chicken marinated in tandoori masala & yogurt, cooked in Tandoor oven (drumstick, thigh & breast pieces) [GF] [NF]

Sm Tray Chicken Tikka

$75.00

[ Serves 15-20 ] Tender pieces of boneless chicken marinated in tandoori spices & yogurt. [GF] [NF

Lg Tray Chicken Tikka

$140.00

[ Serves 35-40 ] Tender pieces of boneless chicken marinated in tandoori spices & yogurt. [GF] [NF

Sm Tray Lamb Seekh Kabab

$105.00

[ Serves 15-20 ] Ground lamb meat marinated with onions, herbs & spices. [GF] [NF

Lg Tray Lamb Seekh Kabab

$190.00

[ Serves 35-40 ] Ground lamb meat marinated with onions, herbs & spices. [GF]

Sm Tray Lamb Tikka

$105.00

[ Serves 15-20 ] Cubed boneless lamb meat marinated in yogurt & spices. [GF] [NF]

Lg Tray Lamb Tikka

$190.00

[ Serves 35-40 ] Cubed boneless lamb meat marinated in yogurt & spices. [GF] [NF

Tikka Masala

Tikka masala is an all time favorite! First marinated meats are baked in our tandoor oven & smothered in an aromatic blends of curried tomatoes , light cream, dry fenugreek & spices. [GF]

Sm Tray Chicken Tikka Masala

$75.00

[Serves 15-20 ]

Lg Tray Chicken Tikka Masala

$140.00

[ Serves 35-40 ]

Sm Tray Lamb Tikka Masala

$95.00

[Serves 15-20 ]

Lg Tray Lamb Tikka Masala

$180.00

[ Serves 35-40 ]

Sm Tray Shrimp Tikka Masala

$99.00

[Serves 15-20 ]

Lg Tray Shrimp Tikka Masala

$190.00

[ Serves 35-40 ]

Curry

Sm Chicken Curry Tray

Lg Chicken Curry Tray

Sm Lamb Curry Tray

Lg Lamb Curry Tray

Sm Goat Curry Tray

Lg Goat Curry Tray

Sm Shrimp Curry Tray

Lg Shrimp Curry Tray

Vindaloo

Sm Tray Chicken Vindaloo

$80.00

Lg Tray Chicken Vindaloo

$154.00

Sm Tray Lamb Vindaloo

$99.00

Lg Tray Lamb Vindaloo

$191.00

Sm Tray Goat Vindaloo

$99.00

Lg Tray Goat Vindaloo

$191.00

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

Sm Tray Kheer

$39.00

Lg Tray Kheer

$75.00

Himalayan Vegetable

Sm Tray Daal Makhni

$64.00

Lg Tray Daal Makhni

$125.00

Sm Tray Malai Kofta

$75.00

Lg Tray Malai Kofta

$140.00

Sm Tray Aloo Gobhi

$75.00

Lg Tray Aloo Gobhi

$140.00

Sm Tray Chana Masala

$68.00

Lg Tray Chana Masala

$129.00

Sm Tray Saag Paneer

$75.00

Lg Tray Saag Paneer

$174.00

Sm Tray Bhindi Masala

$70.00

Lg Tray Bhindi Masala

$136.00

Sm Tray Navratna Korma

$75.00

Lg Tray Navratna Korma

$140.00

Sm Tray Baingan Bharta

$79.00

Lg Tray Baingan Bharta

$147.00

Sm Tray Mixed Vegetable Curry

$70.00

Lg Tray Mixed Vegetable Curry

$136.00

Sm Tray Shahi Paneer Korma

$81.00

Lg Tray Shahi Paneer Korma

$149.00

Sm Tray Kadai Paneer

$81.00

Lg Tray Kadai Paneer

$149.00

Drinks

Mango Lassi (25)

$69.00

Mango Lassi (50)

$129.00

Sweet Lassi (25)

$49.00

Sweet Lassi (50)

$92.00

Salty Lassi (25)

$49.00

Salty Lassi (50)

$92.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

The cuisines which are mainly popular and traditional in Himalaya throughout Nepal and Northern India too are prepared with those herbs and shrubs as the spices and ingredients for the tasty, fragrance and nutrition.

Website

Location

133 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA 91773

Directions

