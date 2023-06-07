Restaurant header imageView gallery

Himalayan Curry and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

22 East Orange Street

Lancaster, PA 17602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa (V)

$7.00

Crispy light pastry stuffed with seasoned potatoes and peas

Vegetable Pakora (V)(GF)

$7.00

Vegetables marinated with Indian spices, dipped in gram flour and fried

Chicken Samosa

$7.00

Seasoned minced chicken wrapped in light pastry

Chicken Pakora (GF)

$7.00

Chicken marinated with Indian spices dipped in gram flour and fried

Chicken Chatpata (GF)

$8.00

Pan fried chicken cooked with onion, pepper, ginger, garlic and mild spices

Aloo Tikki Chat (GF)

$7.00

Potato cake topped with chickpeas, yogurt, mint and tamarind sauce.

Tawa Shrimp

$10.00

Shrimp sautéed with tomato, onion, capsicum, and spices, served on garlic bread.

Shrimp Pakora

$8.00

Shrimp marinated with special spice and fresh herb, battered with all-purpose flour, and fried.

Himalayan Assorted Grill (GF)

$8.00

Mixed grill of chicken and lamb.

Lasoni Mushroom (V)(GF)

$7.00

Fresh mushroom sautéed with fresh garlic in tangy sauce.

Chilli Paneer (GF)

$7.00

Cubes of home made cottage cheese sautéed with onion, bell pepper, and spices.

Cauliflower Manchurian(V)

$7.00

Batter fried cauliflower in tangy sauce.

Fish Pakora (GF)

$7.00

Fried fish with a hint of lemon Juice.

Soup

Mulligatawny Soup (V)(GF)

$6.00

A traditional soup of split peas, flavored with curry leaf in vegetable broth.

Mushroom Spinach Soup (V)(GF)

$6.00

Chopped spinach and mushroom cooked in chick pea flour broth

Chicken Asparagus Soup (GF)

$6.00

Chicken and Asparagus cooked in chick pea flour broth

Vegetables

Aloo Gobi (V)(GF)

$14.00

Potatoes and cauliflower, cooked with fresh ginger, onion, and tomatoes.

Aloo Palak (V)(GF)

$14.00

Potato cooked with spinach, onion, and mild spices.

Mixed Vegetable Curry (V)(GF)

$14.00

Mixed vegetables cooked with onion, tomato, and spices.

Bhindi Masala (V)(GF)

$14.00

Fresh okra cooked with cubes of onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, and fresh herbs.

Baigan Bharta (V)(GF)

$14.00

Baked eggplant cooked with onion, tomatoes, and spices.

Dahiwala Baigan (GF)

$14.00

Eggplant cooked in spices and curry leaves, with yogurt.

Malai Kofta

$15.00

Homemade cheese mixed with potatoes, nuts, and raisin balls cooked in creamy cashew sauce.

Navaratan Korma (GF)

$15.00

Mixed vegetables cooked in cashew nut sauce with a touch of cream.

Mattar Paneer (GF)

$15.00

Homemade cheese cooked with green peas, cashew sauce, and a touch of cream.

Paneer Pasanda (GF)

$15.00

Homemade cheese cooked in almond sauce with coconut milk.

Paneer Tikka Masala (GF)

$15.00

Grilled cheese cooked in creamy onion, and tomato sauce.

Palak Paneer (GF)

$15.00

Fresh spinach cooked with homemade cheese, onion, spices, and a touch of cream.

Vegetable Coconut Curry

$15.00

Mixed Vegetables cooked with onion, tomatoes, fresh herbs, and spices in Coconut milk.

Lentils

Yellow Daal Tadka (V)(GF)

$12.00

Lentils cooked with ginger, onion, tomatoes, cilantro, and roasted cumin.

Daal Makhani (GF)

$12.00

Creamed black lentils delicately cooked on low heat garnished with fresh herbs,

Dal Palak (V)(GF)

$12.00

Yellow lentil cooked with fresh spinach.

Chana Masala (V)(GF)

$14.00

Chick peas cooked with herbs, and spices, garnished with ginger, tomatoes, cilantro.

Chicken

Mango Chicken (GF)

$18.00

Chicken breast boneless cooked with mango, and creamy sauce.

Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast cooked in rich tomato creamy sauce, nation's favorite.

Chicken Pasanda (GF)

$18.00

Chicken breast boneless cooked in almond, and coconut sauce.

Chicken Korma (GF)

$18.00

Chicken breast cooked with mild creamy mild cashew nut sauce.

Chicken Vindaloo(S) (GF)

$18.00

Chicken breast boneless, cooked with potatoes, chill, hot spices, and vinegar.

Chicken Jalfrezi (GF)

$18.00

Boneless chicken breast cooked with broccoli, fresh vegetables, herbs, and exotic Indian spices.

Chicken Chettinad (GF)

$18.00

A traditional dish from Chennai, prepared with crushed black pepper, and coconut sauce.

Chicken Saag (GF)

$18.00

Boneless chicken breast cooked in mildly spiced and spinach gravy with light cream.

Kadai Chicken (GF)

$18.00

Chicken breast boneless, cooked with fresh tomato, bell pepper, onion, and herbs.

Chicken Curry (GF)

$18.00

Traditional home style boneless chicken breast cooked with mildly herb gravy.

Goat

Goat Curry (GF)

$20.00

Cooked with cilantro, ground spices, onion, and tomato gravy.

Goat Kadai (GF)

$20.00

Cooked with peppers, roasted spices, onion, tomato, ginger, and cilantro.

Goat Jalfrezi (GF)

$20.00

Cooked with broccoli, fresh vegetables, herbs, and exotic Indian spices.

Goat Vindaloo(S) (GF)

$20.00

Cooked with potatoes, chill, hot spices, and vinegar.

Bhuna Goat (GF)

$20.00

Pan fried goat cube with chopped tomato, onion, and house spices.

Lamb

Lamb Rogan Josh (GF)

$20.00

Cooked with fresh ground spices, onion, and yogurt gravy.

Bhuna Lamb (GF)

$20.00

Cooked with fresh tomato, onion, cumin, and spices.

Lamb Korma (GF)

$20.00

Cooked with mild creamy cashew nut sauce.

Lamb Curry (GF)

$20.00

Cooked in traditional curry style with herbs, ginger, garlic, and cilantro.

Lamb Jalfrezi (GF)

$20.00

Cooked with broccoli, fresh vegetables, herbs, and exotic spices.

Lamb Vindaloo(S) (GF)

$20.00

Cooked with potatoes, chill, hot spices, and vinegar.

Lamb Kadai (GF)

$20.00

Cooked with bell peppers, anion, tomato, ginger, and fresh herbs.

Seafood

Fish Moilee

$20.00

Fillet of salmon or tilapia cooked in shredded coconut, almond, ginger, garlic, and coconut milk.

Fish Vindaloo(S) (GF)

$20.00

Fillet of salmon or tilapia cooked in spicy chilli, vinegar, and herb spices.

Fish Kadai (GF)

$20.00

Fillet of Salmon or Tilapia, cooked with bell peppers, onion, tomato, ginger, and fresh herbs.

Fish Curry (GF)

$20.00

Salmon or tilapia cooked in traditional style with herbs, spices, ginger, garlic, and cilantro.

Shrimp Jalfrezi (GF)

$20.00

Shrimp cooked with broccoli, fresh vegetables, herbs, and exotic spices.

Shrimp Coconut Curry (GF)

$20.00

Shrimp cooked In fresh coconut sauce.

Shrimp Tikka Masala (GF)

$20.00

Shrimp cooked in mild tomato sauce.

Shrimp Vindaloo(V) (GF)

$20.00

Shrimp cooked with potatoes, chill, hot spices, and vinegar.

Tandoori Specialities

Tandoori Chicken (GF)

$18.00

Chicken on bone, marinated in yogurt, fresh ground spices, grilled in a clay oven.

Chicken Tikka (GF)

$18.00

Chicken breast marinated with yogurt, and fresh ground spices, cooked in a clay oven.

Himalayan Malai Kabab (GF)

$18.00

Boneless tender chicken breast marinated with yogurt, and mild spices, cooked in a clay oven.

Lahori Lamb Chop (GF)

$30.00

Lamb chop marinated with yogurt, fresh herbs, sour cream, onion cooked in tandoori clay oven.

Lamb Boti Kabab (GF)

$25.00

Chunk of lamb meat marinated with spices, yogurt, fresh herbs, and cooked in the clay oven.

Lamb Seekh Kabab (GF)

$20.00

Ground lamb meat marinated with yogurt, fresh ground spices, and cooked in tandoori oven on the skewer.

Tandoori Vegetables (GF)

$16.00

Fresh cauliflower, broccoli, mushroom, zucchini, peppers, onion, marinated with yogurt, fresh ground spices, and cooked in tandoori oven.

Mixed Grill (GF)

$25.00

Assorted grills of chicken, lamb, and shrimp.

Tandoori Shrimp (GF)

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp marinated with yogurt, ginger, cumin, spices, cooked in a clay oven.

Tandoori Salmon Filet w. Asparagus (GF)

$20.00

Salmon Filet marinated in yogurt sauce with Indian herbs cooked in clay oven served with Asparagus.

Rice and Biryani

Plain Steamed Basmati Rice (V)(GF)

$3.00

Steamed Basmati Rice

Pulao Rice (GF)

$5.00

Basmati rice cooked with butter, coconut, cashew nut and raisin.

Vegetable Biryani (V)(GF)

$14.00

Rice cooked with mixed vegetables and fresh herbs.

Chicken Biryani (GF)

$17.00

Rice cooked with fresh ground spices and boneless chicken cubes.

Naan/Breads

Naan

$3.00

Made of all purpose flour.

Roti (V)

$3.00

Made of whole wheat Purpose flour.

Garlic Naan

$3.00

Naan stuffed with fresh garlic.

Keema Naan

$8.00

Naan stuffed with fresh ground lamb, and fresh herbs.

Chicken Naan

$8.00

Naan stuffed with grilled chicken, and fresh herbs.

Peshawari Naan

$5.00

Naan stuffed with nuts, pistachio, raisin, cashew, and coconut.

Plain Paratha

$6.00

Layered Bread made of whole wheat flour.

Condiments

Papad (V)(GF)

$2.00

Roasted crispy chickpeas bread.

Raita (GF)

$2.00

Yogurt with chopped cucumber and carrot.

Mango Chutney (V)(GF)

$2.00

Sweet mango pickle.

Mixed Pickles (V)(GF)

$2.00

Hot and sour mixed veg pickle.

Mula ko Achar (V)(GF)

$3.00

Radish pickle with mustard seed and spices.

Desserts

Pistachio Kulfi (GF)

$6.00

Homemade Ice cream.

Mango Kulfi (GF)

$6.00

Homemade Ice cream.

Rice Pudding (GF)

$6.00

Traditional Nepali dessert made of rice cooked in milk with spices.

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Fried milk ball dipped in sweet syrup.

Nepali Appetizers

Bara (Wo) (V)(GF)

$7.00

Bara is basically pan-fried patty made of lentils, which is used In festivals, rituals, and is also a snack in Nepal.

Sadeko Bhatmas (V)(GF)

$7.00

Roasted soybean mixed with spices, chopped onion, tomato, and fresh lemon juice.

Choila(S) (GF)

$8.00

Fresh boneless grilled chicken marinated with scallion, garlic, ginger, fenugreek seed, green chilli. and Himalayan spices.

Samayabaji (GF)

$15.00

Traditional nepali snack platter with bhatmas, cholla, bara, radish pickle, and beaten rice.

Momo Chicken

$12.00

Homemade steamed dumplings filled with ground chicken, scallion, cilantro, and fresh spices.

Momo Vegetable (V)

$12.00

Homemade steamed dumplings filled with chopped cabbage, carrot, cilantro, ginger and garlic.

Nepali Entree

Raayo ko Saag (V)(GF)

$14.00

Mustard green leaves pan fried with cumin seed, and homemade spices.

Mis Mas Tarkari (V)(GF)

$14.00

Mixed seasonal vegetables cooked In Nepali style.

Aloo Bodi Tama (V)(GF)

$14.00

Potato, bamboo shoot, black eye peas cooked in traditional style.

Kadi Badhi ko Jhol(V)

$14.00

Fried lentil bails cooked with fenugreek, cum, coriander in yogurt sauce

Chaau Aloo Ko Curry (V)(GF)

$14.00

Mushroom, and potatoes cooked with Szechuan pepper, onion, tomato, and fresh herbs spices.

Kukhura ko Masu (GF)

$18.00

Our traditional Nepali home style boneless chicken breast curry with fresh cilantro, ginger, garlic, cumin, and light spices.

Khasi Ko Masu (GF)

$20.00

Boneless goat cubes cooked with Nepali home style with cilantro.

Mustard Fish Curry in Nepali Style (Salmon or Tilapia)

$20.00

Fish fillet cooked in traditional homemade curry.

Lunch Box

Lunch Box Chicken

$10.00

Comes with rice and bread

Lunch Box Vegetable

$9.00

Comes with rice and bread

Lunch Box Lamb

$12.00

Comes with rice and bread

Lunch Box Seafood

$12.00

Beverage

Beverages

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Homemade Mango yogurt drink.

Bottle Water

$2.00

Water

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Apple Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Mango Juice

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fine Nepalese and Indian Cuisine in the heart of Lancaster, Pa.

Website

Location

22 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
orange starNo Reviews
66 NORTH QUEEN LANCASTER, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Shot and Bottle
orange starNo Reviews
2 North Queen Street Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Lancaster - New Holland Coffee Company
orange starNo Reviews
29 E. King Street Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Blazin J's
orange star4.7 • 555
15 E King St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
orange star4.5 • 2,573
28 E KING ST Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Conway Social Club
orange star4.9 • 326
28 E King Street Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lancaster

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
orange star4.7 • 5,226
1908 Fruitville Pike lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurantnext
Horse Inn
orange star4.8 • 2,635
540 E. Fulton St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
orange star4.5 • 2,573
28 E KING ST Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
orange star4.5 • 2,149
1762 Columbia Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Lombardo's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,499
216 Harrisburg Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse - 112 N Water St
orange star5.0 • 1,486
112 N Water St Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lancaster
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Strasburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston