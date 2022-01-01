Himalayan Curry & Grill imageView gallery

Himalayan Curry & Grill

1,846 Reviews

$$

22 E Orange St

Lancaster, PA 17602

Order Again

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

$6.00

Vegetable Pakora

$6.00

Aloo Tikki Chat

$6.00

Chicken Samosa

$6.00

Chicken Pakora

$7.00

Chicken Chatpata

$6.00

Tawa Shrimp

$10.00

Shrimp Pakora

$800.00

Himalayan Assorted Grill

$800.00

Lasonin Mushroom

$6.00

Chilli Paneer

$6.00

Cauliflower Manchurian

$6.00

Fish Pakora

$7.00

Veggie samosa chat

$10.00

Soup & Salad

Mulligatawny Soup

$6.00

Mushroom Spinach Soup

$6.00

Chicken Asparagus Soup

$6.00

House Green Salad

$5.00

Himalayan Special Salad

$6.00

Lentils

Yellow Dal Tadka

$10.00

Dal Makhani

$10.00

Dal Palak

$10.00

Vegetables

Aloo Gobi

$12.00

Aloo Palak

$12.00

Mixed Vegetable Curry

$12.00

Bhindi Masala

$12.00

Baigan Bharta

$12.00

Dahiwala Baigan

$12.00

Chana Masala

$12.00

Malai Kofta

$14.00

Navaratan Korma

$114.00

Mattar Paneer

$114.00

Paneer Pasanda

$14.00

Paneer Tikka Masala

$114.00

Palak Paneer

$14.00

Goat

Goat Curry

$18.00

Goat Kadai

$1,800.00

Goat Jalfrezi

$18.00

Goat Vindaloo (Spicy)

$18.00

Bhuna Goat

$118.00

Lamb

Lamb Rogan Josh

$17.00

Bhuna Lamb

$17.00

Lamb Korma

$17.00

Lamb Curry

$17.00

Lamb Jalfrezi

$17.00

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.00

Lamb Kadai

$17.00

Seafood

Fish Molie

$17.00

Fish Vindaloo

$17.00

Fish Kadai

$17.00

Fish Curry

$17.00

Shrimp Jalfrezi

$18.00

Shrimp Coconut Curry

$18.00

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$18.00

Shrimp Vindaloo

$18.00

Crab Malabar

$18.00

Lobster Lababdar

$25.00

Shrimp chattinad

$18.00

Tandoori Specialties

Tandoori Chicklen

$15.00

Chicken Tikka

$1,600.00

Himalayan Malai Kabab

$16.00

Lahori Lamb Chop

$25.00

Lamb Boti Kabab

$20.00

Lamb Sekh Kabab

$20.00

Tandoori Vegetables

$14.00

Mixed Grill

$120.00

Tandoori Shrimp

$18.00

Tandoori Salamon Fillet with Asparagus

$18.00

Rice & Biryani

Plain Steam Basmati Rice V

$2.00

Pulav Rice

$500.00

Vegetable Biryani V

$12.00

Chicken Biryani

$15.00

Naan / Breads

Naan

$3.00

Roti V

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$3.00

Keema Naan

$5.00

Chicken Naan

$5.00

Pesawari Naan

$3.00

Plain Paratha

$5.00

Condiments

Papad

$2.00

Raita

$2.00

Mango Chuttney

$2.00

Mixed Pickles

$2.00

Mulako Achar

$2.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Crenberry Juice

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$6.00

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Mango Ice cream

$6.00

Pistachio Ice cream

$6.00

Nepali Kitchen

Lunch Box Goat

$10.00

Bara (Wo)

$6.00

Sadeko Bhatmas

$6.00

Choila (Spicy)

$8.00

Samayabaji

$10.00

Quati (Soup)

$6.00

Momo - Vegetable

$10.00

Momo - Chicken

$10.00

Rayo ko Saag

$12.00

Mis Mas Tarkari

$12.00

Aloo Bodi Tama

$12.00

Kadi Badi ko Jhol

$12.00

Chyau Aloo ko Curry

$12.00

Chicken Chilli

$16.00

Kukhura ko Masu

$16.00

Khasi ko Masu

$18.00

Mustard Fish Curry in Nepali style

$18.00

Vegetable Coconut Curry

$12.00

Mula ko Achar

$3.00

Lunch Box To Go

Chicken Lunch Box

$9.00

Vegetable Lunch Box

$8.00

Lamb Lunch Box

$11.00

Goat Lunch Box

$11.00

Shrimp Lunch Box

$12.00

Fish Lunch Box

$12.00

Lunch buffet

Lunch Buffet

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

22 E Orange St, Lancaster, PA 17602

Directions

Himalayan Curry & Grill image

