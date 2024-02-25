Restaurant info

Experience the true essence of Indian & Nepalese cuisine at Himalayan Flavor in Pocatello, Idaho. We're known for quality, hand-picked spices, daily-made sauces, and a commitment to freshness. Enjoy outstanding dishes, excellent service, and a warm ambience. Dine-in, takeout, or savor our lunch buffet. Voted 2023 Best Indian Food in Idaho.

