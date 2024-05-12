Himalayan Grill 9842 Hibert St
No reviews yet
9842 Hibert St
San Diego, CA 92131
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Appetizers
- 1. Papadam$2.95
3 pieces. Baked crispy thin lentil bread. Served with mint chutney
- 2. Vegetable Pakora$4.95
Onion and seasonal vegetables dipped in chickpea flour batter and deep-fried
- 3. Chicken Pakora$6.95
Chicken breast marinated dipped in chickpea flour batter and deep-fried
- 4. Paneer Pakora$7.95
Homemade cheese cube dipped in chickpea flour batter and deep-fried
- 5. Vegetables Samosa$6.95
2 pieces. Deep-fried pastry stuffed with spices potatoes & green peas. Served with tamarind chutney
- 6. Chicken Meatballs$8.95
Ground chicken marinated in Himalayan herbs and deep-fried
- 7. Lamb Samosa$6.95
2 pieces. Deep-fried pastry stuffed with spiced ground lamb and green peas. Served with tamarind chutney
- 8. Aloo Sandheko$6.95
Boiled potatoes marinated with Nepalese herbs and spices
- 9. Chicken Sandheko$7.95
Chicken marinated with Nepalese herbs and spices
Soup & Salad
Naan & Breads
- 14. Plain Naan$2.45
- 14. Butter Naan$2.45
- 15. Garlic Cilantro Naan$3.45
- 16. Tandoori Roti$3.45
- 17. Onion Naan$3.45
Naan bread stuffed with finely chopped onions
- 18. Cheese Naan$4.45
Naan bread stuffed with mozzarella cheese
- 19. Himalayan Special Naan$4.45
Naan bread stuffed with cashew, raisins, almonds and coconut flake
Vegetables Entrées
- 20. Vegetable Curry (Vegan)$13.95
*VEGAN* Seasonal mixed vegetables cooked in onion and tomato sauce with Himalayan spices
- 21. Chana Masala (Vegan)$13.95
Garbanzo beans cooked with Himalayan herbs and spices onion and tomato sauce
- 22. Saag Aloo$13.95
Spinach cooked with potatoes light cream in traditional Indian style
- 23. Bhindi Masala$13.95
Okra and strips of onion sautéed with special herbs and spices
- 24. Dal Makhani$12.95
Black lentils and kidney beans cooked traditional style then tadka with butter and cream
- 25. Veggie Nirvana$17.95
Mixed vegetable cooked with coconut milk and special sa